Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Warm Cookie Company 7348 West Adam’s Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7348 West Adams Avenue

Temple, TX 76502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Small Ice Cream Cup

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50+

Chocolate chips mixed into the world's best cookie dough

M & M Cookie

M & M Cookie

$1.50+

Cookie's with candy?! Can it get any better?

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50+

A cookie made for the peanut lover

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.50+

Our simple, yet melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookie!

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.50+

A perfect blend of cinnamon, sugar and awesomeness

Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$1.50+

Chocolate chips, and oatmeal

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50+

The cookie with a little less guilt

Macadamia Nut Cookie

Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.50+

White morsels and macadamia nuts

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$1.50+

Our delicious cookie dough coupled with salted pecans, chocolate chips, and gooey caramel bits

Almond Joy-ous Cookie

Almond Joy-ous Cookie

$1.50+

Sweet chewy coconut, almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips mixed into our signature dough.

Signature Cookie

Signature Cookie

$1.50+

Chocolate Chips and walnuts mixed together in the world's best cookie dough

Ebony & Ivory Cookie

Ebony & Ivory Cookie

$1.50+

Cocoa, white morsels and chocolate chips coming together in perfect harmony

Keto Chocolate Chip

Keto Chocolate Chip

$2.00+

The classic chocolate chip cookie made with keto-friendly erythritol and almond flour. (approx. 4 grams of carbs per cookie)

Special Occasion Box

$20.00

Choose a special occasion box that includes a dozen cookies (up to two flavors) , an appropriately themed balloon, and a special personalized note (please leave note in the "special instructions" box)

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream

We all scream for (nitrogen) ice cream. Taste the creamy difference only nitrogen ice cream has to offer! Create your very own signature flavor by mixing and matching all our different flavors!
Kids Size Ice Cream Cup

Kids Size Ice Cream Cup

$4.00

We all scream for (nitrogen) ice cream. Taste the creamy difference only nitrogen ice cream has to offer! Create your very own signature flavor by mixing and matching all our different flavors!

Small Ice Cream Cup

Small Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

We all scream for (nitrogen) ice cream. Taste the creamy difference only nitrogen ice cream has to offer! Create your very own signature flavor by mixing and matching all our different flavors!

Medium Ice Cream Cup

Medium Ice Cream Cup

$6.00

We all scream for (nitrogen) ice cream. Taste the creamy difference only nitrogen ice cream has to offer! Create your very own signature flavor by mixing and matching all our different flavors!

Large Ice Cream Cup

Large Ice Cream Cup

$7.00

We all scream for (nitrogen) ice cream. Taste the creamy difference only nitrogen ice cream has to offer! Create your very own signature flavor by mixing and matching all our different flavors!

Strawberry Fundae - Regular

Strawberry Fundae - Regular

Our delicious Strawberry Fundae includes a large size of any ice cream flavor, layered with whole strawberries, and an abundance of your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup, all topped off with whip cream!

Strawberry Fundae - Small

Strawberry Fundae - Small

$7.00

Our delicious Strawberry Fundae includes a medium size of any ice cream flavor, layered with whole strawberries, and an abundance of your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup, all topped off with whip cream!

Cookie Fundae - Regular

Cookie Fundae - Regular

$9.00

Our delicious cookie Fundae includes a large size of any ice cream flavor, with two cookies of your choice mixed in! Also an abundance of your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup, all topped off with whip cream!

Oreo Fundae - Regular

Oreo Fundae - Regular

$9.00

Our delicious Oreo Fundae includes a large size of any ice cream flavor, and handfuls of Oreos mixed in! Also an abundance of your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup, all topped off with whip cream!

Cookie Fundae - Small

Cookie Fundae - Small

$7.00

Our delicious cookie Fundae includes a medium size of any ice cream flavor, with one cookie of your choice mixed in! Also an abundance of your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup, all topped off with whip cream!

Oreo Fundae - Small

Oreo Fundae - Small

$7.00

Our delicious Oreo Fundae includes a medium size of any ice cream flavor, and handfuls of Oreos mixed in! Also an abundance of your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry syrup, all topped off with whip cream!

Drinks

Blended Drink

Blended Drink

$4.75+
Iced or Hot Latte

Iced or Hot Latte

$3.75+
2% Milk

2% Milk

$2.00
2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Dr Peppper

Dr Peppper

$1.00
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00
Mtn. Dew

Mtn. Dew

$1.00
Diet Mtn. Dew

Diet Mtn. Dew

$1.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Warm cookies, cool Ice cream!

Location

7348 West Adams Avenue, Temple, TX 76502

Directions

Gallery
Warm Cookie Company image
Warm Cookie Company image
Warm Cookie Company image
Warm Cookie Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Freezing Point
orange starNo Reviews
2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125 Temple, TX 76504
View restaurantnext
First Street Roasters - 110 S. 1st St.
orange starNo Reviews
110 S. 1st St. Temple, TX 76501
View restaurantnext
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado
orange starNo Reviews
417 North Main Street Suite 101 Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0207 - Harker Heights (Killeen), TX
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Central Texas Expressway Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Suzy Q's-Temple
orange starNo Reviews
1401 S. 31st Suite E Temple, TX 76504
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Temple

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 654
2501 Airport Rd Temple, TX 76504
View restaurantnext
Mexiko Cafe
orange star4.5 • 22
116 S 1st Street Suite A Temple, TX 76501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Temple
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston