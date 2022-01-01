Walt's Fish Market & Restaurant 4144 S Tamiami Trail
4144 S Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Island Scallops
Sea Scallops wrapped in thick cut Bacon and baked until crispy. Topped with Coconut Pineapple Salsa.
Bretts Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo White Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a grilled lemon.
Calamari
Tossed in a sweet and spicy Pineapple Thai Cabbage.
Clam Strip App
Coconut Shrimp App
Firecracker Grouper Bites
Bite sized Grouper pieces lightly panko fried and tossed in our house-made sweet and zesty Firecracker Sauce.
Fish Spread App
Grouper & Snapper Fritters
Four Grouper & Snapper Fritters that include mixed peppers, citrus and island spices. Served with Pineapple Remoulade.
Hush Puppies
Served with whipped honey butter.
Joe Island Clams (1/2 Doz.)
Steamed with celery, onion, and garlic butter. Served with toasted bread.
Joe Island Clams (Doz.)
Steamed with celery, onion, and garlic butter. Served with toasted bread.
Joe Island Clams Raw (1/2 Doz.)
Joe Island Clams Raw (Doz.)
Lobster Bites
Chunks of Maine Lobster tossed in seasoned flower and lightly fried. Served with a Key Lime Mustard dipping sauce.
Mussels
Delicious PEI Mussels steamed and tossed in our house-made Caribbean Coconut Sauce. Served with toasted bread.
Oyster Piece
Peel & Eat Shrimp (15 ct.)
Plain, Old Bay, Garlic Butter, or O.B.G.
Peel & Eat Shrimp (30 ct.)
Plain, Old Bay, Garlic Butter, or O.B.G.
Shrimp Piece
Twisted Shrimp
Jumbo White Shrimp tossed in Mediterranean seasonings and seared. Topped with Pico De Gallo, Cotija cheese, and Adobo Honey Aioli.
Walt's Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded White Shrimp with panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon.
6 Raw Oysters
12 Raw Oysters
6 Steamed Oysters
12 Steamed Oysters
PEI Wild Choice
Whitestone Oyster
Sandwiches
B.Y.O. Sandwich
Served on a toasted bun with a choice of a Burger, Chicken, and additional toppings.
Blackened Ceasar Wrap
Blackened Grouper and Ceasar salad mix rolled up in a garlic and herb tortilla. Choice of one side.
Chilean Seabass Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Cobia Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Flounder Sandwich
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Fried Shrimp Sandwich
Grouper Reuben
Grouper cooked to your liking, served on rye bread with coleslaw, swiss cheese and Firecracker sauce. Choice of one side.
Grouper Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Halibut Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Hogfish Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Mangrove Sandwich
Mutton Snapper Sandwich
Pompano Sandwich
Red Snapper Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Salmon Sandwich
Scamp Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Snapper Melt
Grilled Snapper served on toasted sour dough bread with sauteed spinach, grilled tomato, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli. Choice of one side.
Soft Shell Crab Sand
Square Grouper Sandwich
Grouper cooked to your liking, served on Ciabatta bread with lettuce, grilled tomato, crispy onions, and Key Lime Tartar Sauce.
Swordfish Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Tilefish Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Tripletail Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Tuna Sliders
Yellowfin Tuna seared and served on sweet hawaiian slider rolls. Topped with caramelized onions and Firecracker sauce. Choice of one side.
Wahoo Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Walt's Cuban
Cuban bread with mojo Mahi-Mahi, sliced ham, pickles, our signature house mustard, and swiss cheese. Served with Plantain Chips.
Yellowfin Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Yellowtail Snapper Sandwich
Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.
Mullet Sandwich
From Our Market
Bay Scallop Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Chilean Seabass Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Cobia Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Faroe Island Salmon Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Flounder Dinner
Grouper Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Halibut Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Hogfish Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Mahi-Mahi Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Mangrove Dinner
Mullet Dinner
Mutton Snapper
Pompano Dinner
Red Snapper Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Scamp Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Sea Scallop Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Shrimp Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Soft Shell Dinner
Swordfish Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Tilefish
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Tripletail Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Wahoo Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Yellowfin Tuna Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Yellowtail Snapper Dinner
Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.
Sides
Soups and Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese.
Clam Chowder (Bowl)
Rich and creamy Clam Chowder topped with bacon and chives.
Clam Chowder (Pint)
Clam Chowder (Quart)
Key West Chowder (Bowl)
Savory Caribbean inspired tomato fish chowder with local Grouper and Snapper, potatoes, white wine, and citrus.
Key West Chowder (Pint)
Key West Chowder (Quart)
Lobster Bisque (Bowl)
Rich and creamy Lobster Bisque served with fresh bread.
Lobster Bisque (Pint)
Lobster Bisque (Quart)
Palma Sola Salad
Mixed greens with pineapple, mandarin orange, strawberries, pancetta, goat cheese and toasted almonds. Served with strawberry poppyseed dressing.
Fried Baskets
Coconut Shrimp
Served with Orange Marmalade
Create Your Own
Choose two: Grouper, Flounder, Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Oysters or Clam Strips.
Family Pack
Fish and Chips
Flounder, fries, and coleslaw.
Fried Clam Strip Basket
Fried Oyster Basket
Soft Shell Crab Basket
Walt's Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp
Panko fried.
Walt's Original
Grouper, Shrimp, and Oysters.
Walt's Steamer
1 lb. Lobster Tail
Served with two side choices.
2 Med Stone Crab Claws
8 oz. Lobster Tail
Served with two side choices.
Colossal Stone Crab
1 lb. meal including two side choices.
Florida Lobster
Sold by the pound, sides a-la-carte.
Jumbo Blue Crabs
Jumbo Stone Crab
1 lb. meal including two side choices.
Justin's Pot
Dinner for two! 1.5 lb. of Snow Crab, 1 lb. of Mussels, 15 ct. P&E shrimp. Also includes two sides of Corn on the Cob and two sides of Red Potatoes. Served OBG style.
King Crab
Sold by the pound, sides a-la-carte.
Large Blue Crabs
Large Stone Crab
1 lb. meal including two side choices.
Maine Lobster
Sold by the pound, sides a-la-carte.
Medium Stone Crab
1 lb. meal including two side choices.
Snow Crab
1.5 lb. meal including two side choices.
House Specialty
12oz Ribeye
Grilled to the temperature of your liking, topped with Demi-Glace, and accompanied by grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.
Alfredo Only
Caprese Chicken
Chicken breaat marinated, grilled, and topped with mozzarella, grilled tomato, basil, and balsamic. Served over sautéed gnocchi, grape tomato, shallot, and asparagus.
Captain's Platter
Red Snapper filet, 5oz Lobster Tail and Sea Scallops grilled to perfection. Accompanied by garlic parsley potatoes and carrots roasted in honey and garlic.
Char-grilled Plate
Grouper filet, jumbo shrimp and sea scallops char-grilled and brushed with garlic butter. Served with a choice of two sides.
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Tenders
Served with two sides.
Grouper Bowl
Grouper filet blackened and served over a bed of coconut lime jasmine rice, tomato, chopped lettuce and corn salsa. Drizzled with Garlic Aioli.
Ocean City Raviolis
Cheese stuffed raviolis sautéed with lump blue crab, jumbo shrimp, spinach and heirloom tomatoes. Topped with Tuscan Tomato Cream Reduction.
Off the Hook Oscar
Catch of the day cooked the way you like, topped with crab meat and lemon cream. Served with grilled asparagus and roasted red potatoes.
Raspberry Chipotle Scallops
Sea Scallops seared with raspberry chipotle spices and topped with Goat Cheese, basil and raspberry preserves. Served over garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp, bay scallops, and mussels sautéed and tossed in a creamy Alfredo Sauce with pappardelle pasta.
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Skewers
Skewered jumbo white shrimp, onion, and bell peppers grilled and topped with Chimichurri butter. Accompanied by island rice and asparagus.
Southern Comfort
Grouper filet and sea scallops grilled and topped with a Chardonnay herb sauce. Accompanied by a bacon potato hash and southern style cornbread.
Walt's Mahi Tacos
Mahi-Mahi cooked to your liking, served in a corn tortilla with citrus slaw, mexican cheese, and salsa verde. Accompanied by island rice.
Your Own Catch
Kid's
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with a choice of one side.
Kid's Clam Strips
Served with a choice of one side.
Kid's Flounder
Served with a choice of one side.
KId's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Mac n' Cheese Bites
Served with a choice of one side.
Kid's Shrimp
Served with a choice of one side.
Kid's Snow Crab
Served with a choice of one side.
Dessert
Fresh Catch
Daily Special
Condiments/Breaders & Boils
Condiments/Sauces
Bar Harbor Clam Juice
Bullwhip Sauce
Caribbean Reef Shark Sauce
Cholula
Everything But The Taco Sauce
FSS Garlic Hot Sauce
Kelchner's Honey Ginger
Kelchner's Pineapple Teriyaki
Kelchner's Scampi
Lethal Gator Sauce
Louisiana Lemon Dill
Louisiana Remoulade
LPP Hella Pain Yo
LPP Honey Mustard
LPP K-Town Killer
LPP Loco Coco
LPP Reaper Madness
LPP SKULL
LPP Steve Martin
LPP Unholy Mole
Old Bay Hot Sauce
Original Sendy Sauce
Seminole Wasabi Sauce
St Pete Contolled Burn
Tigerfire Sauce
Tobago Coral Ridge
Tobago Peruvian Gold
Walt's Cayenne
Walt's Habanero
Walt's Serrano
Widow Sauce
Condiments/Spices
Barnacle Alaskan ET 2.5oz
Barnacle Furikake 2.5oz
Cavendar's Greek Seasoning
Chef Paul's Salmon Magic
Chef Paul's Shrimp Magic
Everglades Fish and Fowl
Everglades Heat
Everglades Original
Everglades Original NO MSG
FSS Blackened Seasoning
Gator Sprinkles
Hemingway Keys Seasoning
Hemingway Marlin Seasoning
Hemingway Trawler
Old Bay 2.62oz Shaker
Old Bay 6oz Can
Roland Wasabi Paste Tube
Spiceology Beer Infused Rubs (6 pack)
Spiceology Black Magic 4.4oz
Spiceology Bohemian Rubsody
Spiceology Butter Toss
Spiceology Chile Margarita 5.6oz
Spiceology Citrus Ginger
Spiceology Greek Freak 4.0oz
Spiceology Guac and Roll 4.5oz
Spiceology Hibiscus Habanero 6oz
Spiceology Hot Honey
Spiceology Jamaican Jerk 4.6oz
Spiceology LCR
Spiceology Oh Canada
Spiceology One Heart 4.4oz
Spiceology One World 5.3oz
Spiceology PPLT
Spiceology Rosemary Dijon 4.6oz
Spiceology Salt-free Black Magic 3.5oz
Spiceology Smashing Salmon
Spiceology Under The Sea
St Pete Fish Rub
St Pete FL Lemon Pepper
St Pete Florida Jerk
Sushi Chef Pickeled Ginger
Walt's All Purpose
Wicked Que Key Lime
Spiceology One Love
Spiceology Citrus Ginger
Merchandise
16oz Tumbler
24oz Tumbler
Bottle Koozie
Can Koozie
Employee Stone Crab Shirt
Hat
Hoodie
Key Chain
Kids SPF Long Sleeve
Name Tag
Oyster Knife
Retro T-Shirt
Seltzer Koozie
Shrimp Deveiner
SPF Long Sleeve
Sticker
Stone Crab Shirt
T-Shirt
Tank Top
Beers/Seltzers
Boat Bar Wine
Cocktails
Liquor
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Walt's Fish Market
4144 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231