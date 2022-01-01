- Home
Washington Street Coffee House 13 Washington St
182 Reviews
$
13 Washington Street
New London, CT 06320
Egg Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
w/ sharp cheddar, black pepper aioli, your choice of meat and a fried egg on a giant english muffin
Hashbrown Egg Sandwich
w/ sharp cheddar, black pepper aioli, your choice of meat and a fried egg on a giant english muffin
Spin Egg Sandwich
w/ sharp cheddar, pesto, spinach, roasted red peppers and a fried egg on a giant english muffin
Larry's Egg Sandwich
w/ sharp cheddar, black pepper aioli, greens, tomato and 2 fried eggs on a giant english muffin
Mac Double Egg Sandwich
w/ american cheese, 2 fried eggs and canadian bacon on a giant english muffin
Vermont Egg Sandwich
w/ sharp cheddar, Vermont sausage patty, black pepper aioli and a fried egg on a giant english muffin
Breakfast Burritos
Western Breakfast Burrito
w/ ham, cheddar, bell pepper, onion and 3 scrambled eggs
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
w/ potato, cheddar, onion and 3 scrambled eggs
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
w/ housemade spicy sausage, cheddar and 3 scrambled eggs
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
w/ sauteed veggies, goat cheese and 3 scrambled eggs
Tofu Scramble Wrap
w/ goat cheese, spinach, bell pepper and onion
Soy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Oatmeal
Breakfast Plates
Breakfast Quesadilla
w/ cheddar, scrambled eggs, jalapenos and salsa
Veggie Breakfast
sautéed veggies topped with two fried eggs and wheat toast
Huevos Rancheros
corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar, two fried eggs, house pickled jalapeños, salsa and cilantro
Egg Tacos
two corn tortillas, sharp cheddar, two fried eggs, sliced cabbage, cilantro and house made jalapeño hot sauce
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Plain quesadilla with cheddar cheese on a whole wheat tortilla
Bowls
Black Beans and Rice
w/ a fried egg and cilantro
Burrito Bowl
w/ black beans, salsa, lettuce, cilantro and lime crema over rice
Miso Noodle Bowl
w/ rice noodles, nappa cabbage, sambal, scallions
Veggie Stir Fry
pan fried rice noodles, mixed veggies and sweet chili sauce
Chilli
w/ sour cream and scallions
Salads
Apple Salad
w/ greens, goat cheese, red onion, walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad
w/ goat cheese, walnuts, red onion and vinaigrette served over greens
Thai Chicken Salad
w/ red onion, cilantro and chili lime dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Made with romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsalmic, basil pesto drizzle and grilled bread
Sandwiches
Bahn Mi
roast pork w/ nuac cham, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, and spicy aioli on baguette
BBQ Pork
w/ BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and coleslaw on baguette
BLT
w/ spicy aioli and sprouts on multigrain bread
Chicken Melt
w/ fresh mozzarella, pesto and roasted red peppers on sourdough
Chicken Pesto
w/ red onion, greens and fresh mozzarella on baguette
Cuban
roast pork, sliced ham, Swiss, and house-made pickles on baguette
Roast Beef
w/ red onion, greens and fresh horseradish sauce on baguette
Spicy Italian
ham, capicola, prosciutto, sharp cheddar, tomato, greens and balsalmic dressing on baguette
Grilled Cheese
w/ pesto, sharp cheddar and prosciutto on wheat
Kids Grilled Cheese
Plain grilled cheese with cheddar on sourdough
Wraps
Sesame Ginger Wrap
w/ chicken, mixed greens, onion, and carrot in a whole wheat tortilla
Veggie Wrap
w/ carrots, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, sprouts, mixed greens and house-made hummus
Black Bean Burrito
w/ black beans, rice, sharp cheddar and pickled jalapeños
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and chicken in a whole wheat tortilla
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
3 corn tortillas w/ goat cheese, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
Spicy Pork Tacos
3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
Black Bean Tacos
3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce
Cookies
Toffee Cookie
Coconut Choc Chip Cookie
Double Choc Espresso Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
WW Choc Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Molasses Spice Cookie
GF Choc Chip Cookie
Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie
Raspberry Thumbprint Cookie
Scones
Muffins
Bars
Cake/Pie/Bread
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee
Latte
Espresso & steamed milk
Flat White
Cappucino
Espresso, steamed milk & milk foam
Mocha
Espresso, chocolate & steamed milk
Espresso
made with Dave's Blind Pig espresso beans
Americano
Espresso & hot water
Red Eye
Drip coffee with espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Macchiato
Espresso & milk foam
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, honey & cinnamon
Honey Maple Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup and honey
Breve
Espresso & steamed cream
Hot Drinks
Tea
Organic loose-leaf tea
Steamer
Steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate & steamed milk
Chai Latte
House-made chai & steamed milk
Turmeric Honey Latte
Turmeric, honey & steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea & steamed milk
London Fog
Earl Grey tead & steamed milk
Rooibos Latte
Rooibos tea, steamed milk, honey & cinnamon
Ginger Matcha Latte
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
Dave's Black Crow steeped for 24 hrs
Honey Maple Cold Brew
Cold Brew with almond milk, honey and maple syrup
Iced Americano
Espresso & water over ice
Iced Red Eye
Cold brew & espresso
Iced Latte
Espresso & milk over ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso, chocolate & milk over ice
Iced Tea
Unsweeted organic tea over ice
1/2 & 1/2
1/2 iced tea 1/2 lemonade
Iced Chai Latte
Organic sweetened chai tea & milk over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea & milk over ice
Matcha Lemonade
1/2 matcha tea 1/2 lemonade
Lemonade
Cider
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
13 Washington Street, New London, CT 06320