Wash Park Grille Denver, Colorado
1,549 Reviews
$$
1096 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Tonic Water
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Mocktail
Virgin Bloody Mary
Shirley Temple
Limeaide
Fresh-Pressed With Simple Syrup & Soda Water
Lemonaide
Fresh-Pressed With Simple Syrup & Soda Water
Orangeaide
Fresh-Pressed With Simple Syrup & Soda Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Water Bottle
COCKTAIL SPECIALTIES
12 oz Frozé Take Out Only
Frozen Rosé
16oz Froze
Frozen Rosé
Pineapple Infused
Mile High Elevate Vodka Infused With Fresh Pineapple
House Barrel Aged Negroni
Denver Dry Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Aged In-House In a Smoked Barrel, Served Over Ice
Ginger Root Martini
Tanqueray Gin, Muddled Ginger Root, St. Germaine, Fresh Lime Juice
St Germaine Spritzer
Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Creme de Cassis, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Splash Prosecco
Mi Casa's Garden Martini
Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Muddled Bordeaux Cherries & Ginger Root, Fresh Lemon & Lime Juice, Splash Simple Syrup, Served Over Large Ice Cube
Old Fashioned
Redwood Rye, Raw Cane Sugar, Angostura Bitters, Muddled Fresh Orange & Bordeaux Cherries, Splash Soda, Served Over Ice
Laws Maple Manhattan
Laws Four Grain Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Smoked Maple Syrup
Skinny Grapefruit Paloma
Ketel One Vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Muddled Fresh Strawberries & Basil
Coin Style Margarita
Milagro Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice, Served Over Ice
Somer's Margarita (Spicy)
Milagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Fresh Lime & Lemon Juice, Muddled Jalapeños & Strawberries, Simple Syrup, Served Over Ice
The Patina
Copper Dog Scotch, Splash Simple Syrup, Muddled Bordeaux Cherries & Ginger Root, Lemon Juice, Served Over Large Ice Cube
Breckenridge Smash
Breckenridge Bourbon, Muddled Lemon & Mint, Simple Syrup, Served Over Ice
Moscow Mule
Elevate Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Served Over Ice
Whiskey Mule
Fireside Whiskey, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Served Over Ice
Rye Mule
Peach Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Served Over Ice
Strawberry Lemondrop
Vodka, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Muddled Fresh Strawberries
POPULAR COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job Shot
Boulevardier
Cape Cod
Chocolate Cake Shot
Chocolatini
Cosmopolitan
French Martini
French 75
Fuzzy Naval
Grasshopper
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Irish Car Bomb
Jäger Bomb
Kamikazi
Kir Royal
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Ice Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mint Julep
Mojito
Negroni
Paloma
Pineapple Infused Vodka Shot
Pink Squirt Shot
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
DRAUGHT BEER
BOTTLED/CANNED BEER
All Day IPA
Angry Orchard Cider
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Coors Original
Corona
Dale's Pale Ale
Easy Street Wheat
Fat Tire
Heineken
Kaliber (NA)
Michelob Ultra
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Paulaner Weizen Radler (NA)
PBR
Peroni
Princess Yum Yum
Sippin' Pretty
Sea Quench Sour
Snow Capped Dry Cider
Blue Moon
Stone IPA
Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
WINE BY THE GLASS
Mimosa
Pasqua Prosecco
Champalou Vouvray Brut
GL Casteller Cava Rosé
GL Michele Chiarlo Moscato di'Asti Nivole
GL Domaine Pellehaut Rosé
GL Breca Rosé
GL Collegiata - Pinot Grigio
GL Cleebourg - Pinot Gris
GL Crane Lake Chardonnay
GL Louis Jadot Chardonnay
GL La Crema Chardonnay
GL I Fiori Pala - Vermentino
GL Les Glories- Sancerre SB
GL Craggy Range Blanc
GL Redtree Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Picket Fence Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Smith & Hook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Smoking Pinot Noir
GL La Crema Pinot Noir
GL A to Z Pinot Noir
GL Llama Malbec
Rutherford Ranch Merlot
GL 8 Years In The Desert
GL Baron De Ley- Rioja
GL Il Principe Nebbiolo
GL Rothschild Lafite/Le Legendes
GL Domaine De Couron - Syrah
GL Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti Classico
GL The Pessimist - Petit Sirah Blend
WHITES BY THE BOTTLE
Mont Marçal-Brut Reserva
Champalou Brut
2013 Cristal Louis Roederer Brut
Colterris Coral White Cabernet
Lanson Brut-375ml
Louis Roederer Brut Premier
Colterris Chardonnay
BTL Pasqua Prosecco
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut
BTL Michele Chiarlo 'Nivole' Moscato d'Asti
BTL Casteller Cava Rosé
Alvi's Drift - Chenin Blanc
Pasqua Prosecco Rosé
Nicolas Feuillatte Rosé Brut
Ame Du Vin Rosé
Ame Du Vin - Rosé
BTL Domaine Pellehaut Rosé
11 Minutes Pasqua Rosé
BTL Breca Rosé
Stoller Rosé
Morgadío Albariño
JCB - Brut
Cakebread Chardonnay
BTL Louis Jadot - Chardonnay
BTL Crane Lake Chardonnay
Domaine Jean Claude Courtault Chardonnay
Fernand & Laurent Pillot Chardonnay
Cosentino The Chard
BTL La Crema- Chardonnay
Willakenzie Chardonnay
Domaine du Viking Chenin Blanc
BTL Collegiata - Pinot Grigio
Martinsancho-Verdejo
Civitas Pecorino
BTL Cleebourg - Pinot Gris
BTL Il Fiori Pala-Vermentino
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
Château Recougne Sauvignon Blanc Blend
BTL Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Roger Neveau-Sancerre
BTL Les Glories- Sancerre SB
Colterris Livid Of Malbec
Lago Vinho Verde
I Fiori Pala -Vermentino
REDS BY THE BOTTLE
Colterris Petit Verdot
Valenciso-10 Años-Rioja
Stags' Leap "INVESTOR"
Stags' "THE LEAP" Cabernet
Tamarack Cabernet
Domaine Du Prieuré - Burgundy
Lassegue St Emilion- Bordeaux
Cambria Julia's PN
Chateau Saint-Andre Corbin
BTL Redtree Cabernet
BTL Baron De Ley - Reserva
Collina Serragrilli Dolcetto
BTL A to Z Pinot Noir
BTL 8 Years In The Desert
Vidigal-Tinto Roriz
Errazuriz 'Max Reserva'
Chemin de Compostelle - Malbec
BtL Il Principe Nebbiolo
Freemark Abbey Merlot
Poggio Robinie-Valpolicella
BTL Smith & Hook Cabernet
Il Fauno - Super Tuscan
BTL Llama Malbec
BLT Picket Fence- Cab
BTL La Crema PN
BTL Domaine Rothschild Lafite
Copertino Riserva- Negroamaro
Jigar Cabernet
Monica- Pala I Fiori
Colterris Cliffside Estate Selection
Brew Crew - Pinot Noir
Poggerino
Plowbuster
Papillon Crozes- Hermitage
Rivetto Nebbiolo
Rottlan Torra Priorat
Tiberio - Montepulciano
Rutherford Ranch Merlot
Dagaz- Carmenere
Stoller Pinot Noir
Decagon 10 Months Franc
Pr1mum- Malbec
Btl Domaine De Couron -Syrah
The Velvet Devil
BTL Pessimist
Barossa Ink
Robert Oatley- Shiraz
Zolo Malbec
Colterris Cabernet Sauvignon
Abstract
Arcanum - Super Tuscan
Champ de Reves
Lassegue- Bordeaux
Parusso - Barolo
Covila Reserva
Maggy Hawk - Pinot Noir
Duckhorn Merlot
Domaine Barville- Chateauneuf-Du-Pape!!
Freemark Abbey Cabernet
Jordan Cab
Machete
La Jota Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon
Overture by Opus One
Pago de Carraovejas
Zeni - Amarone
Papillon
Round Pound Kith & Kin - Cabernet Sauvignon
Tolaini Gran Selezione - Chianti Classico
Stags Leap - Petit Sirah
Stags' Leap The Leap
Silver Oak - Alexander Valley
Silver Oak - Napa Valley
The Pessimist - Petit Sirah Blend
Van Duzer - Pinot Noir
Villa Poggio Salvi - Brunello di Montalcino
WINE BY THE HALF BOTTLE
AFTER DINNER COCKTAILS
Espresso Martini
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, splash of Bailey's Irish Cream
Mint Chocolatini
Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Crème de Menthe
Nuts And Berries
Frangelico, Bailey's Irish Cream, Chambord, served over ice
Nutty Irishman
Frangelico, Bailey's Irish Cream, served over ice
Sinfully Razz
Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Chambord, Bailey's Irish Cream, served over ice
GRAPPA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
WASH PARK GRILLE ALWAYS SOMETHING NEW AND EXCITING! Did you know our pasta is house-made fresh daily? Taste the difference! WPG pursues locally sourced ingredients & our entire menu is antibiotic - hormone free.
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209