Wasabi Johnston
No reviews yet
8481 Birchwood Court
Johnston, IA 50131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BEVERAGES
30% RED WINE TO GO
- (B) Cabernet Sauvignon Austin Hope TOGO$52.50
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Cabernet Sauvignon Storypoint TOGO$29.40
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Cabernet Sauvignon Treana TOGO$35.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Malbec Red Schooner TOGO$49.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Merlot Duckhorn TOGO$45.50
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Merlot Emmolo TOGO$49.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Pinot Noir Belle Glos TOGO$45.50
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Pinot Noir Meiomi TOGO$31.50
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Pinot Noir The Four Graces TOGO$33.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Red Blend Conundrum TOGO$26.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Red Blend E Guigal TOGO$28.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Red Blend Taken TOGO$39.20
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Red Blend The Mariner TOGO$49.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Red Blend The Prisoner TOGO$54.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Temperanillo Marques De Caceres TOGO$33.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Zinfandel Saldo TOGO$36.40
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
30% WHITE | ROSE TO GO
- (B) Chardonnay J Vineyards TOGO$33.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Chardonnay Mannequin TOGO$42.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver TOGO$32.20
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Chenin Blanc Pine Ridge TOGO$26.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Pinot Grigio Barone Fini$32.20
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Pinot Gris Ponzi TOGO$29.40
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Prosecco La Marca TOGO$26.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Riesling Kung Fu Girl TOGO$26.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Rose Fleurs de Prairie TOGO$32.20
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Sauvignon Blanc Charels Krugg TOGO$26.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford TOGO$26.60
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado TOGO$23.80
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- (B) White Blend Conundrum TOGO$32.20
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
BEER TO GO
- Bud Light TOGO$5.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Chang TOGO$6.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Coors Light TOGO$5.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Michelob Ultra TOGO$5.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Miller Lite TOGO$5.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Sapporo 22oz Can TOGO$10.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Stella Artois TOGO$6.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Tsingtao TOGO$6.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
SAKE TO GO
- Choya Plum TOGO$34.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Hakutsuru Excellent TOGO$28.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Karatamba Dry Wave TOGO$16.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Moonstone Asian Pear TOGO$34.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Osakya Chobei TOGO$35.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Ozeki Taruzake TOGO$20.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Hakutsuri Sayuri TOGO$15.00+
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
- Yamadanishiki TOGO$15.00
***Please note: Must be 21+ to pick up. Must present valid ID at time of pickup. Anyone unable to produce a valid ID will not be able to pick up this item and amount will be refunded back to your account.
ALL DAY MENU
SOUP | SALAD
- Miso Soup$3.00
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
- Spicy Egg Drop Soup$5.00
Gluten free. Spicy.
- Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup$11.00
Gluten free. Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, shiitake mushroom, tomato, cilantro, spicy herb broth.
- Avocado Salad$7.00
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Avocado, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.
- Green Salad$4.00
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.
- Kani Salad$9.00
Spicy. Shredded crab, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo.
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
- Spicy Squid Salad$10.00
Spicy. Cucumber, mushroom, spicy sesame ginger dressing.
KITCHEN STARTER
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
- Grilled Shishito Peppers$10.00
- Korean Fried Chicken$11.00
Spicy. Crispy bite sized chicken served with a sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce.
- Pork Dumplings$8.00
- Crispy Shrimp Rangoons$12.00
- Steamed Edamame$7.00
- Spicy Chicken Wontons$10.00
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
- Mini Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Sushi Bar STARTER
- Sashimi Sampler$18.00
Raw. 7 pcs chef choice sashimi.
- Kimchi White Tuna$14.00
Raw. Spicy. Seared white tuna, sichimi, kimchi, green onion, masago, spicy kimchi sesame dressing.
- Hamachi Chili$15.00
Raw. Gluten free. Spicy. Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce.
- Tuna Poke$17.00
Raw. Diced tuna, cucumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing.
- Golden Salmon$14.00
SUSHI
- Crabstick Sushi$5.00
- Eel Sushi$7.00
***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Octopus Sushi$5.00
Gluten free.
- Salmon Sushi$6.50
Raw. Gluten free.
- Salmon Toro Sushi$9.00
Raw.
- Scallop Sushi$10.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Smoked Salmon Sushi$6.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Tamago Sushi$5.00
- Tobiko Sushi$5.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Tuna Sushi$6.50
Raw. Gluten free.
- White Tuna Sushi$6.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Yellowtail Sushi$6.50
Raw.
SASHIMI
- Crabstick Sashimi$5.00
- Eel Sashimi$7.00
***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Octopus Sashimi$5.00
Gluten free.
- Salmon Sashimi$6.50
Raw. Gluten free.
- Salmon Toro Sashimi$9.00
Raw.
- Scallop Sashimi$10.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$6.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Tamago Sashimi$5.00
- Tobiko Sashimi$5.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Tuna Sashimi$6.50
Raw. Gluten free.
- White Tuna Sashimi$6.00
Raw. Gluten free.
- Yellowtail Sashimi$6.50
Raw.
CLASSIC ROLL
- California Roll$6.00
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.00
Sweet potato, unagi sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
- Mixed Veggie Roll$5.00
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Asparagus, cucumber, avocado.
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Raw.
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Raw.
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$8.00
Raw.
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$8.00
Raw.
- Eel Cucumber Roll$9.00
Eel, cucumber, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
Raw. Salmon, spicy mayo, crunch.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, crunch.
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$9.00
Raw. Yellowtail, spicy mayo, crunch.
- Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
Crab, spicy mayo.
- Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Eel, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Tuna Roll$7.00
Raw.
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
Raw.
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.00
Raw.
- Seared Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll$9.00
Raw. Gluten free. Seared tuna, avocado and cucumber.
- Avocado Roll$4.00
Vegetarian.
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
Vegetarian.
- Spider Roll$14.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Crispy Salmon Skin Roll$6.00
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, unagi sauce.
- Crab Cheese Mango Roll$7.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$7.00
Crispy chicken, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
SPECIAL ROLL
- Angry Dragon$16.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Chef Roll$16.00
Raw. Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus topped w. tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
- Crouching Tiger$16.00
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w. spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce.
- Honey Rainbow$15.00
Raw. Crab, cucumber, avocado topped w. tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, masago and honey wasabi sauce.
- Iowa Strong$16.00
Raw. Crab, cucumber, avocado topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
- Marilyn Monroll$16.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
- Mr. Miyagi Unagi$16.00
Raw. Eel tempura topped w. spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Out of Control$16.00
Raw. Tempura roll w. spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, shiso topped w. Chef's special sauces. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
- Thunder$17.00
Raw. Salmon, snow crab, avocado topped w. crab, crunch and spicy mayo.
- Triple Tuna$16.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado topped w. seared tuna and spicy mango sauce.
- Rock n Roll$15.00
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy kani wrapped in soy nori. Topped w. lobster salad, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and yuzu miso sauce.
- Spicy Mexico$14.00
Raw. Spicy yellowtail, tuna avocado, jalapeño. Topped w. sriracha and cilantro with a side of ponzu sauce.
- Tuna Godzilla$15.00
Raw. Crunchy spicy tuna topped w. avocado, spicy mayo and crunch.
- Tuna Princess$16.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, avocado. Pressed roll. Topped w. torched peppered tuna, yuzu miso sauce and spicy mayo.
- Crunchy Crab$16.00
- Andrea Angel roll$16.00Out of stock
- Mr. Din's Masterpiece$16.00
Sushi Bar PLATTER
- Spicy Maki Combo$21.00
Raw. Spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon.
- Sushi Dinner$28.00
Raw. 9 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.
- Sashimi Dinner$32.00
Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, seasoned sushi rice.
- Sushi & Sashimi for 1$31.00
Raw. Chef choice. 8 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.
- Sushi & Sashimi for 2$62.00
Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, 10 pieces sushi, special roll.
- Sushi Party Platter$88.00
Raw. California, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, out of control, triple tuna, honey rainbow.
- Sushi Dinner$10.00
KITCHEN ENTREE
- Chilean Sea Bass /rice$30.00
Spicy. Pan roasted Chilean sea bass, steamed asparagus in a spicy ginger scallion sauce.
- Crispy Jumbo Shrimp /rice$23.00
Crispy jumbo shrimp, creamy Grand Marnier sauce, candied walnuts.
- Crispy Orange Chicken /rice$18.00
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.
- General Tso Chicken /rice$18.00
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.
- Hong Kong Steak /rice$25.00
Spicy. Cubed steak, onion, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, crispy shallot, spicy brown sauce.
- Pan Roasted Salmon /rice$24.00
Gluten free. Sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.
- Red Curry Chicken /rice$17.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
- Red Curry Shrimp /rice$22.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
- Sesame Chicken /rice$18.00
Crispy coated chicken w. a sweet and savory sauce and toasted sesame.
- Teriyaki Chicken /rice$17.00
Gluten free. Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
- Teriyaki Salmon /rice$22.00
Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
- Teriyaki Shrimp /rice$22.00
Gluten free. Grilled shrimp, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
- Teriyaki Steak /rice$22.00
Grilled steak, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
- Thai Cashew Chicken /rice$17.00
Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.
- Thai Cashew Shrimp /rice$22.00
Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.
NOODLE
- Char Siu Pork Ramen$16.00
Char siu pork, tonkotsu broth, egg noodles, egg, veggies.
- Chicken Wonton Ramen$16.00
Chicken wonton, seasonal veggie, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.
- Veggie Ramen$14.00
- Pad Thai Beef$17.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
- Pad Thai Chicken$15.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
- Pad Thai Shrimp$17.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
- Pad Thai Veggie$15.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. mixed veggies, basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
- Kimchi Pork Ramen$16.00
Spicy. Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
- Kimchi Seafood Ramen$18.00
Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, fish cake, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
- Spicy Seafood Ramen$18.00
Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, tomato, fish cake, mixed veggies in a spicy herb broth.
- Yaki Soba Beef$17.00
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
- Yaki Soba Chicken$15.00
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
- Yaki Soba Shrimp$17.00
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
- Yaki Soba Veggie$14.00
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. mixed veggies, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
RICE
- Gyudon$17.00
Classic Japanese comfort food with sliced beef, onion, carrot, broccoli in a sweet savory sauce with a poached egg.
- Jap Fried Rice Veggie$13.00
- Jap Fried Rice Tofu$14.00
- Jap Fried Rice Chicken$14.00
- Jap Fried Rice Pork$14.00
- Jap Fried Rice Beef$16.00
- Jap Fried Rice Shrimp$16.00
- Jap Fried Rice Combo$16.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice Pork$15.00
Spicy.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken$15.00
Spicy.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Beef$17.00
Spicy.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp$17.00
Spicy.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Veggie$14.00
Spicy.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Combo$17.00
Spicy.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Tofu$14.00
KIDS MENU
SIDE ORDER
- White Rice$2.00
- Brown Rice$2.00
- Sushi Rice$2.00
- SIDE Avocado$2.00
- SIDE Chili Oil$1.00
- SIDE Dumpling Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Eel Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Fried Rice$5.00
- SIDE Ginger Dressing$1.00
- SIDE Honey Wasabi Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Kimchi$4.00
- SIDE Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Spicy Mayo$1.00
- SIDE Sriracha$1.00
- SIDE Sweet Sour Sauce$1.00
- SIDE Steamed Veggies$6.00
- PINT Ginger Dressing$5.00
- QUART Ginger Dressing$10.00
- LOGO Chopsticks$15.00
- PINT Spicy Mayo$8.00
- QUART Spicy Mayo$15.00
- SIDE Mango Sauce
- Fresh Wasabi$1.00
TO GO REQUEST
TO GO REQUESTS
TODAYS SPECIALS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8481 Birchwood Court, Johnston, IA 50131