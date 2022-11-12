Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wasabi Ames

review star

No reviews yet

926 S. 16th St

Ames, IA 50010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Dumpling
California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll

cocktail

MAI TAI

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Smooth Fruity, sweet, Refreshing flavors, Myers's Dark Rum, Silver Rum, Triple sec, Peachtree, grenadine, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice. ***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

WATERMELON MULE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

WASABI LOVE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Pearl Cucumber Vodka, ST Germain, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice . ***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

PINK MANGO MULE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Absolut Mango Vodka, Lime Juice, Pink Peppercorn Syrup,Ginger Beer .

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Jalapeno and Ginger infused tequila, blanco patron citron, lime juice, and agave syrup,

DRAGON BERRY MOJITO

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Dragon berry Rum, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice, Mint Leaves, Simple Syrup, Topped with Cranberry Juice

PASSION FRUIT MULE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Titos, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Passion Fruit Puree.

RED SAKE SANGRIA

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Fruity, Sweet, Dry, Smooth, Refreshing Premium Red wine, Apricot brandy, orange Juice, Triple sec

Ginger Limeade

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Tito's Handmade vodka, lime juice, ginger puree, topped with Soda. ***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

MANDARIN SUNSET

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Meyers Rum, Bacardi Limon, 1883 maison routin France watermelon sirop, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine. Smooth, fruity, and refreshing cocktail.

RASPBERRY COSMO

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

COCOTINI

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

TOKI OLD FASHIONED

TOKI OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

SUSHI FAMILY TRAY

Tray A(Takeout Only)

$62.00

Raw. Spicy Crab Roll, Avocado Cucumber Roll, Marilyn Monroll, 2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 2 California Roll. Served with 2 Garden Salad and 2 Miso Soups. Serves 3-4 people. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Tray B(Takeout Only)

$87.00

Raw. Spicy Crab Roll, Avocado Cucumber Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, California Roll, Out of Control, Mr. Miyagi Unagi, Marilyn Monroll, Iowa Strong Roll. Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups. Serves 4-5 people. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

ENTREE FAMILY TRAY

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Fried Rice (Chicken)(Takeout Only)

$48.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Frice Rice (BEEF)(Takeout Only)

$57.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Frice Rice (SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)

$57.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)(Takeout Only)

$51.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Pad Thai (BEEF)(Takeout Only)

$61.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Pad Thai(SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)

$61.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein (CHICKEN)(Takeout Only)

$49.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein(BEEF)(Takeout Only)

$61.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein(SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)

$61.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Chicken Teriyaki W/ Rice(Takeout Only)

$60.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Spicy Sesame Chicken W/Rice(Takeout Only)

$61.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray RED CURRY(Chicken) W/Rice(Takeout Only)

$60.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray RED CURRY (SHIMP) W/Rice(Takeout Only)

$64.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Shrimp Teriyaki W/Rice(Takeout Only)

$64.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Yakiniku Beef W/Rice(Takeout Only)

$62.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Tray Chicken Shrimp Tobanyaki W/Rice(Takeout Only)

$64.00

Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.

Soups/ Salads.

Miso Soup (Gluten Free)

Miso Soup (Gluten Free)

$3.00

Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, Gluten Free.

Spicy Egg Drop Soup (Gluten Free)

Spicy Egg Drop Soup (Gluten Free)

$3.50

Gluten Free

Green Salad (Gluten Free)

Green Salad (Gluten Free)

$4.00

w. homemade ginger dressing, Vegan

Spicy Seafood Tomyum Soup (Gluten Free)

$10.00

shrimp, scallop, white fish, shiitake mushroom, tomato, cilantro in a spicy herb broth

Kimchee

$6.00

Korean pickled cabbage

Seaweed Salad (Gluten Free)

Seaweed Salad (Gluten Free)

$6.00

Vegan

Kani Salad

$9.00

spicy crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago

Spicy Squid Salad

$10.00

Cuccumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing

Avocado Salad (Gluten Free)

Avocado Salad (Gluten Free)

$7.00

w. homemade ginger dressing

KitchenStarter / Small Plate.

Edamame (Gluten Free)

$6.00

Steamed soy beans w. spicy w. salt Gluten Free, Vegan

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Steamed soy beans w. spicy garlic sauce Vegan

Veggie Spring Roll

$7.00

w. sweet and sour. Vegan

Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$8.00

cabbage and pork stuffed dumplings

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00Out of stock

Served in a combination of lemon, mint and soy. Vegan

Shrimp Rangoon

Shrimp Rangoon

$11.00

w. sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp Tempura w. Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Wontons

$10.00

Fried homemade dumplings, spicy sesame dressing, cilantro, green onions

Jalepeno Garlic Takoyaki

$9.00

Octopus Dumplings, garlic aioli and japanese BBQ Sauce w. Jalapeno on top

Pork Brussel Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

w, mint, lemon soy sauce, pork

Cold Starters/ Sushi Bar Salad.

Hamachi Chili

$15.00

Jalepeno, siracha, masago, cilantro, ponzu sauce

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Chopped tuna, cuccumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

7 pcs Chef's choice sashimi

Tuna Wonton Tacos

$14.00

Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro

Kimchee White Tuna

$14.00

Seared white tuna, kimchee, spicy sesame dressing

Golden Salmon

$13.00

Seared salmon, spicy crab, yuzu miso sauce

Blue Fin Tuna Toro Tartar

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Fin Tuna Toro, Mango, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, top on sushi rice.

Baby Octopus Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Large Plate/ Entree.

Chicken Teriyaki /W RICE

Chicken Teriyaki /W RICE

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, mixed veggies, home made teriyaki Glazed. Gluten Free.

Shrimp Teriyaki /W RICE

$22.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki Glaze, sesame seeds, Gluten Free.

Salmon Teriyaki /W RICE

Salmon Teriyaki /W RICE

$22.00

Sushi grade salmon, seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki glaze. Gluten Free.

Veggie Teriyaki /W RICE

$17.00

Seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki Glaze, sesame seeds, Gluten Free.

Spicy Sesame Chicken /W RICE

Spicy Sesame Chicken /W RICE

$17.00

Crispy white meant chicken, broccoli, carrot, spicy sesame orange honey sauce.

Spicy Orange Chicken W/White Rice

$18.00

W. homemadespicy orange peel sauce and fried rice noodles

Crispy Pork Katsu /W RICE

$16.00

Batter fried pork chop w. japanese BBQ sauce

Bulgogi Beef /W RICE

Bulgogi Beef /W RICE

$18.00

Korean style thinly sliced beef, onion, green onion W. a side of kimchee

Ch & Shr Tobanyaki /W Rice

$17.00

grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, mixed veggies, spicy garlic teriyaki sauce. Gluten Free.

Chicken Red Curry /W RICE

$17.00

White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry. Gluten Free.

Shrimp Red Curry /W RICE

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp, seasonal veggies, Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.

Seafood Red Curry /W RICE

Seafood Red Curry /W RICE

$22.00

Mixed Seafood seasonal veggies, Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.

Veggie red curry /W RICE

$17.00

Mixed seasonal veggies. Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.

Spicy Orange Chicken W/ Rice

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak

$27.00

Noodle & Fried Rice.

Chinese Style Lo Mein(Chicken )

Chinese Style Lo Mein(Chicken )

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.

Chinese Style Lo Mein(Pork )

$15.00

Crispy pork W. Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.

Chinese Style Lo Mein(Beef)

$17.00

Grilled beef, Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.

Chinese Style Lo Mein(Shrimp)

$17.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, mixed veggie Japanese soba noodle, brown sauce

Chinese Style Lo Mein(Veggie)

$15.00

Mixed Veggie, Japanese Soba Noodle, Brown Sauce

Pad Thai(Chicken )

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free

Pad Thai(Pork )

$15.00

Crispy seared pork W. Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free

Pad Thai(Beef )

$17.00

Grilled beef, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, egg, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut.

Pad Thai(Shrimp )

$17.00

Shrimp, lime, peanut, tamarind fish sauce, mixed veggie

Pad Thai (Veggie)

$15.00

Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free

Spicy Seafood Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Shrimp, Scallop, mixed viggie, Spicy thai herb broth

Chicken Wonton Ramen

Chicken Wonton Ramen

$16.00

Chicken wonton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Pork Char siu, kikurage mushroom, baby spinach, green onion, cream Tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil

Kimchee Ramen

$16.00

Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchee, green onion, kimchee chicken broth

Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )

Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )

$14.00

Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Classic Fried Rice(Pork )

$14.00

Crispy pork, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Classic Fried Rice(Beef )

$16.00

Grilled beef, egg, onion, garlic soy butter.

Classic Fried Rice(Shrimp)

Classic Fried Rice(Shrimp)

$16.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, onion, egg, garlic soy butter.

Classic Fried Rice(Veggie)

$14.00

Mixed Veggie, Garlic soy butter

Kimchee Fried Rice(Chicken)

$15.00

fried rice with kimchee, Grilled chicken ,sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Kimchee Fried Rice(Pork)

$15.00

Fried rice with kimchee, crispy pork, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Kimchee Fried Rice(Beef)

$17.00

Fried rice with kimchee, Grilled beef, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Kimchee Fried Rice(Shrimp)

$17.00

Fried rice with kimchee, Jumbo shrimp, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Kimchee Fried Rice(Veggie)

$15.00

Fried rice with kimchee, seasonal vegetables, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Classic Fried Rice(combination)

$21.00

Cicken, beef, shrimp, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Kimchee Fried Rice(combination)

$23.00

Fried rice with kimchee, beef, chicken, shrimp, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.

Chinese Style Lo Mein(combination)

$22.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp,Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.

Pad Thai(combination)

$22.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free

Spicy Beef Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Braised beef with Cilantro garnish and spicy homemade broth

Sushi Bar Entrees.

Spicy Maki Combo

$21.00

spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon W. a choice of miso/spicy eggdrop sour or a green salad

Sashimi Dinner

$32.00

15 pcs assorted sashimi w. side of sushi rice

Sushi Dinner

$28.00

9 pcs sushi, tuna roll

Sushi and Sashimi for 1

$31.00

8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi, crunchy spicy tuna roll

Sushi and Sashimi for 2

$62.00

15 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi, chef choice special roll

Sushi party Platter

$87.00

california, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, rock n roll, tuna princess, honey rainbow

Classic Rolls.

Veggie Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade tomato tuna, Vegetarian

Seard Tuna W. Avocado and Cucumber

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna mixed, tempura crunch.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna, avocado. Gluten Free

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Tuna, cucumber. Gluten Free

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon, wrapped in seaweed. Gluten Free

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado Gluten Free

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cucumber. Gluten Free

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber. Gluten Free

Mixed Veggie Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado. Asparagus. Gluten Free, Vegetarian

California Roll

California Roll

$7.00

Imitation crab stick, cucumber, avocado.

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Spicy crab mixed,

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Sweet potato tempura. Vegetarian

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Jumbo crispy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Unagi sauce.

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Toasted eel, avocado. Unagi sauce.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuan wrapped in rice and seaweed., Gluten Free.

Crispy Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Crispy, salmon skin, cucumber, green onion. Unagi sauce.

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

Avocado. Gluten Free, Vegetarian

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.00

English cucumber, Gluten Free, Vegetarian

Seared Pepper Tuna Roll

$9.00

Raw, Gluten Free

SUSHI(NIGIRI)

Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

White Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Eel Sushi

$7.00

Kani/Crab Stick Sushi

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Toro Sushi

$10.00

Scallop Sushi

$10.00

Salmon Roe Sushi

$8.00

Octopus Sushi

$6.00

Tobiko Sushi

$6.00

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

Pepper Tuna Sushi

$8.00

Blue Fin Tuna Sushi

$11.00Out of stock

Chu Toro Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

O' Toro Sushi

$17.00Out of stock

Baby yellowtail Sushi

$11.00Out of stock

Uni Sushi

$19.00Out of stock

SASHIMI.

--------------------

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

Kani/CrabStick Sashimi

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Toro Sashimi

$10.00

Scallop Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$6.00
Tobiko Sashimi

Tobiko Sashimi

$6.00

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

O Toro Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Chu Toro Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Baby Yellowtail Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Uni Sashimi

$19.00Out of stock

Special Rolls.

Mock Tuna Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, homemade tomato tuna, w/ Vegan eel sauce & green onion on top, Vegetarian

I love Ames Roll

I love Ames Roll

$16.00

spicy crab, mango, topped w. seared salmon and jalapeno

Rock n Roll

$16.00

tempura roll w. white Tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, spicy tuna, mango w. spicy mayo & unagi sauce (entire roll fried)

Honey Rainbow

Honey Rainbow

$15.00

Raw. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top of california roll, masago and honey wasabi sauce.

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$16.00

Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna, truffle oil, tobiko and unagi sauce on top.

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$16.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce.

Protein Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w. seared tuna and asparagus

Marilyn Monroll

$16.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.

Mr. Din’s Masterpiece

Mr. Din’s Masterpiece

$16.00

crab tempura, mango, avocado, topped w. spicy yellowtail and Chef’s special sauce

Tuna Princess

$16.00

spicy tuna, avocado layered over rice, topped w. torched peppered tuna, yuzu miso sauce and spicy mayo

Spicy Mexico

Spicy Mexico

$15.00

spicy yellowtail, tuna, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, siracha, ponzu sauce

Twins of the Sea

$16.00

Rock shrimp tempura, Asparagus, topped W. spicy crab, and sweet wasabi sauce (all cooked)

Baked Seafood Roll

$17.00

Green Peace

$14.00

Vegetarian, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap, topped w. avocado and mango sauce

Crunchy crab roll

$17.00

Mango,avocado, shrimp tempura, Crunch, Kani on top, spicy wasabi aioli and honey wasabi sauce on top.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado

Marlissa's Hope Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy paper and topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Go Cyclone Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Spicy Crab, top with salmon toro & tomato and 24k edible gold flakes

Andrea's Angel Roll

$16.00

DESSERT.

