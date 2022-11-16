Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walther's Twin Tavern

1,279 Reviews

$$

430 Applegrove St. NW

North Canton, OH 44720

Breakfast

Half German HF

$6.99

Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49

Full German HF

$9.99

Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49

Breakfast Combo

$12.99

Two eggs, home fries, choice of toast. Choose 1 : 1 pancake, 1/2 French toast, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit Choose 1:Bacon, Sausage, Ham for an additional $0.99 Kielbasa, chicken sausage, turkey bacon

Walthers Lite

$12.99

Scrambled egg whites mixed with broccoli, mushrooms and onions. Served with, red quinoa hash browns and fresh fruit

Walthers I

$7.99

Two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with toast $5.99

Walthers II

$3.99

Two eggs, and toast $3.99

Steak And Eggs

$17.99

8oz sirloin with two eggs home fries and toast

Benedict Bowl

$9.99

Home fries, poached eggs, hollandaise and bacon bits

Chicken And Biscuit Bowl

$10.99

Homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with two scrambled eggs and crispy chicken covered in country gravy

Country Bowl

$12.99

Home fries topped with country fried steak, two eggs any style and homemade sausage gravy

Grits And Eggs

$9.99

Grits with a kick, 2 eggs, kielbasa and cheddar cheese

Full Stack (3)

$6.99

Short Stack (2)

$4.99

Single Pancake

$2.99

French Toast

$5.99

Thick Texas toast dredged in a cinnamon vanilla egg batter dusted with powdered sugar

Half French Toast

$4.99

Breakfast Wrap

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, shredded home fries, green peppers, onion and shredded cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

One egg with American cheese, choice of bacon sausage or ham on choice of toast-$5.99 Upgrade to English muffin, Biscuit, or Croissant .75

Biscuits And Gravy

$6.99

Homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered with homemade sausage gravy $5.99

Early Bird Special

$8.99

Two eggs, homefries, toast and coffee- NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Stuffed French Toast

$13.99

Three pieces of french toast stuffed with fried chicken, bacon, and cream cheese icing

PB+C French Toast

$11.99

three pieces of french toast stuffed with gooey brownies, peanut butter and cream cheese icing

Chicken and Waffles (2 waffles)

$9.99

Lean Mean Omelet

$12.99

Egg whites, grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and guacamole

Western Omelet

$10.99

Three eggs, ham, American cheese, onions and green peppers

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.99

Four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese

Cheese/ BYO Omlet

$6.99

2 Eggs

$2.59

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side Kielbasa

$4.99

Country Gravy

$1.49

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Toast And Jelly

$1.99

English Muffin

$2.49

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.49

Home Fries

$2.99

Red Quinoa Hash Browns

$3.79

Cup Oatmeal

$2.99

comes with blueberries, brown sugar and milk

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.49

comes with blueberries, brown sugar and milk

Cup Grits

$2.49

Spicy or Original

Bowl Grits

$3.49

Spicy or Original

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Bowl of Fruit

$4.99

Extra Egg

$1.29

Brown Gravy

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

2 strips bacon

$2.99

5 Slices Tomato

$1.99

1 Sausage Patty

$2.50

1 Waffle

$3.99

2 Waffles

$6.99

3 Waffles

$8.99

Appetizers

ABC Quesadilla

$12.99

Alfredo sauce, bacon, chicken breast and jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa

Battered Mushrooms

$5.99

battered to order and served with homemade ranch dressing

Bosco Sticks

$10.99

Cheese filled bread sticks served with marinara sauce

Buckeye Bites

$9.99

Oven Baked soft pretzel bites served with homemade cheese sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Espinaca Con Queso

$7.99

White cheese dip with spinach- served with tortilla chips or flatbread for dipping

Hummus and Veggies

$13.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and espinaca served with sour cream and salse

Meatball Quesadilla

$10.99

Meatballs, grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Italian breaded and fried served with marinara sauce

