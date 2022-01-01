Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wasabi Sushi Bars Town & Country

review star

No reviews yet

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive

Town and Country, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California
Gyoza
Crab Rangoon

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

steamed and salted soy beans

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.00

4 pc fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and drizzled with our house trio sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork

Shumai

$6.00

6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings

Age-Dashi Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

3 pc fried veggie spring rolls

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

4 pc crab rangoon

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.00

4 pc tempura shrimp served with tempura sauce

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$10.00

Spicy tuna filled avocado topped with spicy mayo, chili sauce and scallions

Poke Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon

Appetizer Sampler Combo

$13.00

2 pc fried gyoza 2 pc wasabi goon 2 pc shrimp tempura 2 pc fried spring roll

Sashimi Special

$16.00

Maki Rolls

Alaska

Alaska

$13.00

california roll topped with fresh salmon

Asparagus

$7.00

asparagus and sesame seeds

Avocado

$7.00

avocado and sesame seeds

Batman

$11.00

smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce

Bonsai

$8.00

tempura sweet potato, spring mix, carrot, agave, asparagus, and avocado

California

$8.00

crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds

Cardinal

$16.00

spicy tuna, tataki tuna, crunch mix, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowfin tuna and escolar tuna

Caterpillar

$14.00

smoked salmon, smoked eel, cucumber tooped with avocado and eel sauce

C.J. Special

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Come and Get It

Come and Get It

$16.00

soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado topped with jalapenos, fresh salmon, mango, mango cilantro sauce and omega sauce

Crazy

$11.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions

Cucumber

$7.00

cucumber and sesame seeds

DFG

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tataki tuna and spicy ponzu

Dragon's Breath

$17.00

yellowfin tuna, ebi, avocado topped with crab mix, tobiko and wasabi mayo

Geisha

$14.00

tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, smoked eel topped with tobiko

Girl On Fire

Girl On Fire

$15.00

crab mix, tempura shrimp topped with ebi, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

Kamikaze

Kamikaze

$13.00

fried roll with soy paper, avocado, crab mix and spicy tuna

MNB

$14.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with avocado, smoked eel and eel sauce

Mr. Kim

$14.00

california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions

Mt. Fuji

$20.00

soy paper, fried lobster, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wasabi mayo and omega sauce

Ocean

Ocean

$18.00

yellowtail, yellowfin tuna, super white tuna, asparargus, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno in a sesame soy paper

OMG

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil

Philadelphia

$9.00

smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds

Playboy

Playboy

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce

Rainbow

$15.00

california roll topped with 5 different fish and avocado

Rock N Roll

$18.00

korean style bbq beef tenderloin, scallions, spring mix, avocado, carrot, cucumber in a sesame soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo and togarashi red pepper

Salmon

$9.00

fresh salmon and sesame seeds

Scallop Volcano

$15.00

california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce

Spicy Mango

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, mango and mango cilantro sauce

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop

$9.00

spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and sesame seeds

Spicy Omega

$14.00

spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp topped with tuna, avocado, omega sauce and togarashi red pepper

Spider

$12.00

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Tuna

$10.00

fresh yellowfin tuna and sesame seeds

Vegetable

Vegetable

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, oshinko and sesame seeds

Wasabi Special

Wasabi Special

$12.00

california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce

Washington

$12.00

california roll topped with shredded crab mix and wasabi mayo

White Tiger

White Tiger

$15.00

tempura shrimp, asparagus, tamago, avocado, spicy mayo topped with seared white tuna, eel sauce, and tobiko

Yellowtail

$8.00

fresh yellowtail and sesame seeds

Yummy

$10.00

tempura crunch, snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki glaze, served with grilled asparagus

Spicy Entree

$13.00

Spicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice

Teriyaki Entree

Teriyaki Entree

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.00

Assorted veggies over sushi rice with choice of Tofu, Salmon or Tuna

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Deep fried Panko breaded chicken served with a house Tonkatsu sauce and rice

Bento Entree

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Grilled Salmon served with stir fry veggies, rice, egg roll and california roll

Nigiri or Sashimi

Maguro (2pc)

Maguro (2pc)

$7.00

fresh yellowfin tuna

Sake (2pc)

Sake (2pc)

$6.00

fresh salmon

Shiro Maguro (2pc)

$6.00

escolar tuna

Ebi (2pc)

$6.00

steamed shrimp

Kani (2pc)

$6.00

snow crab

Saba (2pc)

$6.00

makerel

Tamago (2pc)

$5.00

sweet egg omelet

Unagi (2pc)

$7.00

smoked eel

Hamachi (2pc)

$6.00

yellowtail

Tataki Tuna (2pc)

$6.00

seared albacore

Tako (2pc)

$6.00

octopus

Tobiko (2 pc)

$6.00

flying fish egg

Masago (2 pc)

$6.00

Uni

$14.00

Combo Nigiri Maki Platter

Combo 1

$25.00

Choice 1 Maki, 6 pc chef choice nigiri or sashimi

Combo 2

Combo 2

$50.00

Choice 2 Maki, 12 pc chef choice nigiri or sashimi

Combo 3

$75.00

Choice 3 Maki, 18 pc chef choice nigiri or sashimi

Sashimi Combos

Small Sashimi Combo

$17.00

6 pc chefs choice assorted fish

Medium Sashimi Combo

$29.00

12 pc chefs choice assorted fish

Large Sashimi Combo

$44.00

20 pc chefs choice assorted fish

Chirashi

$20.00

8 pc chefs choice assorted fish on sushi rice

Noodles

Yaki Soba

$10.00

stir fryed egg noddles with vegetables

Udon

$10.00

thick noodles, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and fishcakes and broth

Sides

House Salad

$3.00

Squid Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Gyoza Soup

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

Brown Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Spicy Ponzu

$0.50

Omega Sauce

$0.50

Mango Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Olive Oil

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Togo Packaging Accessories

Regular Soy Sauce

soy sauce options, ginger, wasabi

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

Out of stock

Chopstick

Fork

Out of stock

Spoon

Out of stock

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

No Ginger

No Wasabi

No Utensils

Kids Menu

Kids Yaki Soba

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cali Roll

$7.00

Limited Time

Incredible Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Jade Dragon

$15.00Out of stock

Yakitori

$12.00Out of stock

Wasabi Dragon Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Seared Sesame Tuna Tataki

$18.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mango

Peach

Strawberry

Hibiscus

$5.00

Zen Green

$5.00

Breakfast

$5.00

Passion

$5.00

Redbull

Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

Redbull SF

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Maki Rolls

Vegetable Vegan

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, sesame seeds and oshinko

Asparagus Vegan

$7.00

asparagus and sesame seeds

Avocado Vegan

$7.00

avocado and sesame seeds

Cucumber Vegan

$7.00

cucumber and sesame seeds

Oshinko Vegan

$7.00Out of stock

pickled radish and sesame seeds

Bonsai roll

$8.00

fried sweet potato, agave, spring mix, carrot, asparagus and avocado

Vegetarian Appetizers

Age Dashi Tofu W/ Sweet Chilli Sauce sauce

$6.00

Deep fried tofu

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

steamed and salted soy beans

Veggie Tempura W/ Sweet Chilli sauce

$7.00

6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce

Vegetarian entree

Tofu Poke Bowl Vegan

$9.00

Assorted veggies over sushi rice with Tofu

Vegetarian Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Gluten Free Rolls

Alaska with Snow Crab

$14.00

snow crab, cucumber, avocado and fresh salmon

California with Snow Crab

$10.00

snow crab, cucumber and avocado

Crazy

$11.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtial, scallions, cucumber, avocado and chili sauce

DFG no sauce

$13.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and seared albacore

Salmon Roll

$7.00

fresh salmon

Tuna Roll

$9.00

fresh tuna

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

fresh yellowtail and scallions

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

asparagus

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

cucumber

Oshinko Roll

$7.00Out of stock

pickled radish

Avocado Roll

$7.00

avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and avocado

Rainbow Roll with Snow crab

$16.00

5 types of fish and avocado, snow crab and cucumber

Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce

$15.00

spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

spicy salmon, spicy mayo and cucumber

Spicy Scallop

$9.00

spicy scallops, spicy mayop and cucumber

Spicy Mango

$13.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, mango, avocado and mango cilnatro sauce

Vegetable

$7.00

carrots, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko and avocado

Gluten Free Nigiri

Maguro 2 pc

$7.00

fresh yellofin tuna

Sake 2 pc

$6.00

fresh salmon

Shiro Maguro 2 pc

$6.00

escolar tuna

Ebi 2 pc

$5.00

steamed shrimp

Kani 2 pc

$6.00

snow crab

Saba 2 pc

$6.00

makerel

Hamchi 2 pc

$6.00Out of stock

yellowtail

Ika 2 pc

$6.00Out of stock

squid

Tataki tuna 2 pc no sauce

$6.00

seared albacore

Tako 2 pc

$6.00Out of stock

octopus

Edamame

$5.00Out of stock

steamed soybeans

Hamachi Kama

$10.00Out of stock

baked yellowtail collar

Stuffed Avocado

$8.00Out of stock

spicy tuna filled avocado with spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions

Gluten Free Entree

Grilled Salmon no sauce

$18.00

fresh 6 oz filet served with grilled asparagus and rice

Gluten Free Sides

Brown Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Gluten Free Fried Rice

$5.00

gluten fried rice served with egg, carrot and onion

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

steamed and salted soy beans

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.00

4 pc fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and drizzled with our house trio sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork

Shumai

$6.00

6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings

Age-Dashi Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

3 pc fried veggie spring rolls

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

4 pc crab rangoon

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.00

4 pc tempura shrimp served with tempura sauce

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

6 pc assorted tempura vegetables served with tempura sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$10.00

Spicy tuna filled avocado topped with spicy mayo, chili sauce and scallions

Poke Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon

Appetizer Sampler Combo

$13.00

2 pc fried gyoza 2 pc wasabi goon 2 pc shrimp tempura 2 pc fried spring roll

Sashimi Special

$16.00

Maki Rolls

Alaska

Alaska

$13.00

california roll topped with fresh salmon

Asparagus

$7.00

asparagus and sesame seeds

Avocado

$7.00

avocado and sesame seeds

Batman

$11.00

smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce

Bonsai

$8.00

tempura sweet potato, spring mix, carrot, agave, asparagus, and avocado

California

$8.00

crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds

Cardinal

$16.00

spicy tuna, tataki tuna, crunch mix, cucumber, avocado topped with yellowfin tuna and escolar tuna

Caterpillar

$14.00

smoked salmon, smoked eel, cucumber tooped with avocado and eel sauce

C.J. Special

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Come and Get It

Come and Get It

$16.00

soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado topped with jalapenos, fresh salmon, mango, mango cilantro sauce and omega sauce

Crazy

$11.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions

Cucumber

$7.00

cucumber and sesame seeds

DFG

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tataki tuna and spicy ponzu

Dragon's Breath

$17.00

yellowfin tuna, ebi, avocado topped with crab mix, tobiko and wasabi mayo

Geisha

$14.00

tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, smoked eel topped with tobiko

Girl On Fire

Girl On Fire

$15.00

crab mix, tempura shrimp topped with ebi, avocado, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

Kamikaze

Kamikaze

$13.00

fried roll with soy paper, avocado, crab mix and spicy tuna

MNB

$14.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with avocado, smoked eel and eel sauce

Mr. Kim

$14.00

california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions

Mt. Fuji

$20.00

soy paper, fried lobster, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wasabi mayo and omega sauce

Ocean

Ocean

$18.00

yellowtail, yellowfin tuna, super white tuna, asparargus, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno in a sesame soy paper

OMG

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil

Philadelphia

$9.00

smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds

Playboy

Playboy

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce

Rainbow

$15.00

california roll topped with 5 different fish and avocado

Rock N Roll

$18.00

korean style bbq beef tenderloin, scallions, spring mix, avocado, carrot, cucumber in a sesame soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo and togarashi red pepper

Salmon

$9.00

fresh salmon and sesame seeds

Scallop Volcano

$15.00

california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce

Spicy Mango

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, mango and mango cilantro sauce

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop

$9.00

spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and sesame seeds

Spicy Omega

$14.00

spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp topped with tuna, avocado, omega sauce and togarashi red pepper

Spider

$12.00

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Tuna

$10.00

fresh yellowfin tuna and sesame seeds

Vegetable

Vegetable

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, oshinko and sesame seeds

Wasabi Special

Wasabi Special

$12.00

california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce

Washington

$12.00

california roll topped with shredded crab mix and wasabi mayo

White Tiger

White Tiger

$15.00

tempura shrimp, asparagus, tamago, avocado, spicy mayo topped with seared white tuna, eel sauce, and tobiko

Yellowtail

$8.00

fresh yellowtail and sesame seeds

Yummy

$10.00

tempura crunch, snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki glaze, served with grilled asparagus

Teriyaki Entree

Teriyaki Entree

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice

Spicy Entree

$13.00

Spicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Deep fried Panko breaded chicken served with a house Tonkatsu sauce and rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.00

Assorted veggies over sushi rice with choice of Tofu, Salmon or Tuna

Bento Entree

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Grilled Salmon served with stir fry veggies, rice, egg roll and california roll

Nigiri or Sashimi

Maguro (2pc)

Maguro (2pc)

$7.00

fresh yellowfin tuna

Sake (2pc)

Sake (2pc)

$6.00

fresh salmon

Shiro Maguro (2pc)

$6.00

escolar tuna

Ebi (2pc)

$6.00

steamed shrimp

Kani (2pc)

$6.00

snow crab

Saba (2pc)

$6.00

makerel

Tamago (2pc)

$5.00

sweet egg omelet

Unagi (2pc)

$7.00

smoked eel

Hamachi (2pc)

$6.00

yellowtail

Tataki Tuna (2pc)

$6.00

seared albacore

Tako (2pc)

$6.00

octopus

Tobiko (2 pc)

$6.00

flying fish egg

Masago (2 pc)

$6.00

Combo Nigiri Maki Platter

Combo 1

$25.00

Choice 1 Maki, 6 pc chef choice nigiri or sashimi

Combo 2

Combo 2

$50.00

Choice 2 Maki, 12 pc chef choice nigiri or sashimi

Combo 3

$75.00

Choice 3 Maki, 18 pc chef choice nigiri or sashimi

Sashimi Combos

Small Sashimi Combo

$17.00

6 pc chefs choice assorted fish

Medium Sashimi Combo

$29.00

12 pc chefs choice assorted fish

Large Sashimi Combo

$44.00

20 pc chefs choice assorted fish

Chirashi

$20.00

8 pc chefs choice assorted fish on sushi rice

Noodles

Yaki Soba

$10.00

stir fryed egg noddles with vegetables

Udon

$10.00

thick noodles, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and fishcakes and broth

Additions

House Salad

$3.00

Squid Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Gyoza Soup

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

Brown Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Spicy Ponzu

$0.50

Omega Sauce

$0.50

Mango Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Olive Oil

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Togo Packaging Accessories

Regular Soy Sauce

soy sauce options, ginger, wasabi

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

Out of stock

Chopstick

Fork

Out of stock

Spoon

Out of stock

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

No Ginger

No Wasabi

No Utensils

Kids Menu

Kids Yaki Soba

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cali Roll

$7.00

Limited Time

Incredible Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Jade Dragon

$15.00Out of stock

Yakitori

$12.00Out of stock

Wasabi Dragon Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Seared Sesame Tuna Tataki

$18.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

Website

Location

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country, MO 63017

Directions

Gallery
Wasabi Sushi Bars image
Wasabi Sushi Bars image
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery - 14195 Clayton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
14195 Clayton Rd Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.2 • 508
14412 Clayton Rd Ballwin, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Country Club - 288 Lamp And Lantern Village
orange starNo Reviews
288 Lamp And Lantern Village Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Town and Country

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
orange star4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Town and Country
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston