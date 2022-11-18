- Home
Warehouse at Midtown 1418 Laurens Road
1418 Laurens Road
Greenville, SC 29607
Popular Items
Soft Serve
Paninis
Pizza
Cooler Drinks
Spiked Milkshakes
Soft Drinks/Tea
Cookies
Grinders
Phillys
Steak Philly
$14.50
W/ Meat, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Chicken Philly
$14.50
W/ Chicken, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Veggie Philly
$11.00
Loaded with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms and smothered in provolone or Cheez Whiz
Pulled Pork Philly
$15.00
W/ Pork, Cheese, Peppers Onions
Kid Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Steak Philly Lunch Special
$12.00
Sides
Drinks
Apps
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
$12.00
Avocado Burger
$12.00
Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Arugula, Pickled Onion, White Queso drizzle
Goat Cheese Burger
$14.00
Fried Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
Bacon Blues
$14.00
Cheerwine Jalapeno BURGER
$14.00
Bourbon Street
$14.00
Classic Burger
$12.50
Burger Special
$15.00
Double Smash Burger
$18.00
Krispy Kreme Donut Burger
$13.00
Jack Greer
$13.00
Chicken
Desserts
Greens
Other Entrees
N/A Beverages
BRUNCH
$10 LUNCH MENU
$10 Cheese Pizza
$10.00
$10 Pepperoni Pizza
$10.00
$10 Classic Burger
$10.00
$10 Classic Beef Philly
$10.00
$10 Chicken Philly
$10.00
$10 Chicken Tender Plate
$10.00
$10 Chicken Tender Salad
$10.00
$10 Turk Bacon Club Panini
$10.00
$10 French Dip Panini
$10.00
$10 WINGS 6 Piece
$10.00
$10 Goat Cheese Salad with Grilled Chicken
$10.00
Side Fry
$2.00
LIQUOR
Bourbon Drink Special
$14.00
Four Roses
$10.00
WELL - Inver House Scotch
$6.00
1792 Small Batch
$12.00
Angel's Envy
$18.00
Well Ol Forester
$8.00
Belle Meade Sherry
$29.00
Belle Meade XO
$29.00
Bowman Brothers Small Batch
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Royal Apple
$9.00
Early Times Bottled in Bond
$9.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00
Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage
$11.00
George Dickel 8 Year Sour Mash
$9.00
Heaven Hill 7Yr BiB
$16.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$9.00
William Wolf
$7.00
John J Bowman Single Barrel
$15.00
Knob Creek 9 Year
$9.00
Maker's Mark
$9.00
Old Grand Dad 114
$9.00
Old Overholt Bonded Rye
$10.00
Old Overholt Rye
$9.00
Rowan's Creek
$15.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00
Virgil Kane Ginger
$9.00
Virgil Kane High Rye
$9.00
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00
Wild Turkey 81
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Woodford Double. Oaked
$14.00
Bulleit 95 RYE
$10.00
Bullet 10 Year
$14.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
$12.00
Whistle Pig Smokestock
$15.00
Jim Apple
$7.00
Jim Cream
$7.00
Evan Peach
$6.00
Knob Maple
$9.00
E&J Apple
$6.00
Spiritless Bourbon
$10.00
Dewars Scoth
$9.00
1792 Aged Sweet Wheat (2oz)
$49.00
1792 Sweet Wheat (1oz)
$25.00
Blantons Gold (1oz)
$49.00
Blantons Gold (2oz)
$97.00
Bower Hill Barrel Reserve (1oz)
$15.00
Bower Hill Barrel Reserve (2oz)
$29.00
Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch BiB (1oz)
$20.00
Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch BiB (2oz)
$39.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year (1oz)
$10.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year (2oz)
$15.00
George T Stagg BTAC (1oz)
$95.00
George T Stagg BTAC (2oz)
$189.00
Pappy Van Winkle 10Yr (1oz)
$38.00
Pappy Van Winkle 10Yr (2oz)
$75.00
Stagg Jr. (1oz)
$28.00
Stagg Jr. (2oz)
$55.00
Weller 12 750 ml (1oz)
$23.00
Weller 12 750 ml (2oz)
$45.00
Weller Antique 107 (1oz)
$23.00
Weller Antique 107 (2oz)
$59.00
Weller Special Reserve (1oz)
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve (2oz)
$29.00
Laphroaig 15 200th Anniv Scotch (1oz)
$50.00
Laphroaig 15 200th Anniv Scotch (2oz)
$99.00
Angel Envy
$14.00
WELL - Bacardi
$6.00
Double
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Malibu Coconut
$8.00
Rumhaven Coconut
$8.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Hornitos Silver
$12.00
1800 Reposado
$14.00
Double
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Especial
$8.00
Jose Cuervo Dark
$8.00
Espolon Blanco
$12.00
Hornitos Reposado
$14.00
Well
$6.00
WELL - Smirnoff
$6.00
Belvedere
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Titos
$10.00
Double
$5.00
Van Gogh Esp
$7.00
WELL - Fleischmanns
$6.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Double
$5.00
Fireball
$8.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Midori
$10.00
Rumple Minze
$9.00
Six & Twenty Carolina Cream
$9.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Screwball
$9.00
Hypnotiq
$7.00
St.germain
$9.00
Christian Brothers Brandy
$9.00