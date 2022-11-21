The Warwick Hotel
595 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small town, casual American bar & restaurant that uses simple and fresh ingredients in our recipes. We strive to provide a memorable dining experience every time you enter the building. See you at The Wick! The place where good friends meet.
Location
12 W Main St, Hummelstown, PA 17036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
3.4 • 453
1150 Cocoa Ave Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurant
Sweet T & Greens - 121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12
No Reviews
121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12 Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurant
More near Hummelstown