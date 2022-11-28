Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Wasabi

2,039 Reviews

$$

2101 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Roasted Garlic Miso
Original Tonkotsu
Pork Belly Buns

Small Plates

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

steamed, sea salt

Sashimi Carpaccio

$16.00

seasonal fish, house ponzu, micro green, roe, truffle oil

Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age

Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age

$10.00

cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip

Tokyo Spicy Wings

Tokyo Spicy Wings

$10.00

house spicy teriyaki sauce, chili, scallions, sesame

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$9.00

braised Berkshire pork belly, organic romaine, sesame mayo, scallions

Fried Chicken Buns

$8.00

cage free chicken Kara Age, sriracha mayo, organic romaine, scallions

Baby Kale and Tofu Salad

$9.00

organic baby kale, baked organic tofu, red onion, heirloom tomato, sesame dressing, sesame

Pork Belly Spring Roll

Pork Belly Spring Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Berkshire pork belly, glass noodle, micro greens, house tartar sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

lemon, special sauce, cayenne, garlic chips

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Japanese bbq sauce, mayo, aonori, dried bonito

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

marinated mixed seaweed salad, house ponzu, sesame

Octopus Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Mini heirloom tomato, cucumber, avocado, seaweed soy, chili soy vinaigrette, cilantro,

Ramen

Original Tonkotsu

Original Tonkotsu

$15.00

egg noodle, Berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, scallion, sesame, black wood ear mushroom, garlic oil

Hakata Classic

$15.00

super thin noodle, Berkshire pork belly, scallion, marinated bamboo shoots, black mushroom, garlic oil, soft boiled egg*, pickled ginger

Hakata Red

Hakata Red

$15.50

super thin noodle, Berkshire pork belly, scallion, marinated bamboo shoots, black mushroom, soft boiled egg*, pickled ginger, house blended spice

Spicy Roasted Garlic Miso

Spicy Roasted Garlic Miso

$16.00

thick egg noodle, rich pork broth, Berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, sesame, scallion, garlic chips, chili threads

Tokyo Classic Shoyu

Tokyo Classic Shoyu

$15.00

egg noodle, cage free chicken clear broth, Berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, naruto, spinach, scallion, roasted seaweed

Sapporo Miso

$15.00

egg noodle, rich pork broth, berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, sesame, scallion

Vegan Tan Tan Men

Vegan Tan Tan Men

$15.00

upton’s seitan ragu, mushroom and seaweed broth, buckwheat noodle, scallion, sesame, bok choy, chili oil available with egg noodle. Spicy.

Today’s Special Tsukemen

$17.00Out of stock

Rice

Pork and Egg Bowl -Katsu Don

$12.00

panko breaded Berkshire pork, sweet onion, cage free egg, scallions, soy dashi

Wagyu Beef Bowl -Gyu Don

Wagyu Beef Bowl -Gyu Don

$14.00Out of stock

thin sliced American wagyu, sweet onion, soy dashi, red ginger

Mini Char Siu Bowl

$6.00

Berkshire pork belly or Chicken Char Siu, Organic romaine, char siu jus, scallions

Big Eye Tuna Poke Bowl

Big Eye Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

seaweed salad, avocado, roe, red onion, sweet soy, fried onion, sriracha mayo, sesame, seaweed

Vegan Poke Bowl

$13.00

baked organic tofu, shiitake mushroom, seaweed salad, avocado, red onion, cucumber, sweet soy, fried onion, vegan spicy mayo, sesame, seaweed

lkura Gohan

$10.00

dashi marinated salmon roe, seaweed, real wasabi

Side of Rice

$3.00

Katsu Sliders

Buta

Buta

$6.00

Berkshire pork loin, whole grain mustard. Panko breaded, cabbage, pickled pearl onion, mayo, Japanese bbq sauce, brioche.

Sakana

$6.00

Fish of the day, house tartar sauce. Panko breaded, cabbage, pickled pearl onion, mayo, Japanese bbq sauce, brioche.

Shiitake Mushroom

$5.00

House tartar sauce.Panko breaded, cabbage, pickled pearl onion, mayo, Japanese bbq sauce, brioche.

Sweets

Mini Cheese Cake

$4.50

Mochi lce Cream

$4.50

Extras

Fire Bean Sprouts

$4.00

Sweet Corn & Butter

$2.00

Kimchee

$4.00

Garlic Chips

$0.50

Mustard Green

$2.00

Black Mushroom

$1.50

Bok Choy

$4.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Baked Teriyaki Tofu

$4.00

Wasabi

$0.50

Non Alcoholic

Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz

Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.50

12oz

Can Coke

Can Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$5.00
S.Pellegrino Lemon

S.Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

11.15 FL OZ

S.Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.00
S.Pellegrino Sparkling

S.Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

16.9 oz

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Ramen Noodles and Comfort Foods. If our page is unavailable please check back with in 20 minutes. All orders are for Carryout only. We do not deliver. Thank you!

Website

Location

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Ramen Wasabi image
Ramen Wasabi image

