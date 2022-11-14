Main picView gallery

Wasabi Fusion 950 Morgans Corner Road

review star

No reviews yet

950 Morgans Corner Road

Pooler, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soups

Miso Soup

$2.50

Osumashi (Mushroom) Soup

$2.50

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Seafood Egg Drop

$6.00+

Large Miso Soup

$10.00

Large Osumashi (Mushroom) Soup

$10.00

Salads (Copy)

House Salad

$3.50

Wasabi Burmese Ginger Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Appetizers

1pc Pork & Vegetable Egg Roll

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Flakes, Green Onions and Tempura Sauce

Batayaki Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed Asparagus

Batayaki Shitake Mushrooms

$9.00

Sauteed Shitake Mushrooms

Batayaki Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

Crab Wonton

$6.00

5px Fried Wontons filled with Crab, Cream Cheese and Green Onions

Crispy Calamari Appetizer

$8.00

Deep Fried Squid served with Aioli Sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Soybeans

Egg Roll

$2.50

1pc Pork & Vegetable Egg Roll

Fried Duck

$17.50

Deep Fried Duck Breast topped with a Sweet Soy Sauce

Gyoza

$6.00

5pc Grilled Beef Dumplings

Hamachi Kama

$9.00

Deep Fried Yellowtail Cheek served with Ponzo Sauce

Harumaki Spring Rolls

$6.00

3pc Vegetable Spring Rolls

Shumai

$6.00

6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$10.00

1 Fried Soft Shell Crab

Tempura Asparagus Appetizer

$7.00

Tempura Shrimp Appetizer

$8.00

Tempura Vegetable Appetizer

$6.00

6pc Tempura Vegetables

Wasabi Shumai

$6.00

5pc Wasabi Flavored Steamed Pork Dumplings

Japanese Loaded French Fries

$8.00

Dinner Teriyaki Dishes

Teriyaki dishes are served with rice, vegetables (zucchini & onions) and a house salad or soup

Teriyaki Vegetables

$8.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Teriyaki Steak

$13.00

Yakiniku Steak

$11.00

Thin sliced steak marinated in a sweet soy sauce with green onions and carrots

Teriyaki Tofu

$10.00

Teriyaki Cod Fish

$10.00

Teriyaki Scallops

$12.00

Bulgogi

$17.00

Thin sliced beef stir fried with onions and topped with a fried egg. Served with rice, kimchi and a soup or salad.

Dinner Teriyaki Combinations

Teriyaki combinations are served with rice, vegetables (zucchini & onions), house salad & soup

Chicken & Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken & Scallops

$15.00

Steak & Shrimp

$17.00

Steak & Chicken

$16.00

Steak & Scallops

$17.00

Steak Dinner

$19.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.00

Scallop Dinner

$18.00

Lobster & Chicken

$26.00

Lobster & Shrimp

$27.00

Lobster & Steak

$31.00

Steak, Shrimp & Chicken

$26.00

Wasabi's Traditional Dinner Menu

Sushi Combination

$19.00

8pc California roll with Masago (orange caviar) and 7pc Nigiri served with a house salad & soup

Sushi Deluxe

$22.00

8pc California roll, 6pc Tuna roll & 7pc Nigiri served with a house salad & soup

Sashimi Dinner

$19.00

15pc Assorted Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup

Sashimi Deluxe

$23.00

18pc Assorted Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$28.00

8pc California roll with Masago (orange caviar), 6pc Nigiri & 15pc Assorted Sashimi served with a house salad & soup

Wasabi Dinner

$32.00

Rainbow roll, 12pc Assorted Sashimi & 6pc Nigiri served with a house salad & soup

Chirashi Sushi

$21.00

Assorted Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice served with a house salad & soup

Tekka Don

$21.00

Tuna Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice served with a house salad & soup

Una Ju

$23.00

Grilled Eel over a bed of steamed rice served with a house salad & soup

Stamina Bomb

$26.00

6pc Tuna & Avocado roll, 4pc Spicy Tuna roll, 4pc Sevice Salmon roll, 4pc California roll, 1pc Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Shrimp Nigiri, 1 Bay Shrimp Gunkan, 1 Tobiko Gunkan & 1 Spicy Tuna hand roll served with a house salad & soup

