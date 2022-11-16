- Home
Wasabi Chi
2,516 Reviews
$$
5418 Douglas Ave
Des Moines, IA 50310
Popular Items
SODA | WATER TO GO
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Bottle Water
Ginger Beer TOGO
Red Bull TOGO
White Claw - Mango TOGO
BEER TO GO
Asahi TOGO
Blue Moon TOGO
Bud Light TOGO
Budweiser TOGO
Confluence - Des Moines IPA TOGO
Coors Light TOGO
Exile - Ruthie TOGO
Firetrucker - Burnout Brown TOGO
Kirin TOGO
Michelob Ultra TOGO
Miller Lite TOGO
Peace Tree - Blonde Fatale TOGO
Sapporo 22oz Can TOGO
Sapporo Bottle TOGO
Stella Artois TOGO
Toppling Goliath - Pseudo Sue TOGO
Tsingtao TOGO
SIGNATURE COCKTAIL TO GO
Des Moines Love TOGO
Pearl cucumber vodka, st. germaine elderflower liqueur, lime juice and pineapple juice.
Dragonberry Mojito TOGO
Bacardi dragonberry rum, fresh lime juice, mint leaves, simple syrup, topped with cranberry juice and a splash of soda.
Lychee Mule TOGO
Tito's handmade vodka, barritt's ginger beer, lime juice and lychee juice.
My Tai TOGO
Dark and light rum, malibu coconut rum, pineapple juice and orange juice.
Passionfruit Bellini TOGO
Passionfruit puree, simple syrup, topped with sparkling wine.
Passionfruit Mule TOGO
Tito's handmade vodka, barritt's ginger beer, lime juice and passionfruit juice.
Pomegranate Martini TOGO
Smirnoff pomegranate vodka, peach schnapps, pama liqueur and pomegranate juice.
Toki Old Fashioned TOGO
Toki japanese whiskey, orange bitters, simple syrup.
White Peach Sangria TOGO
Hennessy VS, white wine, peach schnapps, mango puree, infused with fresh mangoes and fresh oranges.
SAKE TO GO
Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo TOGO
Hakutsuru Plum Wine TOGO
Hakutsuru Sayuri TOGO
Momokawa Diamond TOGO
Moonstone Asian Pear TOGO
Sho Chiku Bai REI TOGO
30% OFF RED WINE TO GO
(B) Alma Mora Malbec TOGO
(B) Benziger Pinot Noir TOGO
(B) Boen Pinot Noir TOGO
(B) Meiomi Pinot Noir TOGO
(B) Storypoint Cabernet TOGO
(B) Insurrection Red Blend TOGO
(B) Taken Red Blend TOGO
(B) Silver Palm Merlot TOGO
30% OFF WHITE WINE TO GO
(B) Conundrum White TOGO
(B) Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio TOGO
(B) Kung Fu Girl Riesling TOGO
(B) Maso Canali Pinot Grigio TOGO
(B) Mia Moscato TOGO
187ml. Excluded from 30% off promotion.
(B) Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TOGO
(B) Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc TOGO
(B) Meiomi Chardonnay TOGO
(B) William Hill Chardonnay TOGO
(B) Fleurs de Prairie Rose TOGO
(B) 14 Hands Rose TOGO
(B) La Marca Prosecco TOGO
SOUP | SALAD
Miso Soup
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
Hot Sour Soup
Spicy.
Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup
Gluten free. Bell peppers, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, coconut milk, Thai herbs.
Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup
Gluten free. Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, carrot, mushroom, bell pepper, cabbage and tomato in a Thai style herb broth.
Avocado Salad
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Avocado, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.
Green Salad
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.
Kani Salad
Spicy. Shredded crab, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo.
Seaweed Salad
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Spicy Squid Salad
Spicy. Cucumber, mushroom, spicy sesame ginger dressing.
KITCHEN STARTER
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Korean Fried Chicken
Spicy. Crispy bite sized chicken served in a sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls
Vegetarian. Cabbage, carrot, green bean, vermicelli, green onion, ginger and garlic. Cannot be gluten free.
Pork Dumplings
Shrimp Rangoons
Spicy Chicken Wontons
Spicy.
Spicy Edamame
Spicy.
Steamed Edamame
Gluten free.
Veggie Tempura Appetizer
Thai Crispy Calamari
Crispy light bites of calamari served with a Thai chili sauce.
Sushi Bar STARTER
SUSHI
Crabstick Sushi
***Cannot be made gluten free.
Eel Sushi
***Cannot be made gluten free.
Ikura Sushi
Raw.
Octopus Sushi
Gluten free.
Salmon Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Salmon Toro Sushi
Raw.
Scallop Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Gluten free.
Tamago Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Raw.
Tuna Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
White Tuna Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Yellowtail Sushi
Raw.
SASHIMI
Crabstick Sashimi
***Cannot be made gluten free.
Eel Sashimi
***Cannot be made gluten free.
Ikura Sashimi
Raw.
Octopus Sashimi
Gluten free.
Salmon Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Salmon Toro Sashimi
Raw.
Scallop Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Gluten free.
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Raw.
Tuna Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
White Tuna Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Yellowtail Sashimi
Raw.
CLASSIC ROLL
California Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel, cucumber, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Mixed Veggie Roll
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Asparagus, cucumber, avocado.
Philadelphia Roll
Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Salmon Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Seared Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll
Raw. Gluten free. Seared tuna, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Spicy Crab Roll
Crab, spicy mayo. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Raw. Salmon, spicy mayo, crunch.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, crunch.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Raw. Yellowtail, spicy mayo, crunch.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato, unagi sauce.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Tuna Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Crab Cheese Mango Roll
Crabmeat, cream cheese, mango. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Calamari Mango Roll
Fried calamari, mango, spicy mayo, honey wasabi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Avocado Roll
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Cucumber Roll
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crispy chicken, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
Spicy Scallop Roll
Raw. Scallop, spicy mayo, crunch.
White Tuna Jalapeno Roll
Raw. Gluten free.
Crispy Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, scallion, unagi sauce.
SPECIAL ROLL
Angry Dragon
Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango, topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Crazy Tuna
Raw. Seared tuna, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna and spicy wasabi sauce on top.
Crouching Tiger
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce on top.
Fuji Yama
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, mango, asparagus wrapped in soy nori, topped w. rock shrimp tempura and grand marnier sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Green Peace
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap, topped w. avocado and mango sauce.
Honey Rainbow
Raw. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top of california roll, masago and honey wasabi sauce.
Iowa Strong
Raw. Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
King Crab Crunch
Raw. Tempura roll w. king crab, seafood mix, onion tempura, topped w. spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo on top. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Marilyn Monroll
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado, topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
Mr. Miyagi Unagi
Raw. Eel tempura, layers of spicy tuna, avocado on top w. unagi sauce and spicy mayo. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Out of Control
Raw. Tempura roll w. spicy tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped w. chef special sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Salmon Godzilla
Raw. Crunchy spicy salmon topped w. avocado, spicy mayo and crunch.
Triple Tuna
Raw. Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado w. seared tuna and spicy mango sauce on top.
Tuna Godzilla
Raw. Crunchy spicy tuna topped w. avocado, spicy mayo and crunch.
Sushi Bar PLATTER
Sashimi Dinner /rice
Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, seasoned sushi rice.
Sushi Dinner
Raw. 9 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.
Spicy Maki Combo
Raw. Spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon.
Sushi & Sashimi for 1
Raw. Chef choice. 8 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.
Sushi & Sashimi for 2
Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, 10 pieces sushi, special roll.
Sushi Party Platter
California roll, Spicy Crunchy Tuna roll, Spicy Crab roll, Marilyn Monroll, Angry Dragon, Out of Control, Triple Tuna, Honey Rainbow.
KITCHEN ENTREE
Broccoli w. Beef /rice
Broccoli w. Chicken /rice
Broccoli w. Shrimp /rice
Crispy Orange Chicken /rice
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.
General Tso Chicken /rice
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.
Grand Marnier Shrimp /rice
Crispy jumbo shrimp, candied walnuts w. creamy grand marnier sauce.
Hong Kong Steak /rice
Spicy. Cubed steak, bell peppers, sugar snap peas, onion in Chef’s special sauce.
Kung Pow Chicken /rice
Spicy.
Kung Pow Shrimp /rice
Spicy.
Mongolian Beef /rice
Spicy.
Mongolian Chicken /rice
Spicy.
Pan Roasted Salmon /rice
Gluten free. 8 oz sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.
Sesame Chicken /rice
Crispy coated chicken w. a sweet and savory sauce and toasted sesame.
Teriyaki Chicken /rice
Gluten free. Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Salmon /rice
Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Shrimp /rice
Gluten free. Grilled shrimp, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Steak /rice
Gluten free. Grilled steak, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Thai Basil Beef /rice
Thai Basil Chicken /rice
Thai Basil Shrimp /rice
Thai Red Curry Chicken /rice
Gluten free. Spicy.
Thai Red Curry Shrimp /rice
Gluten free. Spicy.
Thai Cashew Chicken /rice
Thai Cashew Shrimp /rice
NOODLE
Char Siu Pork Ramen
Char siu pork, tonkotsu broth, egg noodles, egg, veggies.
Chicken Wonton Ramen
Chicken wonton, seasonal veggie, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.
Lo Mein Veggie
Lo Mein Beef
Lo Mein Chicken
Lo Mein Pork
Lo Mein Shrimp
Pad Thai Beef
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Pad Thai Chicken
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Pad Thai Shrimp
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Pad Thai Veggie
Gluten free.
Spicy Kimchi Ramen Pork
Spicy. Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
Spicy Kimchi Ramen Seafood
Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, fish cake, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, tomato, fish cake, mixed veggies in a spicy herb broth.
House Pad Thai
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. shrimp, chicken, beef, basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Yaki Soba Beef
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. beef, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
Yaki Soba Chicken
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. chicken, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
Yaki Soba Shrimp
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. shrimp, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
Yaki Soba Veggie
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
House Lo Mein
Shrimp, chicken and beef.
Plain Lo Mein
RICE
Jap Fried Rice Beef
Jap Fried Rice Chicken
Jap Fried Rice Pork
Jap Fried Rice Shrimp
Jap Fried Rice Veggie
House Fried Rice
Shrimp, chicken and beef.
Kimchi Fried Rice Beef
Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken
Kimchi Fried Rice Pork
Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp
Kimchi Fried Rice Veggie
Gyudon
Classic Japanese comfort food. Thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onion in a savory sweet sauce. Served on top a hearty bowl of warm rice with broccoli, carrot and a poached egg.
Plain Fried Rice
SIDE ORDER
White Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
SIDE Avocado
SIDE Chili Oil
SIDE Dumpling Sauce
SIDE Eel Sauce
SIDE Ginger Dressing
SIDE Honey Wasabi Sauce
SIDE Ponzu Sauce
SIDE Spicy Mayo
SIDE Sriracha
SIDE Steamed Veggies
SIDE Sweet Sour Sauce
SIDE Out of Control Sauce
PINT Ginger Dressing
SIDE Teriyaki Sauce
SIDE Crunch
SIDE Kimchi
Spicy. Korean fermented napa cabbage.
SIDE Fuji Yama Sauce
SIDE Mango Sauce
TODAYS SPECIALS
Chicken Satay
Juicy strips of chicken soaked in a flavorful Asian marinade, then grilled on a skewer and served with a massaman curry sauce.
Red Wave
Raw. Spicy crab and avocado inside. Topped with tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, scallion and masago.
Black Pepper Steak /rice
Spicy. Tender slices of steak sauteed with bell peppers, mushroom and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.
Chocolate Overload Cake
A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM.
Hat - Blue
Hat - Dark Grey
Hat - Light Grey
Andreas Angel Roll
Raw. Seared pepper tuna, spicy crab, seaweed salad (wakame), wrapped in soy nori, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce and honey wasabi sauce. **20% of the proceeds of each Andrea's Angel Roll will be donated towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis (CF), in honor or Andrea Rider who battles CF daily. Thank you! **AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ONLY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310