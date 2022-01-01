Walt's Fish Market & Restaurant 4144 S Tamiami Trail

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Island Scallops

$16.00

Sea Scallops wrapped in thick cut Bacon and baked until crispy. Topped with Coconut Pineapple Salsa.

Bretts Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Jumbo White Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a grilled lemon.

Calamari

$10.00

Tossed in a sweet and spicy Pineapple Thai Cabbage.

Clam Strip App

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$12.00

Firecracker Grouper Bites

$15.00

Bite sized Grouper pieces lightly panko fried and tossed in our house-made sweet and zesty Firecracker Sauce.

Fish Spread App

$9.00

Grouper & Snapper Fritters

$10.00

Four Grouper & Snapper Fritters that include mixed peppers, citrus and island spices. Served with Pineapple Remoulade.

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Served with whipped honey butter.

Joe Island Clams (1/2 Doz.)

$9.00Out of stock

Steamed with celery, onion, and garlic butter. Served with toasted bread.

Joe Island Clams (Doz.)

$13.00Out of stock

Steamed with celery, onion, and garlic butter. Served with toasted bread.

Joe Island Clams Raw (1/2 Doz.)

$8.00Out of stock

Joe Island Clams Raw (Doz.)

$12.00Out of stock

Lobster Bites

$16.00

Chunks of Maine Lobster tossed in seasoned flower and lightly fried. Served with a Key Lime Mustard dipping sauce.

Mussels

$11.00

Delicious PEI Mussels steamed and tossed in our house-made Caribbean Coconut Sauce. Served with toasted bread.

Oyster Piece

$2.25

Peel & Eat Shrimp (15 ct.)

$14.00

Plain, Old Bay, Garlic Butter, or O.B.G.

Peel & Eat Shrimp (30 ct.)

$19.00

Plain, Old Bay, Garlic Butter, or O.B.G.

Shrimp Piece

$2.00

Twisted Shrimp

$13.00

Jumbo White Shrimp tossed in Mediterranean seasonings and seared. Topped with Pico De Gallo, Cotija cheese, and Adobo Honey Aioli.

Walt's Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Hand breaded White Shrimp with panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon.

6 Raw Oysters

$12.00

12 Raw Oysters

$20.00

6 Steamed Oysters

$13.00

12 Steamed Oysters

$21.00

PEI Wild Choice

$2.50

Whitestone Oyster

$2.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

B.Y.O. Sandwich

Served on a toasted bun with a choice of a Burger, Chicken, and additional toppings.

Blackened Ceasar Wrap

Blackened Grouper and Ceasar salad mix rolled up in a garlic and herb tortilla. Choice of one side.

Chilean Seabass Sandwich

$26.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Cobia Sandwich

$14.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Flounder Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$13.00

Grouper Reuben

$20.00

Grouper cooked to your liking, served on rye bread with coleslaw, swiss cheese and Firecracker sauce. Choice of one side.

Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Halibut Sandwich

$18.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Hogfish Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Mangrove Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Mutton Snapper Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Pompano Sandwich

$18.00

Red Snapper Sandwich

$20.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Scamp Sandwich

$25.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Snapper Melt

$18.00

Grilled Snapper served on toasted sour dough bread with sauteed spinach, grilled tomato, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli. Choice of one side.

Soft Shell Crab Sand

$16.00Out of stock

Square Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Grouper cooked to your liking, served on Ciabatta bread with lettuce, grilled tomato, crispy onions, and Key Lime Tartar Sauce.

Swordfish Sandwich

$16.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Tilefish Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Tripletail Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Tuna Sliders

$16.00

Yellowfin Tuna seared and served on sweet hawaiian slider rolls. Topped with caramelized onions and Firecracker sauce. Choice of one side.

Wahoo Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Walt's Cuban

$18.00

Cuban bread with mojo Mahi-Mahi, sliced ham, pickles, our signature house mustard, and swiss cheese. Served with Plantain Chips.

Yellowfin Sandwich

$16.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Yellowtail Snapper Sandwich

$14.00

Cooked to your liking and served with your choice of one side.

