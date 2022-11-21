Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Warwick Hotel

595 Reviews

$$

12 W Main St

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda, Tea, etc.

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Ginger BEER

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Coffee, Regular

$2.00

Coffee, Decaf

$2.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

TO GO

Dressing to Go 16 Oz

$8.50

Tortilla Chips 12 Oz

$5.50

Red Thai Sauce 8 Oz

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small town, casual American bar & restaurant that uses simple and fresh ingredients in our recipes. We strive to provide a memorable dining experience every time you enter the building. See you at The Wick! The place where good friends meet.

Website

Location

12 W Main St, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Directions

Gallery
The Warwick Hotel image
The Warwick Hotel image
The Warwick Hotel image
The Warwick Hotel image

Similar restaurants in your area

Your Place Restaurant Hershey
orange star3.7 • 734
1077 W Governor Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
orange star3.4 • 453
1150 Cocoa Ave Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Parkside Hotel
orange star4.5 • 505
3 E Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Freshido Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
121 Towne Square\nSuite 102 - Kiosk #15 Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Sweet T & Greens - 121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12
orange starNo Reviews
121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12 Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
The Pour House on Derry
orange starNo Reviews
6200 Derry Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hummelstown
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston