Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill

review star

No reviews yet

560 2nd Ave N Suite B

Fargo, ND 58102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Ceviche

$11.00

Mixed seafood served in our own ceviche style.

Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Soy beans steamed with salt or tossed with poke sauce.

Golden Fried Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu served with tempura sauce.

Gyoza

$8.00

Fried or steamed gyoza served with gyoza sauce.

Heart Attack

$7.00

Tempura fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna & spicy crab.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Takoyaki

$11.00

Wheat flour-based batter octopus balls with scallion, sesame seed, mayo, eel sauce and bonito flakes.

Tempura

$11.00

Shrimp & vegetables coated in a light battery and gently deep fried, served with tempura dip.

Wasabi Tower

$11.00

Salads

Ginger Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Squid Salad

$8.00

Seared Tuna Salad

$11.00

Sashimi Salad

$13.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Salad

$14.00

Basic Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Broiled Eel Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Scallops Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallops Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Entrees

Beef Bulgogi

$15.00

Katsu Chicken

$14.00

Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Tofu Curry

$14.00

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Shrimp Curry

$15.00

Tofu Teriyaki

$11.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Sides & Add-In

Avocado In

$0.99

Avocado Top

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Cucumbers

$0.99

Eel Sauce

$0.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

Ginger Dressing

$0.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Jalapeños

$0.99

Miso

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Shrimp Tempura

$1.75

Soy Paper

$0.99

Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Tempura Crunch

$0.99

Tempura Fry

$0.99

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.99

Special Roll

911

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese and cucumber roll topped with ahi tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Alaskan

$17.00

Salmon, imitation crab, asparagus deep fried in tempura batter, topped with spicy crap salad and spicy mayo, wasabi and sriracha sauce.

Atlantic

$17.00

Broken Heart

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.

Caterpillar

$16.00

Tempura shrimp and cucumber roll with avocado, eel sauce, and tempura crunch.

Corona

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and crunch roll topped with white tuna, thinly sliced lime, wasabi and eel sauce.

Crunch Munch

$16.00

Spicy crab, asparagus and crunch roll topped with ebi shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch.

Dakota

$16.00

Spicy tuna, crunch and avocado roll topped with a spicy crab salad with spicy mayo, wasabi and sriracha sauce.

Downtown Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.

Northern Pacific

$17.00

Salmon, avocado topped with salmon and spicy mayo sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Imitation Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with salmon, tuna, yellow tail, escolar, and cooked shrimp.

Red Dragon

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with ahi tuna, avocado and spicy mayo.

Spider Roll

$16.00

Tempura fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, cucumber and yamagobo roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Weekly Special

$18.00

Yummy

$15.00

Sushi Combo

Big Boat

$75.00

Chirashi

$17.00

Nigiri Combo

$15.00

Nigiri/Sashimi Combo

$18.00

Sashimi Combo

$18.00

Small Boat

$40.00

Two Roll Deluxe

$21.00

Nigiri

Broiled Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Cooked Shrimp Nigiri

$4.00

Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$5.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Scallops Nigiri

$5.00

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Special Nigiri

$7.00

Squid Nigiri

$4.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$5.00

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$4.00

Tilapia Nigiri

$6.00

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi

Broiled Eel Sashimi

$9.00

Cooked Shrimp Sashimi

$5.00

Escolar Sashimi

$8.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$7.00

Octopus Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Scallops Sashimi

$7.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Special Sashimi

$9.00

Squid Sashimi

$6.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$7.00

Sweet Egg Sashimi

$5.00

Tilapia Sashimi

$6.00

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

Pastry

Cheesecake

$5.50

Pistachio Pudding Cake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Treats

Hello Panda

$3.00

Kid’s Chopsticks

$4.00

Pocky

$3.00

PukuPuku Tai

$3.00

Samurai Cookies

$8.00

Yan Yan

$3.00

Miscellaneous Beverages

1919 Root Beer

$4.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Dasani Water

$1.50

AHA Sparkling

Lime & Watermelon (AHA Sparkling)

$2.00

Blueberry & Pomegranate (AHA Sparkling)

$2.00

Raspberry & Açaí (AHA Sparkling)

$2.00

Pineapple & Passionfruit (AHA Sparkling)

$2.00

Peach & Honey (AHA Sparkling)

$2.00

Assorted Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Boba Tea Taro

$3.50

Oolong Tea Roasted

$3.50

Fiber Fruit Tea Peach Oolong

$3.50

Boba Tea Brown Sugar

$3.50

Bottle Soda

Coca-Cola (Bottle)

$2.65

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$2.65

Mello Yello (Bottle)

$2.65

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$2.65

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade (Bottle)

$2.65

Coke Zero (Bottle)

$2.65

Can Soda

Pibb Xtra (Can)

$2.00

Cherry Coke (Can)

$2.00

Fountain Soda

Coca-Cola (Fountain Soda)

$2.65

Diet Coke (Fountain Soda)

$2.65

Sprite (Fountain Soda)

$2.65

Mello Yello (Fountain Soda)

$2.65

Japanese And Lebanese Soda

Original Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50

Grape Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50Out of stock

Orange Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50

Melon Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50

Peach Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50Out of stock

Lychee Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Soda

Coca-Cola (Mexican Soda Bottle)

$3.00

Sprite (Mexican Soda Bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta Orange (Mexican Soda Bottle)

$3.00

Mogu Mogu

Pina Colada (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Peach (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Mango (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Strawberry (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Pineapple (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Lychee (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Coconut (Mogu Mogu)

$2.50

Peace Tea

Razzleberry (Peace Tea)

$4.25

Just Peachy (Peace Tea)

$4.25

Caddyshack (Tea & Lemonade) (Peace Tea)

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

560 2nd Ave N Suite B, Fargo, ND 58102

Directions

