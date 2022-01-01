Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

1,286 Reviews

$$

2565 American Way

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jalapeno Popper
Rice Bowl
Hummus Trio

On a Board

Hummus Trio

$12.00

ground chick peas topped w/ garlic oil + served w/ ward pita bread + seasonal veggies

Loaded Haystacks

$12.00

hashbrown balls stuffed w/ cheese + green onions + bacon + served w/ sour cream

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.50

twice baked + dipped in buffalo sauce + tempura battered + yogurt blue cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

creamy spinach + artichoke + mozzarella cheese + served w/ tortilla chips

Goat Cheese

$13.00

baked in marinara + topped w/ fresh basil + served w/ toasted bread sticks

Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps

$11.50

teriyaki rice + sweet chili + grilled chicken or shrimp + topped w/ edamame + julienned cucumbers + wonton strips

On a Stick

Buffalo Tacos

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

served w/ skinny fries + ranch

Street Tacos 3

$13.00

corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream

Pork Tacos

$13.00

shredded pork + melted cheese + topped w/ cabbage slaw + sweet tomatillo salsa + served w tortilla chips + queso blanco

Snacks

Cheese Balls

$10.59

baked cheesy bread balls + marinara or ranch

Mac + Cheddar

$11.00

noodles + cheese baked to perfection

Warehouse Potato Chips

$5.50

house made potato chips tossed in black pepper + sea salt

Tortilla Chips + Salsa

$6.50

tortilla chips + warehouse salsa

W Nachos

$11.00

tortilla chips loaded + baked w/ mozzarella + cheddar + served w/ salsa + sour cream

Kitchen Nachos

$13.50

tortilla chips loaded + baked w/ steak or chicken + black beans + mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ black olives + jalapenos salsa + sour cream

Quesadilla

$13.00

tomato basil tortilla stuffed w/ cheddar + mozzarella + steak or chicken + served w/ salsa + sour cream

Pepperoni Twist

$9.00

mozzarella + pepperoni + dough twisted

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

fresh baked + tossed in butter + served w/ blanco queso

Teriyaki Meatballs

$12.00

meatballs glazed w/ teriyaki sauce + served w/ fries

Buffalo Nachos

$13.00

tortilla chips + baked w/ cheese + topped w/ buffalo crispy chicken + goat cheese + green onions + celery + drizzle of ranch

Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

fries loaded w/ cheese + bacon + sour cream + green onions

String Fries

$5.50

skinny cut fries + warehouse fry sauce

Garlic Cheese Fries

$7.50

skinny cut fries topped w/ garlic cheese sauce

Sriracha Fries

$6.50

skinny cut fries tossed w/ sriracha seasoning

Greens

Taco Truck

$13.50

crunchy tortilla bowl w/ chicken or steak + romaine lettuce + black beans + cilantro lime rice + roasted corn + cheddar + salsa + cilantro lime ranch

Cobb

$13.00

grilled chicken + *egg + bacon + cheese + avocados + tomatoes + ranch

Oriental

$12.50

grilled chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce + edamame + mandarin oranges + cucumbers + scallions + wonton strips

Rice Bowl

$12.50

on a bed of spring mix + sauteed teriyaki rice + sweet chili + grilled chicken or shrimp + edamame + topped w/ carrots + julienned cucumbers

Caesar

$12.50

grilled chicken or shrimp + romaine + parmesan + croutons + warehouse caesar

Burrito Bowl

$13.50

steak or chicken + cilantro lime rice + black beans + topped w/ romaine lettuce + cheddar + jalapenos + tomatillo salsa +sour cream

Power Bowl

$13.50

cilantro lime rice + romaine lettuce + grilled chicken + edamame + *egg + cucumber + jalapenos + drizzled w/ italian dressing

Dynamite Bowl

$14.50

Handhelds

Albuquerque Turkey

$14.00

grilled sliced turkey + melted cheddar + topped w/ green chiles + tempura battered avocado + spicy aioli

The Beast

$12.50

bacon + *egg + avocado + spinach + tomato

Rueben

$13.00

shaved corn beef + melted mozzarella + sauerkraut + thousand island on toasted marble rye

Grilled Chicken

$13.50

mozzarella + pesto mayo + bacon + spinach

Wraps

$13.50

grilled or crispy chicken + lettuce + bacon + cheese + wrapped in a grilled tomato basil tortilla

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

crispy chicken + cheese + bacon + ranch aioli + lettuce + tomato

Sliders 2

Little W Sliders

$13.50

little w burgers w/ melted cheese + tator tot hash brown

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.50

crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce + topped w/ cilantro cabbage

Steak Sliders

$13.00

sliced steak + melted mozzarella + grilled pepper + onions + mushrooms

Po Boy Sliders

$13.50

tempura battered shrimp topped w/ coleslaw + spicy aioli

Club Sliders

$12.50

sliced grilled turkey + melted cheddar + bacon + lettuce + tomato + onion + ranch aioli

Burgers

The W Burger

$13.00+

W burger is topped w/ melted cheese + lettuce + tomato + onion + pickle on the side

Tay Tot Burger

$14.00+

W burger w/ melted cheese + bacon + tator tot hash brown

Warehouse Whiskey Burger

$15.00+

W burger w/ hand battered onion rings + jalapeno coins + bacon + cheddar cheese + whiskey peppercorn bbq sauce

Turkey Burger

$13.00+

mozzarella + cucumber + cilantro + cilantro lime ranch

Black Bean Burger

$12.50+

mozzarella + jalapenos + lettuce + onions + salsa

Pizza

Pepperoni

$11.50

marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni

Hawaiian

$13.00

marinara + mozzarella + ham + pineapple + drizzled w/ sweet chili

Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.00

white sauce + onions + pepper + steak + mozzarella + cheddar

BBQ Chicken

$13.50

drizzled w/ bbq sauce + grilled chicken + red onions + cilantro + jalapenos + mozzarella

4 Meat

$14.00

marinara + meatball + bacon + pepperoni + ham + mozzarella

Loaded

$14.00

marinara + pepperoni + mushroom + ham + bell peppers + black olives + onions + mozzarella

Baked Potato

$13.00

white sauce + diced potatoes + bacon + mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ chives + creme fraiche

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

white sauce + spinach + chicken + bacon + mozzarella + drizzled w/ ranch

Jalapeno Popper

$14.00

cream cheese sauce + grilled chicken + bacon + onions + jalapenos + mozzarella

Soonzer

$14.50

white sauce + spinach + bacon + tator tots + mozzarella + topped w/ two *eggs over easy

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$13.00

cream cheese sauce + spinach + artichoke + mozzarella

Margherita

$12.50

basil infused olive oil + mozzarella + tomatoes + topped w/ fresh basil + balsamic reduction

Blanco

$13.00

white sauce + spinach + grilled chicken + mozzarella

Carne Asada

$14.00

cilantro pesto + steak + red onions + chopped green chilies + mozzarella + cheddar served w/ tomatillo salsa

Mac + Cheese Pizza

$13.00

noodles + cheese on our white sauce topped w/ cheddar + mozzarella

3 Cheese

$11.50

marinara + mozzarella + cheddar + parmesan

Tostada Pizza

$14.00

fried tortilla + refried beans + pork + mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ lettuce + pico + sour cream

Treats

1 dozen

$8.00

1/2 dozen

$4.00

Sides

side caesar

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

side buffalo cauliflower

$4.00

side fries

$3.00

side mac n cheese

$4.00

side pita

$3.00

side tortilla chips

$3.00

side w chips

$3.00

side of ranch 2oz

$0.50

side of ranch 4oz

$1.00

Drinks

16 oz Fountain Drink

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a big city feel, with small town service!

Website

Location

2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

Gallery
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar image
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Feisty Pint
orange starNo Reviews
359 Colorado Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Bin 707 Foodbar
orange starNo Reviews
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105 Grand Junction, CO 81506
View restaurantnext
626 on Rood
orange starNo Reviews
626 Rood Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Scallywags Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 249
509 28 1/2 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
The Goat and Clover Tavern
orange star4.3 • 553
336 Main St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Pêche Restaurant - 336 Main Street, Palisade, Colorado
orange star4.7 • 168
336 Main St Palisade, CO 81526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Junction

Tacoparty
orange star4.6 • 1,028
126 S 5th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
The Goat and Clover Tavern
orange star4.3 • 553
336 Main St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Junct'n Square Pizza - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 252
119 N 7th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Scallywags Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 249
509 28 1/2 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Junction
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Craig
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston