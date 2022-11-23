Wasabi Waukee

Andreas Angel Roll

$16.00

Raw. Seared pepper tuna, spicy crab, seaweed salad (wakame), wrapped in soy nori, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce and honey wasabi sauce. **20% of the proceeds of each Andrea's Angel Roll will be donated towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis (CF), in honor or Andrea Rider who battles CF daily. Thank you! **AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ONLY