Mullet Sandwich

$9.00

From Our Market

Bay Scallop Dinner

$14.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Chilean Seabass Dinner

$34.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Cobia Dinner

$21.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Faroe Island Salmon Dinner

$17.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Flounder Dinner

$18.00

Grouper Dinner

$29.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Halibut Dinner

$26.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Hogfish Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Mahi-Mahi Dinner

$20.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Mangrove Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

Mullet Dinner

$13.00

Mutton Snapper

$22.00Out of stock

Pompano Dinner

$21.00

Red Snapper Dinner

$24.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Scamp Dinner

$33.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Sea Scallop Dinner

$27.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Soft Shell Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Swordfish Dinner

$21.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Tilefish

$22.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Tripletail Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Wahoo Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Yellowfin Tuna Dinner

$24.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Yellowtail Snapper Dinner

$20.00

Cooked to your liking and served with two sides. Add a signature sauce to complement your dish.

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Honey Carrots

$3.00

Island Rice

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Parsley Potatoes

$3.00

Red Potatoes

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Palma Sola Salad

$5.00

Toasted Bread

$2.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese.

Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$7.00

Rich and creamy Clam Chowder topped with bacon and chives.

Clam Chowder (Pint)

$11.00

Clam Chowder (Quart)

$14.00

Key West Chowder (Bowl)

$10.00

Savory Caribbean inspired tomato fish chowder with local Grouper and Snapper, potatoes, white wine, and citrus.

Key West Chowder (Pint)

$13.00

Key West Chowder (Quart)

$18.00

Lobster Bisque (Bowl)

$10.00

Rich and creamy Lobster Bisque served with fresh bread.

Lobster Bisque (Pint)

$15.00

Lobster Bisque (Quart)

$20.00

Palma Sola Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with pineapple, mandarin orange, strawberries, pancetta, goat cheese and toasted almonds. Served with strawberry poppyseed dressing.

Fried Baskets

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Served with Orange Marmalade

Create Your Own

$21.00

Choose two: Grouper, Flounder, Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Oysters or Clam Strips.

Family Pack

$55.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Flounder, fries, and coleslaw.

Fried Clam Strip Basket

$12.00

Fried Oyster Basket

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$24.00Out of stock

Walt's Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Panko fried.

Walt's Original

$25.00

Grouper, Shrimp, and Oysters.

Walt's Steamer

1 lb. Lobster Tail

$60.00

Served with two side choices.

2 Med Stone Crab Claws

$10.00

8 oz. Lobster Tail

$40.00

Served with two side choices.

Colossal Stone Crab

$66.00

1 lb. meal including two side choices.

Florida Lobster

$24.00

Sold by the pound, sides a-la-carte.

JP Setup

$30.00

Jumbo Blue Crabs

$65.00

Jumbo Stone Crab

$54.00

1 lb. meal including two side choices.

Justin's Pot

$70.00

Dinner for two! 1.5 lb. of Snow Crab, 1 lb. of Mussels, 15 ct. P&E shrimp. Also includes two sides of Corn on the Cob and two sides of Red Potatoes. Served OBG style.

King Crab

$95.00

Sold by the pound, sides a-la-carte.

Large Blue Crabs

$55.00

Large Stone Crab

$44.00

1 lb. meal including two side choices.

Maine Lobster

$26.00

Sold by the pound, sides a-la-carte.

Medium Stone Crab

$36.00

1 lb. meal including two side choices.

Snow Crab

$55.00

1.5 lb. meal including two side choices.

House Specialty

12oz Ribeye

$27.00

Grilled to the temperature of your liking, topped with Demi-Glace, and accompanied by grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.

Alfredo Only

$10.00

Caprese Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breaat marinated, grilled, and topped with mozzarella, grilled tomato, basil, and balsamic. Served over sautéed gnocchi, grape tomato, shallot, and asparagus.

Captain's Platter

$32.00

Red Snapper filet, 5oz Lobster Tail and Sea Scallops grilled to perfection. Accompanied by garlic parsley potatoes and carrots roasted in honey and garlic.

