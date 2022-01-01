Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juana Salsa

645 North Cass Avenue

Westmont, IL 60559

Mexican Rice

1/2 Tray Mexican Rice

$25.00

Full Tray Mexican Rice

$35.00

Refried Beans

1/2 Tray Refried Beans

$25.00

Full Tray Refried Beans

$35.00

Taco Packs

20 Pork Taco

$40.00

20 Chicken Taco

$40.00

Chips and Salsa

1/2 Tray Chips and Salsa

$15.00

Full Tray Chips and Salsa

$25.00

French Fries

1/2 Tray French Fries

$20.00

Full Tray French Fries

$35.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Catering and Delivery of homemade tacos and salsas!

645 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