Super Stamina Bomb

$28.00

6pc Tuna & Avocado roll, 4pc Spicy Tuna roll, 4pc Crunchy Shrimp roll, 4pc California roll, 4pc Crispy Calamari roll, 1pc Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Shrimp Nigiri, 1pc Bay Shrimp Gunkan, 1pc Tobiko Gunkan & 1pc Spicy Tuna hand roll served with a house salad & soup

Salmon Feast

$29.00

5 Different Variations of Salmon Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup

Tuna Feast

$33.00

5 Different Variations of Tuna Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup

Sushi & Tempura Combination

$22.00

3pc Tempura Shrimp & 3pc Tempura Vegetables, 1pc Tuna, Salmon & Shrimp Nigiri, 4pc Crunchy Shrimp roll, 4pc Spicy Tuna roll & 4pc California roll served with a house salad & soup

Deluxe Sushi & Sashimi Japanese Boat

$60.00

Chef Choice of 2 Sushi Rolls, Assorted Nigiri & Sashimi served with a 2 house salads & 2 soups

Tokyo Bento Box

$18.00

Deep Fried Pork, Sautéed Vegetables, 4pc California roll & 3pc Tuna Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup

Osaka Bento Box

$20.00

2pc Tempura Shrimp & 2pc Tempura Vegetables, sautéed vegetables, 5pc Nigiri & 3pc Tuna Sashimi served with rice, house salad & soup

Yakisoba

$12.00

Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and your choice of protein garnished with seaweed flakes and picked ginger served with a house salad & soup

Yaki Udon

$14.00

Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and your choice of protein garnished with seaweed flakes and picked ginger served with a house salad & soup

Curry Dinner

$15.00

Homemade Japanese Curry with your choice of protein served with rice, house salad & soup

Tonkatsu Curry

$17.00

Homemade Japanese Curry over Deep Fried Pork and rice served with a house salad & soup

Tonkatsu Dinner

$14.00

Deep Fried Pork, sautéed vegetables & rice served with a house salad & soup

Salmon Batayaki

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet, sautéed vegetables & rice served with a house salad & soup

Soft Shell Crab Dinner

$15.00

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, sautéed vegetables & rice served with a house salad & soup

Tempura Vegetable Dinner

$12.00

8pc Assorted Tempura Vegetables served with rice, house salad & soup

Tempura Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

5pc Tempura Shrimp & 5pc Assorted Tempura Vegetables served with rice, house salad & soup

Seafood Tempura Dinner

$20.00

5pc Assorted Seafood & 5pc Assorted Vegetables served with rice, house salad & soup

Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrots and your choice of protein served with a house salad & soup

Ramen

$14.00

Soy based soup broth, ramen noodles, pork, boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, green onion & Seaweed flaked

Tempura Udon

$13.00

Soy based soup broth, udon noodles, fish cake, shiitake mushroom, green onion, 2pc tempura shrimp & 1pc tempura crabstick

Okinawa Soba

$14.00

Pork based soup broth, pork ribs, fish cake, fried egg, green onions & picked ginger

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side Teriyaki Fish

$7.00

Side Teriyaki Scallops

$9.00

Side Teriyaki Steak

$10.00

Side Yakiniku Steak

$7.00

Side Grilled Lobster

$17.00

Side Mixed Teriyaki Vegetables

$5.00

Grilled Cabbage, Carrot, Onion & Zucchini

Side Grilled Zucchini

$3.50

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$3.50

Side Noodles

$3.50

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Zucchini & Onions

$4.00

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side Brocoli

$3.50

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

2pc

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Drizzled with chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Classic Tiramisu

$6.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Extra Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra Garlic Chilisauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Extra Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ponzu

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sriracha

$0.50

Extra Steak Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

16oz Sauce

$6.00

32oz Sauce

$12.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Japanese Green Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Tai Tea ( No Refills)

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Juice

$2.50

Togo Water

$0.35+

32oz Drink

$3.50

Sushi Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Chilled seaweed salad

Ika Sansai

$7.00

Squid salad

Ika Sansai & Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Martini Salad

$15.00

Seaweed salad, squid salad, tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo

Seviche

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, jalapeños, cilantro, onion & shredded crabstick with a sweet vinegar sauce

Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

9pc Assorted Sashimi

Beef Tataki

$14.00

Seared beef topped with a sweet chili sauce

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce and green onions

Tuna Peppercorn Steak

$12.00

Seared peppercorn tuna topped with a sweet chili sauce

Tuna Tar-tar

$12.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with a quail egg

Volcano

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, onions & jalapeños tossed in a sweet chili sauce served with fried chips

Submarine

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, onions & jalapeños tossed in a sweet miso sauce served with fried chips

Snapper Dancing

$13.00

Fried red snapper topped with jalapenos, onions & a sweet vinegar sauce

Albacore Tuna Tataki

$15.00

$9 Special App

$9.00

Nigiri/Gunkan/Hand Roll

2pc per order

Maguro (tuna) Nigiri

$5.00

Sake (salmon) Nigiri

$4.00

Hamachi (yellowtail) Nigiri

$6.00

Tai (red snapper) Nigiri

$4.00

Hotate (scallop) Nigiri

$8.00

Saba (mackerel) NIgiri

$5.00

Unagi (eel) Nigiri

$6.00

Ika (squid) Nigiri

$4.00

Tako (octopus) Nigiri

$5.00

Ebi (shrimp) Nigiri

$4.00

Kanikama (crabstick) Nigiri

$4.00

Tamago (omelet) Nigiri

$4.00Out of stock

Inari (tofu) Nigiri

$4.00

Kani (crab meat) Gunkan

$6.00

Masago (smelt roe) Gunkan

$4.00

Tobiko (flying fish roe) Gunkan

$4.00

Ikura (salmon roe) Gunkan

$6.00

Ama Ebi (sweet shrimp) Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Hotate Mayo (scallop salad) Gunkan

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.00

Seabass Nigiri

$6.00

Striped Bass Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi

Marguro (tuna) Sashimi

$7.00

Sake (salmon) Sashimi

$6.00

Hamachi (yellowtail) Sashimi

$7.00

Tai (red snapper) Sashimi

$6.00

Hotate (scallop) Sashimi

$10.00

Saba (mackerel) Sashimi

$7.00

Unagi (eel) Sashimi

$8.00

Ika (squid) Sashimi

$6.00

Tako (octopus) Sashimi

$7.00

Ebi (shrimp) Sashimi

$6.00

Kanikama (crabstick) Sashimi

$6.00

Tamago (omelet) Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

Inari (tofu) Sashimi

$6.00

Kani (crab meat) Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Masago (smelt roe) Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko (flying fish roe) Sashimi

$6.00

Ikura (salmon roe) Sashimi

$8.00

Ama Ebi (sweet shrimp) Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Hotate Mayo (scallop salad) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Seabass Sashimi

$9.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$9.00

Sushi Rolls

Sushi Rolls are 8pcs unless otherwise noted.

American Gigolo

$14.00

Tempura shrimp & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with lobster salad

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Asparagus

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado

Bikini Bottom Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese roll topped with crab salad and masago

Blue Hawaii

$11.00

Smoked salmon & crabstick roll, fried and topped with wasabi caviar

Bonita Roll

$15.00

California roll

$6.00

Crabstick, avocado & cucumber

Cry Baby Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, crabstick & onion roll, fried and topped with spicy mayo, sriracha and jalapeños

Dancing Tuna

$12.00

Tempura shrimp roll, topped with fresh tuna & jalapeños

Drive Me Crazy

$14.00

Fried eel, cucumber, avocado & fried jalapeño roll topped with crab salad and red tobiko

Dynamite Roll

$10.00

Spicy seafood roll, fried and topped with aioli sauce (6pc)

Ebi Tempura Maki

$9.00

Tempura shrimp, crabstick & assorted fresh vegetables (6pc)

Fresh Veg Roll

$10.00

Fuji Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp & cucumber roll topped with fresh salmon

Hi Life Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, crabstick, cucumber & avocado roll, topped with sour cream and crispy potato chips

I'm Lonely Tonight

$13.00

Lobster salad & cream cheese roll topped with avocado and wasabi caviar

Iso Maki

$11.00

Salmon, tuna & asparagus roll, fried and topped with ponzu sauce

Kamikaze

$12.00

Eel, crabstick, cucumber & avocado roll, topped with red tobiko

Kappa Maki

$4.00

Cucumber roll (6pc)

Lobster Salad Roll

$12.00

Lobster salad

Mexican Samurai

$10.00

Fried red snapper, cucumber, avocado, cilantro & mayo

Montgomery Cross Roll

$10.00

Tuna, crabstick, avocado & masago

Nobody Loves Me

$11.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado

Oh Baby, I Love You

$12.00

Lobster salad & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with a sweet chili sauce

Oh My God

$12.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with sriracha

Philly Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Pool Me Over

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna & cream cheese roll, fried and topped with lobster salad

Pooler On My Mind

$12.00

Tempura shrimp & cucumber roll, topped with seared tuna & avocado

Punch Roll

$10.00

Eel, avocado & cream cheese roll, fried (6pc)

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Crabstick, avocado & cucumber roll topped with assorted sashimi

Rebecca's Favorite Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, eel & avocado roll topped with lobster salad

Redneck

$13.00

Tempura shrimp & spicy tuna roll, fried and topped with a sweet chili sauce

Rock & Roll

$11.00

Eel & avocado roll topped with red & black tobiko

Savannah Beach

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado roll, topped with red tobiko (6pc)

Savannah Spring Roll

$9.00

Shrimp, crabstick, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, masago & mayo rolled in rice paper (2pc)

Savannah Sunrise

$10.00

Avocado & cucumber roll topped with spicy tuna

Sock It To Me Baby

$12.00

Spicy tuna & asparagus roll, fried and topped with a sweet miso sauce

Spicy Tuna Maki

$9.00

Tuna mixed with a sweet spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$10.00

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber & mayo (6pc)

Spinach Roll

$6.00

Steamed spinach

Tekka Maki

$6.00

Tuna roll (6pc)

Tempura Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Fried asparagus

Tempura Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado roll, fried

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00

The Love Machine

$12.00

Spicy tuna, eel, crabstick & asparagus roll, fried and topped with caviar

Thom Roll

$10.00

Tuna, crabstick & salmon roll, fried and topped aioli, masago and ponzu sauce (6pc, no rice)

Tiger Eye Roll

$12.00

Crabstick, avocado & cream cheese roll, topped with fresh salmon and fried jalapenos

Titanic

$9.00

Crabstick, avocado & masago, fried

Touch Me Baby

$13.00

Tempura shrimp & cream cheese roll topped with lobster salad

Under Power

$9.00

Salmon, cucumber & avocado

Yummy Yummy Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna roll, fried and topped with ponzu sauce

$10 Special Roll

$10.00

$11 Special Roll

$12 Special Roll

$12.00

$13 Special Roll

$14 Special Roll

$14.00

$15 Special Roll

$16 Special Roll

$16.00

$17 Special Roll

$18 Special Roll

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Teriyaki Shrimp

$7.00

Kid's Teriyaki Steak

$8.00

Kid's Tempura Shrimp

$7.00

Kid's Sushi Set

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.00

Kid's Corn Dog with Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

950 Morgans Corner Road, Pooler, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Haunt - 606 Abercorn
orange starNo Reviews
606 Abercorn Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Wright Square Bistro - 21 W York St
orange star5.0 • 111
21 W York St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
The Grey Market LLC
orange starNo Reviews
109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401 Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
orange star4.5 • 177
621 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Crystal Beer Parlor
orange starNo Reviews
301 W Jones St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pooler

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pooler
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston