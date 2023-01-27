Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waring School Lunch Program

review star

No reviews yet

35 Standley Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese

Waring Bites

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Potato Chips

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

2oz chocolate chip cookie (house-made and nut-free)

Clementine

$1.00

Waring Hot Meals

whole wheat ziti, load vegetable red sauce, chicken meatballs

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$5.99

(served with green beans)

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

White meat breaded chicken fingers over butter glazed ziti (served with green beans)

Waring Sandwiches

Served with seasonal fruit and vegetable puffs.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Choice of bread, cheese blend of mild cheddar and jack (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Hamburger

$7.50

Grilled 4oz beef patty (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Grilled 4oz beef patty (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

A toasted plain bagel with a side of plain cream cheese

Waring Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Waring Weekly Specials

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy chicken tenders covered in red sauce and then toasted with mozzarella cheese

Bean Burrito

$6.99

black beans with white rice and cheddar cheese

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Root is excited to be the new lunch provider for Waring School

Location

35 Standley Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

