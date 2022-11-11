- Home
Wasabi Johnston
No reviews yet
8705 Chambery Blvd #700
Johnston, IA 50131
Popular Items
Soup/ Salads.
Miso Soup
Soybean Paste with dried seaweed , scallions and tofu
Spicy SF Tomyum
Shrimp, Scallop, White Fish, Shitake Mushrooms, and Tomatoes in a Spicy Cilantro Herb Broth
Green Salad
Green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and a homemade Ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Green salad with cucumbers and topped with fresh seasoned seaweed
Kani Salad
Spicy Crab, cucumber, spicy mayo and masago
Spicy Squid Salad
Cucumber, kikurage mushroom, spicy sesame dressing
Spicy Egg Drop Soup
Kitchen Starter
Edamame
Steamed Edamame with Kosher Salt
Spicy Edamame
Edamame sautéed with spicy garlic red sauce
Veggie Spring Roll**
4 Spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, then fried and served with our sweet chili sauce
Shishito Pepper **
Fried Japanese sweet peppers served with a sweet butter garlic soy glaze
Brussel Sprouts **
Crispy fried brussels sprouts in a mint, lemon soy sauce
Pork Brussel Sprts**
Crispy fried brussels sprouts with Grilled Pork Belly in a mint, lemon soy sauce
Pork Dumpling
6- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce
Shrimp Rangoon **
6- Wonton wrapper stuffed with shrimp & cream cheese sealed and fried served with our sweet chili sauce
Crispy Spicy Chicken Wontons
(6)-Fried homemade dumplings, spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro
Takoyaki
Noodle & Fried Rice.
Tokyo Chicken Ram
Young chicken breast, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, in a chicken shoyu broth
Spicy Tokyo CK Ram
Young chicken breast, kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, in a spicy chicken shoyu broth
Black Tonkotsu Ram
Char Siu Pork, thin noodle, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, black mayu, soft boiled egg*, yaki nori, chicken and pork broth
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, White fish, bean sprouts, onion, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, spicy herb seafood broth
Chicken Wonton Ramen
Pulled chicken stuffed in a wonton wrapper then steamed placed in a bowl chicken broth served with kikurage mushrooms, spinach, scallions & a soft boiled egg
Spicy Kimchi Ramen
Charsui Pork with a soft-boiled egg, kimchi, green onions in a kimchi chicken broth with Ramen noodles
Chicken Fried Rice
Grill chicken with fried rice with garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
Beef Fried Rice
Grilled Beef with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Charsiu with fried rice with garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled jumbo shrimp with fried rice garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
Veggie Fried Rice
Vegetables (Asparagus, garlic, carrots, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, sugar snap peas) contains soy & butter and topped with crispy onions
Grilled Tofu Fried Rice
Combo Fried Rice
Grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp & beef with fried rice, garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter) topped with crispy onions
Chicken Yaki Soba
Grilled chicken with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach
Beef Yaki Soba
Grilled beef with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach
Shrimp Yaki Soba
Grilled Jumbo shrimp with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach
Pork Yaki Soba
Grilled Pork Charsiu with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach
Veggie Yaki Soba
Grilled Vegetables with Soba Stir fry noodles cooked in oyster and yaki soba sauce served with bean sprouts, onions & spinach
Tofu Yaki Soba
Chicken Pad Thai
Grilled Chicken with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
Pork Pad Thai
Beef Pad Thai
Grilled Beef with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
Shrimp Pad Thai
Grilled Jumbo shrimp with pad thai noodles, onions, bean sprouts, spinach, peanuts and a lime wedge in a sweet tamarin sauce
Organic Grilled Tofu Pad Thai
Veggie Pad Thai
Tofu Pad Thai
Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken
Grilled chicken with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
Kimchi Fried Rice Pork
Grilled pork charsui with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
Kimchi Fried Rice Beef
Grilled beef with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
Kimchi Fried Rice Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled jumbo shrimp with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
Kimchi Fried Rice Vegetable
Grilled vegetables(asparagus, onions, garlic, carrots, mushrooms and sugar snap peas with kimchi, onions, garlic, butter and fried rice topped with a sunny side egg
Kimchi Fried Rice Tofu
Kitchen Entree.
Chicken Teri/RICE
Grilled Chicken topped w/ Teriyaki sauce served w/ vegetables and white rice
Shrimp Teri/RICE
Grilled Shrimp topped w/ teriyaki sauce served w/ vegetables & white rice
Salmon Teri/RICE
Grilled Salmon topped w/ Teriyaki sauce served w/ vegetables and white rice
Beef Teriyaki/rice
Char Grilled Beef, mixed veggies, side of broccoli and carrots, top with teriyaki sauce comes with steamed white rice
Organic Tofu Teri/Rice
Sesame CK /RICE
Crispy Sesame chicken with spicy sweet and sour sauce served w/ vegetables and white rice
CK&Shp Toba/RICE
Grilled Chicken, Jumbo Shrimp, mixed veggies, mixed with spicy garlic chili glaze
Spicy Chi Beef/RICE
Chicken Thai Red Curry/Rice
White meat chicken, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce Comes with steamed white rice
Jumbo Shrimp Thai Red Curry/Rice
Jumbo Shrimp, mixed veggies, Thai style coconut red curry sauce comes with Steamed white rice
Seafood Red Curry/Rice
Organic Fried Tofu Curry
Seared Ahi Tuna Steak/Rice
Seared sushi grade Ahi Tuna steak marinated in soy, mixed veggies, glazed on top of fish with teriyaki butter glaze
Sushi Cold Starters
Avocado Salad
Spring mix salad with homemade ginger dressing and topped with freshly sliced avocados, cherry tomatoes & cucumbers
Golden Salmon
Seared salmon stuffed with spicy crab and topped with a yuzu miso sauce
Tuna Poke
Chopped tuna, cucumber, onion. masago in a spicy sesame dressing
Hamachi Chili
Sliced Yellowtail with jalapenos, cilantro, siracha, masago in a ponzu sauce
Sashimi Sampler
7 pieces of Chefs choice sashimi
Kimchi White Tuna
Classic Rolls.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed
Tuna Avocado R
Tuna and avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed
Tuna Cucumber R
Tuna with cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Tuna Roll
Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed
Spicy Salmon R
Spicy Salmon mixture wrapped with rice and seaweed
Salmon Avocado R
Salmon and Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed
Salmon Cucumber R
Salmon and Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Salmon Roll
Salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed
California Roll
Kanikama, cucumber and avacado wrapped in rice and seaweed
Philadelphia Roll
Contains Salmon, Cream Cheese and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel and Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed, and topped with Unagi Sauce
Eel Cucumber R
Eel and Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce
Mixed Veggie Roll
Contains veggies (avocado, asparagus, cucumber) wrapped in rice and seaweed
Sweet Potato Roll **
Tempura sweet potato wrapped in rice and seaweed topped with mango sauce
AVOCADO ROLL
Just Avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed
CUCUMBER ROLL
cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Avo Cucumber R
Avocado, Cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Spicy YellowT R
Spicy Yellowtail mixture wrapped in rice and seaweed
YellowT Jalap R
Yellowtail fish with Jalapeno wrapped in rice and seaweed
Shrimp Temp Roll *
Shrimp tempura with avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Crunchy Crab mixture wrapped in rice and seaweed
Crispy Salmon Skin Rol**
fried salmon skin with avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce
Chicken Temp Roll **
Chicken tempura with avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with Unagi sauce
Crab Mango Cream Chz Roll
Crab, Mango and Cream Cheese wrapped in rice and seaweed
Seared Tuna w Avo & Cuc Roll
Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, avocado and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed
Spider Roll
Soft Shell crab with avocado, cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed, topped with unagi sauce
Crunchy Spicy Scallop Roll
Signature Rolls.
Andreas Angel Roll
Rock n Roll **
Spicy tuna, Kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried, topped with scallions spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Honey Rainbow
Tuna, Salmon, White fish, avocado on top of California roll; Topped with Masago and Honey Wasabi sauce
Crouching Tiger *
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce
Angry Dragon *
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and mango topped with spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce
Triple Tuna Roll **
Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado; topped with seared tuna and spicy mango sauce
Marilyn Monroll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado; topped with seared white tuna and garlic sampal and unagi sauce
Chef Roll
Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus; topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Green Peace **
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, asparagus, mango in soy wrap; topped with avocado and mango sauce
Thunder
Mr. Miyagi Unagi Roll
Godzilla
Spicy Salmon or Tuna mixture topped with Sliced avocado, spicy mayo and Unagi Sauce
Iowa Strong Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and Unagi sauce
Crazy Tuna
Spicy Mexico
Spicy yellowtail, tuna, avocado, Jalapeno cilantro, topped with jalapeno, Sriracha, ponzu sauce
Crunchy Crab Roll
Twins Of The Sea
SUSHI(NIGIRI)
Tuna Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
White Tuna Sushi
Eel Sushi
Kani/Crab Stick SU
Baby yellowtail SU
Salmon Toro SU
Blue Fin Tuna SU
Chu Toro Sushi
O' Toro Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Albercore Tuna SU
Octopus Sushi
Smoked Salmon SU
Salmon Roe Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Uni Sushi
Tamago Sushi
RED SNAPPER SU
Peppered Tuna SU
SASHIMI.
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
White Tuna SA
Eel Sashimi
Kani/CrabStick SA
Salmon Toro SA
Chu Toro Sashimi
O Toro Sashimi
Cook Shrimp SA
Scallop Sashimi
Albercore Tuna SA
Octopus Sashimi
Smoked Salmon SA
Salmon Roe SA
Tobiko Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Peppered Tuna Sashimi
Sushi Bar Entrees.
Spicy Maki Combo
Sushi Dinner
9 pieces of sushi, and tuna roll comes with miso soup or green salad
Sashimi Dinner
15 pieces of sashimi, and comes with sushi rice comes with either miso soup or green salad
SU & SA for 1
SU & SA for 2
Sushi Party Platter
The party plater includes: California, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Marilyn Monroll, Angry Dragon, Roll n Roll, Triple Tuna, and Honey Rainbow.
Sides.
White Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
Side Fried Rice
SIDE Spicy Mayo
SIDE Eel Sauce
SIDE HONEY WASABI SAUCE
SIDE DUMPLING SAUCE
SIDE GINGER DRESSING
SIDE SWEET SOUR SAUCE
SIDE Ponzu Sauce
SIDE Yaki Soba Noodle
Steamed Veggies
Side Avocado
Pint of Ginger Dressing
Quart of Ginger Dressing
Pint of Dumpling Sauce
Quart of Dumpling Sauce
Pint of Miso Soup
Quart of Miso Soup
Side Ramen Noodle
Side Tonkotsu Noodle
Side Of Poke Sauce
Side of Kimchi
Side Of Teriyaki Sauce
$5 Side Of Chicken
$3 Side Of Chicken
Side Of Teriyaki Sauce
HAND Roll.
Salmon HR
Tuna HR
Yellowtail Jalapeño HR
Spicy Salmon HR
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy Yellowtail HR
Tuna Avocado HR
Tuna Cucumber HR
Salmon Avocado HR
Salmon Cucumber HR
Spicy Crab HR
Crab Mango Cream Chz HR
Mixed Veggie HR
Sweet Potato Tem HR
California HR
Eel Avocado HR
Eel Cucumber HR
Philly HR
Shrimp Tempura HR
Salmon Skin HR
Spider HR
Chicken Tempura HR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston, IA 50131