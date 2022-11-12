Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wasabi Ankeny

review star

No reviews yet

1615 SW Main St #100

Ankeny, IA 50023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Rock n Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll

FEATURE KITCHEN

Kimchee Ramen

$18.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Soups/ Salads.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

GF tofu based broth with pieces of tofu, seaweed and scallions.

Spicy Egg Drop Soup

Spicy Egg Drop Soup

$4.00

Spicy egg drop soup

Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.00

GF Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and homemade ginger dressing.

Spicy Tomyum SOUP (SF)

Spicy Tomyum SOUP (SF)

$11.00

Shrimp, scallops, white fish, shitake mushrooms, tomatoes and and cilantro in a spicy herb broth.

QT Spicy Egg Drop

$10.00

QT Miso Soup

$9.00

Kitchen Starter / Small Plate.

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soybeans topped with salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Steamed soybeans tossed in garlic and spicy sauce.

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.00

4 mini veggie spring rolls with cabbage and chopped veggies. (V)

Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$8.00

6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy fried Brussel sprouts in a citron, mint and soy sauce. (V)

Shrimp Rangoon

Shrimp Rangoon

$12.00

6 crisp rangoons stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton

Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton

$10.00

Fried homemade spicy chicken dumplings topped with a spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro.

Pork Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy fried Brussel sprouts in a citron, mint soy sauce with crispy bits of char siu pork.

Shrimp Tempura and Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Tempura and Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Crispy shrimp tempura, sweet potato fries w. spicy gochujang aioli

Korean Fried Cauliflower

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Jalapeno Garlic Takoyaki

$10.00

Classic Japanese octopus dumplings on skewer, serve with japanese bbq sauce and garlic aioli , jalapeño and fish flake on the top.

Noodle & Fried Rice.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, onion, garlic butter, soy.

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, scrambled egg, Thai tamarind fish sauce, peanut. Gluten Free.

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$15.00

Lo Mein noodles with veggies, chicken and lo mein sauce.

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Char siu pork, ramen noodles, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallions, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.

Beef Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with beef

Beef Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice noodles with egg, beef, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime.

Beef Lo Mein

$17.00

Lo Mein noodles with veggies, beef and lo Mein sauce.

Chicken Wonton Ramen

Chicken Wonton Ramen

$15.00

Chicken wanton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with shrimp

Shrimp Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime

Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.00

Lo Mein noodles with veggies, shrimp and lo Mein sauce.

Kimchi Ramen

$18.00

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with pork

Pork Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies, pork and a side of peanuts and lime

Pork Lo Mein

$15.00

Lo Mein noodles with veggies, pork and lo Mein sauce.

RAMEN (Spicy Seafood)

RAMEN (Spicy Seafood)

$18.00

shrimp, scallops, white fish, ramen noodles, mixed veggies in a tom yum seafood broth.

Veggie Pad Thai

$13.00

Veggie Lo Mein

$13.00

Lo Mein noodles with veggies and lo mein sauce.

Kimchee FR (Chicken)

Kimchee FR (Chicken)

$15.00

Fried rice with kimchee, chicken topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.

Kimchee FR( Shrimp)

$17.00

Fried rice with kimchee, Shrimp topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.

Kimchee FR(Pork)

$15.00

Fried rice with kimchee and pork, topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds

Kimchee FR(Veggies)

Kimchee FR(Veggies)

$14.00

Fried rice with kimchee, mixed veggies topped with a sunny side up egg, sesame seeds and scallions.

Kimchee FR (TOFU)

$14.00

Kimchee FR(Beef)

$17.00

Fried rice with kimchee, beef and topped with a sunny side up egg, scallions and sesame seeds.

Shrimp Red Curry Noodle

$17.00

Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with Shrimp and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.

Chicken Red Curry Noodle

Chicken Red Curry Noodle

$16.00

Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with chicken and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.

Beef Red Curry Noodle

$17.00

Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with beef and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.

Pork Red Curry Noodle

$15.00

Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with pork and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.

Combination Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp.

Combination Pad Thai

$19.00

Rice noodles with egg and a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp, and a side of peanuts and lime.

Combination Lo Mein

$19.00

Plain Fried Rice (no meat/veg)

$11.00

Tofu Pad Thai

$13.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

Tofu Lo Mein

$13.00

Veggie Red Curry Noodle

$13.00

Tofu Red Curry Noodle

$13.00

Large Plate/ Entree.

Orange Chicken W/ Rice

$18.00
Chicken Teriyaki w/ RICE

Chicken Teriyaki w/ RICE

$17.00

Grilled chicken with veggies topped with a teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds served with a side of fried rice.

Spicy Sesame Chicken w/ RICE

Spicy Sesame Chicken w/ RICE

$17.00

w/ mixed veggies in sweet and sour sauce

Ch & Shr Tobanyaki w/ Rice

$21.00
Crispy Pork Katsu w/ RICE

Crispy Pork Katsu w/ RICE

$17.00

Batter fried pork chop w/ Japanese BBQ sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki w/ RICE

$22.00
Salmon Teriyaki w/ RICE

Salmon Teriyaki w/ RICE

$22.00

Yakiniku Beef w/ RICE

$23.00

Chicken Red Curry w/ RICE

$17.00

Pork Red Curry w/ RICE

$17.00

Tofu Red Curry w/ RICE

$16.00

Shrimp Red Curry w/ RICE

$22.00

Seafood Red Curry w/ RICE

$23.00

Veggie red curry w/ RICE

$15.00

Veggie Teriyaki w/ RICE

$15.00

Grilled Tofu Teriyaki w/ RICE

$16.00

Cold Starters/ Sushi Bar Salad.

7 pcs chef choice sashimi

Avocado Salad

$7.00

GF mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and homemade ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

GF,V Seaweed salad over mixed greens with sesame seeds.

Spicy Squid Salad

$10.00

Chopped squid with cucumber, kikurage mushrooms, spicy sesame dressing and sesame seeds.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$9.00

Spicy crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, sesame seed, Masago

Tuna Wonton Tacos

Tuna Wonton Tacos

$13.00

Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro

Hamachi Chili

Hamachi Chili

$15.00

Yellowtail with jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce

Tuna Poke

$14.00
Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

7 Pieces of chef choice sashimi.

Seared Tuna Tataki

Seared Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared tuna, onion, sesame dressing with spring mix

Spicy Crab Taco

$13.00

Classic Rolls.

California Roll

$7.00

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy crab

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy crunchy tuna

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna roll GF

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna and avocado GF

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Tuna and Cucumber GF

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Only salmon

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon and avocado

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Salmon and Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Tempura shrimp with cucumber and avocado.

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Eel and avocado topped with eel sauce

Eel Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce

Seared Pepper Tuna Roll

$10.00

Seared tuna with cucumber and avocado GF

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$8.00

GF Yellowtail and jalapeño.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy yellowtail

Spider Roll

$15.00

Tempura crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce

Mixed Veggie Roll

$6.00

GF,V Avocado, asparagus and cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

V Sweet potato tempura

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.00

GF, V avocado roll

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.00

Cucumber V, GF

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Spicy scallop

Crispy Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Fried salmon skin, green onion and cucmber

Crab Mango Cheese Roll

$8.00

Special Rolls.

Rock n Roll

Rock n Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Angry Dragon

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango, topped with crab and honey miso sauce

Crouching Tiger

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna black tobiko and unagi sauce

Marilyn Monroll

$17.00

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped with seared white tuna, garlic sampal, unagi sauce and masago.

Honey Rainbow

Honey Rainbow

$15.00

mixed fish on top of a california roll with masago and honey wasabi sauce

Mr Miyaki Unagi

$16.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Tempura crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce

Green Peace

Green Peace

$14.00

V all cooked- sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, and mango in a soy wrap topped with avocado and honey miso sauce.

Under Control Roll

$13.00

IOWA STRONG ROLL

$16.00
Spicy Mexico

Spicy Mexico

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, tuna avocado, jalapeño, topped with siracha and cilantro with a side of ponzu sauce

Baked Seafood Roll

Baked Seafood Roll

$16.00

All cooked- baked scallops, kanikama, snow crab in a creamy mayo sauce.

Out of Control

$15.00

Protein Roll

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w seared tuna, avocado, asparagus, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, crunch and masago.

Twins of the Sea

Twins of the Sea

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, mango, topped with spicy crab, and sweet chili sauce.

Crunchy Crab Roll

$17.00

TO GO (Copy).

Soy Sauce

Chopstick

Fork

Spoon

Napkin

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA GINGER

NO SOY SAUCE

NO UTENSILS

TO GO DRINK

$3.00

Side EEL SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

Kid’s Menu.

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki/rice

$8.00

Kids Orange Chicken/rice

$9.00

Kids Crispy Chicken/rice

$8.00

Kids Chicken Noodles

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Noodles

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Kid Veg Fried Rice (no egg)

$5.00

Kids Beef Fried Rice

$9.00

Kids Beef Noodles

$9.00

SUSHI(NIGIRI)

Tuna Sushi

$7.50

Salmon Sushi

$7.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.50

White Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Eel Sushi

$8.00

Kani/Crab Stick Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Toro Sushi

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Tobiko Sushi

$7.00

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

SASHIMI.

Tuna Sashimi

$7.50

Salmon Sashimi

$7.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

Kani/CrabStick Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Toro Sashimi

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$7.50

Sushi Bar Entrees.

Spicy Maki Combo

$22.00

3 Rolls, Spicy crab, spicy tuna and spicy salmon

Sushi Dinner

$30.00

9 pcs sushi and a tuna roll

Sashimi Dinner

$32.00

15 pcs sashimi with seasoned sushi rice

Sushi and Sashimi for 1

Sushi and Sashimi for 1

$32.00

8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi, spicy tuna roll

Sushi and Sashimi for 2

$62.00

15 pcs sashimi, 10pc sushi and chef special roll

Sushi Party Platter

$88.00

california roll, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, rock n roll, tuna princess, honey rainbow roll

Sides.

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Side of Fried Rice (NO ONION)

$6.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SIDE Eel Sauce

$1.00

SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

Side noodles

$6.00

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

SIDE Ponzu Sauce

$1.00
Side Kimchee

Side Kimchee

$7.00

Korean pickled cabbage

Side Avocado

$3.00

SIDE Asparagus

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Beef

$7.00

Side 4 Shrimp

$7.00

Dessert

GREEN TEA FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.00

Green Tea Mochi

$6.00

Gooey rice cake around green tea ice cream.

Mango Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango ice cream tempura battered and deep fried with chocolate drizzle, whip cream and a cherry.

Mango Mochi

$6.00

Gooey rice cake around mango ice cream with whip cream a cherry.

Vanilla FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream tempura battered and deep fried with chocolate drizzle, whip cream and a cherry.

cocktail (Copy)

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

Ginger Limeade

$10.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Soda/Water

Fountain Coke

$4.20

Fountain Sprite

$4.20

Fountain Diet Coke

$4.20

Fountain Mr. Pibb

$4.20

Fountain Lemonade

$4.20

Fountain Iced Tea

$4.20

30% Off Wine

30% OFF Athena Cab

$24.00

30% OFF Boen P N

$32.00

30% OFF Finca Decero Malbec

$27.00

30% OFF Insurrection Red Blend

$24.00

30% OFF LaMarca Procceco

$24.00

30% OFF Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$32.00

30% OFF Maso Canali P G

$27.00

30% OFF Kim Crawford S B

$24.00

30% OFF Storypoint Chardonnay

$32.00

30% OFF Taken Red Blend

$39.00

30% OFF Seaglass Riesling

$27.60

cocktail

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

Ginger Limeade

$10.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$10.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

30% Off Sake

Karatamba "Dry Wave"

$11.00

Ozeki Taru sake

$14.00

Moonstone sake

$23.80

SUSHI BAR

Tray A

Tray A

$54.00

Spicy crab roll, avocado cucumber roll, Marilyn Monroll, 2 x spicy tuna roll, 2 x California roll with 2 x miso soup and 2 x green salad

Tray B

Tray B

$79.00

Spicy crab roll, avocado cucumber roll, spicy tuna, california roll, Rock n Roll, Mr. Miyagi Unagi, Marilyn Monroll, Iowa Strong Roll with 2 x miso soup and 2 x green salad

KITCHEN

Tray Fried Rice (Chicken)

$44.00

Tray Frice Rice (BEEF)

$56.00

Tray Frice Rice (SHRIMP)

$56.00

Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)

$49.00

Tray Pad Thai (BEEF)

$61.00

Tray Pad Thai(SHRIMP)

$61.00

Tray Lo Mein (CHICKEN)

$49.00

Tray Lo Mein(BEEF)

$61.00

Tray Lo Mein(SHRIMP)

$61.00

Tray Chicken Teriyaki w/ Rice

$60.00

Tray Spicy Sesame Chicken w/ Rice

$60.00

Tray RED CURRY(Chicken)

$60.00Out of stock

Tray RED CURRY (SHIMP)

$63.00Out of stock

Tray Shrimp Teriyaki w/ Rice

$63.00

Merchandise

Wasabi Gold Chopsticks

$15.00

Wasabi Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:10 am - 11:25 pm
Saturday10:10 am - 11:25 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

Gallery
Wasabi image
Wasabi image
Wasabi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fong's Pizza, Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Big Acai - Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1711 SW Plaza Parkway Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
30 Hop - Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1615 SW Main Street Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Lola's Fine Kitchen - Prairie Trail at The District in Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1615 SW Main St Suite 106 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

PepperJax Grill - 17 - Ankeny
orange star4.3 • 1,945
2010 SE Delaware Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ankeny
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston