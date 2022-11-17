Restaurant header imageView gallery

Washington Pavilion

301 South Main

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Order Again

Sandwiches

French Dip

$8.00

Roast Beef, Provolone, Au Jus, local bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Provalone, Swiss, Cheddar, Sougher Dough Bread

Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.00

Local Bread, Carved Turkey, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce

Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Local Bread, Carved Ham, Tomato Lettuce on Honey Wheat Bread

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Tortia Wrap, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Provalone, Homemade Quacamole

Club Leo Wrap

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

All Beef Hot Dog on Bread Smith Bun

Chili Dog

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Naan Bread Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.25

Special

Weekly Special

$10.95

Rotating ask Staff

Soup

Soup

$4.50

Rotating ask Staff

Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Scoop and go ask Staff

One Trip Salad Bar

$8.50

AYCE Soup and Salad

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

3 Scoops

$9.00

1 scoop

$3.50

Add Chicken

$2.00

Sweets

Cookies

$2.50

Assorted

Bars

$3.00

Assorted

Pastries

$2.50

Assorted

Cotton Candy - 6 Colors

$6.00

Cotton Candy - 3 Colors

$5.00

Misc

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Veggie Cup

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Strip

$9.25

Fries

$4.00

Chip Sale

$0.50

Beverages

24oz Fountain Soda

$3.00

12oz Fountain Soda

$2.00

12oz Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Coco

$2.00

Coffee 16 oz

$4.25

Coffee 12oz

$3.75

Grab N Go

G&G Ham & Cheddar

$5.00

G&G Turkey & Swiss

$5.00

G&G Almond Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Little Adventurers Meals

Turkey and Swiss

$6.00

Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Almond Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Chips

Fruit

Applesauce

12oz Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 South Main, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

