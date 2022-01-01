- Home
Wasabi Sushi Bars St. Charles
No reviews yet
1650 Beale Street Suite 175
St Charles, MO 63303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
Edamame
steamed and salted soy beans
Stuffed Jalapenos
4 pc fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and drizzled with our house trio sauce
Gyoza
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Shumai
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
3 pc fried veggie spring rolls
Crab Rangoon
4 pc crab rangoon
Shrimp Tempura App
4 pc tempura shrimp served with tempura sauce
Veggie Tempura
6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce
Stuffed Avocado
Spicy tuna filled avocado topped with spicy mayo, chili sauce and scallions
Poke Tacos
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
Appetizer Sampler Combo
2 pc fried gyoza 2 pc wasabi goon 2 pc shrimp tempura 2 pc fried spring roll
Sashimi Special
Maki Rolls
Alaska
california roll topped with fresh salmon
Asparagus
asparagus and sesame seeds
Avocado
avocado and sesame seeds
Batman
smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce
Bonsai
tempura sweet potato, spring mix, carrot, agave, asparagus, and avocado
California
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Cardinal
spicy tuna, tataki tuna, crunch mix, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowfin tuna and escolar tuna
Caterpillar
smoked salmon, smoked eel, cucumber tooped with avocado and eel sauce
C.J. Special
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Come and Get It
soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado topped with jalapenos, fresh salmon, mango, mango cilantro sauce and omega sauce
Crazy
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions
Cucumber
cucumber and sesame seeds
DFG
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tataki tuna and spicy ponzu
Dragon's Breath
yellowfin tuna, ebi, avocado topped with crab mix, tobiko and wasabi mayo
Firecracker
fried roll with tuna, cream cheese, scallions, crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo and spicy seafood sauce
Geisha
tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, smoked eel topped with tobiko
Girl On Fire
crab mix, tempura shrimp topped with ebi, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sriracha
Kamikaze
fried roll with soy paper, avocado, crab mix and spicy tuna
MNB
tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with avocado, smoked eel and eel sauce
Mr. Kim
california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Mt. Fuji
soy paper, fried lobster, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wasabi mayo and omega sauce
Ocean
yellowtail, yellowfin tuna, super white tuna, asparargus, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno in a sesame soy paper
OMG
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil
Philadelphia
smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Playboy
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Rainbow
california roll topped with 5 different fish and avocado
Rock N Roll
korean style bbq beef tenderloin, scallions, spring mix, avocado, carrot, cucumber in a sesame soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo and togarashi red pepper
Salmon
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
Scallop Volcano
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce
Spicy Mango
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, mango and mango cilantro sauce
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber and sesame seeds
Spicy Omega
spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp topped with tuna, avocado, omega sauce and togarashi red pepper
Spider
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
Tuna
fresh yellowfin tuna and sesame seeds
Vegetable
cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, oshinko and sesame seeds
Wasabi Special
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Washington
california roll topped with shredded crab mix and wasabi mayo
White Tiger
tempura shrimp, asparagus, tamago, avocado, spicy mayo topped with seared white tuna, eel sauce, and tobiko
Yellowtail
fresh yellowtail and sesame seeds
Yummy
tempura crunch, snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions
Entrees
Grilled Salmon
Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki glaze, served with grilled asparagus
Spicy Entree
Spicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice
Teriyaki Entree
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice
Poke Bowl
Assorted veggies over sushi rice with choice of Tofu, Salmon or Tuna
Chicken Katsu
Deep fried Panko breaded chicken served with a house Tonkatsu sauce and rice
Bento Entree
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Grilled Salmon served with stir fry veggies, rice, egg roll and california roll
Nigiri or Sashimi
Maguro (2pc)
fresh yellowfin tuna
Sake (2pc)
fresh salmon
Shiro Maguro (2pc)
escolar tuna
Ebi (2pc)
steamed shrimp
Kani (2pc)
snow crab
Saba (2pc)
makerel
Tamago (2pc)
sweet egg omelet
Unagi (2pc)
smoked eel
Hamachi (2pc)
yellowtail
Tataki Tuna (2pc)
seared albacore
Tako (2pc)
octopus
Tobiko (2 pc)
flying fish egg
Masago (2 pc)
Uni
Uni 2pc
Masago
Hirame ( 2pc)
Combo Nigiri Maki Platter
Sashimi Combos
Noodles
Sides
Sauces
Togo Packaging Accessories
Kids Menu
Limited Time
NA Beverages
Tea
Redbull
Vegetarian Maki Rolls
Vegetable Vegan
cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, sesame seeds and oshinko
Asparagus Vegan
asparagus and sesame seeds
Avocado Vegan
avocado and sesame seeds
Cucumber Vegan
cucumber and sesame seeds
Oshinko Vegan
pickled radish and sesame seeds
Bonsai roll
fried sweet potato, agave, spring mix, carrot, asparagus and avocado
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetarian entree
Gluten Free Rolls
Alaska with Snow Crab
snow crab, cucumber, avocado and fresh salmon
California with Snow Crab
snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Crazy
tuna, salmon, yellowtial, scallions, cucumber, avocado and chili sauce
DFG no sauce
spicy tuna, cucumber and seared albacore
Salmon Roll
fresh salmon
Tuna Roll
fresh tuna
Yellowtail Roll
fresh yellowtail and scallions
Asparagus Roll
asparagus
Cucumber Roll
cucumber
Oshinko Roll
pickled radish
Avocado Roll
avocado
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and avocado
Rainbow Roll with Snow crab
5 types of fish and avocado, snow crab and cucumber
Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon, spicy mayo and cucumber
Spicy Scallop
spicy scallops, spicy mayop and cucumber
Spicy Mango
spicy tuna, cucumber, mango, avocado and mango cilnatro sauce
Vegetable
carrots, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko and avocado
Gluten Free Nigiri
Maguro 2 pc
fresh yellofin tuna
Sake 2 pc
fresh salmon
Shiro Maguro 2 pc
escolar tuna
Ebi 2 pc
steamed shrimp
Kani 2 pc
snow crab
Saba 2 pc
makerel
Hamchi 2 pc
yellowtail
Ika 2 pc
squid
Tataki tuna 2 pc no sauce
seared albacore
Tako 2 pc
octopus
Edamame
steamed soybeans
Hamachi Kama
baked yellowtail collar
Stuffed Avocado
spicy tuna filled avocado with spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions
Gluten Free Entree
Gluten Free Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles, MO 63303