133 Nautical Ln

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Popular Items

Cup She Crab
Side Caesar
Mashed Potatoes

Starters Soup Salad

SM COLD Crab Dip

$14.00

Buffalo Oysters

$11.00

Clams

$19.00

Grouper Cheeks

$16.00

Fries & Gravy

$9.00

Flounder Bites

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Large Crab Dip

$21.00

Cup She Crab

$11.00

Bowl She Crab

$16.00

Side Caesar

$11.00

Caesar

$15.00

Side Wando

$11.00

Wando Salad

$15.00

Fried Green Tom Caprese

$13.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Cup De Jour

$9.00

Bowl De Jour

$14.00

Special

MYSTERY Beer

$3.00

Candy Corn Martini

$12.00

Gobble Gobble

$12.00

Smoked Mussels

$21.00

Short Rib Sliders

$21.00

Sides (Copy)

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Bread (1 Piece)

$2.00

More Pita Chips

$2.00

Gravy

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Broccoli

$5.00

2 Eggs Scrambled

$4.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$10.00

Ice Cream

Cup Ice Cream

$6.00

Cone Ice Cream

$6.00

Milkshake

$9.00

Toppings

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$8.00Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Choc. Chip Creme Cake

$8.00

KIDS

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$12.00

Kid Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Kid Mini Corn Dog

$12.00

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Tshirts

Tshirt

$25.00

Employee Shirt

Employee BLACK tshirt

$10.00

Hat

Anchor Hat

$22.00

Christmas Drink Specials

Christmas Cookie

$12.00

Drunk Reindeer

$12.00

Jack Frost

$12.00

Naughty or Nice

$12.00

Pointsettia

$8.00

Ya Filthy Animal

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Directions

Gallery
Wando River Grill image

