Walther's Twin Tavern
1,279 Reviews
$$
430 Applegrove St. NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Popular Items
Breakfast
Half German HF
Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49
Full German HF
Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49
Breakfast Combo
Two eggs, home fries, choice of toast. Choose 1 : 1 pancake, 1/2 French toast, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit Choose 1:Bacon, Sausage, Ham for an additional $0.99 Kielbasa, chicken sausage, turkey bacon
Walthers Lite
Scrambled egg whites mixed with broccoli, mushrooms and onions. Served with, red quinoa hash browns and fresh fruit
Walthers I
Two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with toast $5.99
Walthers II
Two eggs, and toast $3.99
Steak And Eggs
8oz sirloin with two eggs home fries and toast
Benedict Bowl
Home fries, poached eggs, hollandaise and bacon bits
Chicken And Biscuit Bowl
Homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with two scrambled eggs and crispy chicken covered in country gravy
Country Bowl
Home fries topped with country fried steak, two eggs any style and homemade sausage gravy
Grits And Eggs
Grits with a kick, 2 eggs, kielbasa and cheddar cheese
Full Stack (3)
Short Stack (2)
Single Pancake
French Toast
Thick Texas toast dredged in a cinnamon vanilla egg batter dusted with powdered sugar
Half French Toast
Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, shredded home fries, green peppers, onion and shredded cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich
One egg with American cheese, choice of bacon sausage or ham on choice of toast-$5.99 Upgrade to English muffin, Biscuit, or Croissant .75
Biscuits And Gravy
Homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered with homemade sausage gravy $5.99
Early Bird Special
Two eggs, homefries, toast and coffee- NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Stuffed French Toast
Three pieces of french toast stuffed with fried chicken, bacon, and cream cheese icing
PB+C French Toast
three pieces of french toast stuffed with gooey brownies, peanut butter and cream cheese icing
Chicken and Waffles (2 waffles)
Lean Mean Omelet
Egg whites, grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and guacamole
Western Omelet
Three eggs, ham, American cheese, onions and green peppers
Meat Lovers Omelet
Four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese
Cheese/ BYO Omlet
2 Eggs
Side Sausage
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Kielbasa
Country Gravy
Sausage Gravy
Toast And Jelly
English Muffin
Buttermilk Biscuit
Home Fries
Red Quinoa Hash Browns
Cup Oatmeal
comes with blueberries, brown sugar and milk
Bowl Oatmeal
comes with blueberries, brown sugar and milk
Cup Grits
Spicy or Original
Bowl Grits
Spicy or Original
Cup of Fruit
Bowl of Fruit
Extra Egg
Brown Gravy
Peanut Butter
2 strips bacon
5 Slices Tomato
1 Sausage Patty
1 Waffle
2 Waffles
3 Waffles
Adult
Senior Brunch 65+Over
Kid 3-12
Kid 2&U
Mothers Day- ADULT
Mothers Day- SENIOR
Mothers Day- KID
Mothers Day- 2&Under
Hot Cocoa Station
Yoga & Brunch
Adult- Santa Brunch
Kid- Santa Brunch
Silver Sneaker
Appetizers
ABC Quesadilla
Alfredo sauce, bacon, chicken breast and jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa
Battered Mushrooms
battered to order and served with homemade ranch dressing
Bosco Sticks
Cheese filled bread sticks served with marinara sauce
Buckeye Bites
Oven Baked soft pretzel bites served with homemade cheese sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Chips & Salsa
Espinaca Con Queso
White cheese dip with spinach- served with tortilla chips or flatbread for dipping
Hummus and Veggies
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and espinaca served with sour cream and salse
Meatball Quesadilla
Meatballs, grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Italian breaded and fried served with marinara sauce
Original Stuffed peppers
Salami and mozzarella
Peppers on Fire Stuffed peppers
Pepper jack, jalapenos and Cajun seasoning
Pig Skin
pulled pork, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese
Potato skins
Potato boats filled with bacon and cheddar cheese served with sour cream $8.99
Veggie Stacks
Three vegetarian delights drizzled with white balsamic vinaigrette
Soups & Salads
Lg Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and America cheese, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini and egg
Sm Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and America cheese, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini and egg
Chicken Fajita Salad
Fresh lettuce blend topped with sautéed onions and green peppers, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, served with salsa and sour cream
Entree Garden Salad
Fresh lettuce blend topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, beets, pepperoncini and egg
Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce blend served in and edible tortilla bowl topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Citrus Salad/ Tuna
Yellow fin tuna with lime mojito seasoning, fresh lettuce blend, lime segments, beets, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette (served rare)
Spinach Salad/ Salmon
Fresh spinach, tomato, onion, cucumber, fresh mozzarella served with balsamic dressing topped with Glazed Salmon
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons, with the option to add the protein of your choice.
Cup Ham & Bean Soup
Bowl Ham & Bean Soup
Cup Soup O Day
Bowl Soup O Day
Cup Traditional Chili
Served with cheese and onions
Bowl Traditional Chili
Served with cheese and onions
Cup Venison Chili
Made with love just like she makes it for her family
Bowl Venison Chili
Made with love just like she made it for her family
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and t-n-t ranch
BLT-G
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and guacamole served on your choice of toasted bread
Catfish Sandwich
Lightly breaded and pan-fried catfish on a hoagie bun served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Hand breaded chicken topped with sauteed onion and peppers with provolone cheese
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo triple stacked on your choice of bread
Fish Sandwich
Hand battered cod served with tartar sauce
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese on grilled Texas toast
Hummus wrap
red pepper hummus, lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella finished off with a balsamic vinaigrette
Meatball Sub
Philly Steak
Sliced beef served with sautéed onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese and T-n-T ranch
Pulled Pork Sand
Tuna Sandwich
Grilled Yellow-fin tuna with lime mojito seasoning, served rare, topped with lettuce and tomato
Walther's Sub
Ham, turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, served hot with Italian dressing on the side
Chicken & Burgers
Rg Breaded Tenders
3 breaded tenders
Lg Breaded Tenders
5 breaded tenders
Rg Grilled Tenders
3 grilled tenders
Lg Grilled Tenders
5 grilled tenders
Gluten Free Tenders (5)
Rg Wing
5 wings
Lg Wing
10 wings
Family Wing
Rg Boneless
6 boneless wings
Lg Boneless
11-12 boneless wings
Family Boneless
Breakfast Burger
CAB Burger, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and hollandaise
BYO Burger
burger- lots of choice, build it your way!
Mac N Cheeseburger
CAB burger topped with mac and cheese, pepper jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Patty Melt
CAB burger with American cheese, swiss cheese and grilled onion on grilled rye bread served with 1000 island
Portabella
marinated portabella, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers and sautéed spinach
Turkey Burger
Lean turkey burger topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato and roasted red peppers
Walthers Big Burger
½ lb CAB burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion
Monster Pounder
½ lb CAB burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion
Grill & Seafood
Yellow-Fin Tuna
Grilled Yellow-fin Tuna with a lime mojito seasoning (served rare) served with beet salad and rice pilaf
Sharon’s Salmon
Tender brown sugar glazed salmon filet served with rice pilaf and broccoli
Pan- Fried Catfish
Two fillets lightly breaded and Pan-fried served with broasted potatoes and cole slaw
1 Pc Catfish Dinner
Beer Battered Fish
Pacific Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter,