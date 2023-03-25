Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wandering Donkey Taqueria & Tequila Bar

review star

No reviews yet

10121 E. Bell Rd., #150

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Flautas (4)
Pork Donkey Bowl
Steak Taco Plate


FOR THE TABLE

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Bottomless Housemade Chips & Salsa

Guacamole

$13.00

Fresh made Guacamole & Chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Quesadilla

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Super Nachos

Nachos Grande - Chicken

Nachos Grande - Chicken

$18.99

Nachos Grande - Steak

$20.49

TACO PLATE

Pork Taco Plate

Pork Taco Plate

$16.49

Carnitas Taco Plate; includes rice and beans

Chicken Taco Plate

Chicken Taco Plate

$17.49

Chicken Taco Plate; includes rice and beans

Steak Taco Plate

Steak Taco Plate

$17.99

Steak Taco Plate; includes rice and beans

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$19.49

Shrimp Taco Plate; includes rice and beans

Veggie Taco Plate

$15.99

Veggie Taco Plate; includes rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$19.49

SIDES

Elote - Street Corn

Elote - Street Corn

$6.00

Elote Street Corn

Borracho Pinto Beans

$5.00

Borracho Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Spanish Rice

Tortillas (3) Flour

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

Tortillas (3) Corn

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

SPECIALTY ENTREES

Enchilada Plate

Enchilada Plate

$17.49

Enchilada Plate; includes rice and beans

Tostada Stack

$16.49

Tostada Plate

Flautas (4)

$17.49

Flautas

Pork Donkey Bowl

Pork Donkey Bowl

$16.00

Carnitas Donkey Bowl

Chicken Donkey Bowl

$17.00

Pollo Donkey Bowl

Steak Donkey Bowl

Steak Donkey Bowl

$18.00

Steak Donkey Bowl

Shrimp Donkey Bowl

Shrimp Donkey Bowl

$20.00

Shrimp Donkey Bowl

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Steak Fajita Burrito

$19.00

Steak Fajita Burrito

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$21.00

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

Gringo Burger

$15.49

Gringo Burger

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Chopped Salad

Pick Up - Taco Bar - 48 hr Notice

NEED 48 HOURS NOTICE MAX: 20 GUESTS PER ORDER Tacos (3) Protein - Chicken or Steak Includes: Tortillas, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Red Salsa, Jalapenos, Creme Sides: Cilantro Lime Rice & Borracho Beans

Taco Bar - Pick Up

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Mexican food and amazing margaritas!

Website

Location

10121 E. Bell Rd., #150, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

