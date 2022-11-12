- Home
Wasabi Sushi Bars Clayton
2,963 Reviews
$$
7726 Forsyth
Clayton, MO 63105
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
Edamame
steamed and salted soy beans
Stuffed Jalapenos
4 pc fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and drizzled with our house trio sauce
Gyoza
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Shumai
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
3 pc fried veggie spring rolls
Crab Rangoon
4 pc crab rangoon
Shrimp Tempura App
4 pc tempura shrimp served with tempura sauce
Veggie Tempura
6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce
Stuffed Avocado
Spicy tuna filled avocado topped with spicy mayo, chili sauce and scallions
Poke Tacos
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
Appetizer Sampler Combo
2 pc fried gyoza 2 pc wasabi goon 2 pc shrimp tempura 2 pc fried spring roll
Sashimi Special
Maki Rolls
Alaska
california roll topped with fresh salmon
Asparagus
asparagus and sesame seeds
Avocado
avocado and sesame seeds
Batman
smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce
Bonsai
tempura sweet potato, spring mix, carrot, agave, asparagus, and avocado
California
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Cardinal
spicy tuna, tataki tuna, crunch mix, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowfin tuna and escolar tuna
Caterpillar
smoked salmon, smoked eel, cucumber tooped with avocado and eel sauce
C.J. Special
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Come and Get It
soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado topped with jalapenos, fresh salmon, mango, mango cilantro sauce and omega sauce
Crazy
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions
Cucumber
cucumber and sesame seeds
DFG
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tataki tuna and spicy ponzu
Dragon's Breath
yellowfin tuna, ebi, avocado topped with crab mix, tobiko and wasabi mayo
Geisha
tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, smoked eel topped with tobiko
Girl On Fire
crab mix, tempura shrimp topped with ebi, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sriracha
Kamikaze
fried roll with soy paper, avocado, crab mix and spicy tuna
MNB
tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with avocado, smoked eel and eel sauce
Mr. Kim
california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Mt. Fuji
soy paper, fried lobster, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wasabi mayo and omega sauce
Ocean
yellowtail, yellowfin tuna, super white tuna, asparargus, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno in a sesame soy paper
OMG
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil
Philadelphia
smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Playboy
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Rainbow
california roll topped with 5 different fish and avocado
Rock N Roll
korean style bbq beef tenderloin, scallions, spring mix, avocado, carrot, cucumber in a sesame soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo and togarashi red pepper
Salmon
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
Scallop Volcano
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce
Spicy Mango
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, mango and mango cilantro sauce
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber and sesame seeds
Spicy Omega
spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp topped with tuna, avocado, omega sauce and togarashi red pepper
Spider
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
Tuna
fresh yellowfin tuna and sesame seeds
Vegetable
cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, oshinko and sesame seeds
Wasabi Special
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Washington
california roll topped with shredded crab mix and wasabi mayo
White Tiger
tempura shrimp, asparagus, tamago, avocado, spicy mayo topped with seared white tuna, eel sauce, and tobiko
Yellowtail
fresh yellowtail and sesame seeds
Yummy
tempura crunch, snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions