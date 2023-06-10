A map showing the location of Bamboo Bowl 13119 Seattle Hill RoadView gallery

Bamboo Bowl 13119 Seattle Hill Road

review star

No reviews yet

13119 Seattle Hill Road

Snohomish, WA 98296

Popular Items

Banh mi

$8.95

Vermicelli

$14.85

Pho with three types of protein

$14.85

Food Menu

Appetizer

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$8.95

Potstickers

$8.95

Banh mi

Banh mi

$8.95

Vermicelli

Vermicelli

$14.85

Pho

Pho with one type of protein

$12.85

Pho with two types of protein

$13.85

Pho with three types of protein

$14.85

Pho for kids

$7.00

Rice

Rice

$12.85

Drink Menu

Bubble Tea (Smoothies)

Taro

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Honeydew

$5.00

Fruit Tea (Non-dairy)

Mango Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Tea

$5.00

Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Tea and Juice Can

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Lemon Tea

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Coconut Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13119 Seattle Hill Road, Snohomish, WA 98296

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

