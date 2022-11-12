Wasabi Ankeny
1615 SW Main St #100
Ankeny, IA 50023
Popular Items
Soups/ Salads.
Miso Soup
GF tofu based broth with pieces of tofu, seaweed and scallions.
Spicy Egg Drop Soup
Spicy egg drop soup
Green Salad
GF Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade ginger dressing.
Spicy Tomyum SOUP (SF)
Shrimp, scallops, white fish, shitake mushrooms, tomatoes and and cilantro in a spicy herb broth.
QT Spicy Egg Drop
QT Miso Soup
Kitchen Starter / Small Plate.
Shishito Peppers
Edamame
Steamed soybeans topped with salt
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Steamed soybeans tossed in garlic and spicy sauce.
Veggie Spring Roll
4 mini veggie spring rolls with cabbage and chopped veggies. (V)
Pork Dumpling
6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy fried Brussel sprouts in a citron, mint and soy sauce. (V)
Shrimp Rangoon
6 crisp rangoons stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton
Fried homemade spicy chicken dumplings topped with a spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro.
Pork Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy fried Brussel sprouts in a citron, mint soy sauce with crispy bits of char siu pork.
Shrimp Tempura and Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy shrimp tempura, sweet potato fries w. spicy gochujang aioli
Korean Fried Cauliflower
Jalapeno Garlic Takoyaki
Classic Japanese octopus dumplings on skewer, serve with japanese bbq sauce and garlic aioli , jalapeño and fish flake on the top.
Noodle & Fried Rice.
Chicken Fried Rice
Grilled chicken breast, onion, garlic butter, soy.
Chicken Pad Thai
Grilled chicken, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, scrambled egg, Thai tamarind fish sauce, peanut. Gluten Free.
Chicken Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, chicken and lo mein sauce.
Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
Char siu pork, ramen noodles, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallions, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.
Beef Fried Rice
Fried rice with beef
Beef Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, beef, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime.
Beef Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, beef and lo Mein sauce.
Chicken Wonton Ramen
Chicken wanton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp
Shrimp Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime
Shrimp Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, shrimp and lo Mein sauce.
Kimchi Ramen
Pork Fried Rice
Fried rice with pork
Pork Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies, pork and a side of peanuts and lime
Pork Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, pork and lo Mein sauce.
RAMEN (Spicy Seafood)
shrimp, scallops, white fish, ramen noodles, mixed veggies in a tom yum seafood broth.
Veggie Pad Thai
Veggie Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles with veggies and lo mein sauce.
Kimchee FR (Chicken)
Fried rice with kimchee, chicken topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.
Kimchee FR( Shrimp)
Fried rice with kimchee, Shrimp topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.
Kimchee FR(Pork)
Fried rice with kimchee and pork, topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds
Kimchee FR(Veggies)
Fried rice with kimchee, mixed veggies topped with a sunny side up egg, sesame seeds and scallions.
Kimchee FR (TOFU)
Kimchee FR(Beef)
Fried rice with kimchee, beef and topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.
Shrimp Red Curry Noodle
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with Shrimp and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
Chicken Red Curry Noodle
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with chicken and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
Beef Red Curry Noodle
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with beef and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
Pork Red Curry Noodle
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with pork and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
Combination Fried Rice
Fried rice with a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp.
Combination Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg and a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp, and a side of peanuts and lime.
Combination Lo Mein
Plain Fried Rice (no meat/veg)
Tofu Pad Thai
Tofu Fried Rice
Tofu Lo Mein
Veggie Red Curry Noodle
Tofu Red Curry Noodle
Large Plate/ Entree.
Orange Chicken W/ Rice
Chicken Teriyaki w/ RICE
Grilled chicken with veggies topped with a teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds served with a side of fried rice.
Spicy Sesame Chicken w/ RICE
w/ mixed veggies in sweet and sour sauce
Ch & Shr Tobanyaki w/ Rice
Crispy Pork Katsu w/ RICE
Batter fried pork chop w/ Japanese BBQ sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki w/ RICE
Salmon Teriyaki w/ RICE
Yakiniku Beef w/ RICE
Chicken Red Curry w/ RICE
Pork Red Curry w/ RICE
Tofu Red Curry w/ RICE
Shrimp Red Curry w/ RICE
Seafood Red Curry w/ RICE
Veggie red curry w/ RICE
Veggie Teriyaki w/ RICE
Grilled Tofu Teriyaki w/ RICE
Cold Starters/ Sushi Bar Salad.
Avocado Salad
GF mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and homemade ginger dressing.
Seaweed Salad
GF,V Seaweed salad over mixed greens with sesame seeds.
Spicy Squid Salad
Chopped squid with cucumber, kikurage mushrooms, spicy sesame dressing and sesame seeds.
Kani Salad
Spicy crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, sesame seed, Masago
Tuna Wonton Tacos
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
Hamachi Chili
Yellowtail with jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce
Tuna Poke
Sashimi Sampler
7 Pieces of chef choice sashimi.
Seared Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, onion, sesame dressing with spring mix
Spicy Crab Taco
Classic Rolls.
California Roll
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna
Tuna Roll
Tuna roll GF
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado GF
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna and Cucumber GF
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon
Salmon Roll
Only salmon
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon and Cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp with cucumber and avocado.
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel and avocado topped with eel sauce
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce
Seared Pepper Tuna Roll
Seared tuna with cucumber and avocado GF
Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll
GF Yellowtail and jalapeño.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail
Spider Roll
Tempura crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce
Mixed Veggie Roll
GF,V Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
V Sweet potato tempura
AVOCADO ROLL
GF, V avocado roll
CUCUMBER ROLL
Cucumber V, GF
Chicken Tempura Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop
Crispy Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin, green onion and cucmber
Crab Mango Cheese Roll
Special Rolls.
Rock n Roll
Spicy tuna, kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Angry Dragon
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango, topped with crab and honey miso sauce
Crouching Tiger
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna black tobiko and unagi sauce
Marilyn Monroll
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped with seared white tuna, garlic sampal, unagi sauce and masago.
Honey Rainbow
mixed fish on top of a california roll with masago and honey wasabi sauce
Mr Miyaki Unagi
Spider Roll
Tempura crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce
Green Peace
V all cooked- sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, and mango in a soy wrap topped with avocado and honey miso sauce.
Under Control Roll
IOWA STRONG ROLL
Spicy Mexico
Spicy yellowtail, tuna avocado, jalapeño, topped with siracha and cilantro with a side of ponzu sauce
Baked Seafood Roll
All cooked- baked scallops, kanikama, snow crab in a creamy mayo sauce.
Out of Control
Protein Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w seared tuna, avocado, asparagus, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, crunch and masago.
Twins of the Sea
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, mango, topped with spicy crab, and sweet chili sauce.
Crunchy Crab Roll
TO GO (Copy).
Kid’s Menu.
SUSHI(NIGIRI)
SASHIMI.
Sushi Bar Entrees.
Spicy Maki Combo
3 Rolls, Spicy crab, spicy tuna and spicy salmon
Sushi Dinner
9 pcs sushi and a tuna roll
Sashimi Dinner
15 pcs sashimi with seasoned sushi rice
Sushi and Sashimi for 1
8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi, spicy tuna roll
Sushi and Sashimi for 2
15 pcs sashimi, 10pc sushi and chef special roll
Sushi Party Platter
california roll, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, rock n roll, tuna princess, honey rainbow roll
Sides.
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side of Fried Rice (NO ONION)
SIDE Spicy Mayo
SIDE Eel Sauce
SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE
SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE
Side noodles
SIDE GINGER DRESSING
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Sriracha
Side Teriyaki
SIDE Ponzu Sauce
Side Kimchee
Korean pickled cabbage
Side Avocado
SIDE Asparagus
Steamed Veggies
Side Veggies
Side Tofu
Side Chicken
Side Beef
Side 4 Shrimp
Dessert
GREEN TEA FRIED ICE CREAM
Green Tea Mochi
Gooey rice cake around green tea ice cream.
Mango Fried Ice Cream
Mango ice cream tempura battered and deep fried with chocolate drizzle, whip cream and a cherry.
Mango Mochi
Gooey rice cake around mango ice cream with whip cream a cherry.
Vanilla FRIED ICE CREAM
Vanilla ice cream tempura battered and deep fried with chocolate drizzle, whip cream and a cherry.
Soda/Water
30% Off Wine
30% OFF Athena Cab
30% OFF Boen P N
30% OFF Finca Decero Malbec
30% OFF Insurrection Red Blend
30% OFF LaMarca Procceco
30% OFF Fleurs de Prairie Rose
30% OFF Maso Canali P G
30% OFF Kim Crawford S B
30% OFF Storypoint Chardonnay
30% OFF Taken Red Blend
30% OFF Seaglass Riesling
cocktail
SUSHI BAR
Tray A
Spicy crab roll, avocado cucumber roll, Marilyn Monroll, 2 x spicy tuna roll, 2 x California roll with 2 x miso soup and 2 x green salad
Tray B
Spicy crab roll, avocado cucumber roll, spicy tuna, california roll, Rock n Roll, Mr. Miyagi Unagi, Marilyn Monroll, Iowa Strong Roll with 2 x miso soup and 2 x green salad
KITCHEN
Tray Fried Rice (Chicken)
Tray Frice Rice (BEEF)
Tray Frice Rice (SHRIMP)
Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)
Tray Pad Thai (BEEF)
Tray Pad Thai(SHRIMP)
Tray Lo Mein (CHICKEN)
Tray Lo Mein(BEEF)
Tray Lo Mein(SHRIMP)
Tray Chicken Teriyaki w/ Rice
Tray Spicy Sesame Chicken w/ Rice
Tray RED CURRY(Chicken)
Tray RED CURRY (SHIMP)
Tray Shrimp Teriyaki w/ Rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:10 am - 11:25 pm
|Saturday
|10:10 am - 11:25 pm
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny, IA 50023