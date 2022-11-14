Wasabi Fusion 950 Morgans Corner Road
950 Morgans Corner Road
Pooler, GA 31401
Soups
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Flakes, Green Onions and Tempura Sauce
Batayaki Asparagus
Sauteed Asparagus
Batayaki Shitake Mushrooms
Sauteed Shitake Mushrooms
Batayaki Spinach
Sauteed Spinach
Crab Wonton
5px Fried Wontons filled with Crab, Cream Cheese and Green Onions
Crispy Calamari Appetizer
Deep Fried Squid served with Aioli Sauce
Edamame
Steamed Soybeans
Egg Roll
1pc Pork & Vegetable Egg Roll
Fried Duck
Deep Fried Duck Breast topped with a Sweet Soy Sauce
Gyoza
5pc Grilled Beef Dumplings
Hamachi Kama
Deep Fried Yellowtail Cheek served with Ponzo Sauce
Harumaki Spring Rolls
3pc Vegetable Spring Rolls
Shumai
6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
1 Fried Soft Shell Crab
Tempura Asparagus Appetizer
Tempura Shrimp Appetizer
Tempura Vegetable Appetizer
6pc Tempura Vegetables
Wasabi Shumai
5pc Wasabi Flavored Steamed Pork Dumplings
Japanese Loaded French Fries
Dinner Teriyaki Dishes
Teriyaki Vegetables
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Teriyaki Steak
Yakiniku Steak
Thin sliced steak marinated in a sweet soy sauce with green onions and carrots
Teriyaki Tofu
Teriyaki Cod Fish
Teriyaki Scallops
Bulgogi
Thin sliced beef stir fried with onions and topped with a fried egg. Served with rice, kimchi and a soup or salad.
Dinner Teriyaki Combinations
Wasabi's Traditional Dinner Menu
Sushi Combination
8pc California roll with Masago (orange caviar) and 7pc Nigiri served with a house salad & soup
Sushi Deluxe
8pc California roll, 6pc Tuna roll & 7pc Nigiri served with a house salad & soup
Sashimi Dinner
15pc Assorted Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup
Sashimi Deluxe
18pc Assorted Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
8pc California roll with Masago (orange caviar), 6pc Nigiri & 15pc Assorted Sashimi served with a house salad & soup
Wasabi Dinner
Rainbow roll, 12pc Assorted Sashimi & 6pc Nigiri served with a house salad & soup
Chirashi Sushi
Assorted Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice served with a house salad & soup
Tekka Don
Tuna Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice served with a house salad & soup
Una Ju
Grilled Eel over a bed of steamed rice served with a house salad & soup
Stamina Bomb
6pc Tuna & Avocado roll, 4pc Spicy Tuna roll, 4pc Sevice Salmon roll, 4pc California roll, 1pc Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Shrimp Nigiri, 1 Bay Shrimp Gunkan, 1 Tobiko Gunkan & 1 Spicy Tuna hand roll served with a house salad & soup
Super Stamina Bomb
6pc Tuna & Avocado roll, 4pc Spicy Tuna roll, 4pc Crunchy Shrimp roll, 4pc California roll, 4pc Crispy Calamari roll, 1pc Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Shrimp Nigiri, 1pc Bay Shrimp Gunkan, 1pc Tobiko Gunkan & 1pc Spicy Tuna hand roll served with a house salad & soup
Salmon Feast
5 Different Variations of Salmon Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup
Tuna Feast
5 Different Variations of Tuna Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup
Sushi & Tempura Combination
3pc Tempura Shrimp & 3pc Tempura Vegetables, 1pc Tuna, Salmon & Shrimp Nigiri, 4pc Crunchy Shrimp roll, 4pc Spicy Tuna roll & 4pc California roll served with a house salad & soup
Deluxe Sushi & Sashimi Japanese Boat
Chef Choice of 2 Sushi Rolls, Assorted Nigiri & Sashimi served with a 2 house salads & 2 soups
Tokyo Bento Box
Deep Fried Pork, Sautéed Vegetables, 4pc California roll & 3pc Tuna Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup
Osaka Bento Box
2pc Tempura Shrimp & 2pc Tempura Vegetables, sautéed vegetables, 5pc Nigiri & 3pc Tuna Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup
Yakisoba
Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and your choice of protein garnished with seaweed flakes and picked ginger served with a house salad & soup
Yaki Udon
Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and your choice of protein garnished with seaweed flakes and picked ginger served with a house salad & soup
Curry Dinner
Homemade Japanese Curry with your choice of protein served with rice, house salad & soup
Tonkatsu Curry
Homemade Japanese Curry over Deep Fried Pork and rice served with a house salad & soup
Tonkatsu Dinner
Deep Fried Pork, sautéed vegetables & rice served with a house salad & soup
Salmon Batayaki
Grilled Salmon Fillet, sautéed vegetables & rice served with a house salad & soup
Soft Shell Crab Dinner
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, sautéed vegetables & rice served with a house salad & soup
Tempura Vegetable Dinner
8pc Assorted Tempura Vegetables served with rice, house salad & soup
Tempura Shrimp Dinner
5pc Tempura Shrimp & 5pc Assorted Tempura Vegetables served with rice, house salad & soup
Seafood Tempura Dinner
5pc Assorted Seafood & 5pc Assorted Vegetables served with rice, house salad & soup
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrots and your choice of protein served with a house salad & soup
Ramen
Soy based soup broth, ramen noodles, pork, boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, green onion & Seaweed flaked
Tempura Udon
Soy based soup broth, udon noodles, fish cake, shiitake mushroom, green onion, 2pc tempura shrimp & 1pc tempura crabstick
Okinawa Soba
Pork based soup broth, pork ribs, fish cake, fried egg, green onions & picked ginger
Sides
Side Steamed Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side Sushi Rice
Side Teriyaki Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Teriyaki Fish
Side Teriyaki Scallops
Side Teriyaki Steak
Side Yakiniku Steak
Side Grilled Lobster
Side Mixed Teriyaki Vegetables
Grilled Cabbage, Carrot, Onion & Zucchini
Side Grilled Zucchini
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Noodles
Truffle Fries
Side Zucchini & Onions
Side French Fries
Side Brocoli
Desserts
Extra Sauce
Extra Shrimp Sauce
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Aioli Sauce
Extra Eel Sauce
Extra Garlic Chilisauce
Extra Ginger Dressing
Extra Gyoza Sauce
Extra Ponzu
Extra Ranch Dressing
Extra Sriracha
Extra Steak Sauce
Extra Sweet Chili Sauce
16oz Sauce
32oz Sauce
Drinks
Sushi Appetizers
Seaweed Salad
Chilled seaweed salad
Ika Sansai
Squid salad
Ika Sansai & Seaweed Salad
Martini Salad
Seaweed salad, squid salad, tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo
Seviche
Tuna, salmon, jalapeños, cilantro, onion & shredded crabstick with a sweet vinegar sauce
Sashimi Appetizer
9pc Assorted Sashimi
Beef Tataki
Seared beef topped with a sweet chili sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce and green onions
Tuna Peppercorn Steak
Seared peppercorn tuna topped with a sweet chili sauce
Tuna Tar-tar
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with a quail egg
Volcano
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, onions & jalapeños tossed in a sweet chili sauce served with fried chips
Submarine
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, onions & jalapeños tossed in a sweet miso sauce served with fried chips
Snapper Dancing
Fried red snapper topped with jalapenos, onions & a sweet vinegar sauce
Albacore Tuna Tataki
$9 Special App
Nigiri/Gunkan/Hand Roll
Maguro (tuna) Nigiri
Sake (salmon) Nigiri
Hamachi (yellowtail) Nigiri
Tai (red snapper) Nigiri
Hotate (scallop) Nigiri
Saba (mackerel) NIgiri
Unagi (eel) Nigiri
Ika (squid) Nigiri
Tako (octopus) Nigiri
Ebi (shrimp) Nigiri
Kanikama (crabstick) Nigiri
Tamago (omelet) Nigiri
Inari (tofu) Nigiri
Kani (crab meat) Gunkan
Masago (smelt roe) Gunkan
Tobiko (flying fish roe) Gunkan
Ikura (salmon roe) Gunkan
Ama Ebi (sweet shrimp) Nigiri
Hotate Mayo (scallop salad) Gunkan
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Seabass Nigiri
Striped Bass Nigiri
Sashimi
Marguro (tuna) Sashimi
Sake (salmon) Sashimi
Hamachi (yellowtail) Sashimi
Tai (red snapper) Sashimi
Hotate (scallop) Sashimi
Saba (mackerel) Sashimi
Unagi (eel) Sashimi
Ika (squid) Sashimi
