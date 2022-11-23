Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Wasabi Waukee

review star

No reviews yet

9500 University ave #2101

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Popular Items

California Roll
Pork Dumplings
Shrimp Tempura Roll

SODA | WATER TO GO

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Ginger Beer TOGO

$3.00Out of stock

30% RED WINE TO GO

(B) Cabernet Sauvignon Austin Hope TOGO

$52.50

(B) Cabernet Sauvignon Storypoint TOGO

$29.40

(B) Cabernet Sauvignon Treana TOGO

$35.00

(B) Malbec Finca Decero TOGO

$26.60

(B) Malbec Red Schooner TOGO

$49.00

(B) Merlot Duckhorn TOGO

$45.50

(B) Merlot Emmolo TOGO

$49.00

(B) Pinot Noir Belle Glos TOGO

$45.50

(B) Pinot Noir Boen TOGO

$31.50

(B) Pinot Noir The Four Graces TOGO

$33.60

(B) Red Blend Conundrum TOGO

$26.60

(B) Red Blend E Guigal TOGO

$28.00

(B) Red Blend Insurrection TOGO

$26.60

(B) Red Blend Taken TOGO

$39.20

(B) Red Blend The Mariner TOGO

$49.00

(B) Red Blend The Prisoner TOGO

$54.60

(B) Shiraz Yalumba Patchwork TOGO

$33.60Out of stock

(B) Temperanillo Marques De Caceres TOGO

$33.60

(B) Zinfandel Moss Roxx TOGO

$33.60Out of stock

(B) Zinfandel Saldo TOGO

$36.40

30% WHITE | ROSE TO GO

(B) Chardonnay J Vineyards TOGO

$33.60

(B) Chardonnay Mannequin TOGO

$42.00Out of stock

(B) Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver TOGO

$32.20

(B) Chenin Blanc Pine Ridge TOGO

$26.60

(B) Pinot Grigio Maso Canali TOGO

$32.20

(B) Pinot Gris Ponzi TOGO

$29.40

(B) Prosecco La Marca TOGO

$26.60

(B) Riesling Kung Fu Girl TOGO

$26.60

(B) Rose Fleurs de Prairie TOGO

$32.20

(B) Sauvignon Blanc Saint Clair TOGO

$42.00

(B) Sauvignon Blanc Charels Krugg TOGO

$26.60

(B) Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford TOGO

$26.60

(B) Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado TOGO

$23.80

(B) Sparkling Rose Gloria Ferrer TOGO

$42.00

(B) White Blend Conundrum TOGO

$32.20

BEER TO GO

Asahi TOGO

$6.00

Bud Light TOGO

$5.00

Chang TOGO

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light TOGO

$5.00

Michelob Ultra TOGO

$5.00

Miller Lite TOGO

$5.00

Sapporo 22oz Can TOGO

$10.00

Sapporo Bottle TOGO

$6.00

Stella Artois TOGO

$6.00

Tsingtao TOGO

$6.00Out of stock

SAKE TO GO

Choya Plum TOGO

$34.00

Crazy Milk TOGO

$18.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Excellent TOGO

$28.00

Moonstone Asian Pear TOGO

$34.00

Ozeki Taruzake TOGO

$20.00

Hakutsuri Sayuri TOGO

$15.00+

Shimizu Pure Dusk TOGO

$24.00Out of stock

Tyku Coconut TOGO

$15.00Out of stock

SOUP | SALAD

Miso Soup

$3.00

Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.

Spicy Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Gluten free. Spicy.

LARGE Miso Soup

$9.00

Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.

LARGE Spicy Egg Drop Soup

$10.50

Gluten free. Spicy.

Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup

$10.00

Gluten free. Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, shiitake mushroom, tomato, cilantro, spicy herb broth.

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Avocado, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.

Green Salad

$4.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.

Kani Salad

$9.00

Spicy. Shredded crab, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Spicy Squid Salad

$10.00

Spicy. Cucumber, mushroom, spicy sesame ginger dressing.

KITCHEN STARTER

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Grilled Beef Negimaki

$12.00

Tender sliced steak wrapped with scallion inside and grilled with a sweet and savory umami sauce.

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$10.00
Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Shrimp Rangoons

$11.00

Spicy Chicken Wontons

$10.00

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

Veggie Dumplings

$8.00Out of stock

Korean Fried Chicken

$11.00

Spicy. Crispy bite sized chicken served with a sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce.

Sushi Bar STARTER

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

Raw. 7 pcs chef choice sashimi.

Kimchi White Tuna

$14.00

Raw. Spicy. Seared white tuna, sichimi, kimchi, green onion, masago, spicy kimchi sesame dressing.

Hamachi Chili

$15.00

Raw. Gluten free. Spicy. Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce.

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Raw. Diced tuna, cucumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing.

San Francisco

$14.00

Tempura fried, Crabstick, Cream Cheese, Topped with Mayo, Eel sauce and Jalapeno.

SUSHI

Crabstick Sushi

$5.00

Eel Sushi

$7.00

***Cannot be made gluten free.

Octopus Sushi

$5.00

Gluten free.

Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Raw. Gluten free.

Salmon Toro Sushi

$9.00

Raw.

Scallop Sushi

$10.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

Tobiko Sushi

$5.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Chu-Toro Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

Raw.

Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Raw. Gluten free.

White Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.50

Raw.

O Toro Sushi

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Yellowtail Sushi

$9.00Out of stock

SASHIMI

Crabstick Sashimi

$5.00

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

***Cannot be made gluten free.

Octopus Sashimi

$5.00

Gluten free.

Salmon Sashimi

$6.50

Raw. Gluten free.

Salmon Toro Sashimi

$9.00

Raw.

Scallop Sashimi

$10.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$5.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Chu-toro Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Raw.

Tuna Sashimi

$6.50

Raw. Gluten free.

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Raw. Gluten free.

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.50

Raw.

OToro Sashimi

$18.00

Fresh Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

CLASSIC ROLL

California Roll

$6.00

Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Eel, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Eel, cucumber, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Mixed Veggie Roll

$5.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Asparagus, cucumber, avocado.

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Raw.

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Raw.

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Raw.

Seared Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Raw. Gluten free. Seared tuna, avocado and cucumber.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Crab, spicy mayo.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Raw. Salmon, spicy mayo, crunch.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, crunch.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Raw. Yellowtail, spicy mayo, crunch.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

Sweet potato, unagi sauce.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Raw.

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Raw.

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Raw.

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.00

Raw.

Crispy Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, unagi sauce.

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Vegetarian.

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Vegetarian.

Crab Cheese Mango Roll

$7.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

Crispy chicken, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.

SPECIAL ROLL

Angry Dragon

$16.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Chef Roll

$16.00

Raw. Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus topped w. tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Crouching Tiger

$16.00

Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w. spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce.

Honey Rainbow

$15.00

Raw. Crab, cucumber, avocado topped w. tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, masago and honey wasabi sauce.

Iowa Strong

$16.00

Raw. Crab, cucumber, avocado topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

King Crab Crunch

$17.00

Raw. Tempura roll w. king crab, seafood mix, onion tempura topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Marilyn Monroll

$16.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.

Mr. Miyagi Unagi

$16.00

Raw. Eel tempura topped w. spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Out of Control

$16.00

Raw. Tempura roll w. spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, shiso topped w. Chef's special sauces. ***Cannot be made gluten free.

Thunder

$17.00

Raw. Salmon, snow crab, avocado topped w. crab, crunch and spicy mayo.

Triple Tuna

$16.00

Raw. Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado topped w. seared tuna and spicy mango sauce.

Wasabi Roll

$18.00

Raw. No rice. Crab, salmon, tuna avocado wrapped in cucumber topped w. spicy yellowtail and a side of yuzu wasabi sauce.

Sashimi Roll

$18.00

Sushi Bar PLATTER

Spicy Maki Combo

$21.00

Raw. Spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon.

Sushi Dinner

$28.00

Raw. 9 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Dinner

$32.00

Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, seasoned sushi rice.

Sushi & Sashimi for 1

$31.00

Raw. Chef choice. 8 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$62.00

Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, 10 pieces sushi, special roll.

Sushi Party Platter

$87.00

Raw. California, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, out of control, triple tuna, honey rainbow.

KITCHEN ENTREE

Chilean Sea Bass /rice

$30.00

Spicy. Pan roasted Chilean sea bass, steamed asparagus in a spicy ginger scallion sauce.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp /rice

$22.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp, creamy Grand Marnier sauce, candied walnuts.

Crispy Orange Chicken /rice

$17.00

Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.

General Tso Chicken /rice

$17.00

Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.

Hong Kong Steak /rice

$25.00

Spicy. Cubed steak, onion, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, crispy shallot, spicy brown sauce.

Pan Roasted Salmon /rice

$24.00

Gluten free. Sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.

Red Curry Chicken /rice

$17.00

Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.

Red Curry Duck /rice

$19.00

Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.

Red Curry Shrimp /rice

$22.00

Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.

Sesame Chicken /rice

$17.00

Crispy coated chicken w. a sweet and savory sauce and toasted sesame.

Teriyaki Chicken /rice

$17.00

Gluten free. Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon /rice

$22.00

Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Shrimp /rice

$22.00

Gluten free. Grilled shrimp, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Steak /rice

$22.00

Grilled steak, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.

Thai Cashew Chicken /rice

$17.00

Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.

Thai Cashew Shrimp /rice

$22.00

Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.

NOODLE

Char Siu Pork Ramen

$16.00

Char siu pork, tonkotsu broth, egg noodles, egg, veggies.

Chicken Wonton Ramen

$16.00

Chicken wonton, seasonal veggie, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.

Pad Thai Beef

$17.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Pad Thai Chicken

$15.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Pad Thai Shrimp

$17.00

Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.

Spicy Kimchi Ramen Pork

$16.00

Spicy. Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.

Spicy Kimchi Ramen Seafood

$18.00

Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, fish cake, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, tomato, fish cake, mixed veggies in a spicy herb broth.

Yaki Soba Beef

$17.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

Yaki Soba Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

Yaki Soba Shrimp

$17.00

Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.

RICE

Gyudon

$17.00

Classic Japanese comfort food with sliced beef, onion, carrot, broccoli in a sweet savory sauce with a poached egg.

Jap Fried Rice Beef

$16.00

Jap Fried Rice Chicken

$14.00

Jap Fried Rice Duck

$16.00

Jap Fried Rice Pork

$14.00

Jap Fried Rice Shrimp

$16.00

Jap Fried Rice Veggie

$13.00

Jap Fried Rice Combo

$16.00

Kimchi Fried Rice Beef

$17.00

Spicy.

Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken

$15.00

Spicy.

Kimchi Fried Rice Duck

$17.00

Spicy.

Kimchi Fried Rice Pork

$15.00

Spicy.

Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp

$17.00

Spicy.

Kimchi Fried Rice Veggie

$14.00

Spicy.

Kimchi Fried Rice Combo

$17.00

Spicy.

DESSERT

Chocolate Overload Cake

$9.00

A chocolate lover’s dream.

Choclate Mochi

$5.00

SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

SIDE Avocado

$2.00

SIDE Chili Oil

$1.00

SIDE Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Eel Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00

SIDE Ginger Dressing

$1.00

SIDE Honey Wasabi Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Kimchi

$4.00

SIDE Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SIDE Sriracha

$1.00

SIDE Sweet Sour Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Steamed Veggies

$6.00

PINT Ginger Dressing

$5.00

QUART Ginger Dressing

$10.00

LOGO Chopsticks

$15.00

TO GO REQUESTS

NO UTENSILS

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Chopsticks

TODAYS SPECIALS

Grilled Beef Negimaki

$12.00

Tender sliced steak wrapped with scallion inside and grilled with a sweet and savory umami sauce.

Korean Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Marinated thin sliced beef served with lettuce and spicy ssamjang sauce on side.

Spicy Girl

$18.00

Raw. Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapeno topped with tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, scallion and masago.

Korean Bulgogi Beef /rice

$20.00

Tender slices of beef sauteed with a sweet and savory Korean sauce with onion, carrot, mushroom and broccoli.

Crispy Red Snapper /rice

$26.00

Crispy red snapper in a sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper and cilantro.

Chocolate Overload Cake

$9.00

A chocolate lover’s dream.

Hat - Blue

$15.00
Hat - Dark Grey

$15.00
Hat - Light Grey

$15.00

Andreas Angel Roll

$16.00

Raw. Seared pepper tuna, spicy crab, seaweed salad (wakame), wrapped in soy nori, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce and honey wasabi sauce. **20% of the proceeds of each Andrea's Angel Roll will be donated towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis (CF), in honor or Andrea Rider who battles CF daily. Thank you! **AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ONLY

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
