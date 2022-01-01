Sandwiches
Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar
539 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local sandwich and smoothie bar
Location
614 S Main St, Sharon, MA 02067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
D'Angelo - 5044 - Brockton, Pleasant St.
No Reviews
648 Pleasant St. Rt. 27 Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurant