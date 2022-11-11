Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Asian Fusion

Wasabi Johnston

No reviews yet

8705 Chambery Blvd #700

Johnston, IA 50131

Pork Dumpling
Spicy Crab Roll
California Roll

Soup/ Salads.

Fresh Green salad with Avocado, Tomato and Cucumber with a homemade Ginger Dressing

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean Paste with dried seaweed , scallions and tofu

Spicy SF Tomyum
$11.00

Spicy SF Tomyum

$11.00

Shrimp, Scallop, White Fish, Shitake Mushrooms, and Tomatoes in a Spicy Cilantro Herb Broth

Green Salad

$4.00

Green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and a homemade Ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Green salad with cucumbers and topped with fresh seasoned seaweed

Kani Salad

$9.00

Spicy Crab, cucumber, spicy mayo and masago

Spicy Squid Salad

$10.00

Cucumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing

Spicy Egg Drop Soup

$4.00

Kitchen Starter

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Edamame with Kosher Salt

Spicy Edamame
$8.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Edamame sautéed with spicy garlic red sauce

Veggie Spring Roll**
$8.00

Veggie Spring Roll**

$8.00

4 Spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, then fried and served with our sweet chili sauce

Shishito Pepper **
$10.00

Shishito Pepper **

$10.00

Fried Japanese sweet peppers served with a sweet butter garlic soy glaze

Brussel Sprouts **

$10.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts in a mint, lemon soy sauce

Pork Brussel Sprts**

$13.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts with Grilled Pork Belly in a mint, lemon soy sauce

Pork Dumpling
$8.00

Pork Dumpling

$8.00

6- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce

Shrimp Rangoon **
$10.00

Shrimp Rangoon **

$10.00

6- Wonton wrapper stuffed with shrimp & cream cheese sealed and fried served with our sweet chili sauce

Crispy Spicy Chicken Wontons
$10.00

Crispy Spicy Chicken Wontons

$10.00

(6)-Fried homemade dumplings, spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro

Takoyaki

$10.00

Noodle & Fried Rice.

Tokyo Chicken Ram

$14.00

Young chicken breast, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, in a chicken shoyu broth

Spicy Tokyo CK Ram

$15.00

Young chicken breast, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, in a spicy chicken shoyu broth

Black Tonkotsu Ram

$17.00

Char Siu Pork, thin noodle, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, black mayu, soft boiled egg*, yaki nori, chicken and pork broth

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, White fish, bean sprouts, onion, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, spicy herb seafood broth

Chicken Wonton Ramen

$16.00

Pulled chicken stuffed in a wonton wrapper then steamed placed in a bowl chicken broth served with kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallions & a soft boiled egg

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

$17.00

Charsui Pork with a soft-boiled egg, kimchi, green onions in a kimchi chicken broth with Ramen noodles

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Grill chicken with fried rice with garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions

Beef Fried Rice

$16.00

Grilled Beef with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Pork Charsiu with fried rice with garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions

Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00

Vegetables (Asparagus, garlic, carrots, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, sugar snap peas) contains soy & butter and topped with crispy onions

Grilled Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

Combo Fried Rice

$17.00

Grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp & beef with fried rice, garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions

Chicken Yaki Soba

$15.00

Grilled chicken with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach

Beef Yaki Soba

$17.00

Grilled beef with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$17.00

Grilled Jumbo shrimp with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach

Pork Yaki Soba

$15.00

Grilled Pork Charsiu with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach

Veggie Yaki Soba

$14.00

Grilled Vegetables with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach

Tofu Yaki Soba

$14.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.00

Grilled Chicken with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce

Pork Pad Thai

$15.00

Beef Pad Thai

$17.00

Grilled Beef with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce

Shrimp Pad Thai

$17.00

Grilled Jumbo shrimp with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce

Organic Grilled Tofu Pad Thai

$14.00

Veggie Pad Thai

$14.00

Tofu Pad Thai

$14.00

Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg

Kimchi Fried Rice Pork

$15.00

Grilled pork charsui with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg

Kimchi Fried Rice Beef

$17.00

Grilled beef with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg

Kimchi Fried Rice Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg

Kimchi Fried Rice Vegetable

$14.00

Grilled vegetables(asparagus, onions, garlic, carrots, mushrooms and sugar snap peas with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg

Kimchi Fried Rice Tofu

$14.00

Kitchen Entree.

