Wasabi's
59217 East End Rd
Homer, AK 99603
Food
Starters / Salads
Ahi Poke
Ahi poke served with daikon radish, seaweed salad, and marinated cucumbers
Black Cod App
Bratwurst
Buddha Ahi Poke Bowl
Ahi tuna tossed with spicy soy, garlic chili, and sesame seed oil served with quinoa kale, fresh avocado, diced cucumber, and bell peppers
Duck Pizza
Duck Tacos
Goddess Salad
Hot-Butt Dip
Halibut with artichoke hearts, jalapenos, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese served with yucca fries
Miso Soup
Miso-Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in our miso-caesar dressing topped with marinade water chestnuts, parmesan cheese, and black sesame seeds
Portobella Fritters
Potstickers
Fried pork and vegetable dumplings with pesto-sake, drizzled with pomegranate molasses
Salmon Poke
Salmon served with daikon radish, seaweed salad, and marinated cucumbers
Sides- Bread
Sides- Forbidden Rice
Sides- Fries
Sides- Plantain
Sides- Seaweed Salad
Sides- Yucca
Smoked Black Cod Dip
Smoked black cod dip, made with tarragon, cream cheese, and special spices, served with pita points kim-chee slaw
Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach topped with feta cheese, craisins, kalamata olives, toasted almonds, and house vinaigrette
Thai Coconut Curry Steamer
Mussels, clams, and shrimp sauteed in mild coconut curry served with bread points
Entrees
Coconut Thai Rockfish
Pan-seared local rockfish served with coconut curry, forbidden rice, sauteed baby spinach, and plantains
Elk Burger
Lean elk burger topped with parmesan cream, lettuce tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, and French fries
Halibut Fish-&-Chips
Local halibut with fries, house-made slaw & ginger-tartar sauce
Paella
Petite Tender
Bourbon marinated petite tender grilled to temp, served with forbidden rice, broccoli, feta salad, and chimichurri
Ribeye
Salmon
Seafood Fettucini
Seafood Stew
Shrimp and Broccoli
Flash-fried shrimp tossed in our Hunan sauce with fresh ginger, garlic, and chiles, served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice
Smoked Thai Ribs
Louis-style ribs, topped with coconut-peanut sauce served with mac & cheese and slaw
Wasabi's Macaroni & Cheese
Pasta shell baked with Havarti, gruyere, and fontina cheese topped with Alaskan scallops, bacon and tomatoes
Specials
Sushi
Desserts
Darts
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Vanilla
Ava Luca
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Infused Vodka
Ketel One
Permafrost
Russian Standard
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Orange
Stoli
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Ultimat
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul
Cuervo 1800
Cuervo Family Res
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio silver
Don Julio 1942
Dos Amigo
El Tesoro Anejo
Espolon Blanc
Heradoras
Infused Tequila
Milagro Anejo
Milagro Anejo Res
Patron Gold
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Sauza Hornitos
Terama reposado
Terama silver
Tres Heraciones
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Well Bourbon
American Honey
Basil Hayden
Bird Dog
Black Velvet
Bookers
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Reserve
Cutty Sark
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jamesons
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Monkey Shoulder
Nikka Coffey
Pendleton
Seagram VO
Segram 7
Southern Comfort
Suntory Hibiki
Suntory
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Yukon Jack
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Campari
Barenjager
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Goldslager
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Butter Shots
Canton Ginger
Carolyn's
Chambord
Christian Bro's Brandy
Courvoisier
Cinnamon Whiskey
Galliano
Hennessey
Metaxa
Ouzo
Patron Orange Liqueur
El Presidente Brandy
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Schnapps- Peach
Schnapps- Peppermint
Schnapps- Root Beer
Sloe Gin
St. Germain
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Cocktails
House Cocktails
Mojito
Mojito Pitcher
Raspberry Truffle
Blueberry Lemon Drop
Wasabi's Ginger Martini
Bloody Mary on Fire
Citrus Thyme Margarita
Goddess Martini
Mai Tai
Moscow Mule
Kentucky Mule
Spiked Thai Tea
Aperol Spritz
Spicy Margarita
Watermelon Mezcal Marg
Strawberry Mint Marg
Yuzu Summer
Honeycomb
OB PB Shot
Classic Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
Draft
DFT Alaska Double IPA
DFT Alaska IPA
DFT Alaska Smash Galaxy
DFT Alaska White
DFT Alaskan Amber
DFT Alaskan Hypothermia
DFT Alaskan Pale
DFT Backcountry Blu
DFT Kirin
DFT La Fin Du Monde
DFT MatSu Citrus IPA
DFT Miller Highlife
DFT Root Beer
DFT Sapporo
DFT Stella Artois
DFT Summer Seasonal
Bottled
Wine
GLS Red
BTL Red
BTL House Cabernet
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL House Merlot
BTL House Zinfandel
BTL Bear Creek Blu Mirlo
BTL Bear Creek Blu Zin
BTL Red Guitar Tempranillo
BTL Rodney Strong Cab
BTL Frank Family Cab
BTL Merryvale Starmont Merlot
BTL Rodney Strong Merlot
BTL Decoy Merlot
BTL Estancia Meritage 1/2 Btl
BTL Estancia Meritage
BTL Twomey Merlot
BTL Stag's Artemis Cab
BTL Zen of Zin
BTL Silver Oak Napa
BTL D'Arenberg laughing Magpie Shiraz
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Markham Cab
BTL Spellbound Petite Sirah
GLS White
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House Sauvignon Blanc
GLS House Pinot Grigio
GLS Columbia Crest Grand Estates
GLS Sterling Rose
GLS Toasted Head Chard
GLS Snoqualmie Naked Organic Chard
GLS Snoqualmie Naked Organic Riesling
GLS Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Beringer White Zinfandel
GLS Bear Creek Winery Chard
GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chard
GLS Kendall Jackson Chard
GLS Fetzer Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Butter Chard
BTL White
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Sauvignon Blanc
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL Columbia Crest Grand Estates
BTL Sterling Rose
BTL Toasted Head Chard
BTL Snoqualmie Naked Organic Chard
BTL Snoqualmie Naked Organic Riesling
BTL Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Beringer White Zinfandel
BTL Bear Creek Winery Chard
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard
BTL Fetzer Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Butter Chard
BTL Rombauer Chard
BTL Estancia Pinot Grigio
BTL Cakebread Chard
BTL Frank Family Chard
BTL Far Niente Chard
BTL Sancerre Le Rochoy
BTL Greywacke Sauv Blanc
BTL Estancia Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chateau St Jean Fume Blanc
GLS Sake
BTL Sake
BTL Hakutsuru Draft
BTL Pure Dawn Shimizu no Mai Junmai Ginjo
BTL Cabin in the Snow Yuki no Bosha Junmai Ginjo
BTL Divine Droplets Ginga Shizuku Junmai Ginjo
BTL Moonstone Asian Pear
BTL Momokawa Nigori
BTL Shochikubai Nigori
BTL Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori
BTL Fuji Apple, Raspberry
BTL Ty Ku Coconut Nigori
Carafe Sake
Port/Champagne
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
59217 East End Rd, Homer, AK 99603