2707 Kent Ave
Ames, IA 50010
Food Menu
SUSHI FAMILY TRAY
- Tray A(Takeout Only)$67.95
Raw. Spicy Crab Roll, Avocado Cucumber Roll, Marilyn Monroll, 2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 2 California Roll. Served with 2 Garden Salad and 2 Miso Soups. Serves 3-4 people. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
- Tray B(Takeout Only)$87.95
Raw. Spicy Crab Roll, Avocado Cucumber Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, California Roll, Out of Control, Mr. Miyagi Unagi, Marilyn Monroll, Iowa Strong Roll. Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups. Serves 4-5 people. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
ENTREE FAMILY TRAY
- Tray Fried Rice (Chicken)(Takeout Only)$50.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Frice Rice (BEEF)(Takeout Only)$60.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Frice Rice (SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)$60.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)(Takeout Only)$55.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Pad Thai (BEEF)(Takeout Only)$65.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Pad Thai(SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)$65.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein (CHICKEN)(Takeout Only)$55.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein(BEEF)(Takeout Only)$65.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein(SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)$65.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Chicken Teriyaki W/ Rice(Takeout Only)$60.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Spicy Sesame Chicken W/Rice(Takeout Only)$61.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray RED CURRY(Chicken) W/Rice(Takeout Only)$60.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray RED CURRY (SHIMP) W/Rice(Takeout Only)$65.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
- Tray Shrimp Teriyaki W/Rice(Takeout Only)$65.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Soups/ Salads.
- Miso Soup (Gluten Free)$3.35
Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, Gluten Free.
- Spicy Egg Drop Soup$4.35
- Green Salad (Gluten Free)$4.35
w. homemade ginger dressing, Vegan
- Spicy Seafood Tomyum Soup (Gluten Free)$11.65
shrimp, scallop, white fish, shiitake mushroom, tomato, cilantro in a spicy herb broth
- Kimchee$6.35
Korean pickled cabbage
- Seaweed Salad (Gluten Free)$7.35
Vegan
- Kani Salad$9.35
spicy crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago
- Spicy Squid Salad$10.35
Cuccumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing
- Avocado Salad (Gluten Free)$7.35
w. homemade ginger dressing
KitchenStarter / Small Plate.
- Edamame (Gluten Free)$7.35
Steamed soy beans w. spicy w. salt Gluten Free, Vegan
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.35
Steamed soy beans w. spicy garlic sauce Vegan
- Veggie Spring Roll$8.35
w. sweet and sour. Vegan
- Pork Dumpling$8.35
cabbage and pork stuffed dumplings
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.35
Served in a combination of lemon, mint and soy. Vegan
- Crab Rangoon$12.65
w. sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp Tempura w. Sweet Potato Fries$12.65
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Wontons$10.35
Fried homemade dumplings, spicy sesame dressing, cilantro, green onions
- PORK Brussel Sprouts$13.65
w, mint, lemon soy sauce, pork
- Beef wagyu tartar$22.95
Cold Starters/ Sushi Bar Salad.
- Hamachi Chili$15.65
Jalepeno, siracha, masago, cilantro, ponzu sauce
- Tuna Poke$17.65
Chopped tuna, cuccumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing
- Sashimi Sampler$18.65
7 pcs Chef's choice sashimi
- Tuna Wonton Tacos$14.65
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
- Kimchee White Tuna$14.65
Seared white tuna, kimchee, spicy sesame dressing
- Golden Salmon$13.65
Seared salmon, spicy crab, yuzu miso sauce
- Blue Fin Tuna Tartar$20.65
Large Plate/ Entree.
- Black Pepper Garlic Steak/ W RICE$25.95
- Bulgogi Beef /W RICE$23.95
Korean style thinly sliced beef, onion, green onion W. a side of kimchee
- Ch & Shr Tobanyaki /W Rice$21.95
grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, mixed veggies, spicy garlic teriyaki sauce. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Red Curry /W RICE$17.65
White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Teriyaki /W RICE$17.65
Grilled chicken breast, mixed veggies, home made teriyaki Glazed. Gluten Free.
- ToFu Teriyaki/W RICE$17.65
- Crispy Pork Katsu /W RICE$17.65
Batter fried pork chop w. japanese BBQ sauce
- General Tso Chicken /W RICE$18.65
- Kung Pao Chicken /W RICE$18.65
- Mapo ToFu /W RICE (vegitarian)$18.65
- Salmon Teriyaki /W RICE$22.95
Sushi grade salmon, seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki glaze. Gluten Free.
- Seafood Red Curry /W RICE$23.95
Mixed Seafood seasonal veggies, Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.
- Shrimp Red Curry /W RICE$22.95
Jumbo Shrimp, seasonal veggies, Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.
- Shrimp Teriyaki /W RICE$22.65
Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki Glaze, sesame seeds, Gluten Free.
- Spicy Orange Chicken/W Rice$18.65
- Spicy Sesame Chicken /W RICE$17.65
Crispy white meant chicken, broccoli, carrot, spicy sesame orange honey sauce.
- Tofu Red Curry /W RICE$17.65
- Veggie red curry /W RICE$17.65
Mixed seasonal veggies. Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.
- Veggie Teriyaki /W RICE$17.65
Seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki Glaze, sesame seeds, Gluten Free.
- Chicken & Broccoli W/Rice$17.65
- Beef & Broccoli W/Rice$22.95
- Shrimp & Broccoli W/Rice$22.95
- Kung Pao Beef W/Rice$22.95
- Kung Pao Shrimp W/Rice$22.95
- General Tso Beef W/Rice$22.95
- General Tso Shrimp W/Rice$22.95
- General Tso Tofu W/Rice$17.65
- Mongolian Beef W/Rice$23.95
- Gyu Don (Beef Rice Bowl)$18.65
Noodle & Fried Rice.
- Chinese Style Lo Mein(Chicken )$15.65
Grilled chicken breast, Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
- Chinese Style Lo Mein(Pork )$15.65
Crispy pork W. Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
- Chinese Style Lo Mein(Beef)$17.65
Grilled beef, Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
- Lo Mein(Shrimp)$17.65
- Chinese Style Lo Mein(Veggie)$15.65
Mixed Veggie, Japanese Soba Noodle, Brown Sauce
- Chinese Style Lo Mein(Tofu)$15.65
Mixed Veggie, Japanese Soba Noodle, Brown Sauce
- Pad Thai(Chicken )$15.65
Grilled chicken, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
- Pad Thai(Pork )$15.65
Crispy seared pork W. Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
- Pad Thai(Beef )$17.65
Grilled beef, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, egg, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut.
- Pad Thai(Shrimp )$17.65
Shrimp, lime, peanut, tamarind fish sauce, mixed veggie
- Pad Thai (Veggie)$15.65
Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
- Pad Thai (Tofu)$15.65
Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
- Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )$14.65
Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Classic Fried Rice(Pork )$14.65
Crispy pork, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Classic Fried Rice(Beef )$16.65
Grilled beef, egg, onion, garlic soy butter.
- Classic Fried Rice(Shrimp)$16.65
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onion, egg, garlic soy butter.
- Classic Fried Rice(Veggie)$14.65
Mixed Veggie, Garlic soy butter
- Classic Fried Rice(Tofu)$14.65
Mixed Veggie, Garlic soy butter
- Kimchee Fried Rice(Chicken)$15.65
fried rice with kimchee, Grilled chicken ,sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Kimchee Fried Rice(Pork)$15.65
Fried rice with kimchee, crispy pork, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Kimchee Fried Rice(Beef)$17.65
Fried rice with kimchee, Grilled beef, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Kimchee Fried Rice(Shrimp)$17.65
Fried rice with kimchee, Jumbo shrimp, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Kimchee Fried Rice(Veggie)$15.65
Fried rice with kimchee, seasonal vegetables, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Kimchee Fried Rice(Tofu)$15.65
Fried rice with kimchee, seasonal vegetables, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Classic Fried Rice(combination)$21.95
Cicken, beef, shrimp, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Kimchee Fried Rice(combination)$23.95
Fried rice with kimchee, beef, chicken, shrimp, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
- Chinese Style Lo Mein(combination)$22.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp,Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
- Pad Thai(combination)$22.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
Sushi Bar Entrees.
- Spicy Maki Combo$22.95
spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon W. a choice of miso/spicy eggdrop sour or a green salad
- Sashimi Dinner$32.95
15 pcs assorted sashimi w. side of sushi rice
- Sushi Dinner$30.95
9 pcs sushi, tuna roll
- Sushi and Sashimi for 1$32.95
8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi, crunchy spicy tuna roll
- Sushi and Sashimi for 2$62.95
15 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi, chef choice special roll
- Sushi party Platter$88.95
california, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, rock n roll, tuna princess, honey rainbow
Classic Rolls.
- Veggie Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Homemade tomato tuna, Vegetarian
- Seard Tuna W. Avocado and Cucumber$10.35
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.35
Spicy tuna mixed, tempura crunch.
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.35
Tuna, avocado. Gluten Free
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.35
Tuna, cucumber. Gluten Free
- Salmon Roll$8.35
Salmon, wrapped in seaweed. Gluten Free
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.35
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.35
Salmon, avocado Gluten Free
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.35
Salmon, cucumber. Gluten Free
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$8.35
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$9.35
- Philadelphia Roll$8.35
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber. Gluten Free
- Mixed Veggie Roll$6.35
Cucumber, avocado. Asparagus. Gluten Free, Vegetarian
- California Roll$7.35
Imitation crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
- Spicy Crab Roll$8.35
Spicy crab mixed,
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.35
Sweet potato tempura. Vegetarian
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.35
Jumbo crispy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Unagi sauce.
- Eel Avocado Roll$10.35
Toasted eel, avocado. Unagi sauce.
- Eel Cucumber Roll$10.35
- Spider Roll$15.65
Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado
- Tuna Roll$8.35
Tuan wrapped in rice and seaweed., Gluten Free.
- Crispy Salmon Skin Roll$8.35
Crispy, salmon skin, cucumber, green onion. Unagi sauce.
- AVOCADO ROLL$7.35
Avocado. Gluten Free, Vegetarian
- CUCUMBER ROLL$6.35
English cucumber, Gluten Free, Vegetarian
- Seared Pepper Tuna Roll$9.35
Raw, Gluten Free
SUSHI(NIGIRI)
- Tuna Sushi$7.85
- Salmon Sushi$7.85
- Yellowtail Sushi$7.85
- White Tuna Sushi$7.35
- Eel Sushi$8.35
- Kani/Crab Stick Sushi$6.35
- Smoked Salmon Sushi$7.35
- Salmon Toro Sushi$10.35
- Scallop Sushi$10.35
- Salmon Roe Sushi$8.35
- Octopus Sushi$7.35
- Tobiko Sushi$7.35
- Tamago Sushi$5.35
- Pepper Tuna Sushi$8.35
- Blue Fin Tuna Sushi$12.65
- Chu Toro Sushi$15.65
- O' Toro Sushi$17.65
- Baby yellowtail Sushi$12.65
- Uni Sushi$19.65
- Wagyu beef sushi$18.65
SASHIMI.
- Tuna Sashimi$7.85
- Salmon Sashimi$7.85
- Yellowtail Sashimi$7.85
- White Tuna Sashimi$7.35
- Eel Sashimi$8.35
- Kani/CrabStick Sashimi$6.35
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$7.35
- Salmon Toro Sashimi$10.35
- Scallop Sashimi$10.35
- Salmon Roe Sashimi$8.35
- Octopus Sashimi$7.35
- Tobiko Sashimi$7.35
- Tamago Sashimi$5.35
- Pepper Tuna Sashimi$8.35
- O Toro Sashimi$17.65
- Chu Toro Sashimi$15.65
- Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi$12.65
- Baby Yellowtail Sashimi$12.65
- Uni Sashimi$19.00
- Wagyu beef Sashimi$18.00
Special Rolls.
- ------------------------
- Michael's Roll$16.00
- Mock Tuna Roll$15.00
Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, homemade tomato tuna, w/ Vegan eel sauce & green onion on top, Vegetarian
- I love Ames Roll$16.00
spicy crab, mango, topped w. seared salmon and jalapeno
- Rock n Roll$17.00
tempura roll w. white Tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, spicy tuna, mango w. spicy mayo & unagi sauce (entire roll fried)
- Honey Rainbow$15.00
Raw. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top of california roll, masago and honey wasabi sauce.
- Crouching Tiger$17.00
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna, truffle oil, tobiko and unagi sauce on top.
- Angry Dragon$17.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce.
- Protein Roll$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w. seared tuna and asparagus
- Marilyn Monroll$17.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
- Mr. Din’s Masterpiece$17.00
crab tempura, mango, avocado, topped w. spicy yellowtail and Chef’s special sauce
- Tuna Princess$17.00
spicy tuna, avocado layered over rice, topped w. torched peppered tuna, yuzu miso sauce and spicy mayo
- Twins of the Sea$17.00
Rock shrimp tempura, Asparagus, topped W. spicy crab, and sweet wasabi sauce (all cooked)
- Baked Seafood Roll$17.00
- -------------------
- Green Peace$15.00
Vegetarian, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap, topped w. avocado and mango sauce
- Crunchy crab roll$17.00
Mango,avocado, shrimp tempura, Crunch, Kani on top, spicy wasabi aioli and honey wasabi sauce on top.
- Spider Roll$15.65
Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado
- Out of Control(6pc)$17.00
Tempura fried roll with spicy tuna, spicy tuna, spicy crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, honey wasabi sauce, crunch, scallions.
- Go Cyclone Roll$21.00
Spicy Crab, top with salmon toro & tomato and 24k edible gold flakes
Sides.
- White Rice$2.00
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Side Fried Rice$6.00
- SIDE Spicy Mayo$1.00
- SIDE Eel Sauce$1.00
- SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE GINGER DRESSING$1.00
- SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Asparagus$6.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Beef$7.00
- Side Shrimp$7.00
- Side Veggies$5.00
Wasabi Goods
Togo Beverages
Sparkling Water
SAKE
- Togo Momo Kawa (750ml)$34.00
Togo Momo Kawa (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Moonstone Asian Pear (750ml)$34.00
Togo Moonstone Asian Pear (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Choya Plum Wine (750ml)$34.00
Togo Choya Plum Wine (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Karatamba "Dry Wave" (300ml)$18.00
Togo Karatamba "Dry Wave" (300ml)$18.00
- Togo Chobei Daiginjo sake (300ml)$35.00
Togo Chobei Daiginjo sake (300ml)$35.00
- Togo Sayuri Nigori (300ml)$18.00
Togo Sayuri Nigori (300ml)$18.00
- Togo Tyku Coconut Sake (330ml)$18.00
Togo Tyku Coconut Sake (330ml)$18.00
- Togo Yamadanishiki (330ml)$12.00
Togo Yamadanishiki (330ml)$12.00
Beer
- Togo Sapporo 22oz Can$10.00
Togo Sapporo 22oz Can$10.00
- Togo Busch Light(singular beer)$4.50
Togo Busch Light(singular beer)$4.50
- Togo Michelob Ultra (singular beer)$5.00
Togo Michelob Ultra (singular beer)$5.00
- Togo Stella Artois(singular beer)$6.00
Togo Stella Artois(singular beer)$6.00
- Togo Heineken ZERO (singular beer)$6.00
Togo Heineken ZERO (singular beer)$6.00
- Togo Busch Light 6Pack$27.00
Togo Busch Light 6Pack$27.00
- Togo MIchelob Ultra 6 Pack$30.00
Togo MIchelob Ultra 6 Pack$30.00
- Togo Miller Lite 6Pack$30.00
Togo Miller Lite 6Pack$30.00
- Togo Stella Artois 6Pack$36.00
Togo Stella Artois 6Pack$36.00
- Togo Asahi 6 Pack$36.00
Togo Asahi 6 Pack$36.00
- Togo Heineken ZERO 6Pack$36.00
Togo Heineken ZERO 6Pack$36.00
Red Wine
- Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Athena (750ml)$38.00
Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Athena (750ml)$38.00
- Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus (1 Liter)$130.00
Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus (1 Liter)$130.00
- Togo Pinot Noir Meomi (750ml)$42.00
Togo Pinot Noir Meomi (750ml)$42.00
- Togo Pinot Noir The Four Graces (750ml)$51.00
Togo Pinot Noir The Four Graces (750ml)$51.00
- Togo Pinot Noir Belle Glos (750ml)$65.00
Togo Pinot Noir Belle Glos (750ml)$65.00
- Togo Malbec Trapiche Oak Cask (750ml)$34.00
Togo Malbec Trapiche Oak Cask (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Malbec Red Schooner#9 (750ml)$70.00
Togo Malbec Red Schooner#9 (750ml)$70.00
- Togo Red Blend insurrection (750ml)$34.00
Togo Red Blend insurrection (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Red Blend Conundrum (750ml)$56.00
Togo Red Blend Conundrum (750ml)$56.00
- Togo Red Blend Taken (750ml)$56.00
Togo Red Blend Taken (750ml)$56.00
- Togo Merlot Duckhorn (750ml)$65.00
Togo Merlot Duckhorn (750ml)$65.00
White Wine & Rose
- Togo Riesling Kung Fu Girl(750ml)$34.00
Togo Riesling Kung Fu Girl(750ml)$34.00
- Togo Rose Fleurs De Prairie$34.00
Togo Rose Fleurs De Prairie$34.00
- Togo Pinot Grigio Chloe$30.00
Togo Pinot Grigio Chloe$30.00
- Togo Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy (750ml)$34.00
Togo Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Sauvignon Blanc St. Supery (750ml)$45.00
Togo Sauvignon Blanc St. Supery (750ml)$45.00
- Togo Chardonnay Athena (750ml)$34.00
Togo Chardonnay Athena (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver unoaked (750ml)$45.00
Togo Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver unoaked (750ml)$45.00
- Togo Chardonnay "Mannequin" Orin Swift$60.00
Togo Chardonnay "Mannequin" Orin Swift$60.00
- Togo Chardonnay Rombauer$70.00
Togo Chardonnay Rombauer$70.00
- Togo Chenin Blanc + Viogner Pine Ridge (750ml)$43.00
Togo Chenin Blanc + Viogner Pine Ridge (750ml)$43.00
- Togo White Blend Conundrum (750ml)$46.00
Togo White Blend Conundrum (750ml)$46.00
Bubbly
- Togo Prosecco La Marca (750ml)$34.00
Togo Prosecco La Marca (750ml)$34.00
- Togo Moscato Mia (187ml)$9.00
Togo Moscato Mia (187ml)$9.00
- Togo Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado (750ml)$43.00
Togo Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado (750ml)$43.00
- Togo Brut Veuve Clicquot$100.00
Togo Brut Veuve Clicquot$100.00
cocktail
- MAI TAI$10.00
MAI TAI$10.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Smooth Fruity, sweet, Refreshing flavors, Myers's Dark Rum, Silver Rum, Triple sec, Peachtree, grenadine, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice.
- WATERMELON MULE$10.00
WATERMELON MULE$10.00
- WASABI LOVE$10.00
WASABI LOVE$10.00
Pearl Cucumber Vodka, ST Germain, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice .
- PINK MANGO MULE$10.00
PINK MANGO MULE$10.00
Absolut Mango Vodka, Lime Juice, Pink Peppercorn Syrup,Ginger Beer .
- Spicy Jalapeno Margarita$10.00
Spicy Jalapeno Margarita$10.00
Jalapeno and Ginger infused tequila, blanco patron citron, lime juice, and agave syrup,
- DRAGON BERRY MOJITO$10.00
DRAGON BERRY MOJITO$10.00
Dragon berry Rum, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice, Mint Leaves, Simple Syrup, Topped with Cranberry Juice
- PASSION FRUIT MULE$10.00
PASSION FRUIT MULE$10.00
Titos, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Passion Fruit Puree.
- RED SAKE SANGRIA$10.00
RED SAKE SANGRIA$10.00
Fruity, Sweet, Dry, Smooth, Refreshing Premium Red wine, Apricot brandy, orange Juice, Triple sec
- Ginger Limeade$10.00
Ginger Limeade$10.00
Tito's Handmade vodka, lime juice, ginger puree, topped with Soda.
- MANDARIN SUNSET$10.00
MANDARIN SUNSET$10.00
Meyers Rum, Bacardi Limon, 1883 maison routin France watermelon sirop, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine. Smooth, fruity, and refreshing cocktail.
- RASPBERRY COSMO$10.00
RASPBERRY COSMO$10.00
- COCOTINI$10.00
COCOTINI$10.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
