Wantable Cafe

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Daily Breakfast Burrito

Hot Drink

Daily Brew

$2.00+

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.25+

Rishi Tea

$2.25+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

Matcha

$3.50+

Cold Drink

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Iced Matcha

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Lemonade

$2.50+

London Fog

Bottled Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Boxed Water

$3.00

Juices

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Simply

$3.50

La Croix

$2.00

Naked

$5.00

Zyn

$4.00

CBD Seltzer

$4.00

Bakery

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Tea Bread

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$2.50

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (GF)

$3.00

Brownie (GF)

$3.00

Birthday CupCake

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Breakfast

Daily Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Daily rotating special

Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.00

Sausage patty, egg & American cheese toasted on an english muffin

Bacon, Egg & Gouda Ciabatta

$4.00

Smoked bacon, egg & pepperjack cheese toasted on a soft ciabatta roll

Overnight Oats

$2.75

Weekly Breakfast Special

$6.00Out of stock

Egg Bite

$4.00

Veggie Croissant Sandwich

$6.00

Avacado Toast

$8.00

Salads & Soups

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Arugula, beets, goat cheese & grilled chicken with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan, grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons & Caesar dressing

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, blue cheese & ranch dressing

Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$9.00

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Applewood ham, salami, swiss, onion, tomato, giardienera & mayo toasted on ciabatta bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced roast beef, red onion, arugula & horseradish sauce toasted on ciabatta bread

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Applewood smoked ham, swiss, greens, tomato & honey dijon on sourdough

Turkey Cobb Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked turkey, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato, greens & mayo on multigrain

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

The classic! corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island toasted on rye

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, grilled chicken & caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Roasted vegetables, hummus, fresh greens & balsamic wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla

Egg Salad on Multigrain

$11.00

Weekly Specal

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Snacks & Sides

Boneless Wings

$8.00

8 boneless wings tossed in your choice of Smoky BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Fries

$3.50

Classic waffle fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Served with your choice of ranch or BBQ

Open

Bag Chip

$2.50

Fruit

$2.00

Dont Make

Candy Bar

$2.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Parfait

$4.75

Marshmallow Bar

$3.50

Pop Corn

$5.00

Pita and Hummus

$6.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, peppers, bacon, cream cheese & fresh cilantro

Deluxe Pizza

$10.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.00+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$9.00+

Peppers, onions, kalamata olives, mushrooms, arugula, feta

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00+

Pepperoni - the Classic!

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

Margarita Pizza

$9.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

Weekly Flatbread Special

$9.00

Tickets

General Entry

$50.00

General Admission ticket includes party entry, 3 drink tickets, & automatic entry into all eligible costume contests.

VIP Entry

$80.00

VIP Admission includes party entry, 5 drink tickets, VIP swag bag, and automatic entry into eligible costume contests.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cafe that serves our employees plus external customers serving coffee, breakfast, lunch & happy hour

123 East Walker Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