Tako (octopus) Sashimi
Ebi (shrimp) Sashimi
Kanikama (crabstick) Sashimi
Tamago (omelet) Sashimi
Inari (tofu) Sashimi
Kani (crab meat) Sashimi
Masago (smelt roe) Sashimi
Tobiko (flying fish roe) Sashimi
Ikura (salmon roe) Sashimi
Ama Ebi (sweet shrimp) Sashimi
Hotate Mayo (scallop salad) Sashimi
Seabass Sashimi
Striped Bass Sashimi
Sushi Rolls
American Gigolo
Tempura shrimp & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with lobster salad
Asparagus Roll
Asparagus
Avocado Roll
Avocado
Bikini Bottom Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese roll topped with crab salad and masago
Blue Hawaii
Smoked salmon & crabstick roll, fried and topped with wasabi caviar
Bonita Roll
California roll
Crabstick, avocado & cucumber
Cry Baby Roll
Spicy tuna, crabstick & onion roll, fried and topped with spicy mayo, sriracha and jalapeños
Dancing Tuna
Tempura shrimp roll, topped with fresh tuna & jalapeños
Drive Me Crazy
Fried eel, cucumber, avocado & fried jalapeño roll topped with crab salad and red tobiko
Dynamite Roll
Spicy seafood roll, fried and topped with aioli sauce (6pc)
Ebi Tempura Maki
Tempura shrimp, crabstick & assorted fresh vegetables (6pc)
Fresh Veg Roll
Fuji Roll
Tempura shrimp & cucumber roll topped with fresh salmon
Hi Life Roll
Smoked salmon, crabstick, cucumber & avocado roll, topped with sour cream and crispy potato chips
I'm Lonely Tonight
Lobster salad & cream cheese roll topped with avocado and wasabi caviar
Iso Maki
Salmon, tuna & asparagus roll, fried and topped with ponzu sauce
Kamikaze
Eel, crabstick, cucumber & avocado roll, topped with red tobiko
Kappa Maki
Cucumber roll (6pc)
Lobster Salad Roll
Lobster salad
Mexican Samurai
Fried red snapper, cucumber, avocado, cilantro & mayo
Montgomery Cross Roll
Tuna, crabstick, avocado & masago
Nobody Loves Me
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado
Oh Baby, I Love You
Lobster salad & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with a sweet chili sauce
Oh My God
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with sriracha
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Pool Me Over
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with lobster salad
Pooler On My Mind
Tempura shrimp & cucumber roll, topped with seared tuna & avocado
Punch Roll
Eel, avocado & cream cheese roll, fried (6pc)
Rainbow Roll
Crabstick, avocado & cucumber roll topped with assorted sashimi
Rebecca's Favorite Roll
Tempura shrimp, eel & avocado roll topped with lobster salad
Redneck
Tempura shrimp & spicy tuna roll, fried and topped with a sweet chili sauce
Rock & Roll
Eel & avocado roll topped with red & black tobiko
Savannah Beach
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado roll, topped with red tobiko (6pc)
Savannah Spring Roll
Shrimp, crabstick, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, masago & mayo rolled in rice paper (2pc)
Savannah Sunrise
Avocado & cucumber roll topped with spicy tuna
Sock It To Me Baby
Spicy tuna & asparagus roll, fried and topped with a sweet miso sauce
Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna mixed with a sweet spicy sauce
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber & mayo (6pc)
Spinach Roll
Steamed spinach
Tekka Maki
Tuna roll (6pc)
Tempura Asparagus Roll
Fried asparagus
Tempura Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado roll, fried
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
The Love Machine
Spicy tuna, eel, crabstick & asparagus roll, fried and topped with caviar
Thom Roll
Tuna, crabstick & salmon roll, fried and topped aioli, masago and ponzu sauce (6pc, no rice)
Tiger Eye Roll
Crabstick, avocado & cream cheese roll, topped with fresh salmon and fried jalapenos
Titanic
Crabstick, avocado & masago, fried
Touch Me Baby
Tempura shrimp & cream cheese roll topped with lobster salad
Under Power
Salmon, cucumber & avocado
Yummy Yummy Roll
Spicy tuna roll, fried and topped with ponzu sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
950 Morgans Corner Road, Pooler, GA 31401