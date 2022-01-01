warehouse 333 N. Brooks

A map showing the location of warehouse 333 N. BrooksView gallery

333 North Brooks Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

Bites

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$16.00

Tuna Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Confit Duck Nachos

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Calamari

$13.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

Soup/Salad

Clam Chowder, Bread Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder, Regular Bowl

$7.00

Chopped Salad, Small

$9.00

Chopped Salad, Large

$14.00

Arugula Salad, Small

$7.00

Arugula Salad, Large

$12.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Bison Burger

$16.00

Pub Burger

$15.00

Bahn Mi

$15.00

Entrees

Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$15.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Pizza

Pizza

Sweets

Apple Tart

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Ginger/White Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Basil Aioli

$0.50

Gravy Mayo

$0.50

Jalapeno Cream Fraiche

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Hoisin Mayo

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Merchandise

Hat

$27.00

Tank

$20.00

Mens Short Sleeve

$22.00

Mens Long Sleeve

$25.00

Womens Short Sleeve

$22.00

Womens Long Sleeve

$25.00

Golf Simulator Promo

$5.00

Mens Hoodie

$33.00

Womens Hoodie

$45.00

Black Beanie

$26.00

Green Beanie

$16.00

Sticker

$2.00

Package

Rhubarb & Ginger Gin

$42.00

Neft black (white)

$43.00

Fernet Menta

$34.99

Golf Simulator

1 Hour Play Time

$100.00

Private Party

Private Party

$752.00

Room rental 100 p/hr

$100.00

Room Rental 25 p/hr

$25.00

Beer

Car Bomb

$8.00

16oz DFT Guiness

$7.00

16oz DFT Coors Light

$5.00

16oz DFT Mtn Walking, GC

$8.00

16oz DFT Sawyer , S'mory Night

$7.00

16oz DFT BTB, Amber

$6.00

16oz DFT BTB, Brown

$6.00

16oz DFT BTB, Hot Streak

$6.00

16oz DFT Gruner, Nitro

$7.50

16oz DFT Michelobe

$5.00

16oz DFT Hazy Little thing

$6.50

16oz DFT Sunny Little Thing

$6.50Out of stock

16oz DFT Cold Smoke

$7.00

16oz Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

16oz DFT PABs

$4.00

16oz DFT Modelo

$6.00

16oz DFT Hop Raider

$6.00

16oz DFT Saywer, OS

$7.50

16oz DFT Bud Light

$5.00

16oz DFT Camp Shandy Lemonade

$6.00

Beer Flight

$7.00

Progressive Pints

Beer Sample

16 oz DFT Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

16oz DFT Killer Bee

$6.50

16 oz DFT Bent Nail

$6.00

BTL Big Wave

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Pacifico

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Coors LIght

$5.00

BTL Sierra Nevada Pale

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Wood Chuck Hard Cider

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

BTL Michelobe

$5.00

CAN Coors Banquet

$5.00

CAN Whiteclaw

$5.00

CAN Athletic N/A

$6.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00

Appletini

$8.00

Basil Ginger Gimlet

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Cucumber Lime Margatini

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Darkside

$11.00

Elderflower AF

$13.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Gina J

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Peechy Keen

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Smoked Pearl

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Cowboy Kool-Aid

$9.00

Craft Cocktails

Gina J

$12.00

Basil Ginger Gimlet

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Peachy Keen

$10.00

Elderflower AF

$13.00

Smoked Pearl

$12.00

Cucumber Lime Margatini

$12.00

Dark Side

$11.00

Pink Floozy

$8.00

Witches Brew

$9.00

Jack's Cider

$7.00

Dessert Cocktail

Ferrari

$13.00

Godfather

$13.00

Coco Puff

$12.00

Banana Split

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Liquor

Titos

$8.00+

Absolut Pear

$6.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00+

Chopin Rye

$9.00+

New Amsterdam Mango

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Peach

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketle One

$8.00+

Effen Cucumber

$8.00+

Effen Yuzu Citrus

$8.00+

Effen Blood Orange

$8.00+

Neft White

$8.00+

Neft Black

$8.00+

Still Works

$8.00+

Bombay Saphire

$6.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Botinist

$11.00+

Great Grey

$8.00+

Aviation American

$8.00+

Backwards Contortionist

$10.00+

Absaroka Double Cask

$10.00+

Cruzan

$6.00+

Bacardi Superior

$7.00+

Flor De Cana 7yr

$7.00+

Kracken

$7.00+

Gosling'S

$7.00+

Mount Gay

$7.00+

Espolon

$6.00+

Cazedores Reposado

$9.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$19.00+

Casamigos Anjeo

$14.00+

Del Maguey Mezcal

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$36.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00+

Herradura Silver

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Bulliet

$6.00+

Templeton Rye

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00+

Blanton's

$15.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Eagle Rare

$8.00+

Pendleton

$8.00+

Tulamore Dew 12yr

$16.00+

Dimple Pinch 15yr

$11.00+

Chivas Regal 12yr

$10.00+

Balvenie 12yr

$20.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

Glenfarclas 12yr

$15.00+

Glenfarclas 25yr

$39.00+

Highland Park 18yr

$38.00+

Talisker 10yr

$24.00+

Dalmore 12yr

$19.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00+

Aperol

$6.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Ullr

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Lemoncello

Bailley's

$7.00+

99 Bananas

$6.00+

Arrow Blue Curacao

$4.00+

Benedictine DOM

$7.00+

Bonal Gentiane

$5.00+

Calvados VSOP

$12.00+

Punt E Mas

$6.00+

Chambord

$7.00+

Crazy Woman

$6.00+

Wild Man

$6.00+

E & J VSOP

$6.00+

Fernet Branca

$7.00+

Fernet Branca Menta

$7.00+

Galliano

$7.00+

Creme De Violette

$6.00+

St Germain

$8.00+

Lillet Blanc

$6.00+

Grahams Tawny Port

$10.00+

Dolins Sweet

$3.00+

Dolins Dry

$3.00+

Rhubarb & Ginger Gin

$9.00+

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orane Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

Mocktail

$5.00

Refill

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Wine

GLS Josh Cellars Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Villa Antinori Rosso

$15.00

GLS Sebastieni Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Carmel Road Pino Noir

$12.00

GLS Marchesi Di Barolo Barbera D'Alba

$12.00

BTL Josh Cellars Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Marchesi Di Barolo Barbera D'Alba

$32.00

BTL Villa Antinori Rosso

$41.00

BTL Sebastieni Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Carmel Road Pino Noir

$32.00

BTL Bodegas Riojanas Grand Reserva

$68.00

BTL Tres Picos Granacha

$36.00

BTL Damilano Barolo

$80.00

BTL Guiseppe Cortese Barbaresco

$94.00

BTL Klinker Brick Red Blend

$27.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$37.00

BTL Monastero Pino Noir

$112.00

BTL Opus One

$395.00

BTL Parcel 41 Merlot

$33.00

BTL Pecchenino Barollo

$94.00

BTL Produttori del Barbaresco

$126.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet

$197.00

BTL Tate The Ball Buster

$34.00

BTL Volver La Mancha Tempranillo

$35.00

BTL Ramey Rodgers Creek Syrah

$113.00

BTL Tarima Monastrell

$22.00

BTL Marchesi Di Barolo Barbera D'Alba

$32.00

GLS Maso Canali Pino Grigio

$8.00

GLS Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Seven Daughters Muscato

$9.00

GLS Prophecy Buttery Chardonney

$10.00

BTL Maso Canali Pino Grigio

$52.00

BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Seven Daughters Muscato

$23.00

BTL Prophecy Buttery Chardonney

$29.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco, 187 ml

$10.00

BTL Arca Nova Vinho Verde

$20.00

BTL Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Louis Jadot Chardonney

$33.00

BTL Man Family Chenin Blanc

$20.00

BTL Hugel Et Fils

$29.00

BTL Domaine Chandon Blanc de Pino Noir

$43.00

GLS Cotes Des Rose

$12.00

BTL Cotes Des Rose

$32.00

BTL La Marca

$29.00

BTL The Pale

$31.00

Game time Bucket

Bucket of Beer

$20.00

Game Time Pitcher

Pabst pitcher

$13.50

Michelob pitcher

$15.00

Coors Lt pitcher

$15.00

Bud Lt pitcher

$15.00

Sunny Little Thing pitcher

$18.00

Hazy Little Thing pitcher

$18.00

Modelo pitcher

$18.00

Red Lodge Bent Nail pitcher

$18.00

Blacktooth Amber pitcher

$18.00

Blacktooth IPA pitcher

$18.00

Blacktooth Brown pitcher

$18.00

Guinness pitcher

$21.00

Gruner pitcher

$21.00

Kettle House pitcher

$21.00

Mountains Walking pitcher

$21.00

Sawyer pitcher

$21.00

Sippin Lemonade pitcher

$18.00

Voodoo pitcher

$18.00

Deschutes pitcher

$21.00

Killer Bee Pitcher

$20.00

Shots

Fireball

$4.00

Jaggermiester

$7.00

Ullr

$6.00

Patron

$5.00

Kamakaze

$5.00

Key Lime

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Birthday Cake

$6.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

specilty shot

$6.00

Corralejo

$3.00

Malibu

$4.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

BTL Bud Lt

$4.00

BTL Coors Lt

$4.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Big Wave

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Upside Dawn

$5.00

BTL Woodchuck

$6.00

BTL Bud

$4.00

BTL Miller Lt

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Stella

$5.00

BTL Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

BTL Coors

$4.00

BTL Michelobe

$4.00

Late Night Food

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

Pretzel Knots

$5.00

Pizza

Food

HH Calamari

$8.00

HH Chicken Wings

$8.00

HH Fried Cheese Curds

$4.00

HH Fries

$4.00

HH Poke Bowl

$8.00

HH Tuna Tacos

$4.00

Beverage

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$8.00

$8 Martinis

$8.00

$4 Drinks

$4.00

$4 Mocktail

$4.00

Eats

Avocado Baguette

$14.00

Early Bird Nachos

$18.00

Warehouse Regular

$11.00

Drinks

Bucket of Fun

$25.00

Warehouse Bloody

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bellini

$7.00

Juice

$3.00
Come in and enjoy!

333 North Brooks Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