Chicken Teri/RICE

$17.00

Grilled Chicken topped w/ Teriyaki sauce served w/ vegetables and white rice

Shrimp Teri/RICE

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp topped w/ teriyaki sauce served w/ vegetables & white rice

Salmon Teri/RICE

$21.00

Grilled Salmon topped w/ Teriyaki sauce served w/ vegetables and white rice

Beef Teriyaki/rice

$18.00

Char Grilled Beef, mixed veggies, side of broccoli and carrots, top with teriyaki sauce comes with steamed white rice

Organic Tofu Teri/Rice

$16.00

Sesame CK /RICE

$17.00

Crispy Sesame chicken with spicy sweet and sour sauce served w/ vegetables and white rice

CK&Shp Toba/RICE

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Jumbo Shrimp, mixed veggies, mixed with spicy garlic chili glaze

Spicy Chi Beef/RICE

$19.00

Chicken Thai Red Curry/Rice

$17.00

White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce Comes with steamed white rice

Jumbo Shrimp Thai Red Curry/Rice

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce comes with Steamed white rice

Seafood Red Curry/Rice

$23.00

Organic Fried Tofu Curry

$16.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak/Rice

$27.00

Seared sushi grade Ahi Tuna steak marinated in soy, mixed veggies, glazed on top of fish with teriyaki butter glaze

Sushi Cold Starters

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Spring mix salad with homemade ginger dressing and topped with freshly sliced avocados, cherry tomatoes & cucumbers

Golden Salmon

$14.00

Seared salmon stuffed with spicy crab and topped with a yuzu miso sauce

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Chopped tuna, cucumber, onion. masago in a spicy sesame dressing

Hamachi Chili

$15.00

Sliced Yellowtail with jalapenos, cilantro, siracha, masago in a ponzu sauce

Sashimi Sampler

$17.00

7 pieces of Chefs choice sashimi

Kimchi White Tuna

$14.00

Classic Rolls.

Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed

Tuna Avocado R

$9.00

Tuna and avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed

Tuna Cucumber R

$9.00

Tuna with cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed

Spicy Salmon R

$9.00

Spicy Salmon mixture wrapped with rice and seaweed

Salmon Avocado R

$9.00

Salmon and Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed

Salmon Cucumber R

$9.00

Salmon and Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed

California Roll

$7.00

Kanikama, cucumber and avacado wrapped in rice and seaweed

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Contains Salmon, Cream Cheese and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Eel and Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed, and topped with Unagi Sauce

Eel Cucumber R

$10.00

Eel and Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce

Mixed Veggie Roll

$6.00

Contains veggies (avocado, asparagus, cucumber) wrapped in rice and seaweed

Sweet Potato Roll **

$6.00

Tempura sweet potato wrapped in rice and seaweed topped with mango sauce

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.00

Just Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.00

cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Avo Cucumber R

$6.00

Avocado, Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Spicy YellowT R

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail mixture wrapped in rice and seaweed

YellowT Jalap R

$8.00

Yellowtail fish with Jalapeno wrapped in rice and seaweed

Shrimp Temp Roll *

$10.00

Shrimp tempura with avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Crab mixture wrapped in rice and seaweed

Crispy Salmon Skin Rol**

$7.00

fried salmon skin with avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce

Chicken Temp Roll **

$8.00

Chicken tempura with avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce

Crab Mango Cream Chz Roll

$8.00

Crab, Mango and Cream Cheese wrapped in rice and seaweed

Seared Tuna w Avo & Cuc Roll

$9.00

Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed

Spider Roll

$15.00

Soft Shell crab with avocado, cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with unagi sauce

Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Signature Rolls.

Andreas Angel Roll

$16.00

Rock n Roll **

$16.00

Spicy tuna, Kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried, topped with scallions spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Honey Rainbow

$15.00

Tuna, Salmon, White fish, avocado on top of California roll; Topped with Masago and Honey Wasabi sauce

Crouching Tiger *

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce

Angry Dragon *

$16.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and mango topped with spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce

Triple Tuna Roll **

$16.00

Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado; topped with seared tuna and spicy mango sauce

Marilyn Monroll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado; topped with seared white tuna and garlic sampal and unagi sauce

Chef Roll

$16.00

Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus; topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Green Peace **

$14.00

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap; topped with avocado and mango sauce

Thunder

$18.00

Mr. Miyagi Unagi Roll

$16.00

Godzilla

$16.00

Spicy Salmon or Tuna mixture topped with Sliced avocado, spicy mayo and Unagi Sauce

Iowa Strong Roll

$16.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and Unagi sauce

Crazy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy Mexico

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, tuna, avocado, Jalapeno cilantro, topped with jalapeno, Sriracha, ponzu sauce

Crunchy Crab Roll

$16.00

Twins Of The Sea

$16.00

SUSHI(NIGIRI)

Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

White Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Eel Sushi

$8.00

Kani/Crab Stick SU

$6.00

Baby yellowtail SU

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon Toro SU

$9.00

Blue Fin Tuna SU

$9.00Out of stock

Chu Toro Sushi

$12.00Out of stock

O' Toro Sushi

$15.00Out of stock

Scallop Sushi

$10.00

Albercore Tuna SU

$6.50

Octopus Sushi

$7.00

Smoked Salmon SU

$7.00

Salmon Roe Sushi

$6.00

Tobiko Sushi

$7.00

Uni Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

RED SNAPPER SU

$10.00Out of stock

Peppered Tuna SU

$6.00

SASHIMI.

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

White Tuna SA

$6.50

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

Kani/CrabStick SA

$6.00

Salmon Toro SA

$9.00

Chu Toro Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

O Toro Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Cook Shrimp SA

$4.00

Scallop Sashimi

$10.00

Albercore Tuna SA

$5.50

Octopus Sashimi

$7.00

Smoked Salmon SA

$7.00

Salmon Roe SA

$6.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

Peppered Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Sushi Bar Entrees.

Chef's choice on slices of fish comes with miso soup or green salads on all Entrees

Spicy Maki Combo

$22.00

Sushi Dinner

$30.00

9 pieces of sushi, and tuna roll comes with miso soup or green salad

Sashimi Dinner

$31.00

15 pieces of sashimi, and comes with sushi rice comes with either miso soup or green salad

SU & SA for 1

$31.00
SU & SA for 2

SU & SA for 2

$62.00

Sushi Party Platter

$88.00

The party plater includes: California, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Marilyn Monroll, Angry Dragon, Roll n Roll, Triple Tuna, and Honey Rainbow.

Sides.

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SIDE Eel Sauce

$1.00

SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Yaki Soba Noodle

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Pint of Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Quart of Ginger Dressing

$12.00

Pint of Dumpling Sauce

$6.00

Quart of Dumpling Sauce

$12.00

Pint of Miso Soup

$5.00

Quart of Miso Soup

$7.00

Side Ramen Noodle

$5.00

Side Tonkotsu Noodle

$5.00

Side Of Poke Sauce

$1.00

Side of Kimchi

$5.00

Side Of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

$5 Side Of Chicken

$5.00

$3 Side Of Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

HAND Roll.

Salmon HR

$8.00

Tuna HR

$8.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño HR

$8.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$9.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$9.00

Tuna Avocado HR

$9.00

Tuna Cucumber HR

$9.00

Salmon Avocado HR

$9.00

Salmon Cucumber HR

$9.00

Spicy Crab HR

$8.00

Crab Mango Cream Chz HR

$8.00

Mixed Veggie HR

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tem HR

$6.00

California HR

$7.00

Eel Avocado HR

$10.00

Eel Cucumber HR

$10.00

Philly HR

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura HR

$10.00

Salmon Skin HR

$7.00

Spider HR

$15.00

Chicken Tempura HR

$8.00

Soy Sauce

Chopstick

Fork

Spoon

Napkin

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA GINGER

NO SOY SAUCE

NO UTENSILS

TO GO DRINK

$3.00

Side EEL SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE ROCK AND ROLL SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

Noodles

Chicken/Noodles/Broth (KIDS)

$12.00

Pork/Noodles/Broth (KIDS)

$12.00

Shrimp/Noodles/Broth (KIDS)

$12.00

Noodles W. Chicken (KIDS)

$8.00

Noodles W. Shrimp (KIDS)

$9.00

Rices

(KIDS) Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

(KIDS) Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Entrees

(KIDS) Chicken Teriyaki/Rice

$9.00

(KIDS) Crispy Chicken/Rice

$9.00

DESSERT

GREEN TEA FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.00

Vanilla FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.00

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00

Vanilla Mochi

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Turtle CheeseCake

$9.00

Tuxedo Bomb

$9.00

Hats

Wasabi Hat

$16.00

ToGo Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Sapporo 22oz Can

$10.00

ToGo Sodas

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston, IA 50131

