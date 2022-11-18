Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
Vietnamese

Warmack

106 Reviews

$$

1226 central ave

Charlotte, NC 28204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Braised Pork Belly Bowl
CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY
Spring Rolls

Small Plates

DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

Served with your choice of lemon and sea salt, cilantro lime, Warmack style or Plain.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.00

Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Edamame tossed in our Honey Cilantro Lime Sauce.

EGGPLANT&TOFU AGEDASHI

EGGPLANT&TOFU AGEDASHI

$12.00

Deep fried tofu tossed in a Warmack sauce

Korean Short Ribs W/Kimchi

$32.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$9.00

Arugula and Mixed Greens topped with Fresh Seaweed and served with sweet Tomato's, Cucumbers and a Miso Dressing.

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Surf N Turf Special

$18.00

Tataki

Tempura Vegetable Medley

$15.00

Warmack Salad

$9.00

Won Tacos

$13.00

Tempura Salmon tossed in a sweet and Tangy sauce, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa.

Takyoki

$14.00

Squid Salad

$12.00

Crab Mozzarella Stick

$12.00

Bao Buns

CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY

CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY

$16.00

Braised pork belly, green onions and hoisin with a side of vietnamese slaw

Jerk Chicken

$16.00

SHITAKE

$16.00

Marinated shitake, tempura fried with a stir fried kempira (burdock and carrot stir fried in a sesame oil and soy)

Tuna Tataki Bao Buns

$18.00

Mains

Braised Pork Belly Bowl

Braised Pork Belly Bowl

$18.00

Slow Braised Pork Belly, Vietnamese Slaw, Pickled Watermelon Served over a bed of Sushi Rice.

Curry Rice

$14.00

Gyudon Tenderloin Bowl

$26.00

Marinated Beef Tenderloin served with Sautéed Onions, Shitake Mushrooms and Asparagus on a Bed of Sushi Rice.

OG Sushi Burrito

$16.00
Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl

Salmon Brussels Sprout Bowl

$26.00

Pan fried Scottish salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, fried shallots, and fried garlic, finished with a Warmack Sauce, and side of pickled eggplants

YAKISOBA

YAKISOBA

$14.00

stirfry egg noodle with cabbage, carrots and onions in a sweet and savory sauce ~ tribute to my mom ~

YakiUdon

$14.00

Japanese Katsu Curry

$22.00

Pan Seared Seabass

$34.00

Pan seared Duck breast

$32.00

Fried Rice

$14.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Sweet Thai Coconut

$10.00

Vanilla Chai Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Vietnamese Coffee Creme Brule'

$12.00

BRUNCH MENU

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Pork Belly Hash

$18.00

Add Egg

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1226 central ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Directions

Gallery
Warmack image
Warmack image
Warmack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The Royal Tot - 933 Louise Ave, Suite 350
orange starNo Reviews
933 Louise Ave, Suite 350 Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
orange star4.6 • 535
1906 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Soul Gastrolounge
orange star4.3 • 2,256
1500-B Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
El Thrifty CLT
orange starNo Reviews
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100 Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
RuRu's Tacos and Tequila
orange star4.2 • 1,208
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
orange star4.6 • 1,203
2001 E 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Volo Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 912
1039 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Zio Casual Italian
orange star4.3 • 603
116 Middleton dr CHARLOTTE, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston