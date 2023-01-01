Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wasabi's 59217 East End Rd

59217 East End Rd

Homer, AK 99603

Food

Starters / Salads

Ahi Poke

$20.00

Ahi poke served with daikon radish, seaweed salad, and marinated cucumbers

Black Cod App

$24.00

Bratwurst

$15.00

Buddha Ahi Poke Bowl

$30.00

Ahi tuna tossed with spicy soy, garlic chili, and sesame seed oil served with quinoa kale, fresh avocado, diced cucumber, and bell peppers

Duck Pizza

$18.00

Duck Tacos

$18.00

Goddess Salad

$28.00

Hot-Butt Dip

$26.00

Halibut with artichoke hearts, jalapenos, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese served with yucca fries

Miso Soup

$6.00

Miso-Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine tossed in our miso-caesar dressing topped with marinade water chestnuts, parmesan cheese, and black sesame seeds

Portobella Fritters

$18.00

Potstickers

$13.00

Fried pork and vegetable dumplings with pesto-sake, drizzled with pomegranate molasses

Salmon Poke

$20.00

Salmon served with daikon radish, seaweed salad, and marinated cucumbers

Sides- Bread

$3.00

Sides- Forbidden Rice

$6.00

Sides- Fries

$6.00

Sides- Plantain

$6.00

Sides- Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Sides- Yucca

$6.00

Smoked Black Cod Dip

$24.00

Smoked black cod dip, made with tarragon, cream cheese, and special spices, served with pita points kim-chee slaw

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Organic baby spinach topped with feta cheese, craisins, kalamata olives, toasted almonds, and house vinaigrette

Thai Coconut Curry Steamer

$24.00

Mussels, clams, and shrimp sauteed in mild coconut curry served with bread points

Entrees

Buddha Ahi Poke Bowl

$30.00

Ahi tuna tossed with spicy soy, garlic chili, and sesame seed oil served with quinoa kale, fresh avocado, diced cucumber, and bell peppers

Coconut Thai Rockfish

$38.00

Pan-seared local rockfish served with coconut curry, forbidden rice, sauteed baby spinach, and plantains

Elk Burger

$25.00

Lean elk burger topped with parmesan cream, lettuce tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, and French fries

Halibut Fish-&-Chips

$40.00

Local halibut with fries, house-made slaw & ginger-tartar sauce

Paella

$65.00

Petite Tender

$38.00

Bourbon marinated petite tender grilled to temp, served with forbidden rice, broccoli, feta salad, and chimichurri

Ribeye

$55.00

Salmon

$40.00

Seafood Fettucini

$40.00

Seafood Stew

$50.00

Shrimp and Broccoli

$38.00

Flash-fried shrimp tossed in our Hunan sauce with fresh ginger, garlic, and chiles, served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice

Smoked Thai Ribs

$38.00

Louis-style ribs, topped with coconut-peanut sauce served with mac & cheese and slaw

Wasabi's Macaroni & Cheese

$36.00

Pasta shell baked with Havarti, gruyere, and fontina cheese topped with Alaskan scallops, bacon and tomatoes

Specials

Special #1

$22.00

Chicken Special

$28.00

Halibut Special

$40.00

Pork Special

$32.00

Salmon Special

$40.00

Soup Special

$22.00

Sushi

Special #1

$22.00

Desserts

A La Mode

$4.00

Cherries Jubilee

$14.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Flourless Choc Torte

$12.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Mousse

$14.00

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

Pie

$12.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$12.00

Ube Ice Cream

$8.00

Wasabi's Brownie

$10.00

White Choc Rasb. Cheesecake

$12.00

Darts

Ahi Poke

$20.00

Ahi poke served with daikon radish, seaweed salad, and marinated cucumbers

Bratwurst

$15.00

Buddha Ahi Poke Bowl

$30.00

Ahi tuna tossed with spicy soy, garlic chili, and sesame seed oil served with quinoa kale, fresh avocado, diced cucumber, and bell peppers

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Coconut Thai Rockfish

$38.00

Pan-seared local rockfish served with coconut curry, forbidden rice, sauteed baby spinach, and plantains

Duck Tacos

$18.00

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Elk Burger

$25.00

Lean elk burger topped with parmesan cream, lettuce tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, and French fries

Fiesta Poppers

$17.00

Halibut Fish-&-Chips

$40.00

Local halibut with fries, house-made slaw & ginger-tartar sauce

Hot-Butt Dip

$26.00

Halibut with artichoke hearts, jalapenos, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese served with yucca fries

Portobella Fritters

$18.00

Potato Skins

$16.00

Potstickers

$13.00

Fried pork and vegetable dumplings with pesto-sake, drizzled with pomegranate molasses

Smoked Thai Ribs

$38.00

Louis-style ribs, topped with coconut-peanut sauce served with mac & cheese and slaw

Wasabi's Macaroni & Cheese

$36.00

Pasta shell baked with Havarti, gruyere, and fontina cheese topped with Alaskan scallops, bacon and tomatoes

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Absolut Peppar

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Ava Luca

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Infused Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Permafrost

$8.00

Russian Standard

$10.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ultimat

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Boodle's

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Anejo

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan 151

$10.00

Infused Rum

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Cuervo 1800

$10.00

Cuervo Family Res

$32.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio silver

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Dos Amigo

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$16.00

Espolon Blanc

$10.00

Heradoras

$14.00

Infused Tequila

$7.00

Milagro Anejo

$13.00

Milagro Anejo Res

$16.00

Patron Gold

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$56.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Xo Café

$8.00

Sauza Hornitos

$10.00

Terama reposado

$12.00

Terama silver

$12.00

Tres Heraciones

$16.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

American Honey

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bird Dog

$8.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Bookers

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$15.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jamesons

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark 46

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Nikka Coffey

$15.00

Pendleton

$12.00

Seagram VO

$8.00

Segram 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Suntory Hibiki

$14.00

Suntory

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Yukon Jack

$8.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.00

Ardbeg Scotch

$16.00

Chivas

$12.00

Dalwhinnie

$16.00

Dewar's 18

$16.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Macallan 18

$20.00

MaCallan 12

$14.00

Oban Single Malt

$16.00

Talisker Storm

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Barenjager

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Goldslager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

Butter Shots

$9.00

Canton Ginger

$12.00

Carolyn's

$7.00

Chambord

$10.00

Christian Bro's Brandy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Cinnamon Whiskey

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Metaxa

$10.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Patron Orange Liqueur

$6.00

El Presidente Brandy

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Schnapps- Peach

$8.00

Schnapps- Peppermint

$8.00

Schnapps- Root Beer

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Mojito

$13.00

Mojito Pitcher

$42.00

Raspberry Truffle

$15.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Wasabi's Ginger Martini

$14.00

Bloody Mary on Fire

$14.00

Citrus Thyme Margarita

$14.00

Goddess Martini

$14.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Spiked Thai Tea

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Mezcal Marg

$14.00

Strawberry Mint Marg

$14.00

Yuzu Summer

$15.00

Honeycomb

$15.00

OB PB Shot

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Beer

Draft

DFT Alaska Double IPA

$9.00

DFT Alaska IPA

$8.00

DFT Alaska Smash Galaxy

$8.50

DFT Alaska White

$8.00

DFT Alaskan Amber

$8.00

DFT Alaskan Hypothermia

$8.50

DFT Alaskan Pale

$8.00

DFT Backcountry Blu

$9.00

DFT Kirin

$9.00

DFT La Fin Du Monde

$10.00

DFT MatSu Citrus IPA

$9.00

DFT Miller Highlife

$3.00

DFT Root Beer

$6.00

DFT Sapporo

$9.00

DFT Stella Artois

$9.00

DFT Summer Seasonal

$9.00

Bottled

Alaskan Amber

$8.00

Alaskan Hypothermia

$8.50

Alaskan Pale

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Claw Seltzer

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Original

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$9.00

MGD

$4.50

Mike Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Orval Trappist

$10.00

Rochefort

$12.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

St. Pauli N/A

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$8.00

Wine

GLS Red

GLS House Cabernet

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS House Merlot

$10.00

GLS House Zinfandel

$10.00

GLS Bear Creek Blu Mirlo

$10.00

GLS Bear Creek Blu Zin

$10.00

GLS Red Guitar Tempranillo

$9.00

BTL Red

BTL House Cabernet

$38.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL House Merlot

$38.00

BTL House Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL Bear Creek Blu Mirlo

$38.00

BTL Bear Creek Blu Zin

$38.00

BTL Red Guitar Tempranillo

$36.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cab

$40.00

BTL Frank Family Cab

$96.00

BTL Merryvale Starmont Merlot

$74.00

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$38.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$42.00

BTL Estancia Meritage 1/2 Btl

$54.00

BTL Estancia Meritage

$96.00

BTL Twomey Merlot

$120.00

BTL Stag's Artemis Cab

$96.00

BTL Zen of Zin

$40.00

BTL Silver Oak Napa

$225.00

BTL D'Arenberg laughing Magpie Shiraz

$60.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Markham Cab

$72.00

BTL Spellbound Petite Sirah

$39.00

GLS White

GLS House Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS House Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Columbia Crest Grand Estates

$12.00

GLS Sterling Rose

$10.00

GLS Toasted Head Chard

$11.00

GLS Snoqualmie Naked Organic Chard

$12.00

GLS Snoqualmie Naked Organic Riesling

$12.00

GLS Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Beringer White Zinfandel

$10.00

GLS Bear Creek Winery Chard

$10.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$12.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.00

GLS Fetzer Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Butter Chard

$12.00

BTL White

BTL House Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL House Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Columbia Crest Grand Estates

$40.00

BTL Sterling Rose

$40.00

BTL Toasted Head Chard

$39.00

BTL Snoqualmie Naked Organic Chard

$42.00

BTL Snoqualmie Naked Organic Riesling

$42.00

BTL Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Bear Creek Winery Chard

$34.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$43.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$42.00

BTL Fetzer Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Butter Chard

$44.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$78.00

BTL Estancia Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$89.00

BTL Frank Family Chard

$85.00

BTL Far Niente Chard

$101.00

BTL Sancerre Le Rochoy

$60.00

BTL Greywacke Sauv Blanc

$58.00

BTL Estancia Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Chateau St Jean Fume Blanc

$38.00

GLS Sake

GLS Hakutsuru Draft

$14.00

GLS Dry Wave Ozeki Karatamba

$14.00

GLS Pure Dawn Shimizu no Mai Junmai Ginjo

$10.00

GLS Cabin in the Snow Yuki no Bosha Junmai Ginjo

$11.00

GLS Moonstone Asian Pear

$6.00

GLS Momokawa Nigori

$6.00

GLS Fuji Apple, Raspberry

$6.00

GLS Ty Ku Coconut Nigori

$8.00

BTL Sake

BTL Hakutsuru Draft

$40.00

BTL Pure Dawn Shimizu no Mai Junmai Ginjo

$55.00

BTL Cabin in the Snow Yuki no Bosha Junmai Ginjo

$58.00

BTL Divine Droplets Ginga Shizuku Junmai Ginjo

$78.00

BTL Moonstone Asian Pear

$34.00

BTL Momokawa Nigori

$34.00

BTL Shochikubai Nigori

$21.00

BTL Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

$24.00

BTL Fuji Apple, Raspberry

$34.00

BTL Ty Ku Coconut Nigori

$38.00

Carafe Sake

Carafe Ozeki Premium Hot Sake

$12.00

Carafe Moonstone Asian Pear

$14.00

Carafe Momokawa Nigori

$14.00

Carafe Fuji Apple, Raspberry

$14.00

Carafe Ty Ku Coconut Nigori

$15.00

Port/Champagne

Fonseca Ruby

$11.00

Fonseca Tawny

$11.00

Graham's Six Grapes

$12.00

Graham's 20 yr Tawny

$16.00

Warre's Warrior Special Reserve

$12.00

Warre's Otima 20 yr

$17.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 yr

$14.00

Christian Bros Port

$8.00

Bear Creek Chocolate Port

$12.00

Champagne Split

$10.00

Jordan J Sparkling Wine

$60.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Pom Lemonade

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
