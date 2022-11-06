Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Wash Park Grille Denver, Colorado

1,549 Reviews

$$

1096 S Gaylord St

Denver, CO 80209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Root Beer

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.75

Mocktail

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Limeaide

$3.75

Fresh-Pressed With Simple Syrup & Soda Water

Lemonaide

$3.75

Fresh-Pressed With Simple Syrup & Soda Water

Orangeaide

$3.75

Fresh-Pressed With Simple Syrup & Soda Water

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Water Bottle

$1.00

COCKTAIL SPECIALTIES

12 oz Frozé Take Out Only

$14.00

Frozen Rosé

16oz Froze

$15.00

Frozen Rosé

Pineapple Infused

$10.00

Mile High Elevate Vodka Infused With Fresh Pineapple

House Barrel Aged Negroni

$10.00Out of stock

Denver Dry Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Aged In-House In a Smoked Barrel, Served Over Ice

Ginger Root Martini

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin, Muddled Ginger Root, St. Germaine, Fresh Lime Juice

St Germaine Spritzer

$11.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Creme de Cassis, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Splash Prosecco

Mi Casa's Garden Martini

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Muddled Bordeaux Cherries & Ginger Root, Fresh Lemon & Lime Juice, Splash Simple Syrup, Served Over Large Ice Cube

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Redwood Rye, Raw Cane Sugar, Angostura Bitters, Muddled Fresh Orange & Bordeaux Cherries, Splash Soda, Served Over Ice

Laws Maple Manhattan

$16.00Out of stock

Laws Four Grain Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Smoked Maple Syrup

Skinny Grapefruit Paloma

$11.00Out of stock

Ketel One Vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Muddled Fresh Strawberries & Basil

Coin Style Margarita

$9.00

Milagro Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice, Served Over Ice

Somer's Margarita (Spicy)

$12.00

Milagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Fresh Lime & Lemon Juice, Muddled Jalapeños & Strawberries, Simple Syrup, Served Over Ice

The Patina

$11.00Out of stock

Copper Dog Scotch, Splash Simple Syrup, Muddled Bordeaux Cherries & Ginger Root, Lemon Juice, Served Over Large Ice Cube

Breckenridge Smash

$12.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, Muddled Lemon & Mint, Simple Syrup, Served Over Ice

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Elevate Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Served Over Ice

Whiskey Mule

$9.00

Fireside Whiskey, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Served Over Ice

Rye Mule

$9.00

Peach Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Served Over Ice

Strawberry Lemondrop

$10.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Muddled Fresh Strawberries

POPULAR COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$10.00

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.50

Boulevardier

$9.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$7.50

Chocolatini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

French Martini

$9.00

French 75

$11.00

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Greyhound

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Jäger Bomb

$7.00

Kamikazi

$6.50

Kir Royal

$9.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00Out of stock

Margarita

$7.50

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Negroni

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pineapple Infused Vodka Shot

$6.00

Pink Squirt Shot

$7.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Side Car

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$8.00

DRAUGHT BEER

Drumroll APA

$5.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Upslope Craft Lager

$5.75

90 Shilling

$5.75

Guest Tap- Denver Beer Co Pumpkin

$5.75

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$6.50

Modus Hoperandi IPA

$5.75

Love This City Pils

$5.75

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.75

White Rascal White Ale

$5.75

BOTTLED/CANNED BEER

All Day IPA

$6.75Out of stock

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.75

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Coors Original

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$6.75

Easy Street Wheat

$5.75Out of stock

Fat Tire

$5.75

Heineken

$7.50

Kaliber (NA)

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$7.50Out of stock

Paulaner Weizen Radler (NA)

$6.75Out of stock

PBR

$4.00Out of stock

Peroni

$7.50

Princess Yum Yum

$6.75

Sippin' Pretty

$6.75

Sea Quench Sour

$6.75

Snow Capped Dry Cider

$5.75Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stone IPA

$5.75Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

$6.75Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

Mimosa

$8.00

Pasqua Prosecco

$10.00

Champalou Vouvray Brut

$12.00

GL Casteller Cava Rosé

$12.00

GL Michele Chiarlo Moscato di'Asti Nivole

$10.00

GL Domaine Pellehaut Rosé

$11.00

GL Breca Rosé

$11.00

GL Collegiata - Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Cleebourg - Pinot Gris

$11.00

GL Crane Lake Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$10.00

GL La Crema Chardonnay

$14.00

GL I Fiori Pala - Vermentino

$11.00

GL Les Glories- Sancerre SB

$18.00

GL Craggy Range Blanc

$14.00

GL Redtree Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GL Picket Fence Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL Smith & Hook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

GL Smoking Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL La Crema Pinot Noir

$15.00

GL A to Z Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Llama Malbec

$10.00

Rutherford Ranch Merlot

$11.00Out of stock

GL 8 Years In The Desert

$22.00

GL Baron De Ley- Rioja

$14.00

GL Il Principe Nebbiolo

$12.00

GL Rothschild Lafite/Le Legendes

$14.00

GL Domaine De Couron - Syrah

$12.00

GL Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti Classico

$14.00

GL The Pessimist - Petit Sirah Blend

$13.00

WHITES BY THE BOTTLE

Mont Marçal-Brut Reserva

$55.00

Champalou Brut

$55.00Out of stock

2013 Cristal Louis Roederer Brut

$350.00

Colterris Coral White Cabernet

$32.00

Lanson Brut-375ml

$50.00

Louis Roederer Brut Premier

$120.00

Colterris Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Pasqua Prosecco

$55.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

$100.00

BTL Michele Chiarlo 'Nivole' Moscato d'Asti

$38.00

BTL Casteller Cava Rosé

$60.00

Alvi's Drift - Chenin Blanc

$45.00

Pasqua Prosecco Rosé

$46.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Rosé Brut

$100.00

Ame Du Vin Rosé

$46.00Out of stock

Ame Du Vin - Rosé

$55.00

BTL Domaine Pellehaut Rosé

$44.00

11 Minutes Pasqua Rosé

$45.00

BTL Breca Rosé

$44.00Out of stock

Stoller Rosé

$48.00

Morgadío Albariño

$33.00Out of stock

JCB - Brut

$60.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Louis Jadot - Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Crane Lake Chardonnay

$26.00

Domaine Jean Claude Courtault Chardonnay

$75.00

Fernand & Laurent Pillot Chardonnay

$200.00

Cosentino The Chard

$35.00Out of stock

BTL La Crema- Chardonnay

$56.00

Willakenzie Chardonnay

$60.00

Domaine du Viking Chenin Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Collegiata - Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Martinsancho-Verdejo

$48.00

Civitas Pecorino

$48.00

BTL Cleebourg - Pinot Gris

$44.00

BTL Il Fiori Pala-Vermentino

$44.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$75.00

Château Recougne Sauvignon Blanc Blend

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$75.00

Roger Neveau-Sancerre

$90.00

BTL Les Glories- Sancerre SB

$72.00

Colterris Livid Of Malbec

$32.00

Lago Vinho Verde

$32.00

I Fiori Pala -Vermentino

$48.00

REDS BY THE BOTTLE

Colterris Petit Verdot

$35.00

Valenciso-10 Años-Rioja

$120.00

Stags' Leap "INVESTOR"

$75.00Out of stock

Stags' "THE LEAP" Cabernet

$150.00

Tamarack Cabernet

$75.00

Domaine Du Prieuré - Burgundy

$55.00

Lassegue St Emilion- Bordeaux

$120.00

Cambria Julia's PN

$48.00

Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Redtree Cabernet

$26.00

BTL Baron De Ley - Reserva

$56.00

Collina Serragrilli Dolcetto

$47.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL 8 Years In The Desert

$90.00

Vidigal-Tinto Roriz

$48.00

Errazuriz 'Max Reserva'

$36.00Out of stock

Chemin de Compostelle - Malbec

$60.00

BtL Il Principe Nebbiolo

$48.00

Freemark Abbey Merlot

$65.00

Poggio Robinie-Valpolicella

$48.00

BTL Smith & Hook Cabernet

$72.00

Il Fauno - Super Tuscan

$59.00

BTL Llama Malbec

$40.00

BLT Picket Fence- Cab

$52.00

BTL La Crema PN

$60.00

BTL Domaine Rothschild Lafite

$56.00

Copertino Riserva- Negroamaro

$60.00

Jigar Cabernet

$52.00

Monica- Pala I Fiori

$45.00

Colterris Cliffside Estate Selection

$75.00

Brew Crew - Pinot Noir

$52.00

Poggerino

$56.00

Plowbuster

$48.00Out of stock

Papillon Crozes- Hermitage

$75.00

Rivetto Nebbiolo

$55.00

Rottlan Torra Priorat

$45.00Out of stock

Tiberio - Montepulciano

$42.00Out of stock

Rutherford Ranch Merlot

$39.00

Dagaz- Carmenere

$35.00

Stoller Pinot Noir

$48.00Out of stock

Decagon 10 Months Franc

$48.00

Pr1mum- Malbec

$90.00

Btl Domaine De Couron -Syrah

$48.00

The Velvet Devil

$26.00

BTL Pessimist

$52.00

Barossa Ink

$42.00

Robert Oatley- Shiraz

$48.00

Zolo Malbec

$56.00Out of stock

Colterris Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Abstract

$80.00

Arcanum - Super Tuscan

$150.00

Champ de Reves

$75.00Out of stock

Lassegue- Bordeaux

$120.00

Parusso - Barolo

$110.00

Covila Reserva

$68.00Out of stock

Maggy Hawk - Pinot Noir

$120.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$100.00

Domaine Barville- Chateauneuf-Du-Pape!!

$90.00

Freemark Abbey Cabernet

$90.00Out of stock

Jordan Cab

$100.00

Machete

$90.00Out of stock

La Jota Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

Overture by Opus One

$185.00Out of stock

Pago de Carraovejas

$100.00Out of stock

Zeni - Amarone

$120.00

Papillon

$100.00

Round Pound Kith & Kin - Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

Tolaini Gran Selezione - Chianti Classico

$90.00

Stags Leap - Petit Sirah

$80.00Out of stock

Stags' Leap The Leap

$150.00

Silver Oak - Alexander Valley

$130.00

Silver Oak - Napa Valley

$195.00Out of stock

The Pessimist - Petit Sirah Blend

$48.00

Van Duzer - Pinot Noir

$75.00Out of stock

Villa Poggio Salvi - Brunello di Montalcino

$105.00

WINE BY THE HALF BOTTLE

1/2 Trimbach

$27.00Out of stock

1/2 Domaine Du Prieru

$30.00Out of stock

1/2 Amalaya

$25.00Out of stock

1/2 Tolosa Pinot Noir

$28.00

1/2 Felsina

$30.00Out of stock

AFTER DINNER COCKTAILS

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, splash of Bailey's Irish Cream

Mint Chocolatini

$9.00

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Crème de Menthe

Nuts And Berries

$8.00Out of stock

Frangelico, Bailey's Irish Cream, Chambord, served over ice

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Frangelico, Bailey's Irish Cream, served over ice

Sinfully Razz

$9.00

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Chambord, Bailey's Irish Cream, served over ice

PORT WINE

Fonseca10 Year Tawny

$10.00

Graham's Six Grapes

$8.00

GRAPPA

Alexander Grappa

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

WASH PARK GRILLE ALWAYS SOMETHING NEW AND EXCITING! Did you know our pasta is house-made fresh daily? Taste the difference! WPG pursues locally sourced ingredients & our entire menu is antibiotic - hormone free.

Website

Location

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

Gallery
Washington Park Grille image
Washington Park Grille image
Washington Park Grille image
Washington Park Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Viale Pizza and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190 Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
270 S. Broadway Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Waffle Brothers - Cherry Creek
orange starNo Reviews
700 East 1st Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2626 E. 12th Avenue Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
2160 S. Broadway St. Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale
orange starNo Reviews
2200 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Restaurant Olivia
orange star4.7 • 460
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209 Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston