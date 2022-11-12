Wasabi Ames
926 S. 16th St
Ames, IA 50010
Popular Items
cocktail
MAI TAI
MAI TAI
Smooth Fruity, sweet, Refreshing flavors, Myers's Dark Rum, Silver Rum, Triple sec, Peachtree, grenadine, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice.
WATERMELON MULE
WASABI LOVE
PINK MANGO MULE
Spicy Jalapeno Margarita
DRAGON BERRY MOJITO
PASSION FRUIT MULE
RED SAKE SANGRIA
Ginger Limeade
MANDARIN SUNSET
RASPBERRY COSMO
COCOTINI
TOKI OLD FASHIONED
SUSHI FAMILY TRAY
Tray A(Takeout Only)
Raw. Spicy Crab Roll, Avocado Cucumber Roll, Marilyn Monroll, 2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 2 California Roll. Served with 2 Garden Salad and 2 Miso Soups. Serves 3-4 people. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Tray B(Takeout Only)
Raw. Spicy Crab Roll, Avocado Cucumber Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, California Roll, Out of Control, Mr. Miyagi Unagi, Marilyn Monroll, Iowa Strong Roll. Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups. Serves 4-5 people. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
ENTREE FAMILY TRAY
Tray Fried Rice (Chicken)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Frice Rice (BEEF)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Frice Rice (SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Pad Thai (BEEF)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Pad Thai(SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein (CHICKEN)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein(BEEF)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Chinese Style Lo Mein(SHRIMP)(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Chicken Teriyaki W/ Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Spicy Sesame Chicken W/Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray RED CURRY(Chicken) W/Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray RED CURRY (SHIMP) W/Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Shrimp Teriyaki W/Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Yakiniku Beef W/Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Tray Chicken Shrimp Tobanyaki W/Rice(Takeout Only)
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
Soups/ Salads.
Miso Soup (Gluten Free)
Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, Gluten Free.
Spicy Egg Drop Soup (Gluten Free)
Gluten Free
Green Salad (Gluten Free)
w. homemade ginger dressing, Vegan
Spicy Seafood Tomyum Soup (Gluten Free)
shrimp, scallop, white fish, shiitake mushroom, tomato, cilantro in a spicy herb broth
Kimchee
Korean pickled cabbage
Seaweed Salad (Gluten Free)
Vegan
Kani Salad
spicy crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago
Spicy Squid Salad
Cuccumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing
Avocado Salad (Gluten Free)
w. homemade ginger dressing
KitchenStarter / Small Plate.
Edamame (Gluten Free)
Steamed soy beans w. spicy w. salt Gluten Free, Vegan
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Steamed soy beans w. spicy garlic sauce Vegan
Veggie Spring Roll
w. sweet and sour. Vegan
Pork Dumpling
cabbage and pork stuffed dumplings
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Served in a combination of lemon, mint and soy. Vegan
Shrimp Rangoon
w. sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp Tempura w. Sweet Potato Fries
Spicy Crispy Chicken Wontons
Fried homemade dumplings, spicy sesame dressing, cilantro, green onions
Jalepeno Garlic Takoyaki
Octopus Dumplings, garlic aioli and japanese BBQ Sauce w. Jalapeno on top
Pork Brussel Sprouts
w, mint, lemon soy sauce, pork
Cold Starters/ Sushi Bar Salad.
Hamachi Chili
Jalepeno, siracha, masago, cilantro, ponzu sauce
Tuna Poke
Chopped tuna, cuccumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing
Sashimi Sampler
7 pcs Chef's choice sashimi
Tuna Wonton Tacos
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
Kimchee White Tuna
Seared white tuna, kimchee, spicy sesame dressing
Golden Salmon
Seared salmon, spicy crab, yuzu miso sauce
Blue Fin Tuna Toro Tartar
Blue Fin Tuna Toro, Mango, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, top on sushi rice.
Baby Octopus Salad
Large Plate/ Entree.
Chicken Teriyaki /W RICE
Grilled chicken breast, mixed veggies, home made teriyaki Glazed. Gluten Free.
Shrimp Teriyaki /W RICE
Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki Glaze, sesame seeds, Gluten Free.
Salmon Teriyaki /W RICE
Sushi grade salmon, seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki glaze. Gluten Free.
Veggie Teriyaki /W RICE
Seasonal veggies, home made Teriyaki Glaze, sesame seeds, Gluten Free.
Spicy Sesame Chicken /W RICE
Crispy white meant chicken, broccoli, carrot, spicy sesame orange honey sauce.