Char-grilled Plate

$31.00

Grouper filet, jumbo shrimp and sea scallops char-grilled and brushed with garlic butter. Served with a choice of two sides.

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Served with two sides.

Grouper Bowl

$26.00

Grouper filet blackened and served over a bed of coconut lime jasmine rice, tomato, chopped lettuce and corn salsa. Drizzled with Garlic Aioli.

Ocean City Raviolis

$28.00

Cheese stuffed raviolis sautéed with lump blue crab, jumbo shrimp, spinach and heirloom tomatoes. Topped with Tuscan Tomato Cream Reduction.

Off the Hook Oscar

$28.00

Catch of the day cooked the way you like, topped with crab meat and lemon cream. Served with grilled asparagus and roasted red potatoes.

Raspberry Chipotle Scallops

$28.00

Sea Scallops seared with raspberry chipotle spices and topped with Goat Cheese, basil and raspberry preserves. Served over garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Seafood Alfredo

$21.00

Shrimp, bay scallops, and mussels sautéed and tossed in a creamy Alfredo Sauce with pappardelle pasta.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

Shrimp Skewers

$25.00

Skewered jumbo white shrimp, onion, and bell peppers grilled and topped with Chimichurri butter. Accompanied by island rice and asparagus.

Southern Comfort

$28.00

Grouper filet and sea scallops grilled and topped with a Chardonnay herb sauce. Accompanied by a bacon potato hash and southern style cornbread.

Walt's Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Mahi-Mahi cooked to your liking, served in a corn tortilla with citrus slaw, mexican cheese, and salsa verde. Accompanied by island rice.

Your Own Catch

$13.00

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with a choice of one side.

Kid's Clam Strips

$7.00

Served with a choice of one side.

Kid's Flounder

$13.00

Served with a choice of one side.

KId's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Mac n' Cheese Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Served with a choice of one side.

Kid's Shrimp

$13.00

Served with a choice of one side.

Kid's Snow Crab

$31.00

Served with a choice of one side.

