Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar

539 Reviews

$$

614 S Main St

Sharon, MA 02067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.75

Mortadella, Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone cheese, Sweet Red Onion Relish, Hot Pepper Relish, Oil, Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomato.

Oven-Roasted Turkey Club

Oven-Roasted Turkey Club

$9.75

Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.75

Homemade Eggplant Parmesan in our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.75

Homemade Chicken Parmesan In our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Delicious Chicken

Delicious Chicken

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese & Honey Mustard.

Ranchero

Ranchero

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Melted Provolone with Homemade Smoked Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato.

Tunafish

Tunafish

$9.75Out of stock

Tuna fish Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise & Sweet Pickle Relish) Lettuce & Tomato

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.75

Homemade Meatballs in our Homemade Marinara Sauce, with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$11.75Out of stock

Steak & cheese with Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

Woodstock

Woodstock

$11.75Out of stock

Steak & Cheese with Peppers, Onions, House made Chipotle Mayo & BBQ Sauce

Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

$10.75Out of stock

Grilled eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Pine-nuts, Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar.

Holiday Special

Holiday Special

$9.75

Sliced Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Wraps

Arizona Chicken Wrap

Arizona Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

California Chicken Wrap

California Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Caeser Wrap

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.

Monster Chicken Wrap

Monster Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, Muenster Cheese & Shallot Mayonnaise

Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap

Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap

$9.75

Turkey, Avocado Spread, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomato

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$8.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Black Olives & Greek Dressing

Haystack Veggie Wrap

Haystack Veggie Wrap

$8.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Carrots, & Plain Hummus

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Kid's Corner

Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$3.75

Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam on White Bread

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.75

American Cheese on White Bread

Kid's Ham & Cheese

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Ham & American Cheese on White Bread

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$4.75

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast on White Bread

Smoothies (With Soft Serve)

Apple Tango

Apple Tango

$5.75

Apple, Strawberries, Pineapple, Vanilla Soft Serve

Baby Blue

Baby Blue

$5.75

Blueberries, Orange Juice, Vanilla Soft Serve

Banana Bomb

Banana Bomb

$5.75

Bananas, Caramel Syrup, Vanilla Soft Serve

Banana Rama

Banana Rama

$5.75

Bananas, Coffee, Coffee Beans, Chocolate Soft Serve

Blue Barracuda

Blue Barracuda

$5.75

Blueberries, Pineapple, Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Vanilla Soft Serve

Melted Split

Melted Split

$5.75

Bananas, Strawberries, Milk, Chocolate Soft Serve

MO' Berry

MO' Berry

$5.75

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Jam, Vanilla Soft Serve

Rainforest Splash

Rainforest Splash

$5.75

Strawberries, Mango juice, Raspberry Jam, Vanilla Soft Serve

Raspberry Truffle

Raspberry Truffle

$5.75

Milk, Raspberry Jam, Coffee Syrup, Chocolate Soft Serve

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75

Milk, Chocolate Soft Serve

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.75

Milk, Vanilla Soft Serve

Coffee Milkshake

Coffee Milkshake

$5.75

Coffee, Vanilla Soft Serve

Mocha Milkshake

Mocha Milkshake

$5.75Out of stock

Coffee, Chocolate Soft Serve

Smoothies (Without Soft Serve)

Berry Cooler

Berry Cooler

$4.75

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Jam, Orange Juice

Freezin' Eve

Freezin' Eve

$4.75

Bananas, Strawberries, Orange Juice

Purple Banana

Purple Banana

$4.75

Bananas, Blueberries, Raspberry Jam, Mango Juice

Strawberry Storm

Strawberry Storm

$4.75

Strawberries, Bananas, Coconut Syrup, Raspberry Jam, Orange Juice

Tropical Cooler

Tropical Cooler

$4.75

Pineapple, Coconut Syrup, Lime Juice, Mango Juice

Green Machine

Green Machine

$4.75

Green Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lime Juice

Jon's Special

Jon's Special

$4.75

Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Orange Juice.

Chips

Original Ruffles

Original Ruffles

$1.00Out of stock

1 oz single serve bag

Classic Lays

Classic Lays

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Nacho Cheese Doritos

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Cool Ranch Doritos

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Original Fritos

Original Fritos

$1.00Out of stock

1 oz single serve bag

Cape Cod Original

Cape Cod Original

$1.00Out of stock

1.5 oz single serve bag

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Sunkist Orange Soda

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.50

20oz Bottle

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$2.50

20oz Bottle

7up Lemon Lime Soda

7up Lemon Lime Soda

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Purity Organic Orange Mango Paradise

Purity Organic Orange Mango Paradise

$2.50Out of stock

16.9oz bottle

Purity Organic Strawberry Paradise

Purity Organic Strawberry Paradise

$2.50Out of stock

16.9oz bottle

Purity Organic Peach Paradise

Purity Organic Peach Paradise

$2.50Out of stock

16.9oz bottle

Nantucket Nectar Kiwi Berry

Nantucket Nectar Kiwi Berry

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Half & Half

Nantucket Nectar Half & Half

$2.50

16oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Pressed Apple

Nantucket Nectar Pressed Apple

$2.50

16oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Squeezed Lemonade

Nantucket Nectar Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Bottle

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.50

23.7 oz Bottle

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local sandwich and smoothie bar

Location

614 S Main St, Sharon, MA 02067

Directions

Gallery
Ward's Berry Farm image
Ward's Berry Farm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Griddle and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
384 South Main St Sharon, MA 02067
View restaurantnext
Deag’s Local Diner
orange star4.7 • 440
1261 Park St Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
orange star4.5 • 83
1285 Belmont St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5044 - Brockton, Pleasant St.
orange starNo Reviews
648 Pleasant St. Rt. 27 Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Briggs Cafe
orange star4.5 • 40
295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
Mac City - Franklin
orange star4.7 • 1,166
13 west central Street Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sharon

Crescent Ridge Dairy
orange star4.5 • 167
407 Bay Road Sharon, MA 02067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sharon
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston