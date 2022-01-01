Restaurant header imageView gallery

Warren - DGH Warren

29 Reviews

$$$$

15084 Lyons Rd

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Order Again

Brunch Food

6 Piece Artisan Cheese Plate (Copy)

$28.00

Chef's Selection of 3 cheeses and 3 artisan charcuterie. Served with Grilled Ciabatta, Honeycomb, Marcona Almonds, Grainy Mustard, Everything Flatbread.

1/2 Brussel

$10.00

1/2 Caesar

$9.00

1/2 Chop

$10.00

Avocado Toast Brunch

$18.00

1 Whole Avocado diced on two thick cut pieces of Grilled Ciabatta Bread, Baby Arugula Salad, Tomatoes, Herb Vinaigrette, Za'Atar Spice and 5 Minute Egg on Top.

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Breakfast Parfait

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine and Red Leaf Lettuce, shaved grana padano, garlic croutons. No Croutons - Gluten Free

Ceviche

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

Chicken Fr Steak

$24.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

6 oz Boneless Chicken Breast in Buttermilk and tossed in a Seasoned Flour then Deep Fried. Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Bread and Butter Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Sweat Heat Relish on a Brioche Bun with House Cut French Fries and Side of Iggy's Hot Sauce.

Chop Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce and red leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, chickpeas, broccoli florets, halved grape tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, red wine vinaigrette, brioche breadcrumbs. Gluten Free - No Breadcrumbs

Classic Burger

$19.00

8 oz of our Signature Bone Marrow Blend (Sirloin, Brisket, Chuck, Bone Marrow), Grilled to Temperature with Aged Cheddar Cheese, Hydro Bib Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, Bistro Sauce, Brioche Bun, Handcut French Fries.

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Chef's Daily selection of 6 halves of deviled eggs. Please call in advance for today's selection.

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

French Toast

$17.00

Garden Omelette

$15.00

GBK Vegan Burger

$18.00

4 oz Housemade Patty (Brown Rice, Quinoa, Chickpeas, Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herbs Etc). Vegan American Cheeze, Grilled Yellow Onions, Vegan BBQ Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Kaiser Bun, House Cut French Fries.

KFC Lunch

$14.00

Gloria's Korean Fried Chicken. Deep fried morsels of chicken thighs tossed in our gochujang glaze and topped with black and white sesame seeds. (Touch of Spice)

Kids Breakfast

$12.00

Meaty Omelette

$20.00

Octopus

$21.00

6 oz, Braised and Charred Octopus with fire roasted corn salad, confit tomato and sauce soubise (onion, garlic, sour cream, garlic, scallion, cilantro, oil, arugula, lemon juice)

PEI Mussels

$18.00

16-18 Prince Edward Island Mussels steamed with sweet Italian Sausage, garlic, shallots, chopped rapini, garlic, white wine, clam juice, butter and fresh herbs. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$18.00

Ribeye

$80.00

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Shaved Kale, Smoked Bacon Lardons, Grana Padano, Crushed Marcona Almonds, 5 Minute Soft Egg, Maple Bourbon Vinaigrette. Gluten Free as is.

Shortrib Hash

$22.00

Shotrib Beni

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Five U8 Sized Gulf Shrimp served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce.

Smoked Salmon Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Special Benedict

$20.00Out of stock

Steak n Eggs

$27.00

Waffle

$12.00

Warren Breakfast

$18.00

Warren's Burger

$19.00

2 each 4 oz Signature Dry Aged blend Patties (Sirloin, Brisket, Dry Aged Sirloin, Chuck). They are Smashed Patties so no temperature, with Bourbon Glaze, Gruyere Cheese, Truffle Aioli, Sunnyside up Egg, Brioche Bun and Hand Cut French Fries.

Wayne's Hangover Cure

$23.00

Special Omlette

$19.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Applewood Bacon

$7.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Chicken & Apple Sausage

$7.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side Canadian Ham

$5.00

Toast - English Muffin

$3.00

Toast - Everything Bagel

$3.00

Toast - Multigrain

$3.00

Toast - Plain Bagel

$3.00

Toast - Sourdough

$3.00

French Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cubed Bread cooked with walnuts, vanilla bean creme brulee mix and served with housemade chocolate sauce and Caramel Sauce.

Banana Cream Cheesecake

$12.00

Banana Cream pie and NY Style Cheesecake together with Sliced Bananas, Nilla Wafer Crust, Whipped Cream and Salted Banana Caramel.

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Decadent 5 Layer Chocolate Cake with Maraschino Cherries

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Housemade Classic Key Lime Tart with Fresh Toasted Meringue, Lime Zest.

Dessert Platter

$42.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Hand Cut Pieces of Chicken Breast dipped in Buttermilk and Deep Fried to order with Hand Cut French Fries.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our House Made Cheese Sauce served with French Fries.

Kids Burger

$10.00

4 oz Smashed Burger (No Temperature) on a Brioche Bun with Hand Cut French Fries. Add Cheese.

Kids Salmon

$12.00

5 oz Piece of Wild Caught Salmon grilled to Temperature with Hand Cut French Fries.

Kids Steak

$18.00

6 oz Grilled Steak cooked to Temperature with Hand Cut French Fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast with Hand Cut French Fries.

OPEN FOOD

OPEN DRANK

Brunch Drinks

Bt La Fete Rose Brunch

$35.00

Dorito Bloody

$13.00

Endless Aperol Spritz

Endless Bloody

Gl La Fete Rose

$10.00

Jap/Garlic Bloody

$13.00

Tier 1 Endless

$25.00

Tier 1 Refill

Tier 2 Endless

$45.00

Tier 2 Refill

Candied Bacon for Bloody

$2.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Takeout Wine & Liquor

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet

$40.00

Deep ruby in color, Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon expresses aromas of fresh black currants and cherries accompanied by subtle smoky notes and dried spices. On the palate, this lavish powerful wine is layered with juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla bean, and brown butter. It's full-bodied and rich, balanced by a touch of bright acidity and firm polished tannins.

BTL Bellacosa Cabernet

$20.00

Deep ruby color and rich hue. The nose is complex and shows layers of dark fruit flavors and spice tones. Blueberry, rich plum and red raspberry notes are apparent. Soft notes of vanilla and toast provide aromatic richness. The texture is supple with depth on the pallet. The tannins are lush with long finish texture.

BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$40.00

Deep ruby red in color with scarlet highlights, Clark & Telephone opens with bountiful aromas of red fruits of cranberry and raspberry jam, laced with clove, cedar, and holiday baking spices. Bold and complex flavors of crushed ripe cherry, cranberry and blueberry pie linger on the palate. The texture is rich and lively, and leads into a warm and structured finish.

BTL Benziger Merlot

$18.00

The nose is expressively ripe, with plum, spiced heather, and a trace of new oak. White-peppered black cherry and a touch of cocoa line the palate. Silky tannins and fine acidity run through a brambly cranberry finish.

BTL Ch La Gordonne Rose

$25.00

Litchee-pink color, very pale and limpid. The nose has great finesse. Pink grapefruit and linden blossom notes reveal this wine’s very rich mineral quality in a poetic evocation of the sun rising over the Provence Garrigue on a summer day. On the palate, the wine is ample and balanced around sensations of freshness, delicacy and sweetness. It is bursting with small fresh fruits such as the arbutus berries on the wooded hillsides of the schist terroir of the Château la Gordonne. The long, pleasant finale expresses the finesse and flavor of a wild strawberry sorbet.

BTL COL DI SALICI PROSECCO

$22.00

Straw-yellow in color with green and gold highlights, this wine has aromatic apple fragrances with hints of wisteria in bloom. It is zesty with green fruit on the palate and has well-balanced acidity leading into a pleasant finish.

BTL Double Lariat Cabernet

$38.00

Double Lariat is a complex and layered wine that exhibits the power and elegance of Napa Valley vineyards. Black cherry, cassis, plum, and savory baking spices delight the palate, the soft, rich mouthfeel and supple tannins carry through to a lengthy finish.

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$40.00

From its tantalizing aromas of ripe cherry and black plum to its fine-grained tannins and lively complexity, this is a lovely expression of Napa Valley Merlot. On the palate, the flavors are rich and fleshy, with luxurious layers of black currant, red licorice, fig compote, blueberry, and crushed rose petal flowing to a long, elegant finish.

BTL Duckpond Pinot Noir

$22.00

The Pinot Noir jumps out of the glass -- with lively blue and black fruits on the nose, flavors of Bing cherry, black raspberry, spice, and just a touch of oak on the palate. This finish is long with depth and richness.

BTL Etude Pinot Noir

$39.00

A vibrant red ruby color, this Carneros Pinot Noir shows lifted red berry fruit flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, Bing cherry, and raspberry, along with the signature cinnamon graham cracker spice found in our Grace Benoist Ranch Pinots Noirs. Appealing and bright, concentrated red fruit comes through on the palate, alongside delicate mineral earth and spice notes, followed by a lush mouthfeel and silky tannins. Youthful and fresh but with the potential to age for up to 10 years

BTL Faust Cabernet

$62.00

The core of Faust comes from our Coombsville Estate as well as from our vineyards in Rutherford and Oakville. This wine jumps out of the glass with aromas of fresh black cherry and plum. Layers of savory cherry compote, earth, cedar and graphite are rounded out by a long finish with hints of dark chocolate, balanced acidity and minerality.

BTL FOUR GRACES PINOT GRIS

$18.00

Beautiful bright aromas of tropical fruit, fresh lime and honeysuckle flower mingle in the glass with a hint of struck flint. The palate continues with fresh lemon and lime zest followed by a touch of quince and wet stone, which leads into a vibrant lingering acidity.

BTL Gust Chard

$30.00

This gives a lighter, more elegant texture and preserves some of the fresher fruit characteristics and highlights the white floral aromatics we were looking for. The balance between these two techniques creates a wine with notes of brioche, lemon, and gardenias, lightning-like acidity, and a non-stop finish.

BTL Honig Cabernet

$48.00

The aromas and flavors of this Cabernet Sauvignon are a perfect balance of plum and raspberry fruit characters enhanced by warm cinnamon, nutmeg and crème caramel from ageing in French and American oak. The wine has a full rich mid-palate that is followed by medium weight tannins and bright fruit on the finish. Blend: 83.7% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5.9% Petit Verdot, 3.9% Merlot, 3.7% Malbec 1.5% Cabernet Franc, 1.3% Petit Syrah

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Very pale yellow. Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.

BTL Landmark Pinot Noir

$50.00

This Pinot Noir is nearly full bodied with complex fruit of ripe strawberry raspberry and black cherry mixed with baking spice and licorice, toasted oak and savory autumn leaf elements joining sustained ripe fruit on the mid palate. The finish is long with moderate intensity fine tannins, balanced acidity with cherry cola and faint floral notes joining lingering ripe fruit.

BTL Malene Rose

$18.00

This wine shows a pale peach hue with vibrant luminosity. The wine opens with complex aromas of stone fruit, watermelon, lychee, crushed oyster shells and a delicate hint of fresh floral. The palate is clean and focused with long, lean acid and savory minerality.

BTL MONOPOLE ROSE

$48.00

The color is bright and clear. The nose displays a predomination of red berries, raspberries and wild strawberries. This champagne is well balanced, light and vivacious, and deliciously fruity on the palate.

BTL Mount Veeder Cabernet

$49.00

The 2019 Mount Veeder Winery Cabernet Sauvignon is a deep ruby color. Aromas of black plum, blackberry, fig and ripe cherry, framed by toasted oak and caramel. A hint of dried herb and floral notes. The concentrated fruit flavors and integrated tannins introduce a rich, full-body structure. Sweet fruit is balanced with acidity and savory notes of leather and wet stone, ending with a lengthy finish of dark berry, baking spice, and mocha. Blend: 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Merlot, 2% Malbec, 1% Cabernet Franc

BTL Pessimist Red Blend

$22.00

The 2020 Pessimist presents intense aromas of blueberry, cherry, plum and strawberry with undercurrents of lavender and kirsch. The nose evolves with layers of warm leather, truffle, pipe tobacco, black pepper and allspice. Rich and weighty on the palate, this wine delivers a no-holds-barred generosity of bold fruit flavors—boysenberry, blackberry, cassis and plum, underlain by notes of rhubarb, pomegranate and damp forest floor. Subtle hints of black olives, mushroom and tamarind spice concisely complement the balanced and well-rounded flavor profile. A persistent, elegant finish lingers with red cherry and cranberry tones highlighted by hints of dark chocolate. Blend: 62% Petite Sirah, 18% Zinfandel, 17% Syrah, 3% Lagrein

BTL Pine Ridge Cabernet

$50.00

Handfuls of smushed, ripe blueberries and freshly sharpened graphite bound out of the glass. Mouth-watering acidity, balanced by finely integrated tannins, is enveloped by flavors of cinnamon spiced plum with vanilla accents. On the finish, aromatics of French press coffee, mixed berries and coconut slowly recede into the distance.

BTL POMMERY APANAGE

$48.00

This generous Champagne has a ton of berry, apple (red, yellow and green) and pear character, and after a little time in the glass, also a touch of exotic fruit. Easily enough structure to back this up, with appealing crispness and some real complexity at the beautifully balanced finish.

BTL Ponzi Pinot Noir

$37.00

Aromas of spiced red fruit; clove, cardamom, cracked black pepper, fennel, paprika and wild thyme lead to a bright palate with notes of caramel, coffee and light cranberry and Bing cherry. A pure expression of Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.

BTL POST & BEAM Cabernet

$50.00

The 2020 Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon is firm, nicely textured, and well-balanced. TASTING NOTES: This wine offers aromas and flavors of blackcurrants and oaky notes

BTL Prevail Cabernet

$67.00

PreVail West Face is an exquisite, full-bodied wine with aromas of toffee, cassis, blackberry, mocha, nutmeg, and vanilla. On the palate, plum galette, baking spice, and a touch of leather provide layers of interest supported by ample tannin.

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$25.00

With its straw-yellow hue, clean intense aroma, and crisp, well-balanced taste, our Pinot Grigio is as authentic as it is refreshing. For those who love a dry white wine with the delightful aroma of Golden Delicious apples, our signature Pinot Grigio is unparalleled. It will impress even the most astute connoisseurs with its flavorful personality.

Btl Schramsberg Blanc de Noir

$38.00

Making a white wine from a red grape requires great carehand-picked fruit, early morning harvest, optimal fruit maturity and delicate pressing. A balance of bright flavors, crisp acidity and minimal tannins is achieved. Barrel and malolactic fermentation of wine lots add richness and body. Yeast contact in the bottle harmonizes all the elements together in a mature, toasty style.

BTL Silver Oak, Alexander, Cabernet

$98.00

The 2017 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is ruby in color with a magenta rim. It has an enticing nose of cassis, blackberry, vanilla, sage, and spearmint. Upon entry, this wine builds from potpourri and bramble to a bright pop of raspberry on the mid-palate. A juicy finish with chewy tannins and a medium length.

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$24.00

In the glass, the wine showcases a beautiful soft straw color with hints of pale green tinges. This vintage, once again, showcases the exceptional consistency of flavor and classic style of Sonoma-Cutrer that Russian River Ranches fans have come to expect. Fruit forward aromas rich with citrus, lime zest, white peach and Honeycrisp apple mingle with delicate notes of hazelnut, roasted nuts and oak spice. Flavors of crisp, zesty lemon, and barrel spice with just a touch of minerality fill your mouth with the first sip. The wine is refreshing with a beautifully focused, creamy mouthfeel that has bright acidity balance and a long, juicy finish.

BTL Stags Leap Hands of Time Red Blend

$35.00

This Napa Valley red blend offers inviting aromas of blackberry and blueberry fruit along with hints of violet and white pepper. Medium-bodied, the wine has a lingering, round mid-palate with rich fruit flavors and a touch of dark chocolate.

BTL Stags Leap Merlot

$48.00

A medium-bodied red with chocolate, hazelnut and berry character. Medium to full body, round tannins and a juicy finish.

BTL Stags Leap Viognier

$32.00

The wine is bright with refreshing acidity that is crisp with nuances of citrus blossom, white peach, Asian pear and lychee, alongside hints of key lime, Meyer lemon and honeysuckle. Hints of flinty minerality lead to a lovely depth and rich creaminess of the texture. This Viognier has incredible complexity, finishing soft and round with an elegant, delicately spiced floral note.

BTL Stags Pet Sirah

$38.00

Lots of ripe plums and blueberries, together with smoked meat, licorice and dried flowers. Dark chocolate and wet forest floor, too. Tight and meaty with a dense, chewy tannin structure. Full-bodied, ripe and fruit-driven. Long, savory finish.

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$25.00

Bright red color with purple shades. Intense floral and fruity notes. Presence of violets, ripe black cherry and plum aromas. Reveals a toasty and spicy character of black pepper and chocolate. Its sweet and juicy mouthfeel delivers finesse, delicate tannins and an elegant finish of black fruits.

Redwood Empire BIB

$95.00Out of stock

Redwood Empire EGR

$120.00

Yeungling

$26.60

Lunch Food

Avocado Toast

$18.00

1 Whole Avocado diced on two thick cut pieces of Grilled Ciabatta Bread, Baby Arugula Salad, Tomatoes, Herb Vinaigrette, Za'Atar Spice and 5 Minute Egg on Top.

Burrata

$16.00

Truffle Burrata - 4 oz Truffle Burrata Mozzarella Ball with Sliced Heirloom Tomatoes, Cubed Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula Salad, Herb Vinaigrette, Crispy Speck, Balsamic Reduction. Cannot do no Truffle as it is in the burrata.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine and Red Leaf Lettuce, shaved grana padano, garlic croutons. No Croutons - Gluten Free

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

6 oz Boneless Chicken Breast in Buttermilk and tossed in a Seasoned Flour then Deep Fried. Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Bread and Butter Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Sweat Heat Relish on a Brioche Bun with House Cut French Fries and Side of Iggy's Hot Sauce.

Chop Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce and red leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, chickpeas, broccoli florets, halved grape tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, red wine vinaigrette, brioche breadcrumbs. Gluten Free - No Breadcrumbs

Classic Burger

$19.00

8 oz of our Signature Bone Marrow Blend (Sirloin, Brisket, Chuck, Bone Marrow), Grilled to Temperature with Aged Cheddar Cheese, Hydro Bib Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, Bistro Sauce, Brioche Bun, Handcut French Fries.

Deviled Eggs Lunch

$10.00

Chef's Daily selection of 6 halves of deviled eggs. Please call in advance for today's selection. Saturday Selection - Olive-Feta

GBK Vegan Burger

$18.00

4 oz Housemade Patty (Brown Rice, Quinoa, Chickpeas, Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herbs Etc). Vegan American Cheeze, Grilled Yellow Onions, Vegan BBQ Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Kaiser Bun, House Cut French Fries.

House Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00

House Smoked Wahoo (Red Onions, Mayo, Lemon, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs), served with Heirloom Carrots, Celery and Crispy Corn Tortillas

KFC Lunch

$14.00

Gloria's Korean Fried Chicken. Deep fried morsels of chicken thighs tossed in our gochujang glaze and topped with black and white sesame seeds. (Touch of Spice)

Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

6 oz Blackened Mahi Mahi with Chipotle Aioli, Creamy Brussel Sprout Slaw, 1/4 Avocado, Pea Tendrils, Brioche Bun and House Cut French Fries.

NY Strip

$85.00

14 oz Carrara Wagyu NY Strip grilled to Temperature and Seasoned with S & P, served with Parmesan Smashed Tri-Color Potatoes, Confit Garlic Bone Marrow and Wine Merchant Sauce.

Quinoa Rice Bowl

$16.00

Cooked Quinoa and Brown Rice with Sauteed Spinach, Haricot Verts, Shaved Garden Vegetables, Chimichurri, Pea Tendrils, Lemon. Add Proteins $

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Shaved Kale, Smoked Bacon Lardons, Grana Padano, Crushed Marcona Almonds, 5 Minute Soft Egg, Maple Bourbon Vinaigrette. Gluten Free as is.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Five U8 Sized Gulf Shrimp served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce.

Steak Sandwich

$28.00

Shaved Wagyu Steak Sandwich with Sauteed Red Bell Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Roasted Mushrooms, Truffle Cheese Sauce and a 8 Inch Hoagie Roll served with House Cut French Fries.

Wagyu Ribeye

$80.00

16 oz Australian Carrara Wagyu Ribeye grilled to Temperature with Roasted Garlic Butter, Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Spinach.

