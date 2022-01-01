Warm Lake Lodge imageView gallery

Warm Lake Lodge

73 Reviews

15 Lodge Rd

Cascade, ID 83611

Order Again

Items

Milk

$3.00

Allergy medicine

$9.00Out of stock

Aloe Vera

$2.00

Aluminum Foil

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.65

Arizona Tea

$3.00

Bactine

$9.00

Baked Beans

$1.99

Banana Boat SPF

$15.00

Bandaids

$3.30

Bar of Soap

$9.00

BBQ Lighter Bic

$4.00

BBQ Sauce

$5.75

Bite Relief

$3.75Out of stock

Black Beans

$1.75

Black Beans

$1.99

Black Rifle

$3.50

Blistex

$4.50

Brake Fluid

$7.50

Briquets Charcoal

$11.99

Bug Spray

$12.00

Calypso

$2.50

Canned Corn

$2.25

Champagne, 4 pack

$12.99

Champagne, Small Bottles

$3.25

Chapstick

$2.50

Chewy Granola Bars

$1.00

Children's Pain & Fever

$12.95

Chili

$3.50

Chips, small bag

$1.15

Cliff Bar

$2.10

D-batteries

$8.99

Dish Soap

$4.00Out of stock

Energizer Max Double A batteries

$6.00

Energizer Max Triple A batteries

$4.50

Fishing Lure

$4.95

Graham Crackers

$3.60

Grape Juice

$2.65

Gum

$1.90

Half N' Half, Full Bottle

$6.00

Hershey's Chocolate Candy Bar

$2.25

Honey

$5.76

Ibuprofen

$4.99

Ice, Crushed

$3.10

Instant Coffee

$6.99

Instant Ignite Lighter Fluid

$9.80

Jacks Links Jerky

$12.00

Ketchup

$3.99

Kingsford Charcoal

$13.50

Kingsford Lighter Fluid

$17.21

Lantern

$15.99

Large Aloe Vera

$5.99

Lighter

$3.66

M&M Peanut

$1.80

Marshmallows-Fireside Mallow

$9.99

Marshmallows-Regular

$4.00

Matches

$2.80

Milk

$2.50

Motor oil

$5.00

Mustard

$4.99

Oatmeal

$1.00

Odorless Lighter Fluid

$7.05

Orange Juice

$2.65

Panty Liner

$2.50

Payday

$2.25

Phone Call

$1.00

Plastic Utensils

$4.00Out of stock

Playing Cards

$5.98Out of stock

Power Steering Fluid

$7.50

Q-Tips

$3.69

Red Bull

$3.50

Reese's PB Cups

$2.25

Reese's Pieces

$1.90

Rose's Legacy

$16.99

Idaho Author, Marsha Hood, From Kuna

Salt and Pepper

$3.25

Skittles

$1.80

Snickers

$1.80

Soda 12 pk

$7.50

Soda

$2.50

Sparkling Ice

$2.85

Sunflower Seeds

$3.99

Tampons Regular

$7.20Out of stock

Tampons Super

$8.20Out of stock

Tea Bags

$0.75

Toothbrush

$1.75

Toothpaste

$3.75Out of stock

Trash Bags

$5.25

Tuna

$2.50

Tylenol

$7.05

Warm Lake Flies

$2.50

Water by the bottle

$1.00

Water by the case

$15.00

Wi-Fi

$5.00

Tampon Regular, Individual

$0.40

Tampon Super, Individual

$0.50

Market Beer

30 pack

$41.67

Alaskan Brewing, 6 pack

$15.00

Black Butte Porter, 12 pack

$15.00

Blue Moon 6 pack

$18.00

Bud & Bud Light 12 PK

$16.75

Bud & Bud Light 18 pack

$24.00

Coors & Coors Light 12PK

$16.75

Coors & Coors Light 18 PK

$24.00

Corona 12 PK

$24.60

Huckleberry Cream Ale, 6 pack

$12.00

Leinenkugel's 12 pack

$23.00

Mikes 6 PK

$11.11

Moose Drool 6pk

$12.04

PBR 24 pack

$29.25

Shilling Cider

$15.00

Hefeweizen

$12.00

Truly, 12 pack

$35.00

Ale 6 pack

$11.15

Guinness, 6 pack

$12.00

Smithwicks, 6 pack

$15.00

IPA Lagunitas, 6 Pack

$18.00

Barritt's / Cock N' Bull, 6 pack

$12.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$9.00

Soda, 12 pack

$11.00

Liquid Lunch, Bottle

$27.00

The 19th

$28.00

The Minx

$28.00

The Red

$27.00

Chipotle Jalapeno, Bag

$22.50

Merchandise

BELLA Crop Sweatshirt

$38.00

Coozie

$5.00

Infant Onesie

$14.99

Kids sweatshirt

$24.99

Mens T-Shirt

$16.99

Nike Hoodie

$56.00

OGIO reverse jacket

$89.99

OGIO Tote Bag

$70.00

Sticker

$2.50

Sweatpants

$37.99

Trucker Hat

$25.99

Women's T-Shirt

$16.99

Womens Tank Top

$12.95

Youth Tie-Dye T-shirt

$18.99

Rentals

Paddle Board 1 Hour

$15.00

Paddle Board 4 Hours

$50.00

Paddle Board 8 Hours

$80.00

Spikeball

$5.00

Showers

Shower House

$5.00

Day Use

Day Use

$5.00

Breakfast

Warm Lake Classic

$15.00

Elk & Eggs

$21.00

Brioche N' Berry French Toast

$14.00

Lodge Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Mountain Scramble

$16.00

Your way 3-Egg Omelette

$16.00

Juice

$1.99

A La Carte

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Bacon (3)

$5.00

Sausage (3)

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Granola

$3.00

Spuds

$3.00

Kids

Kiddos Classic

$9.00

Kids French Toast

$9.00

STARTERS

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

SALADS/SOUP

Fresh Berry & Spinach

$14.00

Ceasar

$12.00

Caprese

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00+

House Salad

$10.00

BURGERS AND FARE

Lodge Burger

$15.00

Bronco Burger

$16.00

Bourbon Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Prime Rib Melt

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Pork

$16.00

Grilled Malibu a' la Florentine

$17.00

KIDS

Bow Tie Pasta

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES

Basket of fries

$4.50

Basket of onion rings

$5.00

Basket of tots

$4.50

Bowl Fruit

$4.00

Salad

$3.00

Specials

Guinness Beer Brat

$8.50

Buffalo Boneless Chicken Strips

$8.50

Burg N Surf

$18.95

Chili Burger

$16.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.95

Fiesta Night

$18.95

STARTERS

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

SALADS/SOUP

Fresh Berry & Spinach

$14.00

Ceasar

$12.00

Caprese

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00+

House Salad

$10.00

ENTREES

Ribeye 14oz

$34.95

NY Strip 10oz

$31.95

SPECIALTY

Game Keeper Feast

$39.95

Yellow Fin Ahi Tuna

$36.95

White Wine Scampi Farfalle

$32.95

BURGERS AND FARE

Lodge Burger

$15.00

Bronco Burger

$16.00

Bourbon Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Prime Rib Melt

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Pork

$16.00

Grilled Malibu a' la Florentine

$17.00

KIDS

Bow Tie Pasta

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES

Basket of fries

$4.50

Basket of onion rings

$5.00

Basket of tots

$4.50

Bowl Fruit

$4.00

Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato

$5.50

SPECIALS

Ribeye Surf and Turf

$38.95

Margherita Pizza

$13.95

Vegetarina Pizza

$14.95

Basil Pesto Pizza

$14.95

Di Carne Pizza

$16.95

Misc

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.50

Cocktails

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coconut Margarita

$9.00

Elk Bugle

$9.00

Huckleberry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Huckleberry Margarita

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lodge Bloody Mary

$10.00

Lodge Green Tea

$9.00

Lodge Margarita

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moose Mule

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$9.00

Purple Viking

$7.00

Madras Seabreeze

$8.00

Tennessee Sunset

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

WA Apple

$7.00

White Russian

$8.50

Old Fashion

$8.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Banq

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Guinness

$3.50

Huckleberry Cream Ale

$3.50

Lagunitas

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Smithwicks, Amber Ale

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

Coors Edge, Non-alcoholic

$3.00

ODouls, Non Alcoholic 6 Pack

$14.00

ODouls, Non Alcoholic

$3.00

Black Butte Porter

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Nutrl

$3.50

Wine

Jalapeno Wine

$6.00

Liquid Lunch

$6.50

Raveler's Rose

$7.00

Roxie Riesling

$6.00

The 19th

$9.00

The Minx Cabernet

$8.00

The Red-Red Blend

$8.00

The Red/Rose Bag

$28.00

By the bottle

$30.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu Coconut Rum

$6.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$9.50

Black Label

$9.00

Tequila

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

1800 Coconut

$7.00

Patron

$9.50

Vodka

Smirnoff

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Koenig Huckleberry Vodka

$6.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Whiskey/Bourbon/Cognac

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Pendleton

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Woodford

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

a blend of fine cognac and bitter orange-flavored liqueur

Extra

Extra

$0.50

Soda

Soda

$1.95

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Creme Brûlée

$14.95

Mixed Berry Shortcake

$11.00

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream- 2 Scoop

$5.00

Ice Cream - 1 Quart

$15.00

PORSCHE CLUB

PORSCHE CLUB

$20.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Lodge Rd, Cascade, ID 83611

Directions

Gallery
Warm Lake Lodge image

Map
