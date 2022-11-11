Warm Waves Coffee House imageView gallery

Warm Waves Coffee House 52A N Main St

14 Reviews

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Latte
Cold Brew

Hot Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.90+

In House Roasted Specialty Coffees

Latte

$4.15+

Doulbe Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$3.90

Double Espresso + 4oz Steamed & Frothed Milk

Flat White

$3.90

Cortado

$3.60

Doulbe Espresso + 2oz Steamed Milk

Shot In The Dark

$4.15+

Ground Control Brew + Double Espresso Shot

Single Origin

$3.20+

Espresso

$3.15

Warm Waves Crafted Espresso Shot - 2oz

Macchiato

$3.65

Double Espresso + Drop of Milk Foam

Americano

$3.60+

Double Espresso + Hot Water

Au Lait

$3.40+

Bee Hive

$4.65+

Caramel Latte

$4.65+

Mocha Latte

$4.65+

Double Espresso + Chocolate Sauce + 8oz Steamed Milk

Water Cup

Iced Coffee Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Iced Bee Hive

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Iced Esspresso

$3.00

Loose Tea

Silver Needles

$4.00+

Jasmine

$2.75+

Jade Cloud

$2.75+

Earl Grey

$2.75+

English Breakfast

$2.75+

Tumeric Ginger

$2.75+

Camomile Medley

$2.75+

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$2.75+

Mahgreb Mint

$2.75+

Peppermint Roobios

$2.75+

Cocoa Mint

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Shot + 8oz Steamed Milk

Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Shot + Single Espresso Shot + 8oz Steamed Milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Cortado

$3.50

Chai

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Authentic Crafted, Locally Sourced Chai From Chai Box

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Double Espresso + House Made Chai + Steamed Milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

House Made Chai + Milk + Ice

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Double Espresso + Hosue Made Chai + Milk + Ice

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.50+

Green Tea Citrus

$2.50+

Peach

$2.50+

Tea Lattes

Snow Cream Latte

$4.00+

London Fogg

$4.00+

Hot

Fall Spice

$5.00+

Horachata

$5.00+

Rum Cake

$5.00+

Nutella

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Cold

Nutella Iced

$5.00+

Horchata Iced

$5.00+

Rum Cake Iced

$5.00+

Spro Old Fashion

$4.50

Fall Spice Iced

$5.00+

Breakfast Food

Pastries

Fresh Baked Pastries

Croissant

Danish

Spinach Quiche

$6.95

Egg Bites

$5.25

Bagel

Fresh Baked Bagel

Donuts

Gluten Free

Breakfast Sandwich

Eggs, Bacon, Cheese

Cookies

Food Food

Cookie

$5.00

Parfait

$10.00

Salad

$8.00

Toast

$14.00

Mush

$12.00

Yuba

$10.00

Soup

$16.00

Tomato

$12.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Buritto

$16.00

Clothes

T-Shirt

$18.00

Stickers

WWC Logo

$1.00

Roasted Coffee

Nicaragua Yellow Peach

$16.00

Nicaragua The Reds

$16.00

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$16.00

Guatemala Cruz Perez

$16.00

Honduras Santa Lucia

$16.00

Honduras El Conejo

$16.00

Mexico Chiapas

$15.00

Black Hole Sun

$15.00

Morning Riser

$15.00

Easy Ride

$15.00

Ethiopia Ardi

$16.00

Sumatra

$16.00

Tea

Loose Leaf Earl Grey

$13.00

Earl Grey

$10.00

Loose Leaf Turmeric Ginger

$13.00

Turmeric Ginger

$10.00

Chamomile

$10.00

Jasmine

$10.00

Matcha

$11.00

Tea Bags

$6.00

Chai Concentrate

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Warm Waves started as coffee roasters out of our love for great coffee. After 3 years we felt lead to open a coffee house in our community to share our passion with others. We serve our fresh roasted coffees along with a handful of other delicious, healthy food items. Our coffee house is open for all to come and hang out and enjoy community together!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery
Warm Waves Coffee House image

