NexDine's Waltham Place

275 Second Ave

Waltham, MA 02451

Popular Items

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$5.69

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

$8.99Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$7.99

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

$7.99

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$5.49
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.79

SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.69

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage And Tomatoes With Sauteed Peppers And Onions Topped With Cheddar Cheese

BTS

BTS

$3.79Out of stock

Freshly Cracked Egg with Crisp Bacon, Baby Spinach, And Thick Cut Tomato Served On An English Muffin

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$8.29

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$8.29

Seasoned Grilled Chicken With House-Made Croutons and Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.29

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap CAL 370 | Keyword: BUFFCHICKWRAP

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$8.29Out of stock

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Fresh Green Leaf Lettuce & Avocado on Sourdough Bread.

GARDEN WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$8.29Out of stock

Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Spinach, Carrots & Hummus in a Spinach Wrap.

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$8.29Out of stock

Thickly sliced fresh mozzarella with fresh tomatoes, baby spinach and pesto toasted to perfection on flat bread.

THE GREENERY

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Copped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, And Caesar Dressing

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$8.99Out of stock

Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Goddess Dressing

BUFFALO BLUE

BUFFALO BLUE

$7.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, And Bleu Cheese Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$7.29

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.89

Hand Pressed Beef Burger With Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, With Lettuce & Tomato. Served On A Bulkie Roll with a Side of Fries.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$8.29Out of stock

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet Topped With Our House Made Sauce, Provolone Cheese , Toasted To Perfection

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.29

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch Dressing

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$7.49Out of stock

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.79
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.99
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.59
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.49
OCEAN SPRAY JUICE

OCEAN SPRAY JUICE

$2.49
KEVITA

KEVITA

$4.39Out of stock

HOOD MILK

$1.69Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit255walthamplace@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

275 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451

