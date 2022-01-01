Warehouse Barbecue Co. imageView gallery
Barbeque

Warehouse Barbecue Co.

735 Reviews

$$

2818 N Court

Ottumwa, IA 52501

Popular Items

3 Meat Combo
KIDS Little Pit Nachos
BarbeCUEban

Starters

Warehouse Wings (9)

$16.00

Our Warehouse Wings are hand-rubbed, hickory smoked, flash fried to order and then tossed in your favorite sauce unless you prefer them naked!

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$7.50

Deviled eggs topped with candied bacon

Piggy Poppers

$12.50

Deep fried balls of mac n cheese & pulled pork topped w/ Hucks Heat!

Pit Nachos

Pit Nachos

$12.00

Queso, pit beans, jalapenos & choice of smoked meat piled high fried flour chips,and shredded cheese

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$9.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese hand breaded. No preservatives, no machines!

KluckerNuts

KluckerNuts

$12.00

Smoked buffalo chicken, cream cheese and smoked jalapenos blended in to balls and deep fried - drizzled w/ ranch!

Boneless Wings

$11.00

BOMB.com

$11.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$8.00
Sliced Ham Sandwich

Sliced Ham Sandwich

$7.00
Burnt End Sandwich

Burnt End Sandwich

$11.00
BarbeCUEban

BarbeCUEban

$9.50

Pit smoked ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & Mustard 2.0 served on Texas toast!

Cuebacca

$10.50

Chopped Brisket, house queso & jalapeños drizzled w/ Huck’s Heat.

Cheezy Sanchez

$10.50

Pulled pork topped w/ Mac n cheese & drizzled w/ Real OG

Hot Ham n Cheese

$8.00

Sliced smoked ham, American cheese, on Texas toast

Warehouse Melt

$9.00

Chicken, pork or brisket, Swiss & American cheese, chipotle glaze on Texas toast

Not Yo Mama's Skinny Dip

$10.00

Lean sliced brisket topped w/ swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie and served w/ Jim Beam Au Jus for dippin'

Loaded Spud

Loaded Spud

$8.00

Baked potato topped with your choice of meat, queso, sour cream, bacon, fried jalapenos

Chili Cheese Spud

Chili Cheese Spud

$8.00

Baked Potato loaded our house pit chili then smothered and covered w/ our homemade queso.

Platters

2 Meat Combo

$18.00

Choose any 2 meats from the meat market, choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast.

3 Meat Combo

$20.00

Choose any 3 meats from the meat market, choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast.

Diet Starts Monday

$45.00

All the meats - on one tray! Plus two sides of your choice and Texas Toast.

Boneyard

$25.00

Meat Market

Burnt Ends 1lb

$25.00

Burnt Ends 1/2

$15.00

Chopped Chicken 1lb

$16.00

Chopped Chicken 1/2

$9.00

Ham 1lb

$14.00

Ham 1/2

$8.00

Pulled Pork 1lb

$15.00

Pulled Pork 1/2

$8.50

Sliced Brisket 1lb

$25.00

Sliced Brisket 1/2

$15.00

Turkey 1lb

$18.00

Turkey 1/2

$10.00

Sausage 1lbs

$16.00

Sausage Link

$5.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Mac n Cheese

$3.50

Pit Beans

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Chipolte Corn

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Big Sides

$13.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Pit Chili

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Chicken Noddle Ssoup

$3.50

Daily Features

Tenderloin 2.0

$9.50Out of stock

Tenderloin 2.0 or Open Faced Tenderloin

Chicken Fried Prime Rib

$19.50Out of stock

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$11.00

Pork Taquitos

$7.00

Texas Twinkies

$7.50

Our Grass is Greener

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumber, egg, onion & cheese. Served w/ texas toast. Add Meat +3

Chopped Salad w/ Meat

$12.00

What The Cluck Wrap

$9.00

Smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, queso, shredded cheese, buffalo & ranch

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumber, egg, onion & cheese

MotherCluckin Salad

$11.50

What the cluck wrap made in to a salad with fried flour tortilla chips

Cue Club Wrap

$11.00

Kids Cue

KIDS Boneless Wings

$7.50

KIDS JR Pit Sandwich

$7.00

KIDS Little Pit Nachos

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Extras/Dessert

Queso

$1.50+

Dessert Nachos

$6.50

House fried flour chips topped w/ cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with house icing

Cobbler of the Week (Peach)

$3.99

Ranch, additional

$0.25

Drink

Fountain Pop

$2.49

20oz Coke

$2.49

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20oz Sprite

$2.49

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.49

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Surge Tall Boy

$2.49

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Closeout Monster

$2.49

Green Or White Monster

$2.49

Holiday Meats

Whole Brisket

$120.00

Feeds 12-15

Turkey Breast Roast

$85.00

Feeds 15-20

Smoked Pit Ham

$75.00

Feeds 15-20

Whole Bone-In Pork Butt

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you're looking for great barbecue and refreshing cocktails in a fun, modern, fast-paced environment then look no further than the Warehouse Barbecue Co. & Brewhouse! Don't foget us for all your catering needs!

Website

Location

2818 N Court, Ottumwa, IA 52501

Directions

Gallery
Warehouse Barbecue Co. image
Warehouse Barbecue Co. image

