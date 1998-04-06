Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ward of Health Broad Street Market

review star

No reviews yet

1233 North 3rd Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Popular Items

Fried "Chicken" C-W
Small Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup
Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

Mains

Add a side for $3, Mac and Cheese (small) +$5.

Fried "Chicken" C-W

$17.00

This irresistible crunch wrap is packed with our fried Lion's Mane Mushrooms, shredded Romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, guacamole, WOH’s Cashew Queso and Plant-based Cheddar Cheese sauces layered on top of a tostada and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

"Chicken" Nachos

$15.00

Battered Lion's Mane Mushrooms, shredded romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, guacamole, drizzled plant based cheese sauce and cashew quest on a bed of blue corn tortilla chips. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

Buffalo "Chicken" Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Battered Lion's Mane Mushrooms laid upon a bed of Ward of Health’s classic plant-based Mac and cheese with hemp seed bread crumbs. Tossed in Buffalo sauce or Choose your flavor: Plain, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

Crab Mac & Cheese

Crab Mac & Cheese

$15.00

A Save A Crab Cake (an original blend of artichoke, hearts of palm, chickpeas & onions) laid upon a bed of Ward of Health’s classic plant-based Mac and cheese with hemp seed bread crumbs.

Sandwiches

Add a side for $3, Mac and Cheese (small) +$5.

Fried "Chicken" Sandwich

$15.00

Try our famous fried Lion's Mane Mushrooms sliced sandwich style, laid over a combo of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our plant-based Cheese sauces served on a whole-grain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

Save-a-Crab Cake Sandwich

Save-a-Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Don't be fooled by our proprietary blend of artichoke, hearts of palm, chickpeas & onions, we promise it's not crab meat! We top it off with vegan mayo and serve it on whole-grain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread.

Crab Mac Sandwich

Crab Mac Sandwich

$15.00

Pan seared "Save a Crab" Cake topped with house made Mac and Cheese, drizzled with remoulade on a whole-grain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread.

Triple Bean Dream Burger

Triple Bean Dream Burger

$12.00

Satisfy your taste buds with our signature 3 Bean Blend topped with guacamole, bell pepper, tomato & greens served on a multigrain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread.

Soups & Salads

Add a side for $3, Mac and Cheese (small) +$5.
Small Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup

Small Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup

$7.00

Made with Mineral Broth and seasoned with Himalayan Pink Salt and fresh herbs.

Large Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup

Large Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup

$12.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

A rainbow of bell peppers, red onions, plum tomatoes, and cucumbers on a bed of romaine lettuce and spring mix with a blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Spartan Salad

Spartan Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, artichoke hearts, capers, kalamata olives, bell peppers, onions, pepperoncini, with a sweet mustard vinaigrette.

Large Coconut Curry Squash Soup

$12.00

Soul warming. This subtly spiced coconut infused soup is creamy and flavorful, perfect for the cold weather.

Small Coconut Curry Squash Soup

$7.00

Handhelds

Add a side for $3, Mac and Cheese (small) +$5.

Large Boneless "Chicken"

$15.00

You've never had anything like it! Try our Lion's Mane Mushrooms breaded in a flavorful chickpea flour blend and fried in olive and grapeseed oils. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

Small Boneless "Chicken"

$8.00

Fried "Chicken" Taco

$8.00

Fried Lion's Mane mushrooms in a soft taco, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and cashew cheese sauce. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

"Chicken" Quesadilla

$10.00

Lion's Mane Mushrooms wrapped in a large tortilla with shredded Romaine lettuce, diced Plum Tomatoes, Guacamole, WOH's Cashew Cheese Sauce. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

Cali "Chicken" Wrap

$15.00

Large wrap with Lion's Mane mushrooms, shredded Romaine lettuce, diced plum tomates, guacamole, WOH's Cashew Cheese sauce. Choose your flavor: Plain, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili or Sweet Mustard.

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$8.00+

Smoothies

Fuel your soul with a fresh blend of mixed fruits.
Blacker the Berry Smoothie

Blacker the Berry Smoothie

$12.00

A blend of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. Topped with hemp hearts and dehydrated strawberries.

Mango Papaya Smoothie

Mango Papaya Smoothie

$12.00

A blend of mango, papaya, banana and cantaloupe. Topped with dried mango and hemp hearts.

Evergreen Smoothie

Evergreen Smoothie

$12.00

A blend of kiwi, green apple, honeydew pear and ginger. Topped with hemp hearts, dried apples and dried mulberries.

Drinks

Quench your thirst and stay hydrated, it's hot!

Butterfly Pea Limeade

$5.00

Dried butterfly pea flowers, lime juice sweetened with agave and mixed with spring water.

Elderberry Lavender Tea

$5.00

Whole elderberries, lavender sweetened with agave and mixed with spring water.

Coconut Water

$3.00

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Desserts

Cookies 2 for 5

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie

$5.00

Cold Prep Cooler

Bean Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, peppers, onions and house sofrito.

Save-A-Crab Cake

$5.00

Prepped, uncooked and ready for you to take home.

Triple Bean Burger

$4.00

Prepped, uncooked and ready for you to take home.

Mushroom Walnut Meat 1lb

$10.00

Fruit Parfait

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Directions