Original Stuffed peppers

Original Stuffed peppers

$7.99Out of stock

Salami and mozzarella

Peppers on Fire Stuffed peppers

$7.99

Pepper jack, jalapenos and Cajun seasoning

Pig Skin

$9.99

pulled pork, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese

Potato skins

$12.99

Potato boats filled with bacon and cheddar cheese served with sour cream $8.99

Veggie Stacks

$12.99

Three vegetarian delights drizzled with white balsamic vinaigrette

Soups & Salads

Lg Chef Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and America cheese, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini and egg

Sm Chef Salad

$7.99

Fresh lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and America cheese, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini and egg

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.99

Fresh lettuce blend topped with sautéed onions and green peppers, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, served with salsa and sour cream

Entree Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh lettuce blend topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, beets, pepperoncini and egg

Taco Salad

$11.49

Fresh lettuce blend served in and edible tortilla bowl topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Citrus Salad/ Tuna

Citrus Salad/ Tuna

$15.99

Yellow fin tuna with lime mojito seasoning, fresh lettuce blend, lime segments, beets, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette (served rare)

Spinach Salad/ Salmon

$18.99

Fresh spinach, tomato, onion, cucumber, fresh mozzarella served with balsamic dressing topped with Glazed Salmon

Entree Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons, with the option to add the protein of your choice.

Cup Ham & Bean Soup

$3.49

Bowl Ham & Bean Soup

$4.99

Cup Soup O Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup O Day

$5.99

Cup Traditional Chili

$4.99

Served with cheese and onions

Bowl Traditional Chili

$7.99

Served with cheese and onions

Cup Venison Chili

$4.99

Made with love just like she makes it for her family

Bowl Venison Chili

$7.99

Made with love just like she made it for her family

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with hand broasted potatoes.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.49

grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and t-n-t ranch

BLT-G

$11.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and guacamole served on your choice of toasted bread

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$13.99

Lightly breaded and pan-fried catfish on a hoagie bun served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or Hand breaded chicken topped with sauteed onion and peppers with provolone cheese

Club

$14.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo triple stacked on your choice of bread

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Hand battered cod served with tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Your choice of cheese on grilled Texas toast

Hummus wrap

$9.99

red pepper hummus, lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella finished off with a balsamic vinaigrette

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Philly Steak

$13.99

Sliced beef served with sautéed onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese and T-n-T ranch

Pulled Pork Sand

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Yellow-fin tuna with lime mojito seasoning, served rare, topped with lettuce and tomato

Walther's Sub

$12.99

Ham, turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, served hot with Italian dressing on the side

Chicken & Burgers

All Burgers come with hand broasted potatoes, Wings & Tenders are A La Carte!

Rg Breaded Tenders

$9.99

3 breaded tenders

Lg Breaded Tenders

$14.99

5 breaded tenders

Rg Grilled Tenders

$9.99

3 grilled tenders

Lg Grilled Tenders

$14.99

5 grilled tenders

Gluten Free Tenders (5)

$10.99

Rg Wing

$8.49

5 wings

Lg Wing

$14.99

10 wings

Family Wing

$35.99

Rg Boneless

$7.99

6 boneless wings

Lg Boneless

$12.99

11-12 boneless wings

Family Boneless

$29.99

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

CAB Burger, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and hollandaise

BYO Burger

$11.99

burger- lots of choice, build it your way!

Mac N Cheeseburger

$12.99

CAB burger topped with mac and cheese, pepper jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Patty Melt

$11.99

CAB burger with American cheese, swiss cheese and grilled onion on grilled rye bread served with 1000 island

Portabella

$9.99

marinated portabella, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers and sautéed spinach

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Lean turkey burger topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato and roasted red peppers

Walthers Big Burger

$14.99

½ lb CAB burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion

Monster Pounder

$19.99

½ lb CAB burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion

Grill & Seafood

Dinner selections below are served designated sides, unless otherwise specified.

Yellow-Fin Tuna

$17.99

Grilled Yellow-fin Tuna with a lime mojito seasoning (served rare) served with beet salad and rice pilaf

Sharon’s Salmon

$21.99

Tender brown sugar glazed salmon filet served with rice pilaf and broccoli

Pan- Fried Catfish

$19.99

Two fillets lightly breaded and Pan-fried served with broasted potatoes and cole slaw

1 Pc Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Beer Battered Fish

$15.99

Pacific Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter,