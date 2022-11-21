Wapato Point Cellars & the Winemaker's Grill

16 Betty Red Bottle

$44.00

2016 Betty Red 66% Merlot, 34% Syrah | Lake Chelan AVA | Cougar Ridge Vineyard | Williams Vineyard This beautiful red blend was created in honor of our beloved grandmother, Betty Waldron. Crafted with grapes harvested from Cougar Ridge Vineyard and Williams Vineyard near Betty's house, this red wine starts with aromatics of fresh sage and sends your sense of taste into wonder with balanced fruit and acidity. After opening, you'll experience subtle notes of oak and almonds. Pair with Beef Braciole or a night out dancing with friends and family. This wine is the life of the party, just like Betty.