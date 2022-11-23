- Home
Wasabi Waukee
No reviews yet
9500 University ave #2101
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Popular Items
SODA | WATER TO GO
30% RED WINE TO GO
(B) Cabernet Sauvignon Austin Hope TOGO
(B) Cabernet Sauvignon Storypoint TOGO
(B) Cabernet Sauvignon Treana TOGO
(B) Malbec Finca Decero TOGO
(B) Malbec Red Schooner TOGO
(B) Merlot Duckhorn TOGO
(B) Merlot Emmolo TOGO
(B) Pinot Noir Belle Glos TOGO
(B) Pinot Noir Boen TOGO
(B) Pinot Noir The Four Graces TOGO
(B) Red Blend Conundrum TOGO
(B) Red Blend E Guigal TOGO
(B) Red Blend Insurrection TOGO
(B) Red Blend Taken TOGO
(B) Red Blend The Mariner TOGO
(B) Red Blend The Prisoner TOGO
(B) Shiraz Yalumba Patchwork TOGO
(B) Temperanillo Marques De Caceres TOGO
(B) Zinfandel Moss Roxx TOGO
(B) Zinfandel Saldo TOGO
30% WHITE | ROSE TO GO
(B) Chardonnay J Vineyards TOGO
(B) Chardonnay Mannequin TOGO
(B) Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver TOGO
(B) Chenin Blanc Pine Ridge TOGO
(B) Pinot Grigio Maso Canali TOGO
(B) Pinot Gris Ponzi TOGO
(B) Prosecco La Marca TOGO
(B) Riesling Kung Fu Girl TOGO
(B) Rose Fleurs de Prairie TOGO
(B) Sauvignon Blanc Saint Clair TOGO
(B) Sauvignon Blanc Charels Krugg TOGO
(B) Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford TOGO
(B) Sparkling Rose Freixenet Rosado TOGO
(B) Sparkling Rose Gloria Ferrer TOGO
(B) White Blend Conundrum TOGO
BEER TO GO
Asahi TOGO
Bud Light TOGO
Chang TOGO
Coors Light TOGO
Michelob Ultra TOGO
Miller Lite TOGO
Sapporo 22oz Can TOGO
Sapporo Bottle TOGO
Stella Artois TOGO
Tsingtao TOGO
SAKE TO GO
Choya Plum TOGO
Crazy Milk TOGO
Hakutsuru Excellent TOGO
Moonstone Asian Pear TOGO
Ozeki Taruzake TOGO
Hakutsuri Sayuri TOGO
Shimizu Pure Dusk TOGO
Tyku Coconut TOGO
SOUP | SALAD
Miso Soup
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
Spicy Egg Drop Soup
Gluten free. Spicy.
LARGE Miso Soup
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
LARGE Spicy Egg Drop Soup
Gluten free. Spicy.
Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup
Gluten free. Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, shiitake mushroom, tomato, cilantro, spicy herb broth.
Avocado Salad
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Avocado, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.
Green Salad
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, homemade ginger dressing.
Kani Salad
Spicy. Shredded crab, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo.
Seaweed Salad
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Spicy Squid Salad
Spicy. Cucumber, mushroom, spicy sesame ginger dressing.
KITCHEN STARTER
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Steamed Edamame
Grilled Beef Negimaki
Tender sliced steak wrapped with scallion inside and grilled with a sweet and savory umami sauce.
Grilled Shishito Peppers
Pork Dumplings
Shrimp Rangoons
Spicy Chicken Wontons
Spicy Edamame
Veggie Spring Rolls
Veggie Dumplings
Korean Fried Chicken
Spicy. Crispy bite sized chicken served with a sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce.
Sushi Bar STARTER
Sashimi Sampler
Raw. 7 pcs chef choice sashimi.
Kimchi White Tuna
Raw. Spicy. Seared white tuna, sichimi, kimchi, green onion, masago, spicy kimchi sesame dressing.
Hamachi Chili
Raw. Gluten free. Spicy. Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce.
Tuna Poke
Raw. Diced tuna, cucumber, onion, masago, spicy sesame dressing.
San Francisco
Tempura fried, Crabstick, Cream Cheese, Topped with Mayo, Eel sauce and Jalapeno.
SUSHI
Crabstick Sushi
Eel Sushi
***Cannot be made gluten free.
Octopus Sushi
Gluten free.
Salmon Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Salmon Toro Sushi
Raw.
Scallop Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Tamago Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Chu-Toro Sushi
Raw.
Tuna Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
White Tuna Sushi
Raw. Gluten free.
Yellowtail Sushi
Raw.
O Toro Sushi
Fresh Yellowtail Sushi
SASHIMI
Crabstick Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Gluten free.
Salmon Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Salmon Toro Sashimi
Raw.
Scallop Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Chu-toro Sashimi
Raw.
Tuna Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
White Tuna Sashimi
Raw. Gluten free.
Yellowtail Sashimi
Raw.
OToro Sashimi
Fresh Yellowtail Sashimi
CLASSIC ROLL
California Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel, cucumber, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Mixed Veggie Roll
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Asparagus, cucumber, avocado.
Philadelphia Roll
Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Raw.
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Raw.
Salmon Roll
Raw.
Seared Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll
Raw. Gluten free. Seared tuna, avocado and cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
Spicy Crab Roll
Crab, spicy mayo.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Raw. Salmon, spicy mayo, crunch.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, crunch.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Raw. Yellowtail, spicy mayo, crunch.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato, unagi sauce.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Raw.
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Raw.
Tuna Roll
Raw.
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Raw.
Crispy Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, unagi sauce.
Avocado Roll
Vegetarian.
Cucumber Roll
Vegetarian.
Crab Cheese Mango Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crispy chicken, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
SPECIAL ROLL
Angry Dragon
Raw. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, mango topped w. spicy crab and yuzu miso sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Chef Roll
Raw. Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus topped w. tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Crouching Tiger
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w. spicy tuna, truffle oil and unagi sauce.
Honey Rainbow
Raw. Crab, cucumber, avocado topped w. tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, masago and honey wasabi sauce.
Iowa Strong
Raw. Crab, cucumber, avocado topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
King Crab Crunch
Raw. Tempura roll w. king crab, seafood mix, onion tempura topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Marilyn Monroll
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
Mr. Miyagi Unagi
Raw. Eel tempura topped w. spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Out of Control
Raw. Tempura roll w. spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, shiso topped w. Chef's special sauces. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Thunder
Raw. Salmon, snow crab, avocado topped w. crab, crunch and spicy mayo.
Triple Tuna
Raw. Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura, avocado topped w. seared tuna and spicy mango sauce.
Wasabi Roll
Raw. No rice. Crab, salmon, tuna avocado wrapped in cucumber topped w. spicy yellowtail and a side of yuzu wasabi sauce.
Sashimi Roll
Sushi Bar PLATTER
Spicy Maki Combo
Raw. Spicy crab, spicy tuna, spicy salmon.
Sushi Dinner
Raw. 9 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.
Sashimi Dinner
Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, seasoned sushi rice.
Sushi & Sashimi for 1
Raw. Chef choice. 8 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll.
Sushi & Sashimi for 2
Raw. Chef choice. 15 pieces sashimi, 10 pieces sushi, special roll.
Sushi Party Platter
Raw. California, spicy tuna, spicy crab, marilyn monroll, angry dragon, out of control, triple tuna, honey rainbow.
KITCHEN ENTREE
Chilean Sea Bass /rice
Spicy. Pan roasted Chilean sea bass, steamed asparagus in a spicy ginger scallion sauce.
Crispy Jumbo Shrimp /rice
Crispy jumbo shrimp, creamy Grand Marnier sauce, candied walnuts.
Crispy Orange Chicken /rice
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.
General Tso Chicken /rice
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.
Hong Kong Steak /rice
Spicy. Cubed steak, onion, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, crispy shallot, spicy brown sauce.
Pan Roasted Salmon /rice
Gluten free. Sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.
Red Curry Chicken /rice
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
Red Curry Duck /rice
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
Red Curry Shrimp /rice
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
Sesame Chicken /rice
Crispy coated chicken w. a sweet and savory sauce and toasted sesame.
Teriyaki Chicken /rice
Gluten free. Grilled chicken, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Salmon /rice
Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Shrimp /rice
Gluten free. Grilled shrimp, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Steak /rice
Grilled steak, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Thai Cashew Chicken /rice
Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.
Thai Cashew Shrimp /rice
Spicy. Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, sugar snap peas, asparagus, cashews, Thai herb sauce.
NOODLE
Char Siu Pork Ramen
Char siu pork, tonkotsu broth, egg noodles, egg, veggies.
Chicken Wonton Ramen
Chicken wonton, seasonal veggie, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.
Pad Thai Beef
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Pad Thai Chicken
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Pad Thai Shrimp
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Spicy Kimchi Ramen Pork
Spicy. Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
Spicy Kimchi Ramen Seafood
Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, fish cake, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Spicy. Shrimp, scallop, mussels, tomato, fish cake, mixed veggies in a spicy herb broth.
Yaki Soba Beef
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
Yaki Soba Chicken
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
Yaki Soba Shrimp
Stir fried thin wheat noodle w. bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion.
RICE
Gyudon
Classic Japanese comfort food with sliced beef, onion, carrot, broccoli in a sweet savory sauce with a poached egg.
Jap Fried Rice Beef
Jap Fried Rice Chicken
Jap Fried Rice Duck
Jap Fried Rice Pork
Jap Fried Rice Shrimp
Jap Fried Rice Veggie
Jap Fried Rice Combo
Kimchi Fried Rice Beef
Spicy.
Kimchi Fried Rice Chicken
Spicy.
Kimchi Fried Rice Duck
Spicy.
Kimchi Fried Rice Pork
Spicy.
Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp
Spicy.
Kimchi Fried Rice Veggie
Spicy.
Kimchi Fried Rice Combo
Spicy.
SIDE ORDER
White Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
SIDE Avocado
SIDE Chili Oil
SIDE Dumpling Sauce
SIDE Eel Sauce
SIDE Fried Rice
SIDE Ginger Dressing
SIDE Honey Wasabi Sauce
SIDE Kimchi
SIDE Ponzu Sauce
SIDE Spicy Mayo
SIDE Sriracha
SIDE Sweet Sour Sauce
SIDE Steamed Veggies
PINT Ginger Dressing
QUART Ginger Dressing
LOGO Chopsticks
TODAYS SPECIALS
Grilled Beef Negimaki
Tender sliced steak wrapped with scallion inside and grilled with a sweet and savory umami sauce.
Korean Lettuce Wraps
Marinated thin sliced beef served with lettuce and spicy ssamjang sauce on side.
Spicy Girl
Raw. Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapeno topped with tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, scallion and masago.
Korean Bulgogi Beef /rice
Tender slices of beef sauteed with a sweet and savory Korean sauce with onion, carrot, mushroom and broccoli.
Crispy Red Snapper /rice
Crispy red snapper in a sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper and cilantro.
Chocolate Overload Cake
A chocolate lover’s dream.
Hat - Blue
Hat - Dark Grey
Hat - Light Grey
Andreas Angel Roll
Raw. Seared pepper tuna, spicy crab, seaweed salad (wakame), wrapped in soy nori, topped with salmon, avocado, unagi sauce and honey wasabi sauce. **20% of the proceeds of each Andrea's Angel Roll will be donated towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis (CF), in honor or Andrea Rider who battles CF daily. Thank you! **AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ONLY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines, IA 50266