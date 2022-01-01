Warm Lake Lodge
73 Reviews
15 Lodge Rd
Cascade, ID 83611
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Items
Milk
$3.00
Allergy medicine
$9.00Out of stock
Aloe Vera
$2.00
Aluminum Foil
$3.00Out of stock
Apple Juice
$2.65
Arizona Tea
$3.00
Bactine
$9.00
Baked Beans
$1.99
Banana Boat SPF
$15.00
Bandaids
$3.30
Bar of Soap
$9.00
BBQ Lighter Bic
$4.00
BBQ Sauce
$5.75
Bite Relief
$3.75Out of stock
Black Beans
$1.75
Black Beans
$1.99
Black Rifle
$3.50
Blistex
$4.50
Brake Fluid
$7.50
Briquets Charcoal
$11.99
Bug Spray
$12.00
Calypso
$2.50
Canned Corn
$2.25
Champagne, 4 pack
$12.99
Champagne, Small Bottles
$3.25
Chapstick
$2.50
Chewy Granola Bars
$1.00
Children's Pain & Fever
$12.95
Chili
$3.50
Chips, small bag
$1.15
Cliff Bar
$2.10
D-batteries
$8.99
Dish Soap
$4.00Out of stock
Energizer Max Double A batteries
$6.00
Energizer Max Triple A batteries
$4.50
Fishing Lure
$4.95
Graham Crackers
$3.60
Grape Juice
$2.65
Gum
$1.90
Half N' Half, Full Bottle
$6.00
Hershey's Chocolate Candy Bar
$2.25
Honey
$5.76
Ibuprofen
$4.99
Ice, Crushed
$3.10
Instant Coffee
$6.99
Instant Ignite Lighter Fluid
$9.80
Jacks Links Jerky
$12.00
Ketchup
$3.99
Kingsford Charcoal
$13.50
Kingsford Lighter Fluid
$17.21
Lantern
$15.99
Large Aloe Vera
$5.99
Lighter
$3.66
M&M Peanut
$1.80
Marshmallows-Fireside Mallow
$9.99
Marshmallows-Regular
$4.00
Matches
$2.80
Milk
$2.50
Motor oil
$5.00
Mustard
$4.99
Oatmeal
$1.00
Odorless Lighter Fluid
$7.05
Orange Juice
$2.65
Panty Liner
$2.50
Payday
$2.25
Phone Call
$1.00
Plastic Utensils
$4.00Out of stock
Playing Cards
$5.98Out of stock
Power Steering Fluid
$7.50
Q-Tips
$3.69
Red Bull
$3.50
Reese's PB Cups
$2.25
Reese's Pieces
$1.90
Rose's Legacy
$16.99
Idaho Author, Marsha Hood, From Kuna
Salt and Pepper
$3.25
Skittles
$1.80
Snickers
$1.80
Soda 12 pk
$7.50
Soda
$2.50
Sparkling Ice
$2.85
Sunflower Seeds
$3.99
Tampons Regular
$7.20Out of stock
Tampons Super
$8.20Out of stock
Tea Bags
$0.75
Toothbrush
$1.75
Toothpaste
$3.75Out of stock
Trash Bags
$5.25
Tuna
$2.50
Tylenol
$7.05
Warm Lake Flies
$2.50
Water by the bottle
$1.00
Water by the case
$15.00
Wi-Fi
$5.00
Tampon Regular, Individual
$0.40
Tampon Super, Individual
$0.50
Market Beer
30 pack
$41.67
Alaskan Brewing, 6 pack
$15.00
Black Butte Porter, 12 pack
$15.00
Blue Moon 6 pack
$18.00
Bud & Bud Light 12 PK
$16.75
Bud & Bud Light 18 pack
$24.00
Coors & Coors Light 12PK
$16.75
Coors & Coors Light 18 PK
$24.00
Corona 12 PK
$24.60
Huckleberry Cream Ale, 6 pack
$12.00
Leinenkugel's 12 pack
$23.00
Mikes 6 PK
$11.11
Moose Drool 6pk
$12.04
PBR 24 pack
$29.25
Shilling Cider
$15.00
Hefeweizen
$12.00
Truly, 12 pack
$35.00
Ale 6 pack
$11.15
Guinness, 6 pack
$12.00
Smithwicks, 6 pack
$15.00
IPA Lagunitas, 6 Pack
$18.00
Barritt's / Cock N' Bull, 6 pack
$12.00
Goslings Ginger Beer
$9.00
Soda, 12 pack
$11.00
Liquid Lunch, Bottle
$27.00
The 19th
$28.00
The Minx
$28.00
The Red
$27.00
Chipotle Jalapeno, Bag
$22.50
Merchandise
Showers
Day Use
Breakfast
A La Carte
BURGERS AND FARE
KIDS
Specials
BURGERS AND FARE
KIDS
SIDES
SPECIALS
Cocktails
Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Coconut Margarita
$9.00
Elk Bugle
$9.00
Huckleberry Lemon Drop
$9.00
Huckleberry Margarita
$9.00
Irish Car Bomb
$9.50
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Lodge Bloody Mary
$10.00
Lodge Green Tea
$9.00
Lodge Margarita
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$8.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Moose Mule
$9.00
Peach Margarita
$9.00
Purple Viking
$7.00
Madras Seabreeze
$8.00
Tennessee Sunset
$9.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
WA Apple
$7.00
White Russian
$8.50
Old Fashion
$8.50
Beer
Blue Moon
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Coors Banq
$3.00
Coors light
$3.00
Corona Extra
$3.50
Guinness
$3.50
Huckleberry Cream Ale
$3.50
Lagunitas
$3.50
PBR
$3.00
Smithwicks, Amber Ale
$3.50
Truly
$3.50
Coors Edge, Non-alcoholic
$3.00
ODouls, Non Alcoholic 6 Pack
$14.00
ODouls, Non Alcoholic
$3.00
Black Butte Porter
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Nutrl
$3.50
Wine
Whiskey/Bourbon/Cognac
Extra
Soda
Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15 Lodge Rd, Cascade, ID 83611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2022 Toast, Inc.