Dessert

Classic Key Lime

$7.00

Crème Brulee

$5.00

Mango Key Lime

$7.00

Raspberry Key Lime

$7.00

Whole Pie

$20.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Fresh Catch

Salmon

$17.00

Halibut

$24.00

Swordfish

$20.00

Daily Special

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Cajun Fried Mullet Basket

$15.00

S&S Ceviche

$12.00

Bouillabaisse

$26.00

Condiments/Breaders & Boils

Garlic Butter Shrimp And Crab Boil 16oz

$5.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp and Crab Boil 5oz

$4.00

Key Lime Fish Fry 10oz

$3.00

Louisiana Crawfish and Shrimp Boil 8oz

$4.00

Panko Bread Crumbs

$5.00

Walt's Hushpuppy Mix

$8.00

Walt's Seafood Breader

$8.00

Condiments/Sauces

Bar Harbor Clam Juice

$4.00

Bullwhip Sauce

$9.00

Caribbean Reef Shark Sauce

$9.00

Cholula

$5.00

Everything But The Taco Sauce

$9.00

FSS Garlic Hot Sauce

$6.00

Kelchner's Honey Ginger

$7.00

Kelchner's Pineapple Teriyaki

$7.00

Kelchner's Scampi

$7.00

Lethal Gator Sauce

$7.00

Louisiana Lemon Dill

$4.00

Louisiana Remoulade

$4.00

LPP Hella Pain Yo

$8.00

LPP Honey Mustard

$9.00

LPP K-Town Killer

$8.00

LPP Loco Coco

$9.00

LPP Reaper Madness

$9.00

LPP SKULL

$9.00

LPP Steve Martin

$8.00

LPP Unholy Mole

$9.00

Old Bay Hot Sauce

$8.00

Original Sendy Sauce

$9.00

Seminole Wasabi Sauce

$6.00

St Pete Contolled Burn

$8.00

Tigerfire Sauce

$7.00

Tobago Coral Ridge

$7.00

Tobago Peruvian Gold

$7.00

Walt's Cayenne

$6.00

Walt's Habanero

$6.00

Walt's Serrano

$6.00

Widow Sauce

$7.00

Condiments/Spices

Barnacle Alaskan ET 2.5oz

$9.00

Barnacle Furikake 2.5oz

$9.00

Cavendar's Greek Seasoning

$3.00

Chef Paul's Salmon Magic

$4.00

Chef Paul's Shrimp Magic

$4.00

Everglades Fish and Fowl

$6.50

Everglades Heat

$6.50

Everglades Original

$6.50

Everglades Original NO MSG

$6.50

FSS Blackened Seasoning

$4.00

Gator Sprinkles

$6.50

Hemingway Keys Seasoning

$6.00

Hemingway Marlin Seasoning

$6.00

Hemingway Trawler

$6.00

Old Bay 2.62oz Shaker

$4.00

Old Bay 6oz Can

$8.00

Roland Wasabi Paste Tube

$3.00

Spiceology Beer Infused Rubs (6 pack)

$60.00

Spiceology Black Magic 4.4oz

$13.00

Spiceology Bohemian Rubsody

$8.00

Spiceology Butter Toss

$8.00

Spiceology Chile Margarita 5.6oz

$13.00

Spiceology Citrus Ginger

$13.00

Spiceology Greek Freak 4.0oz

$13.00

Spiceology Guac and Roll 4.5oz

$13.00

Spiceology Hibiscus Habanero 6oz

$13.00

Spiceology Hot Honey

$13.00

Spiceology Jamaican Jerk 4.6oz

$13.00

Spiceology LCR

$13.00

Spiceology Oh Canada

$13.00

Spiceology One Heart 4.4oz

$13.00

Spiceology One World 5.3oz

$13.00

Spiceology PPLT

$13.00

Spiceology Rosemary Dijon 4.6oz

$13.00

Spiceology Salt-free Black Magic 3.5oz

$13.00

Spiceology Smashing Salmon

$8.00

Spiceology Under The Sea

$8.00

St Pete Fish Rub

$8.00

St Pete FL Lemon Pepper

$8.00

St Pete Florida Jerk

$8.00

Sushi Chef Pickeled Ginger

$6.00

Walt's All Purpose

$4.00

Wicked Que Key Lime

$6.50

Spiceology One Love

Spiceology Citrus Ginger

Merchandise

16oz Tumbler

$18.00

24oz Tumbler

$25.00

Bottle Koozie

$7.00

Can Koozie

$5.00

Employee Stone Crab Shirt

$12.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Key Chain

$5.00

Kids SPF Long Sleeve

$25.00

Name Tag

$10.00

Oyster Knife

$7.00

Retro T-Shirt

$25.00

Seltzer Koozie

$6.00

Shrimp Deveiner

$3.00

SPF Long Sleeve

$35.00

Sticker

$3.00

Stone Crab Shirt

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Beers/Seltzers

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Florida Orange IPA

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Miller Light

$4.00

NUTRL

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Postcard Pils

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Ultra Can

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Boat Bar Wine

House Cabernet Glass

$6.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

House White Zin Glass

$6.00

Cocktails

Anejo Old Fashioned

$20.00

Boat Bar Bloody Mary

$10.00

Crazy Coco

$12.00

Cristiano Margarita

$13.00

Cristiano Patio Painkiller

$14.00

Cristiano Ranch Water

$12.00

Ghost Mango Margarita

$11.00

Ghost Paloma

$11.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$9.00

Pina de Fuego

$12.00

Pirate's Punch

$9.00

Tito's Refresher

$9.00

Food

Boat Bar Ceviche

$13.00

Boat Bar Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Boat Bar 2 Med Stone Crabs

$10.00

Liquor

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cristiano Extra Anejo

$20.00

Cristiano Repo

$14.00

Cristiano Silver

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Ghost

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Pilar Dark

$8.50

Pilar Light

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Soft Beverage

Coke Classic

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Walt's Fish Market

Location

4144 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

