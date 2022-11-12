Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wasabi Sushi Bars Clayton

2,963 Reviews

$$

7726 Forsyth

Clayton, MO 63105

Popular Items

Edamame
Gyoza
California

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.00

Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$5.00

$5.00

steamed and salted soy beans

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.00

4 pc fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and drizzled with our house trio sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

$7.00

6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork

Shumai

$6.00

6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings

Age-Dashi Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

3 pc fried veggie spring rolls

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

4 pc crab rangoon

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.00

4 pc tempura shrimp served with tempura sauce

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$10.00

Spicy tuna filled avocado topped with spicy mayo, chili sauce and scallions

Poke Tacos

$11.00

3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon

Appetizer Sampler Combo

$13.00

2 pc fried gyoza 2 pc wasabi goon 2 pc shrimp tempura 2 pc fried spring roll

Sashimi Special

$16.00

Maki Rolls

Alaska

$13.00

$13.00

california roll topped with fresh salmon

Asparagus

$7.00

asparagus and sesame seeds

Avocado

$7.00

avocado and sesame seeds

Batman

$11.00

smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce

Bonsai

$8.00

tempura sweet potato, spring mix, carrot, agave, asparagus, and avocado

California

$8.00

crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds

Cardinal

$16.00

spicy tuna, tataki tuna, crunch mix, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowfin tuna and escolar tuna

Caterpillar

$14.00

smoked salmon, smoked eel, cucumber tooped with avocado and eel sauce

C.J. Special

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Come and Get It

$16.00

$16.00

soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado topped with jalapenos, fresh salmon, mango, mango cilantro sauce and omega sauce

Crazy

$11.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions

Cucumber

$7.00

cucumber and sesame seeds

DFG

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tataki tuna and spicy ponzu

Dragon's Breath

$17.00

yellowfin tuna, ebi, avocado topped with crab mix, tobiko and wasabi mayo

Geisha

$14.00

tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, smoked eel topped with tobiko

Girl On Fire

$15.00

$15.00

crab mix, tempura shrimp topped with ebi, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

Kamikaze

$13.00

$13.00

fried roll with soy paper, avocado, crab mix and spicy tuna

MNB

$14.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with avocado, smoked eel and eel sauce

Mr. Kim

$14.00

california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions

Mt. Fuji

$20.00

soy paper, fried lobster, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wasabi mayo and omega sauce

Ocean

$18.00

$18.00

yellowtail, yellowfin tuna, super white tuna, asparargus, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno in a sesame soy paper

OMG

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil

Philadelphia

$9.00

smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds

Playboy

$14.00

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce

Rainbow

$15.00

california roll topped with 5 different fish and avocado

Rock N Roll

$18.00

korean style bbq beef tenderloin, scallions, spring mix, avocado, carrot, cucumber in a sesame soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo and togarashi red pepper

Salmon

$9.00

fresh salmon and sesame seeds

Scallop Volcano

$15.00

california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce

Spicy Mango

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, mango and mango cilantro sauce

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop

$9.00

spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and sesame seeds

Spicy Omega

$14.00

spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp topped with tuna, avocado, omega sauce and togarashi red pepper

Spider

$12.00

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Tuna

$10.00

fresh yellowfin tuna and sesame seeds

Vegetable

$7.00

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, oshinko and sesame seeds

Wasabi Special

$12.00

$12.00

california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce

Washington

$12.00

california roll topped with shredded crab mix and wasabi mayo

White Tiger

$15.00

$15.00

tempura shrimp, asparagus, tamago, avocado, spicy mayo topped with seared white tuna, eel sauce, and tobiko

Yellowtail

$8.00

fresh yellowtail and sesame seeds

Yummy

$10.00

tempura crunch, snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

$19.00

Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki g