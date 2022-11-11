Main picView gallery

Wasabi Sushi Bar 433 S teller st

433 S teller st

lakewood, CO 80226

Popular Items

Fried Rice
R California
Gyoza

Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.75

Tea

$2.95

Juice/Milk

$3.00

Appetizer

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed & salted

Spicy Edamame

$8.50

Edamame with spicy sauce

Gyoza

$7.25

6pcs Pan fried potsticker

Shumai

$6.25

6pcs Steamed shrimp dumplings

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

Marinated seaweed

Fried Rice

$9.00

Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot & pea

Poke Boat

$9.95

App Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Veggie Tempura

$8.95

Veggie Egg Roll

$6.50

Age Dashi

$6.25

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.50

Teriyaki Beef

$10.50

Teriyaki Shrimp

$10.50

Chicken Karaage

$8.95

App Sashimi

$12.00

4pcs

New Style

$15.00

4pcs

Miso Soup

$2.75

House Salad

$2.95

Dynamite

$13.50

Spicy Chicken

$8.75

Green Mussels

$8.25

Squid Salad

$7.50

Pork Bun

$6.50

Wonton

$8.50

Kimchi

$3.95

Soft Shell Crab

$12.95

Hamachi Kama

$14.95

Steamed Rice Bowl

$3.00

Brown Rice Bowl

$3.00

Sushi Rice Bowl

$4.00

Kids

Kids Yaki Soba

$6.00

Kids Yaki Soba w/Chk

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Kids Gyoza

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Udon

$7.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream

$2.50

Fried Vanilla Iced Cream

$4.50

Fried Green Tea Iced Cream

$5.00

Xango Cheesecake

$3.95

Extra Charge

$0.50 Sub Charge

$0.50

$1 Sub Charge

$1.00

$3 Sub Charge

$3.00

$4 Sub Charge

$4.00

$5 Sub Charge

$5.00

Sushi

N Maguro

$6.95

Yellowfin Tuna

N Sake

$6.95

Salmon

N Hamachi

$6.95

Yellowtail

N Ebi

$5.25

Steamed Shrimp

N Aburi Sake

$6.95

Seared Salmon

N Seared Tuna

$6.25

Seared Marinated Ahi Tuna

N Tataki Tuna

$6.25

Seared Albacore Tuna

N Tamago

$4.95

Egg Omelette

N Bluefin Tuna

$13.00

N Saba

$6.25

Marinated Mackerel

N Hotate

$6.50

Scallop

N Smoked Salmon

$6.75

N Unagi

$7.50

Smoked Eel

N Snow Crab

$8.25

N Ama Ebi

$7.95

Sweet Shrimp

N Otoro

$16.00

Fatty Tuna

N Avocado

$4.95

N Hirame

$6.95

N Escolar/Super White Tuna

$7.25

N Uni

$17.00

Sea Urchin

N Tako

$6.50

Steamed Octopus

N Inari

$4.95

Fried Tofu

N Massago

$5.50

Smelt Egg

N Tobiko

$6.50

Flying Fish Egg

N Salmon Roe

$6.50

Salmon Egg

N Wasabi Tobiko

$6.50

Wasabi Flavored Flying Fish egg

N Sp Tuna Gunkan

$7.25

N Sp Scallop Gunkan

$7.25

N Sp Salmon Gunkan

$7.25

N Grilled Ebi

$6.95

Rolls

R Oshinko

$6.95

R Asparagus

$6.95

Steamed Asparagus

R Avocado

$6.95

R Cucumber

$6.95

R Vegetable

$6.95

Cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, kanpyo & asparagus

R Crunch

$9.00

Crispy tempura mixed with spicy mayo & cucumber

R St.Louis

$12.95

Tuna, pickled radish, cucumber & avocado

R Salmon Skin

$9.00

Grilled salmon skin, avocado, yamagobo, cucumber & alfalfa sprouts

R Tuna

$9.00

Yellowfin tuna

R Salmon

$9.00

Fresh salmon

R California

$9.95

Crab Mix, cucumber & avocado with massago on top

R Spicy Tuna

$9.95

Spicy tuna mix & cucumber with massago on top

R Philadelphia

$9.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado with massago on top

R Spicy Salmon

$9.95

Spicy salmon mix & cucumber with massago on top

R Spicy Scallop

$9.95

R Yellowtail

$9.95

Chopped yellowtail & scallions

R Dragon

$12.95

Teriyaki chicken jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, massago & chili sauce

R Rasta

$12.95

Smoked Salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber & jalapeno

R Shrimp tempura

$12.95

R Salmon Tempura

$12.95

R Sweet Potato

$9.95

R Unagi

$12.95

R Mt.Fuji

$18.95

R Crazy

$13.50

R Crazy II

$13.50

R Crazy III

$13.50

R Clayton

$13.50

R Batman

$13.50

R Fox

$13.50

R Wasabi Special

$13.50

R Alaska

$15.25

R Caterpillar

$15.25

R Spider

$15.25

R Playboy

$15.25

R OMG

$15.25

R Ceviche

$15.25

R Diablo

$15.25

R Scallop Volcano

$15.25

R Spicy Mango

$15.25

R Crispy Tuna

$16.25

R Kamikaze

$15.25

R Mr.Kim's

$15.25

R Heart Attack

$17.25

R M&B

$16.25

R M&B II

$16.25

R Shogun

$16.25

R Beth's

$16.25

R Rainbow

$16.25

R Low Carb

$16.25

R Las Vegas

$16.25

R Orgasm on Teller

$24.00

R Broncos

$17.25

R Playgirl

$15.25

R Yummy

$12.95

Handrolls

Hand California

$5.95

Hand Spicy Tuna

$5.95

Hand Spicy Scallop

$5.95

Hand Spicy Salmon

$5.95

Hand Smoked Eel

$5.95

Hand Salmon Skin

$5.95

Lunch Special

Bento Box

$16.95

Lunch Tempura

$12.00

Lunch Sashimi

$14.75

Spicy Chicken Lunch

$16.50

Spicy Shrimp Lunch

$19.50

Teriyaki Chicken Lunch

$16.50

Teriyaki Shrimp Lunch

$19.50

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.95

Dinner Special

Bento Box

$16.95

Sashimi 6pcs

$18.00

Sashimi 12pcs

$30.00

Sashimi Supreme

$52.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Wasabi Ichi

$39.00

Wasabi Ni

$78.00

Wasabi San

$117.00

Tempura Dinner

$18.00

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$16.50

Teriyaki Shrimp Dinner

$19.50

Teriyaki Beef Dinner

$20.50

Spicy Shrimp Dinner

$19.50

Spicy Chicken Dinner

$16.50

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.95

Chef Specials

Miso Clam

$14.00

Avocado Lover

$13.95

Denver

$14.50

Tokyo

$15.50

Orgasm on Teller

$24.00

Noodles

Niku Udon

$15.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Spicy Miso

$15.00

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Yaki Soba

$16.00

Vegetarian Yasai Ramen

$14.00

Seafood Ramen

$17.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$12.00

Patron

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Vodka

Pearl

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Svedka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Rum/Gin

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Don Q

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

135 East Hwayo

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Cognac

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

Whiskey

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenmorangle

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Know Creek

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Macallan

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Japanese Whisky

Bikoku

$16.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$14.00

Hatozaki Finest

$10.00

Kura

$10.00

Red Wine

G Salmon Creek PN

$8.00

BTL Salmon Creek PN

$25.00

G BV Coastal PN

$8.00

BTL BV Coastal PN

$33.00

G La Crema PN

$13.00

BTL La Crema PN

$45.00

G Hahn Merlot

$8.00

BTL Hahn Merlot

$33.00

G Edna Valley Merlot

$9.00

BTL Edna Valley Merlot

$38.00

G Callia Alta Malbec

$9.00

BTL Callia Alta Malbec

$38.00

G Sterling Meritage

$10.00

BTL Sterling Meritage

$39.00

G Rawson's Cab

$8.00

BTL Rawson's Cab

$33.00

G Woodbridge Cab

$9.00

BTL Woodbridge Cab

$38.00

White Wine

G Kinsen Plum Wine

$9.00

BTL Kinsen Plum Wine

$29.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$9.00

G Salmon Creek White Zin

$8.00

BTL Salmon Creek White Zin

$25.00

G Sterling PG

$10.00

BTL Sterling PG

$39.00

G Sterling SB

$10.00

BTL Sterling SB

$39.00

G Woodbridge SB

$8.00

BTL Woodbridge SB

$25.00

G Cavit PG

$9.00

BTL Cavit PG

$36.00

G The Seeker Riesling

$9.00

BTL The Seeker Riesling

$38.00

G Salmon Creek Chard

$8.00

BTL Salmon Creek Chard

$25.00