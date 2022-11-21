Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Wapato Point Cellars & the Winemaker's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd

Manson, WA 98831

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata W/Wild Rice
Half Caesar
Wedge Salad

Wine Bottle

Red Delicious Bottle

Red Delicious Bottle

$36.00

37% Syrah, 29% Pinot Noir, 26% Merlot, 8% Malbec | Lake Chelan AVA Strawberry, dried berry, cherry, delicate floral, plum preserves

16 Betty Red Bottle

16 Betty Red Bottle

$44.00

2016 Betty Red 66% Merlot, 34% Syrah | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard | Williams Vineyard This beautiful red blend was created in honor of our beloved grandmother, Betty Waldron. Crafted with grapes harvested from Cougar Ridge Vineyard and Williams Vineyard near Betty's house, this red wine starts with aromatics of fresh sage and sends your sense of taste into wonder with balanced fruit and acidity. After opening, you'll experience subtle notes of oak and almonds. Pair with Beef Braciole or a night out dancing with friends and family. This wine is the life of the party, just like Betty.

16 Cougar Ridge Merlot Bottle

16 Cougar Ridge Merlot Bottle

$46.00

100% Merlot | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard Dark cherry, raisin, caramel, vanilla

17 Cab Franc

$60.00

17 Cougar Ridge Merlot Bottle

$44.00

17 Cougar Ridge Merlot Bottle

$44.00

18 Cab Franc

$125.00

18 Cab Sauv Bottle

$44.00
18 Cougar Ridge Syrah Bottle

18 Cougar Ridge Syrah Bottle

$58.00

100% Syrah | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard Black current, toasted cedar, elderberry, vanilla

18 Lot 2 Reserve Malbec

$68.00

18 Malbec Ribbon Cliff Bottle

$48.00

18 Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

19 Reserve Wiliams Merlot

$52.00
19 Rose Merlot Bottle

19 Rose Merlot Bottle

$30.00

100% Merlot | Lake Chelan AVA | residual sugar 0.7% rhubarb, wild strawberry, orange peel

20 Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

21 Bluishing Rose

$34.00

21 Falling Cow

$35.00
Beach Daze Bottle

Beach Daze Bottle

$34.00

Staron Vineyards | Viognier + Chardonnay | Lake Chelan AVA 13.2% ABV | .4% Residual Sugar Our latest Vienna is sassy, flirty and floral with notes of honeysuckle, sweet peach, asian pear and bananas.

21 Harmony Bottle

$34.00

21 Stormy Mountain White Bottle

$30.00

Black Label VII

$50.00

Cristalino Brut Bottle

$28.00

Dom Perignon Bottle

$275.00

LCTC Syrah Port Bottle

$45.00
LCW 55 Mile Methode Champenoise Bottle

LCW 55 Mile Methode Champenoise Bottle

$55.00

67% Pinot Noir, 33% Chardonnay | Lake Chelan AVA Pear, green apple, lemon zest, and almond.

LCW Malbec Bottle

$45.00

Military Wine

$28.00

Moet Imperial Bottle

$100.00

Perrier-Jouet Brut Bottle

$80.00

Silver Gate Champagne

$25.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Bottle

$125.00

Library Wines

2003 KFW Reserve Syrah

$190.00

2012 Black Label 1

$120.00

2012 M7

$120.00

2013 LCW Pinot Noir

$80.00

2013 Williams Merlot

$90.00

2014 M8

$100.00

2016 Black Label 4

$90.00

2016 M9

$80.00

2019 LCW Stormy Red

$30.00

2020 LCW Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

N/V Black Label 2

$110.00

From the Tap

Dru Brew Golden Ale

$7.00

Space Dust IPA Tap

$7.00

Apricot Wheat Bager Mtn

$7.00

Manny's Pale Tap

$7.00

Apple Pie Cider Pint

$6.50

Golden Cider Pint

$6.50

Rasberry Cider Pint

$6.50

Original Cider Pint

$6.50

Beach Daze Sparkling Wine Glass

$9.00

Cider Growler 64oz

$25.00

Beer growler 64oz

$25.00

Growler Refill 64oz

$25.00

Beach Daze Refill

$25.00

Cider

Orignal Cider Bottle

$14.00

Raspberry Cider Bottle

$14.00

Cherry Cider

$14.00

Golden Delicious Can

$8.00

Apple Pie 6 Pack

$14.00

Golden Delicious 6 Pack Cans

$14.00

Blackberry Cider Bottle

$14.00

Wild Grape Cider Bottle

$14.00

Glass Grape Cider

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bartenders Gingerale

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Quetilquesoon

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Flights

American Made Flight

$20.00

Cider Flight

$10.00

Flight to Ireland

$18.00

Malbec Madness Flight Member

$15.00

Malbec Madness Flight Non Member

$25.00

Ron Burgandy Flight

$25.00

American Made Flight

$22.00

Breaker Side by Side

$25.00

Employee Drinks

Employee Well

$1.00

Employee Tap Beer

Employee Tap Cider

Employee Tap Wine

Employee Wine

Appetizers

Artisan Cheese Plate

$22.00

Chefs choice of three types of Lake Chelan Cheeses, marcona almonds, Belgian chocolate, dried pears, dried figs, crackers, mixed olives, fig bread and salami with salty date and almond crisps.

Seafood Skillet App

$18.00

Dungeness crab meat and bay shrimp in a creamy mix with cheddar cheese, onion, and hint of lemon oven roasted until golden brown. Served with slices of toasted baguette

Baked Brie

$24.00

Steamer Clam App

$24.00

Soups & Salads

Chowder Cup

$7.00

House made New England Style

Chowder Bowl

$11.00

House made New England Style

Soup cup of the Day

$7.00

Soup Bowl of the Day

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

iceburg wedge topped with red onion and tomato wedges, our special cracked pepper bleu cheese dressing and applewood-smoked bacon

Spinach Salad

$18.00

baby spinach, mozzzarella, toasted almonds, applewood-smoked bacon, farm fresh hard boiled egg and mushrooms tossed in our warm bacon vinaigrette garnished with cherry tomatoes and red onions

Half Spinach

$10.00

baby spinach, mozzzarella, toasted almonds, applewood-smoked bacon, farm fresh hard boiled egg and mushrooms tossed in our warm bacon vinaigrette garnished with cherry tomatoes and red onions

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce served with our zesty housemade caesar dressing, housemade garlic croutons and fresh parmesan

Half Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce served with our zesty housemade caesar dressing, housemade garlic croutons and fresh parmesan

Basil Vinaigrette Salad

$7.00

spring mix greens with our house basil vinaigrette, bleu cheese crumbles and tomatoes.

House Greens

$7.00

spring mix greens with diced cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

Sub Salad

$3.00

W/ Salad as entree

Beet Salad

$12.00

Sub Chowder

$3.00

Entrees

Chicken Piccata W/Wild Rice

$32.00

tender panko and parmesan-breaded chicken breast sizzled to the perfect golden brown, drizzled with our signature creamy citrus butter sauce and topped with capers, served with vegetables and wild rice or mashed potatoes

8oz Filet Mignon W/Baked Potato

$52.00

7oz the most tender cut of all

Rib Eye W/Baked Potato

$57.00

14oz richly marbled with intense flavors

Frenched Lamb Chops W/Wild Rice

$38.00

New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh oregano, basil and garlic then grilled with a red wine demi-glace

New York W/Baked Potato

$50.00

Bacon Cheeseburger W/Bistro Fries

$22.00

1/3 lb ground wagyu patty grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and frizzled onions on a toasted brioche seeded bun with our tangy bourbon bbq sauce served with lettuce, tomato and choice of side.

Crispy Seasoned Chicken W/Wild Rice

$34.00

Short Rib Pasta

$34.00

Entree Seafood Skilllet

$18.00

Entree Steamer Clams

$24.00

Grilled Picatta W/Wild Rice

$28.00

Brie Entree

$24.00

Halibut W/Quinoa

$45.00

Ends & Pieces Waste

Fresh Sheet

House Mac And Cheese

$22.00

Pork W Parsnip Puree

$30.00

Stroganoff

$28.00Out of stock

Sides

Wild Rice

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Bistro Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

4 - Skillet Bread

$2.50

Side Prawn Skewer

$9.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Add Scallops

$14.00

Au Jus

Side Ranch

Side Parmesan

Basil Vin Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chicken Gravy

$1.50

Bbq Sauce

Honey Mustard

Hot Bacon Dressing

Mayonaise

Side Parmesan Charge

$0.50

Side Ranch Charge

$0.50

Italian

Side Cherry Tomatos

$1.00

Champagne Dressing

Side Cheddar

$0.75

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Desserts

Turtle Pie

$10.00

Whipped vanilla ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with peanuts, house made chocolate ganache and house made caramel.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

One scoop old fashioned vanilla ice cream

Sorbet

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

gluten-free chocolate truffle torte served with raspberry puree

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Peach Crisp

$10.00

Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Strawberry White

$15.00

Classic New York cheesecake with a white chocolate ganache and raspberry puree, topped with fresh raspberries.

Cake Charge

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids fruit

$6.00

Snack Pack

$15.00

HAPPY HOUR MENU ITEMS

Beer Special

$3.00

HH Cocktail

$8.00

HH Betty Red Glass

$5.00

HH Red Delicious Glass

$4.50

HH Harmony Glass

$4.00

HH Chardonnay Glass

$4.00

HH Tap Beer

$3.00

HH Tap Cider

$3.00

HH Beach Daze

$4.50

Wine Mojito

$9.00

Port Sour

$9.00

Hibiscus Spritzer

$9.00

Devil's Margarita

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Bourbon Punch

$9.00

From The Kitchen

Bowl of Olives

$8.00

Nut Mix

$8.00

Pork Slider

$4.00

Esquites Prawn Cocktail

$15.00

Baked Brie

$24.00

Artisan Cheese Plate

$22.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Wine, Great Food, Great Friends.

Website

Location

200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd, Manson, WA 98831

Directions

Gallery
The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars image
The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars image
The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars image

