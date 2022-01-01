Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Washington Street Coffee House 13 Washington St

182 Reviews

$

13 Washington Street

New London, CT 06320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Hashbrown Egg Sandwich
Vermont Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

w/ sharp cheddar, black pepper aioli, your choice of meat and a fried egg on a giant english muffin

Hashbrown Egg Sandwich

$8.00

w/ sharp cheddar, black pepper aioli, your choice of meat and a fried egg on a giant english muffin

Spin Egg Sandwich

$7.00

w/ sharp cheddar, pesto, spinach, roasted red peppers and a fried egg on a giant english muffin

Larry's Egg Sandwich

$7.00

w/ sharp cheddar, black pepper aioli, greens, tomato and 2 fried eggs on a giant english muffin

Mac Double Egg Sandwich

$8.00

w/ american cheese, 2 fried eggs and canadian bacon on a giant english muffin

Vermont Egg Sandwich

$7.00

w/ sharp cheddar, Vermont sausage patty, black pepper aioli and a fried egg on a giant english muffin

Bagels

Bagel

$2.50

locally made bagels

Bagel w/ Lox

$9.00

w/ tomato, red onion and cream cheese

Breakfast Burritos

Western Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

w/ ham, cheddar, bell pepper, onion and 3 scrambled eggs

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

w/ potato, cheddar, onion and 3 scrambled eggs

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

w/ housemade spicy sausage, cheddar and 3 scrambled eggs

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

w/ sauteed veggies, goat cheese and 3 scrambled eggs

Tofu Scramble Wrap

$9.00

w/ goat cheese, spinach, bell pepper and onion

Soy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Oatmeal

Apple, Cinnamon, Walnut Oatmeal

$6.00

Raisin and Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Banana Oatmeal

$6.00

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

w/ cheddar, scrambled eggs, jalapenos and salsa

Veggie Breakfast

$9.00

sautéed veggies topped with two fried eggs and wheat toast

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar, two fried eggs, house pickled jalapeños, salsa and cilantro

Egg Tacos

$7.00

two corn tortillas, sharp cheddar, two fried eggs, sliced cabbage, cilantro and house made jalapeño hot sauce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Plain quesadilla with cheddar cheese on a whole wheat tortilla

Sides

Hashbrown

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

Bowls

Black Beans and Rice

$8.00

w/ a fried egg and cilantro

Burrito Bowl

$9.00

w/ black beans, salsa, lettuce, cilantro and lime crema over rice

Miso Noodle Bowl

$10.00

w/ rice noodles, nappa cabbage, sambal, scallions

Veggie Stir Fry

$10.00

pan fried rice noodles, mixed veggies and sweet chili sauce

Chilli

$9.00

w/ sour cream and scallions

Salads

Apple Salad

$7.50

w/ greens, goat cheese, red onion, walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$7.50

w/ goat cheese, walnuts, red onion and vinaigrette served over greens

Thai Chicken Salad

$7.50

w/ red onion, cilantro and chili lime dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Made with romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsalmic, basil pesto drizzle and grilled bread

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

$9.00

roast pork w/ nuac cham, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, and spicy aioli on baguette

BBQ Pork

$9.00

w/ BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and coleslaw on baguette

BLT

$8.00

w/ spicy aioli and sprouts on multigrain bread

Chicken Melt

$9.00

w/ fresh mozzarella, pesto and roasted red peppers on sourdough

Chicken Pesto

$9.00

w/ red onion, greens and fresh mozzarella on baguette

Cuban

$9.00

roast pork, sliced ham, Swiss, and house-made pickles on baguette

Roast Beef

$9.00

w/ red onion, greens and fresh horseradish sauce on baguette

Spicy Italian

$9.00

ham, capicola, prosciutto, sharp cheddar, tomato, greens and balsalmic dressing on baguette

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

w/ pesto, sharp cheddar and prosciutto on wheat

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Plain grilled cheese with cheddar on sourdough

Wraps

Caesar salad with chicken in a whole wheat wrap

Sesame Ginger Wrap

$9.00

w/ chicken, mixed greens, onion, and carrot in a whole wheat tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

w/ carrots, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, sprouts, mixed greens and house-made hummus

Black Bean Burrito

$8.00

w/ black beans, rice, sharp cheddar and pickled jalapeños

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and chicken in a whole wheat tortilla

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

3 corn tortillas w/ goat cheese, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce

Spicy Pork Tacos

$9.00

3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce

Black Bean Tacos

$9.00

3 corn tortillas w/ cheddar, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and house made jalapeño hot sauce

Cookies

Toffee Cookie

$3.00

Coconut Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Double Choc Espresso Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

WW Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Molasses Spice Cookie

$3.00

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

Raspberry Thumbprint Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Scones

Choc Chip Scone

$4.00

Coconut Cran Scone

$4.00

Raisin Walnut Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Dirt Bomb

$3.50

Raspberry Cake Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Double Choc Banana Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Bars

Brownie

$4.00

Jam Bar

$4.00

Magic Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate PB Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Shortbread

$3.75Out of stock

Granola Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Cake/Pie/Bread

Chocolate Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Coffee Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.50

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & steamed milk

Flat White

$5.00+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk & milk foam

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate & steamed milk

Espresso

$2.75

made with Dave's Blind Pig espresso beans

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso & hot water

Red Eye

$3.75+

Drip coffee with espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Macchiato

$2.75

Espresso & milk foam

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, honey & cinnamon

Honey Maple Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup and honey

Breve

$4.25+

Espresso & steamed cream

Hot Drinks

Tea

$2.75+

Organic loose-leaf tea

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chocolate & steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.25+

House-made chai & steamed milk

Turmeric Honey Latte

$4.25+

Turmeric, honey & steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Matcha green tea & steamed milk

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl Grey tead & steamed milk

Rooibos Latte

$3.50+

Rooibos tea, steamed milk, honey & cinnamon

Ginger Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.25

Dave's Black Crow steeped for 24 hrs

Honey Maple Cold Brew

$4.75

Cold Brew with almond milk, honey and maple syrup

Iced Americano

$3.50

Espresso & water over ice

Iced Red Eye

$4.50

Cold brew & espresso

Iced Latte

$4.50

Espresso & milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, chocolate & milk over ice

Iced Tea

$3.25

Unsweeted organic tea over ice

1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

1/2 iced tea 1/2 lemonade

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Organic sweetened chai tea & milk over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha green tea & milk over ice

Matcha Lemonade

$4.25

1/2 matcha tea 1/2 lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Cider

$4.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe, Coffee Shop NLCT

Location

13 Washington Street, New London, CT 06320

Directions

Gallery
Washington Street Coffee House image
Washington Street Coffee House image
Washington Street Coffee House image

Popular restaurants in New London

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
orange star4.5 • 2,817
80 Hamilton Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Mr. G's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 195
452 Williams St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Ferry - New London
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - Orient
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - New London Deli - NLD 2021
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New London
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston