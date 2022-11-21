- Home
Wapato Point Cellars & the Winemaker's Grill
200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd
Manson, WA 98831
Popular Items
Wine Bottle
Red Delicious Bottle
37% Syrah, 29% Pinot Noir, 26% Merlot, 8% Malbec | Lake Chelan AVA Strawberry, dried berry, cherry, delicate floral, plum preserves
16 Betty Red Bottle
2016 Betty Red 66% Merlot, 34% Syrah | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard | Williams Vineyard This beautiful red blend was created in honor of our beloved grandmother, Betty Waldron. Crafted with grapes harvested from Cougar Ridge Vineyard and Williams Vineyard near Betty's house, this red wine starts with aromatics of fresh sage and sends your sense of taste into wonder with balanced fruit and acidity. After opening, you'll experience subtle notes of oak and almonds. Pair with Beef Braciole or a night out dancing with friends and family. This wine is the life of the party, just like Betty.
16 Cougar Ridge Merlot Bottle
100% Merlot | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard Dark cherry, raisin, caramel, vanilla
17 Cab Franc
17 Cougar Ridge Merlot Bottle
18 Cab Franc
18 Cab Sauv Bottle
18 Cougar Ridge Syrah Bottle
100% Syrah | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard Black current, toasted cedar, elderberry, vanilla
18 Lot 2 Reserve Malbec
18 Malbec Ribbon Cliff Bottle
18 Pinot Noir Bottle
19 Reserve Wiliams Merlot
19 Rose Merlot Bottle
100% Merlot | Lake Chelan AVA | residual sugar 0.7% rhubarb, wild strawberry, orange peel
20 Chardonnay Bottle
21 Bluishing Rose
21 Falling Cow
Beach Daze Bottle
Staron Vineyards | Viognier + Chardonnay | Lake Chelan AVA 13.2% ABV | .4% Residual Sugar Our latest Vienna is sassy, flirty and floral with notes of honeysuckle, sweet peach, asian pear and bananas.
21 Harmony Bottle
21 Stormy Mountain White Bottle
Black Label VII
Cristalino Brut Bottle
Dom Perignon Bottle
LCTC Syrah Port Bottle
LCW 55 Mile Methode Champenoise Bottle
67% Pinot Noir, 33% Chardonnay | Lake Chelan AVA Pear, green apple, lemon zest, and almond.
LCW Malbec Bottle
Military Wine
Moet Imperial Bottle
Perrier-Jouet Brut Bottle
Silver Gate Champagne
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Bottle
Library Wines
From the Tap
Dru Brew Golden Ale
Space Dust IPA Tap
Apricot Wheat Bager Mtn
Manny's Pale Tap
Apple Pie Cider Pint
Golden Cider Pint
Rasberry Cider Pint
Original Cider Pint
Beach Daze Sparkling Wine Glass
Cider Growler 64oz
Beer growler 64oz
Growler Refill 64oz
Beach Daze Refill
Cider
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bartenders Gingerale
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Milk
Pellegrino
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Quetilquesoon
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Bloody Mary
Hot Apple Cider
Flights
Appetizers
Artisan Cheese Plate
Chefs choice of three types of Lake Chelan Cheeses, marcona almonds, Belgian chocolate, dried pears, dried figs, crackers, mixed olives, fig bread and salami with salty date and almond crisps.
Seafood Skillet App
Dungeness crab meat and bay shrimp in a creamy mix with cheddar cheese, onion, and hint of lemon oven roasted until golden brown. Served with slices of toasted baguette
Baked Brie
Steamer Clam App
Soups & Salads
Chowder Cup
House made New England Style
Chowder Bowl
House made New England Style
Soup cup of the Day
Soup Bowl of the Day
Wedge Salad
iceburg wedge topped with red onion and tomato wedges, our special cracked pepper bleu cheese dressing and applewood-smoked bacon
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, mozzzarella, toasted almonds, applewood-smoked bacon, farm fresh hard boiled egg and mushrooms tossed in our warm bacon vinaigrette garnished with cherry tomatoes and red onions
Half Spinach
baby spinach, mozzzarella, toasted almonds, applewood-smoked bacon, farm fresh hard boiled egg and mushrooms tossed in our warm bacon vinaigrette garnished with cherry tomatoes and red onions
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce served with our zesty housemade caesar dressing, housemade garlic croutons and fresh parmesan
Half Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce served with our zesty housemade caesar dressing, housemade garlic croutons and fresh parmesan
Basil Vinaigrette Salad
spring mix greens with our house basil vinaigrette, bleu cheese crumbles and tomatoes.
House Greens
spring mix greens with diced cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Sub Salad
W/ Salad as entree
Beet Salad
Sub Chowder
Entrees
Chicken Piccata W/Wild Rice
tender panko and parmesan-breaded chicken breast sizzled to the perfect golden brown, drizzled with our signature creamy citrus butter sauce and topped with capers, served with vegetables and wild rice or mashed potatoes
8oz Filet Mignon W/Baked Potato
7oz the most tender cut of all
Rib Eye W/Baked Potato
14oz richly marbled with intense flavors
Frenched Lamb Chops W/Wild Rice
New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh oregano, basil and garlic then grilled with a red wine demi-glace
New York W/Baked Potato
Bacon Cheeseburger W/Bistro Fries
1/3 lb ground wagyu patty grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and frizzled onions on a toasted brioche seeded bun with our tangy bourbon bbq sauce served with lettuce, tomato and choice of side.
Crispy Seasoned Chicken W/Wild Rice
Short Rib Pasta
Entree Seafood Skilllet
Entree Steamer Clams
Grilled Picatta W/Wild Rice
Brie Entree
Halibut W/Quinoa
Ends & Pieces Waste
Sides
Wild Rice
Baked Potato
Bistro Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Creamed Spinach
Seasonal Vegetables
4 - Skillet Bread
Side Prawn Skewer
Side Chicken
Add Scallops
Au Jus
Side Ranch
Side Parmesan
Basil Vin Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Chicken Gravy
Bbq Sauce
Honey Mustard
Hot Bacon Dressing
Mayonaise
Side Parmesan Charge
Side Ranch Charge
Italian
Side Cherry Tomatos
Champagne Dressing
Side Cheddar
Butter Noodles
Desserts
Turtle Pie
Whipped vanilla ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with peanuts, house made chocolate ganache and house made caramel.
Vanilla Ice Cream
One scoop old fashioned vanilla ice cream
Sorbet
Flourless Chocolate Torte
gluten-free chocolate truffle torte served with raspberry puree
Bread Pudding
Peach Crisp
Upside Down Cake
Strawberry White
Classic New York cheesecake with a white chocolate ganache and raspberry puree, topped with fresh raspberries.
Cake Charge
Kids Menu
HAPPY HOUR MENU ITEMS
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great Wine, Great Food, Great Friends.
200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd, Manson, WA 98831