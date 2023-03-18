Restaurant header imageView gallery

Walt's American Grille & Bar

66 Reviews

$$

6030 SW 18th St

Boca Raton, FL 33433

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DINNER

Appetizers

California Stack

$19.00

Spicy Tuns, poached shrimp, avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, drizzle of siracha mayo, eel sauce, topped with scallion and sesame seeds

Slow Roasted Meatballs

$15.00

Three Meatballs covered in our Pomodoro Sauce, topped with Grated Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese, served with Crostini

Bangin' Shrimp

$18.00

Hand- breaded crispy shrimp, served with our signature spicy sauce, topped with scallions

Calamari

$16.00

hand-breaded, drizzled with lemon butter pepperoncini sauce

Bruschetta

$17.00

Crostini topped with Tomato, Garlic, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze. Garnished with Fresh Basil, and Parmesan Cheese

Beef Tenderloin Philly Flatbread

$18.00

marinated tenderloin, roasted red pepper, roasted green pepper, onions, provolone

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$14.00

chicken, red onion, lemon ricotta, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, mozzarella

Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

$14.00

portobello mushrooms, red onion, red pepper, yellow squash, cauliflower, balsamic tomato paste, mozzarella, balsamic glaze drizzle

Tuna Nachos

$15.00

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$15.00

House-made, and topped with Pico De Gallo, served with Golden Wonton Chips

Grilled Backyard Wings

$18.00

10 Grilled Chicken Wings, tossed in Buffalo or BBQ served with carrots, celery, and dipping sauce

Bread Charge 4 pieces

$5.00

Extra Dressing/ Sauce

Salads & Soup

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

spring mix, carrots, red cabbage, red pepper, rice noodles, peanut sauce, Asian vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese

$15.00

arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, cashews, florida oranges, avocado, sweet dijon vinaigrette

New Cobb Salad

$16.00

bacon, tomato, black olives, cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumber, grilled chicken, creamy honey balsamic

WEDGE Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato, candied bacon pieces, diced red onion, served with blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine Leaves, served with a drizzle of Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan crisps

Strawberry Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix, Spinach, Strawberries, Peaches, Almonds, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, with a Honey Balsamic Dressing

Starter House Salad

$8.00

Starter Caesar Salad

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Pastas

Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine Pasta, House-Made Alfredo Sauce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Parsley Garnish

Beef Stroganoff

$27.00

Beef Tenderloin, crimini mushrooms, onions, sour cream, parsley, served over egg noodles

Signature Sides

SIDE Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

SIDE Plain Baked Potato

$8.00

SIDE Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

SIDE Regular Fries

$5.00

SIDE Parm & Truffle Fries

$8.00

SIDE Grilled Marinated Asparagus

$8.00

SIDE Miso Brussels w/ Cashews

$8.00

SIDE Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

SIDE Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00

SIDE House Salad

$8.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$8.00

SIDE Rice Pilaf

$8.00

SIDE Broccoli

$8.00

SIDE Chicken Breast

$10.00

SIDE Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

SIDE Steak

$14.00

SIDE Salmon

$14.00

SIDE Ahi Tuna

$14.00

SIDE Mahi-Mahi

$14.00

SIDE Lobster Tail

$35.00

Full SIDE Cold Slaw

$6.00

Steaks & Chops

asian style risotto, edamame

Steak Au Poivre

$45.00

8oz. Filet topped with coarsely cracked peppercorn, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, garnished with house-made onion strings

Beef Medallions

$37.00

Beef medallions in a red wine reduction with pearl onions, served with sautéed spinach, and garlic mashed potatoes

Lamb Chops

$40.00

Grilled Lamb Chops in a fresh garlic and herb marinade, served with sweet potato mash, brussels sprouts, and a side of house-made mint jelly

Seared Pork Chop with Peaches

$29.00

2 balsamic seared pork chop, peaches, and goat cheese, served with garlic mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz Filet topped with compound butter, served with grilled asparagus, and garlic mashed potatoes

Rib Eye

$44.00

14 oz cut Ribeye topped with compound butter, served with a plain baked potato, and grilled asparagus

New York Strip

$38.00

12oz New York Strip topped with compound butter, served with a plain baked potato, and sautéed spinach

Seafood

Grilled Lobster Tail

$45.00

9oz. Grilled Lobster Tail served with melted butter and lemon crème sauce, rice pilaf, and grilled asparagus

Branzino

$33.00

Stuffed Branzino Filet with fresh herbs and lemon, served with rice pilaf

Honey Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Salmon filet grilled with a honey glaze, served with rice pilaf, and miso glazed brussels sprouts

Crusted Ahi Tuna

$29.00

Seared and crusted Ahi Tuna filet, served with rice pilaf, and miso glazed brussels sprouts

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$24.00

Served with rice pilaf, and miso glazed brussels sprouts

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crispy beer- battered Cod and cold slaw, served with fries

Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 flower tortillas filled with crispy or grilled Mahi-Mahi, citrus slaw, avocado crema, pico de gallo, chipotle aoli, served with fries

Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Marinated pan-seared chicken breast, served with a lemon white wine sauce, capers, over angle hair pasta

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Marinated pan-seared chicken breast, creamy marsala sauce, button mushrooms, over linguine pasta

Mea's Half Chicken

$28.00

Traag-oven roasted herb chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and au jus poulet

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$29.00

Pan-seared chicken breast stuffed with cheese, spinach, and artichoke, served with a lemon cream sauce drizzle over linguine pasta

Burgers & Sandwiches

Walt's Craft Burger

$18.00

gruyere cheese, onion bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, walt's house sauce, fries

18th Street Burger

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, grilled red onion, arugula, pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, fries

BBQ Burger

$18.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings, lettuce, tomato, house bbq sauce, fries

All American Burger

$17.00

White American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato, served with Fries

Beef Tenderloin Sandwich

$22.00

Sliced Tenderloin, smoked gouda cheese, onion strings, lettuce, tomato, horseradish aioli, fries

Walt's Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Marinated Grilled, or Crispy White Meat Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado, Drizzled with Zesty Aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy White Meat Chicken, Spicy Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade, fries, *cajon style on request

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Banana Custard Pie

$9.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$9.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

KIDS' MENU

Children's Menu

K-Mac N Cheese

$8.00

K- CRISPY Chicken Tenders

$8.00

K- GRILLED Chicken Tenders

$8.00

K-Grilled Steak

$10.00

K-Cheese Pizza Flatbread

$6.00

K-Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

K-Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Childrens Oranges

$2.00

N/A DRINKS

SODAS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ORANGE Soda

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

COFFEES & TEAS

ESPRESSO

$3.50

DBL ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

DOUBLE CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$4.00

DOUBLE LATTE

$4.50

MACCHIATO

$4.00

DOUBLE MACCHIATO

$4.50

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

OTHER

MILK

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Associate Red Bull

$1.50

Associate SF Red Bull

$1.50

BTL WATER

Lg Saratoga Still

$6.00

Lg Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Sm. Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Sm Saratoga Still

$3.00

Party Bottle Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale American Theme Restaurant & Bar

Website

Location

6030 SW 18th St, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Directions

Walt's American Grille & Bar image
Walt's American Grille & Bar image