Warren's Burger

$19.00

2 each 4 oz Signature Dry Aged blend Patties (Sirloin, Brisket, Dry Aged Sirloin, Chuck). They are Smashed Patties so no temperature, with Bourbon Glaze, Gruyere Cheese, Truffle Aioli, Sunnyside up Egg, Brioche Bun and Hand Cut French Fries.

Wagyu Filet Mignon (Copy)

$70.00

8 oz Australian Carrara Wagyu Filet Mignon Seasoned and grilled to Temperature with Fingerling Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Garlic Confit Bone Marrow and Wine Merchant Sauce.

Ceviche App

$16.00

Prepared Daily by our Chef. Call to inquire.

Crispy Calamari (Copy)

$18.00

8 oz. fresh calamari rings and tentacles (cannot do rings only) fried to a golden brown, served with cherry peppers, housemade spicy marinara sauce and garlic butter.

Beef Shortrib (Copy)

$55.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Shortrib - Bone In Shortrib rubbed with our House Spice Blend and Red Wine Braised then Smoked until Fork Tender. (Approx 12 oz of Meat after Cooking Process). Served with Pickled Onions and Housemade B & B Pickles, Chimichurri Sauce, Housemade Steak Sauce and Horseradish Cream.

Lamb Chops (Copy)

$19.00

6 oz. grilled lamb chops marinated in our E-Oil grilled to medium and brushed with our housemade mint chimichurri and cherry tomatoes on the vine.

1/2 Brussel (Copy)

$10.00

Shortrib Grilled Cheese

$21.00
Roasted Caulifower

Roasted Caulifower

$17.00

Whole Roasted Cauliflower Head with our house E-Oil, served with roasted poblano emulsion, roasted pepper coulis, avocado creme, fresno pepper relish, EVOO, maldon sea salt. Vegan - No Crema

Salmon (Copy)

$38.00Out of stock

Pan Seared 7 oz Wild Caught Scottish Salmon cooked to Temperature ( Recommend Medium), served over Corn Succatash, Confit Cherry Tomatoes, Crab Salad.

Crispy Calamari (Copy) (Copy)

$18.00

8 oz. fresh calamari rings and tentacles (cannot do rings only) fried to a golden brown, served with cherry peppers, housemade spicy marinara sauce and garlic butter.

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Vegetarian Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Hot Dogs

$16.00

Party Mahi

$55.00

Party Warren Burger

$55.00

Party Pasta Primavera

$55.00

Party Vegan Burger

$55.00

Party Steak Sandwich

$60.00

Party Chop Salad

Sides (Copy)

French Fries

$9.00

House Cut French Fries fried to a Golden Brown and Seasoned with S & P.

Sub Truffle Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

House Cut French Fries tossed with Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Grated Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Herbs.

Add 2 minute egg

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Desserts (Copy)

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cubed Bread cooked with walnuts, vanilla bean creme brulee mix and served with housemade chocolate sauce and Caramel Sauce.

Banana Cream Cheesecake

$12.00

Banana Cream pie and NY Style Cheesecake together with Sliced Bananas, Nilla Wafer Crust, Whipped Cream and Salted Banana Caramel.

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Decadent 5 Layer Chocolate Cake with Maraschino Cherries

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Housemade Classic Key Lime Tart with Fresh Toasted Meringue, Lime Zest.

White Choc Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

8 " Cake - Red Velvet

$120.00

DGS Strawberry Cone (Copy)

$9.00

Party Dessert Board

Kiddos (Copy)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Hand Cut Pieces of Chicken Breast dipped in Buttermilk and Deep Fried to order with Hand Cut French Fries.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our House Made Cheese Sauce served with French Fries.

Kids Burger

$10.00

4 oz Smashed Burger (No Temperature) on a Brioche Bun with Hand Cut French Fries. Add Cheese.

Kids Salmon

$12.00

5 oz Piece of Wild Caught Salmon grilled to Temperature with Hand Cut French Fries.

Kids Steak

$18.00

6 oz Grilled Steak cooked to Temperature with Hand Cut French Fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast with Hand Cut French Fries.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Warren American.Whiskey.Kitchen

Location

15084 Lyons Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