Spicy Orange Chicken W/White Rice
W. homemadespicy orange peel sauce and fried rice noodles
Crispy Pork Katsu /W RICE
Batter fried pork chop w. japanese BBQ sauce
Bulgogi Beef /W RICE
Korean style thinly sliced beef, onion, green onion W. a side of kimchee
Ch & Shr Tobanyaki /W Rice
grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, mixed veggies, spicy garlic teriyaki sauce. Gluten Free.
Chicken Red Curry /W RICE
White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry. Gluten Free.
Shrimp Red Curry /W RICE
Jumbo Shrimp, seasonal veggies, Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.
Seafood Red Curry /W RICE
Mixed Seafood seasonal veggies, Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.
Veggie red curry /W RICE
Mixed seasonal veggies. Thai coconut red curry sauce. Gluten Free.
Spicy Orange Chicken W/ Rice
Seared Ahi Tuna Steak
Noodle & Fried Rice.
Chinese Style Lo Mein(Chicken )
Grilled chicken breast, Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
Chinese Style Lo Mein(Pork )
Crispy pork W. Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
Chinese Style Lo Mein(Beef)
Grilled beef, Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
Chinese Style Lo Mein(Shrimp)
Grilled jumbo shrimp, mixed veggie Japanese soba noodle, brown sauce
Chinese Style Lo Mein(Veggie)
Mixed Veggie, Japanese Soba Noodle, Brown Sauce
Pad Thai(Chicken )
Grilled chicken, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
Pad Thai(Pork )
Crispy seared pork W. Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
Pad Thai(Beef )
Grilled beef, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, egg, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut.
Pad Thai(Shrimp )
Shrimp, lime, peanut, tamarind fish sauce, mixed veggie
Pad Thai (Veggie)
Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Shrimp, Scallop, mixed viggie, Spicy thai herb broth
Chicken Wonton Ramen
Chicken wonton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth
Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Char siu, kikurage mushroom, baby spinach, green onion, cream Tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil
Kimchee Ramen
Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchee, green onion, kimchee chicken broth
Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )
Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Classic Fried Rice(Pork )
Crispy pork, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Classic Fried Rice(Beef )
Grilled beef, egg, onion, garlic soy butter.
Classic Fried Rice(Shrimp)
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onion, egg, garlic soy butter.
Classic Fried Rice(Veggie)
Mixed Veggie, Garlic soy butter
Kimchee Fried Rice(Chicken)
fried rice with kimchee, Grilled chicken ,sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Kimchee Fried Rice(Pork)
Fried rice with kimchee, crispy pork, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Kimchee Fried Rice(Beef)
Fried rice with kimchee, Grilled beef, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Kimchee Fried Rice(Shrimp)
Fried rice with kimchee, Jumbo shrimp, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Kimchee Fried Rice(Veggie)
Fried rice with kimchee, seasonal vegetables, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Classic Fried Rice(combination)
Cicken, beef, shrimp, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Kimchee Fried Rice(combination)
Fried rice with kimchee, beef, chicken, shrimp, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Chinese Style Lo Mein(combination)
Chicken, beef, shrimp,Japanese soba noodle, mixed veggies, brown sauce.
Pad Thai(combination)
Chicken, beef, shrimp, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
Spicy Beef Ramen
Braised beef with Cilantro garnish and spicy homemade broth
Sushi Bar Entrees.
Spicy Maki Combo
spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon W. a choice of miso/spicy eggdrop sour or a green salad
Sashimi Dinner
15 pcs assorted sashimi w. side of sushi rice
Sushi Dinner
9 pcs sushi, tuna roll
Sushi and Sashimi for 1
8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi, crunchy spicy tuna roll
Sushi and Sashimi for 2
15 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi, chef choice special roll
Sushi party Platter
california, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, rock n roll, tuna princess, honey rainbow
Classic Rolls.
Veggie Spicy Tuna Roll
Homemade tomato tuna, Vegetarian
Seard Tuna W. Avocado and Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna mixed, tempura crunch.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, avocado. Gluten Free
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna, cucumber. Gluten Free
Salmon Roll
Salmon, wrapped in seaweed. Gluten Free
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado Gluten Free
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon, cucumber. Gluten Free
Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber. Gluten Free
Mixed Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado. Asparagus. Gluten Free, Vegetarian
California Roll
Imitation crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab mixed,
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet potato tempura. Vegetarian
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Jumbo crispy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Unagi sauce.
Eel Avocado Roll
Toasted eel, avocado. Unagi sauce.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Spider Roll
Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado
Tuna Roll
Tuan wrapped in rice and seaweed., Gluten Free.
Crispy Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy, salmon skin, cucumber, green onion. Unagi sauce.
AVOCADO ROLL
Avocado. Gluten Free, Vegetarian
CUCUMBER ROLL
English cucumber, Gluten Free, Vegetarian
Seared Pepper Tuna Roll
Raw, Gluten Free
SUSHI(NIGIRI)
Tuna Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
White Tuna Sushi
Eel Sushi
Kani/Crab Stick Sushi
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Salmon Toro Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Salmon Roe Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Tamago Sushi
Pepper Tuna Sushi
Blue Fin Tuna Sushi
Chu Toro Sushi
O' Toro Sushi
Baby yellowtail Sushi
Uni Sushi
SASHIMI.
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Kani/CrabStick Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Toro Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Pepper Tuna Sashimi
O Toro Sashimi
Chu Toro Sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi
Baby Yellowtail Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Special Rolls.
Mock Tuna Roll
Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, homemade tomato tuna, w/ Vegan eel sauce & green onion on top, Vegetarian
I love Ames Roll
spicy crab, mango, topped w. seared salmon and jalapeno
Rock n Roll
tempura roll w. white Tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, spicy tuna, mango w. spicy mayo & unagi sauce (entire roll fried)
Honey Rainbow
Raw. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top of california roll, masago and honey wasabi sauce.
Crouching Tiger
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna, truffle oil, tobiko and unagi sauce on top.
Angry Dragon
Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce.
Protein Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w. seared tuna and asparagus
Marilyn Monroll
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
Mr. Din’s Masterpiece
crab tempura, mango, avocado, topped w. spicy yellowtail and Chef’s special sauce
Tuna Princess
spicy tuna, avocado layered over rice, topped w. torched peppered tuna, yuzu miso sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy Mexico
spicy yellowtail, tuna, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, siracha, ponzu sauce
Twins of the Sea
Rock shrimp tempura, Asparagus, topped W. spicy crab, and sweet wasabi sauce (all cooked)
Baked Seafood Roll
Green Peace
Vegetarian, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap, topped w. avocado and mango sauce
Crunchy crab roll
Mango,avocado, shrimp tempura, Crunch, Kani on top, spicy wasabi aioli and honey wasabi sauce on top.
Spider Roll
Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado
Marlissa's Hope Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy paper and topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Go Cyclone Roll
Spicy Crab, top with salmon toro & tomato and 24k edible gold flakes
Andrea's Angel Roll
DESSERT.
Sides.
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Side Fried Rice
SIDE Spicy Mayo
SIDE Eel Sauce
SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE
SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE
SIDE GINGER DRESSING
SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE
SIDE Ponzu Sauce
SIDE Asparagus
Side Avocado
Side Chicken
Side Beef
Side Shrimp
Side Veggies
Wasabi Goods
Sparkling Water
SAKE
Togo Momo Kawa (750ml)
Togo Moonstone Asian Pear (750ml)
Togo Choya Plum Wine (750ml)
Togo Karatamba "Dry Wave" (300ml)
Togo Chobei Daiginjo sake (300ml)
Togo Sayuri Nigori (300ml)
Togo Tyku Coconut Sake (330ml)
Togo Yamadanishiki (330ml)
Beer
Togo Sapporo 22oz Can
Togo Busch Light(singular beer)
Togo Michelob Ultra (singular beer)
Togo Stella Artois(singular beer)
Togo Asahi (singular beer)
Togo Heineken ZERO (singular beer)
Togo Busch Light 6Pack
Togo MIchelob Ultra 6 Pack
Togo Miller Lite 6Pack
Togo Stella Artois 6Pack
Togo Asahi 6 Pack
Togo Heineken ZERO 6Pack
Red Wine
Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Athena (750ml)
Togo Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus (1 Liter)
Togo Pinot Noir Meomi (750ml)
Togo Pinot Noir The Four Graces (750ml)
Togo Pinot Noir Belle Glos (750ml)
Togo Malbec Trapiche Oak Cask (750ml)
Togo Malbec Red Schooner#9 (750ml)
Togo Red Blend insurrection (750ml)
Togo Red Blend Conundrum (750ml)
Togo Red Blend Taken (750ml)
Togo Merlot Duckhorn (750ml)
White Wine & Rose
Togo Riesling Kung Fu Girl(750ml)
Togo Rose Fleurs De Prairie
Togo Pinot Grigio Chloe
Togo Sauvignon Blanc Prophecy (750ml)
Togo Sauvignon Blanc St. Supery (750ml)
Togo Chardonnay Athena (750ml)
Togo Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver unoaked (750ml)
Togo Chardonnay "Mannequin" Orin Swift
Togo Chardonnay Rombauer
Togo Chenin Blanc + Viogner Pine Ridge (750ml)
Togo White Blend Conundrum (750ml)
Bubbly
Togo Prosecco La Marca (750ml)
Togo Moscato Mia (187ml)
Togo Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado (750ml)
Togo Brut Veuve Clicquot
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
926 S. 16th St, Ames, IA 50010