Warehouse at Midtown 1418 Laurens Road

review star

No reviews yet

1418 Laurens Road

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bourbon Street

Soft Serve

Soft Serve - 8oz

$3.00

Soft Serve - LARGE

$5.00

Soft Serve - Waffle Cone

$6.00

Milkshake

$8.00

Add Ins

$1.00

Paninis

Ham & Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Italian

$12.00Out of stock

Cubano

$13.00Out of stock

French Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Blt

$11.00Out of stock

Pizza

Easy Cheesy

$10.00

Margherita

$10.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Classic Meat

$13.00

Basil Pesto

$12.00

Build Your Own

$10.00

Gluten Free

$12.00

Cooler Drinks

Water

$2.00

Canned Drink

$2.00

Plastic Bottle Soda

$2.95

Glass Bottle Soda

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.50

Shamrock Milk

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Spiked Milkshakes

Baileys & Cream

$14.00

White Russian

$15.00

Bourbon & Caramel

$15.00

Irish Mudslide

$15.00

Butterfinger Bourbon

$15.00

Shamrock Shake

$15.00

Bananas Foster

$15.00

Soft Drinks/Tea

Coca Cola

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Pretzel Dip Board

$16.00

Cookies

Red Velvet

$2.50

Sugar

$2.50

Lemon Blue Berry

$2.50

Oatmeal Chocochip

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Chipwich

$3.95

Calzones

Meatball Calzone

$12.00

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Grinders

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

Soup

Broccoli Chedder Soup

$8.00

Chickhen Soup

$8.00

Phillys

Steak Philly

$14.50

W/ Meat, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

Chicken Philly

$14.50

W/ Chicken, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

Veggie Philly

$11.00

Loaded with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms and smothered in provolone or Cheez Whiz

Pulled Pork Philly

$15.00

W/ Pork, Cheese, Peppers Onions

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Steak Philly Lunch Special

$12.00

Apps

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Loaded Potato Chips

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Street Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

10 FOOTBALL WINGS

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Apps

Reg Fry Basket + 2 Sauces

$6.00

Sweet Fry Basket + 2 Sauces

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Loaded Potato Chips

$11.00

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Chips queso salsa

$10.00

Maple Glazed Sweet Frys

$8.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Avocado Burger

$12.00

Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Arugula, Pickled Onion, White Queso drizzle

Goat Cheese Burger

$14.00

Fried Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Bacon Blues

$14.00

Cheerwine Jalapeno BURGER

$14.00

Bourbon Street

$14.00

Classic Burger

$12.50

Burger Special

$15.00

Double Smash Burger

$18.00

Krispy Kreme Donut Burger

$13.00

Jack Greer

$13.00

Chicken

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Original Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nashville Hot SANDWICH

$14.00

Nashville Hot TENDERS

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich Special

$15.00

Grilled Filet with Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Filet Sandwich

$13.00

Desserts

Bourbon Milkshake

$13.00

Cake

$7.00

Greens

Chopped House

$10.00

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Farm House Salad

$11.00

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$13.00

Fall salad

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Other Entrees

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Bourbon Brown Sugar Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$16.50Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.00

Blistered tomatoes pasta

$11.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

BRUNCH

Breakfast Pizza

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Breakfast Sweet FF

$8.00

Coffee Mudslide Brunch Drink

$10.00

Bloody Mary Brunch

$14.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Steak And Eggs

$18.00

Chicken And Waffles

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Coffee

$1.50

$10 LUNCH MENU

$10 Cheese Pizza

$10.00

$10 Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

$10 Classic Burger

$10.00

$10 Classic Beef Philly

$10.00

$10 Chicken Philly

$10.00

$10 Chicken Tender Plate

$10.00

$10 Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

$10 Turk Bacon Club Panini

$10.00

$10 French Dip Panini

$10.00

$10 WINGS 6 Piece

$10.00

$10 Goat Cheese Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side Fry

$2.00

LIQUOR

Bourbon Drink Special

$14.00

Four Roses

$10.00

WELL - Inver House Scotch

$6.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Well Ol Forester

$8.00

Belle Meade Sherry

$29.00

Belle Meade XO

$29.00

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Early Times Bottled in Bond

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage

$11.00

George Dickel 8 Year Sour Mash

$9.00

Heaven Hill 7Yr BiB

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

William Wolf

$7.00

John J Bowman Single Barrel

$15.00

Knob Creek 9 Year

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$9.00

Old Overholt Bonded Rye

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

Rowan's Creek

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Virgil Kane Ginger

$9.00

Virgil Kane High Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Wild Turkey 81

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Double. Oaked

$14.00

Bulleit 95 RYE

$10.00

Bullet 10 Year

$14.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$12.00

Whistle Pig Smokestock

$15.00

Jim Apple

$7.00

Jim Cream

$7.00

Evan Peach

$6.00

Knob Maple

$9.00

E&J Apple

$6.00

Spiritless Bourbon

$10.00

Dewars Scoth

$9.00

1792 Aged Sweet Wheat (2oz)

$49.00

1792 Sweet Wheat (1oz)

$25.00

Blantons Gold (1oz)

$49.00

Blantons Gold (2oz)

$97.00

Bower Hill Barrel Reserve (1oz)

$15.00

Bower Hill Barrel Reserve (2oz)

$29.00

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch BiB (1oz)

$20.00

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch BiB (2oz)

$39.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year (1oz)

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year (2oz)

$15.00

George T Stagg BTAC (1oz)

$95.00

George T Stagg BTAC (2oz)

$189.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10Yr (1oz)

$38.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10Yr (2oz)

$75.00

Stagg Jr. (1oz)

$28.00

Stagg Jr. (2oz)

$55.00

Weller 12 750 ml (1oz)

$23.00

Weller 12 750 ml (2oz)

$45.00

Weller Antique 107 (1oz)

$23.00

Weller Antique 107 (2oz)

$59.00

Weller Special Reserve (1oz)

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve (2oz)

$29.00

Laphroaig 15 200th Anniv Scotch (1oz)

$50.00

Laphroaig 15 200th Anniv Scotch (2oz)

$99.00

Angel Envy

$14.00

WELL - Bacardi

$6.00

Double

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$8.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Hornitos Silver

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

Double

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Dark

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

Well

$6.00

WELL - Smirnoff

$6.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Double

$5.00

Van Gogh Esp

$7.00

WELL - Fleischmanns

$6.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Double

$5.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

Six & Twenty Carolina Cream

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Screwball

$9.00

Hypnotiq

$7.00

St.germain

$9.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$9.00

COCKTAILS

Frozen Apple Cider

$12.00

Orange Spiced Mule

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$13.00

Liquor Drink Special Firefly

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00