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD TORTE

$7.00Out of stock

Sides.

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SIDE Eel Sauce

$1.00

SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Asparagus

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Beef

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Wasabi Goods

Wasabi Chopsticks

$15.00

Comes with life time warranty, can be swap out at any WASABI locations

Wasabi Hat

$15.00

Sparkling Water

Togo S. Pellegrino

$5.50

Glass Bottle (500ml)

SAKE

Togo Momo Kawa (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Moonstone Asian Pear (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Choya Plum Wine (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Karatamba "Dry Wave" (300ml)

$18.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Chobei Daiginjo sake (300ml)

$35.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Sayuri Nigori (300ml)

$18.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Tyku Coconut Sake (330ml)

$18.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Yamadanishiki (330ml)

$12.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Beer

Togo Sapporo 22oz Can

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Busch Light(singular beer)

$4.50

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Michelob Ultra (singular beer)

$5.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Stella Artois(singular beer)

$6.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Asahi (singular beer)

$6.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Heineken ZERO (singular beer)

$6.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Busch Light 6Pack

$27.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo MIchelob Ultra 6 Pack

$30.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Miller Lite 6Pack

$30.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Stella Artois 6Pack

$36.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Asahi 6 Pack

$36.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Heineken ZERO 6Pack

$36.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Red Wine

Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Athena (750ml)

$38.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus (1 Liter)

$130.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Pinot Noir Meomi (750ml)

$42.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Pinot Noir The Four Graces (750ml)

$51.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Pinot Noir Belle Glos (750ml)

$65.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Malbec Trapiche Oak Cask (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Malbec Red Schooner#9 (750ml)

$70.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Red Blend insurrection (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Red Blend Conundrum (750ml)

$56.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Red Blend Taken (750ml)

$56.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Merlot Duckhorn (750ml)

$65.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

White Wine & Rose

Togo Riesling Kung Fu Girl(750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Rose Fleurs De Prairie

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Pinot Grigio Chloe

$30.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Sauvignon Blanc St. Supery (750ml)

$45.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Chardonnay Athena (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver unoaked (750ml)

$45.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Chardonnay "Mannequin" Orin Swift

$60.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Chardonnay Rombauer

$70.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Chenin Blanc + Viogner Pine Ridge (750ml)

$43.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo White Blend Conundrum (750ml)

$46.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Bubbly

Togo Prosecco La Marca (750ml)

$34.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Moscato Mia (187ml)

$9.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado (750ml)

$43.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

Togo Brut Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

cocktail

MAI TAI

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Smooth Fruity, sweet, Refreshing flavors, Myers's Dark Rum, Silver Rum, Triple sec, Peachtree, grenadine, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice. ***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

WATERMELON MULE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

WASABI LOVE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Pearl Cucumber Vodka, ST Germain, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice . ***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

PINK MANGO MULE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Absolut Mango Vodka, Lime Juice, Pink Peppercorn Syrup,Ginger Beer .

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Jalapeno and Ginger infused tequila, blanco patron citron, lime juice, and agave syrup,

DRAGON BERRY MOJITO

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Dragon berry Rum, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice, Mint Leaves, Simple Syrup, Topped with Cranberry Juice

PASSION FRUIT MULE

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Titos, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Passion Fruit Puree.

RED SAKE SANGRIA

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Fruity, Sweet, Dry, Smooth, Refreshing Premium Red wine, Apricot brandy, orange Juice, Triple sec

Ginger Limeade

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Tito's Handmade vodka, lime juice, ginger puree, topped with Soda. ***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

MANDARIN SUNSET

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account. Meyers Rum, Bacardi Limon, 1883 maison routin France watermelon sirop, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine. Smooth, fruity, and refreshing cocktail.

RASPBERRY COSMO

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

COCOTINI

$10.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

TOKI OLD FASHIONED

TOKI OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

926 S. 16th St, Ames, IA 50010

Directions

Gallery
Wasabi image
Wasabi image
Wasabi image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Casa Maya
orange star4.1 • 110
631 Lincoln Way Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co.
orange star4.2 • 13
110 Airport Road Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Burgies Coffee (Mary Greeley) - 1111 Duff Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Duff Ave Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Noir - 405 Kellogg
orange starNo Reviews
405 Kellogg Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Marmalade Moon - 207 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
207 Main St Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
313 Bar & Lounge - 115 5th Street
orange starNo Reviews
115 5th Street Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ames

PepperJax Grill - 23 - Ames
orange star4.4 • 1,267
414 S Duff Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Macubana
orange star4.3 • 228
116 Welch Ave Ames, IA 50014
View restaurantnext
La Casa Maya
orange star4.1 • 110
631 Lincoln Way Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co.
orange star4.2 • 13
110 Airport Road Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ames
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston