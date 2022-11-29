Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ward 8 90 N. Washington St.

90 N. Washington St.

Boston, MA 02114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Small Plates

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Warm Corn Tortilla Chips, House Made Guacamole

House Fries

$9.00

malt vinegar aioli

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$12.00

jalapeno cheese sauce, bacon crumble

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Hot Cheese, Beer Mustard

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet Chili Sauce, Ranch

Burrata Toast

$12.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers, Aleppo, Herbs, Sea Salt

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Bean Sprouts, Hazelnuts, Scallions, Sesame, Honey Soy Dressing

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Lump Crab, Pickled Jalapeño Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens

Maple Chili Duck Wings

$18.00

Sweet Maple Chili Sauce, Sesame, Cilantro

Old Bay Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Old Bay dry rub

Buffalo Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo, blue cheese dressing

Pork Buns

$13.00

Pickled Jalapeños, Sprouts, Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cheddar, Gruyere, Fontina, Parmesan, Goat Cheese, Breadcrumbs

Grilled Flatbread

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Ward 8 Cheese Blend

Extra Pork Bun

$6.00

Extra Duck Wing

$4.00

Salads/Bowls

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Kale & Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Thai Avocado

$14.00

Cabbage, Carrots, Crispy Noodles, Ginger-Soy Vin

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Kale, Wild Rice, Sweet Potato, Goat Cheese, Cherries, Beets, Pistachios, Avocado Dressing

Ward 8 Bowl

$16.00

Charred Broccolini, Roasted Carrots, Quinoa, Apples, Slaw., Spinach, Hot Honey

Larger Plates

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$21.00

Sesame, Cabbage, Sriracha Aioli, Fish Sauce, Multigrain Roll, Pear Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Jalapeños, Red Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Mayo, Seeded Brioche, House Fries

Fish Taco

$16.00

Fried Fish, Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Guajillo Chile

Double Cheeseburger

$18.00

American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Special Sauce, Seeded Brioche, House Fries

California Turkey Burger

$18.00

Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Onion, Multigrain Roll, Fries

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Onion, Multigrain Roll, Fries

Rigatoni Primavera

$19.00

Homemade Pasta, Seasonal Vegetables, Parmesan, Ricotta

Ramen

$18.00

Pork Belly., Corn, Baby Bok Choy., Scallion, Soft Egg*

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Teriyaki Sauce, Basmati Rice, Baby Bok Choy

Statler Chicken

$30.00

Pan Roasted, Cremini Mushroom Purée, Mashed Potato, Sautéed Green Beans

NY Strip Steak Frites

$36.00

12oz NY Strip, Blue Cheese Butter, House Fries

Taco Tuesday

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$15.00

pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, spicy aioli, red cabbage

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

onion, cilantro, avocado

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Apparel

Employee T-Shirt

$15.00

Employee Apron

$10.00

Ward 8 T-Shirt

$25.00

Ward 8 Hoodie

$40.00
