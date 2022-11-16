Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Wasabi Chi

2,516 Reviews

$$

5418 Douglas Ave

Des Moines, IA 50310

Popular Items

Shrimp Rangoons
Pork Dumplings
Shrimp Tempura Roll

SODA | WATER TO GO

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Ginger Beer TOGO

$3.50

Red Bull TOGO

$4.00

White Claw - Mango TOGO

$5.00

***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.

BEER TO GO

Asahi TOGO

$6.00

Blue Moon TOGO

$5.00

Bud Light TOGO

$5.00

Budweiser TOGO

$5.00

Confluence - Des Moines IPA TOGO

$7.00

Coors Light TOGO

$5.00

Exile - Ruthie TOGO

$7.00

Firetrucker - Burnout Brown TOGO

$7.00

Kirin TOGO

$6.00

Michelob Ultra TOGO

$5.00

Miller Lite TOGO

$5.00

Peace Tree - Blonde Fatale TOGO

$7.00

Sapporo 22oz Can TOGO

$10.00

Sapporo Bottle TOGO

$6.00

Stella Artois TOGO

$6.00

Toppling Goliath - Pseudo Sue TOGO

$7.00

Tsingtao TOGO

$6.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL TO GO

Des Moines Love TOGO

$10.00

Pearl cucumber vodka, st. germaine elderflower liqueur, lime juice and pineapple juice.

Dragonberry Mojito TOGO

$10.00

Bacardi dragonberry rum, fresh lime juice, mint leaves, simple syrup, topped with cranberry juice and a splash of soda.

Lychee Mule TOGO

$10.00

Tito's handmade vodka, barritt's ginger beer, lime juice and lychee juice.

My Tai TOGO

$10.00

Dark and light rum, malibu coconut rum, pineapple juice and orange juice.

Passionfruit Bellini TOGO

$10.00

Passionfruit puree, simple syrup, topped with sparkling wine.

Passionfruit Mule TOGO

$10.00

Tito's handmade vodka, barritt's ginger beer, lime juice and passionfruit juice.

Pomegranate Martini TOGO

$10.00

Smirnoff pomegranate vodka, peach schnapps, pama liqueur and pomegranate juice.

Toki Old Fashioned TOGO

$13.00

Toki japanese whiskey, orange bitters, simple syrup.

White Peach Sangria TOGO

$10.00

Hennessy VS, white wine, peach schnapps, mango puree, infused with fresh mangoes and fresh oranges.

SAKE TO GO

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo TOGO

$19.00

Hakutsuru Plum Wine TOGO

$34.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri TOGO

$18.00

Momokawa Diamond TOGO

$34.00

Moonstone Asian Pear TOGO

$34.00

Sho Chiku Bai REI TOGO

$29.00

30% OFF RED WINE TO GO

(B) Alma Mora Malbec TOGO

$23.80Out of stock

(B) Benziger Pinot Noir TOGO

$23.80

(B) Boen Pinot Noir TOGO

$29.40

(B) Meiomi Pinot Noir TOGO

$29.40

(B) Storypoint Cabernet TOGO

$23.80

(B) Insurrection Red Blend TOGO

$23.80

(B) Taken Red Blend TOGO

$35.00

(B) Silver Palm Merlot TOGO

$23.80

30% OFF WHITE WINE TO GO

(B) Conundrum White TOGO

$26.60

(B) Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio TOGO

$23.80

(B) Kung Fu Girl Riesling TOGO

$23.80

(B) Maso Canali Pinot Grigio TOGO

$23.80

(B) Mia Moscato TOGO

$9.00

187ml. Excluded from 30% off promotion.

(B) Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TOGO

$23.80Out of stock

(B) Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc TOGO

$23.80

(B) Meiomi Chardonnay TOGO

$26.60

(B) William Hill Chardonnay TOGO

$23.80Out of stock

(B) Fleurs de Prairie Rose TOGO

$26.60

(B) 14 Hands Rose TOGO

$26.60

(B) La Marca Prosecco TOGO

$23.80

SOUP | SALAD

Miso Soup

$2.00

Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.

Hot Sour Soup

Hot Sour Soup

$3.00

Spicy.

Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup

Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup

$8.00

Gluten free. Bell peppers, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, coconut milk, Thai herbs.

Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Gluten free. Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, carrot, mushroom, bell pepper, cabbage and tomato in a Thai style herb broth.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Avocado, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.

Green Salad

$4.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.

Kani Salad

$7.00

Spicy. Shredded crab, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Spicy Squid Salad

Spicy Squid Salad

$9.00

Spicy. Cucumber, mushroom, spicy sesame ginger dressing.

KITCHEN STARTER

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00
Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$10.00

Spicy. Crispy bite sized chicken served in a sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.00

Vegetarian. Cabbage, carrot, green bean, vermicelli, green onion, ginger and garlic. Cannot be gluten free.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$6.00
Shrimp Rangoons

Shrimp Rangoons

$9.00

Spicy Chicken Wontons

$8.00

Spicy.

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Spicy.

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

Gluten free.

Veggie Tempura Appetizer

$7.00
Thai Crispy Calamari

Thai Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Crispy light bites of calamari served with a Thai chili sauce.

Sushi Bar STARTER

Hamachi Chili

Hamachi Chili

$12.00

Raw. Gluten free. Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce.

Sashimi Sampler

$14.00

Raw. 7 pcs chef choice sashimi.

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Raw. Diced tuna, cucumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing.

Tuna Wonton Tacos

Tuna Wonton Tacos

$12.00

Raw. Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro.

SUSHI

Crabstick Sushi

$4.00

***Cannot be made gluten free.

Eel Sushi

$6.00

***Cannot be made gluten free.

Ikura Sushi

$6.00

Raw.

Octopus Sushi

$5.00

Gluten free.

Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Salmon Toro Sushi

Salmon Toro Sushi

$9.00

Raw.

Scallop Sushi

$8.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$5.00

Gluten free.

Tamago Sushi

$4.00

Tobiko Sushi

$5.00

Raw.

Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

White Tuna Sushi

$5.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.00

Raw.

SASHIMI

Crabstick Sashimi

$4.00

***Cannot be made gluten free.

Eel Sashimi

$6.00

***Cannot be made gluten free.

Ikura Sashimi

$6.00

Raw.

Octopus Sashimi

$5.00

Gluten free.

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Salmon Toro Sashimi

$9.00

Raw.

Scallop Sashimi

$8.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$5.00

Gluten free.

Tamago Sashimi

$4.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$5.00

Raw.

Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.00

Raw.

CLASSIC ROLL

California Roll

$6.00

Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Eel, cucumber, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Mixed Veggie Roll

$5.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Asparagus, cucumber, avocado.

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00

Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Seared Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Raw. Gluten free. Seared tuna, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.00

Crab, spicy mayo. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Raw. Salmon, spicy mayo, crunch.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, crunch.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Raw. Yellowtail, spicy mayo, crunch.

Spider Roll

$10.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

Sweet potato, unagi sauce.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Crab Cheese Mango Roll

$6.00

Crabmeat, cream cheese, mango. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Calamari Mango Roll

$6.00

Fried calamari, mango, spicy mayo, honey wasabi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

Crispy chicken, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Raw. Scallop, spicy mayo, crunch.

White Tuna Jalapeno Roll

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Crispy Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, scallion, unagi sauce.

SPECIAL ROLL

Angry Dragon

$14.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango, topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Crazy Tuna

$15.00

Raw. Seared tuna, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna and spicy wasabi sauce on top.

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$15.00

Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado w. spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce on top.

Fuji Yama

$16.00

Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, mango, asparagus wrapped in soy nori, topped w. rock shrimp tempura and grand marnier sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Green Peace

$13.00

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap, topped w. avocado and mango sauce.

Honey Rainbow

$14.00

Raw. Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top of california roll, masago and honey wasabi sauce.

Iowa Strong

$14.00

Raw. Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

King Crab Crunch

$16.00

Raw. Tempura roll w. king crab, seafood mix, onion tempura, topped w. spicy tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo on top. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Marilyn Monroll

Marilyn Monroll

$15.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado, topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.

Mr. Miyagi Unagi

$15.00

Raw. Eel tempura, layers of spicy tuna, avocado on top w. unagi sauce and spicy mayo. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Out of Control

Out of Control

$15.00

Raw. Tempura roll w. spicy tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped w. chef special sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Salmon Godzilla

$13.00

Raw. Crunchy spicy salmon topped w. avocado, spicy mayo and crunch.

Triple Tuna

Triple Tuna

$15.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado w. seared tuna and spicy mango sauce on top.

Tuna Godzilla

$13.00

Raw. Crunchy spicy tuna topped w. avocado, spicy mayo and crunch.

Sushi Bar PLATTER

Sashimi Dinner /rice

Sashimi Dinner /rice

$27.00

Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, seasoned sushi rice.

Sushi Dinner

$25.00

Raw. 9 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.

Spicy Maki Combo

$19.00

Raw. Spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon.

Sushi & Sashimi for 1

Sushi & Sashimi for 1

$28.00

Raw. Chef choice. 8 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$57.00

Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, 10 pieces sushi, special roll.

Sushi Party Platter

Sushi Party Platter

$82.00

California roll, Spicy Crunchy Tuna roll, Spicy Crab roll, Marilyn Monroll, Angry Dragon, Out of Control, Triple Tuna, Honey Rainbow.

KITCHEN ENTREE

Broccoli w. Beef /rice

$16.00

Broccoli w. Chicken /rice

$14.00

Broccoli w. Shrimp /rice

$16.00

Crispy Orange Chicken /rice

$15.00

Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.

General Tso Chicken /rice

$15.00

Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.

Grand Marnier Shrimp /rice

Grand Marnier Shrimp /rice

$19.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp, candied walnuts w. creamy grand marnier sauce.

Hong Kong Steak /rice

Hong Kong Steak /rice

$19.00

Spicy. Cubed steak, bell peppers, sugar snap peas, onion in Chef’s special sauce.

Kung Pow Chicken /rice

$14.00

Spicy.

Kung Pow Shrimp /rice

$16.00

Spicy.

Mongolian Beef /rice

$16.00

Spicy.

Mongolian Chicken /rice

$14.00

Spicy.

Pan Roasted Salmon /rice

Pan Roasted Salmon /rice

$19.00

Gluten free. 8 oz sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.

Sesame Chicken /rice

$15.00

Crispy coated chicken w. a sweet and savory sauce and toasted sesame.

Teriyaki Chicken /rice

Teriyaki Chicken /rice

$15.00

Gluten free. Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon /rice

$18.00

Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Shrimp /rice

$18.00

Gluten free. Grilled shrimp, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Steak /rice

$18.00

Gluten free. Grilled steak, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Thai Basil Beef /rice

$16.00

Thai Basil Chicken /rice

$14.00

Thai Basil Shrimp /rice

$16.00

Thai Red Curry Chicken /rice

$15.00

Gluten free. Spicy.

Thai Red Curry Shrimp /rice

$17.00

Gluten free. Spicy.

Thai Cashew Chicken /rice

$14.00

Thai Cashew Shrimp /rice

$16.00

NOODLE

Char Siu Pork Ramen

Char Siu Pork Ramen

$14.00

Char siu pork, tonkotsu broth, egg noodles, egg, veggies.

Chicken Wonton Ramen

$14.00

Chicken wonton, seasonal veggie, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.

Lo Mein Veggie

$11.00

Lo Mein Beef

$14.00
Lo Mein Chicken

Lo Mein Chicken

$12.00

Lo Mein Pork

$12.00

Lo Mein Shrimp

$14.00

Pad Thai Beef

$16.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Pad Thai Chicken

$14.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Pad Thai Shrimp

$16.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Pad Thai Veggie

$12.00

Gluten free.

Spicy Kimchi Ramen Pork

$14.00

Spicy. Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.

Spicy Kimchi Ramen Seafood

$17.00

Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, fish cake, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.

Spicy Seafood Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$16.00

Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, tomato, fish cake, mixed veggies in a spicy herb broth.

House Pad Thai

$18.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. shrimp, chicken, beef, basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Yaki Soba Beef

$16.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. beef, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

Yaki Soba Chicken

$14.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. chicken, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

Yaki Soba Shrimp

$16.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. shrimp, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

Yaki Soba Veggie

$12.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

House Lo Mein

$16.00

Shrimp, chicken and beef.

Plain Lo Mein

$9.00

RICE

Jap Fried Rice Beef

$14.00

Jap Fried Rice Chicken

$12.00
Jap Fried Rice Pork

Jap Fried Rice Pork

$12.00
Jap Fried Rice Shrimp

Jap Fried Rice Shrimp

$14.00

Jap Fried Rice Veggie

$11.00

House Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp, chicken and beef.

Kimchi Fried Rice Beef

$15.00

Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken

$13.00

Kimchi Fried Rice Pork

$13.00

Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp

$15.00

Kimchi Fried Rice Veggie

$12.00
Gyudon

Gyudon

$15.00

Classic Japanese comfort food. Thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onion in a savory sweet sauce. Served on top a hearty bowl of warm rice with broccoli, carrot and a poached egg.

Plain Fried Rice

$9.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Overload Cake

$7.00

A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM.

Tempura Banana

$7.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$1.50

Sushi Rice

$2.00

SIDE Avocado

$2.00

SIDE Chili Oil

$1.00

SIDE Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Eel Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Ginger Dressing

$1.00

SIDE Honey Wasabi Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SIDE Sriracha

$1.00

SIDE Steamed Veggies

$5.00

SIDE Sweet Sour Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Out of Control Sauce

$1.00

PINT Ginger Dressing

$5.00

SIDE Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Crunch

$1.00

SIDE Kimchi

$3.00

Spicy. Korean fermented napa cabbage.

SIDE Fuji Yama Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Mango Sauce

$1.00

TO GO REQUEST

NO UTENSILS

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Chopsticks

TODAYS SPECIALS

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Juicy strips of chicken soaked in a flavorful Asian marinade, then grilled on a skewer and served with a massaman curry sauce.

Red Wave

$15.00

Raw. Spicy crab and avocado inside. Topped with tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, scallion and masago.

Black Pepper Steak /rice

$16.00

Spicy. Tender slices of steak sauteed with bell peppers, mushroom and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.

Chocolate Overload Cake

$7.00

A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM.

Hat - Blue

Hat - Blue

$15.00
Hat - Dark Grey

Hat - Dark Grey

$15.00

Hat - Light Grey

$15.00

Andreas Angel Roll

$16.00

Raw. Seared pepper tuna, spicy crab, seaweed salad (wakame), wrapped in soy nori, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce and honey wasabi sauce. **20% of the proceeds of each Andrea's Angel Roll will be donated towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis (CF), in honor or Andrea Rider who battles CF daily. Thank you! **AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ONLY

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310

Directions

