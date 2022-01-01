Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Seafood

Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

141 SW Washington Street

Dallas, OR 97338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips
French Dip

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$12.00

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon then deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Basket Fries

$7.00

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basket Sweet Tots

$7.00

Beef Sliders

$8.00+

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Chili with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ or Sweet Chili with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.

Fried Pickles (Fries)

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Loaded Baker

$8.00

Baked potato, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions

Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tortilla corn chips, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Onion Rings

$12.00

Mega Pretzel w/Beer Cheese

$14.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Topped with bacon bits, green onions, cheddar and jack cheeses and served with sour cream

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00+

Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chipotle tortilla, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, green onions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Sampler Platter

$18.00

Chicken Strips, Fried Mozzarella, Onion Rings, Texas Egg Rolls, Fried Pickles & Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers. No substitutions.

Street Tacos

$13.00

Texas Egg Rolls

$12.00

Cream cheese and diced jalapeños rolled in wontons and deep-fried to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce

Drunken Oyster Shooter

$5.00Out of stock

Spicy Fried Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Pretzel Bites w/Beer Cheese Dip

$10.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Soup/Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with julienne ham and turkey, cheddar and swiss cheeses, sliced black olives, sliced boiled egg, sliced tomatoes.

Chicken Cashew Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, sliced black olives, sliced boiled egg, diced tomatoes and whole cashews.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, bacon bits, sliced black olives, diced boiled egg, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.

Fajita Salad

$14.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce with your choice of grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheeses with homemade tortilla chips, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons

Steak Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, olives, pepperoncinis, jack cheese, green onion and sliced boiled egg. Topped with flat iron steak.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Choice of seasoned ground beef, seasoned chicken or pulled pork with shredded iceberg lettuce. Served in a deep-fried chipotle tortilla with cheddar and jack cheeses, sliced black olives, diced tomatoes, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and green onions, served with salsa.

Baja Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Soup

$6.00+

Chili

$7.00+

Soup & Salad

$10.00+

Chowder

$7.00+

Lunch

Served with Soup, Salad, French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Sweet Potato Tots, Cottage Cheese, Potato Salad or Tater Tots.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck, cheddar cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Bleu Cheese & Bacon

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, onion and mayo

Chiliburger

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck burger topped with chili, diced onions and cheddar cheese

Classic Logger Burger

$19.00

1-lb. ground chuck, swiss cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a sesame seed bun

Ham & Egg Logger

$19.00

1-lb. ground chuck, fried egg, sliced ham, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a large sesame seed bun

Volcano Logger Burger

$19.00

1-lb. ground chuck burger, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled jalapeños, sweet chili sauce, mayo and pepper jack cheese 1

Double Cheese Burger

$16.00

Two 6oz. ground chuck patties, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

The Impossible Burger

$16.00

Grilled garden burger topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a whole-wheat bun

Louisiana Burger

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck burger grilled with Cajun seasoning, sautéed onions and peppers topped with pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo

Mushroom Mozzarella Burger

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck burger, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Steak House Burger

$13.00

6oz. ground chuck, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Western Burger

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck burger, shredded lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and an onion ring

Mini Ham & Egg Logger Burger

$16.00

6oz. ground chuck, cheddar cheese, ham, over-hard egg, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Volcano Burger

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck burger, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled jalapeños, sweet chili sauce, mayo and pepper jack cheese 1

Patty Melt

$15.00

6oz. ground chuck burger with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Beer Cheese & Bacon Burger

$16.00

Maui Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, pineapple, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Burger

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.00

BLTA

$13.00

Grilled bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado and mayo served on toasted sourdough bread

Club

$15.00

Bacon, ham, turkey swiss and cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough bread

Deli Sandwich

$14.00

Grinder

$14.00

Grilled ham, roast beef, turkey, swiss and cheddar cheeses on a grilled hoagie with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion

French Dip

$15.00

Hearty roast beef on a grilled hoagie bun served with au jus

NY Cheese Steak

$16.00

Grilled roast beef, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted swiss and cheddar cheeses on a garlic hoagie bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Succulent pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and jack cheese on a garlic toasted hoagie

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

5 ounces of heated roast beef on toasted sourdough served with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy. No additional side

Rueben

$15.00

Corned beef served on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing

Texas Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Swiss, cheddar and pepper jack cheese served on grilled garlic Texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Ham and cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

Diced chicken breast, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo rolled in a wrap

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$15.00

Diced crispy chicken, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, hollandaise sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo rolled in a wrap

Philly Wrap

$15.00

Shredded Roast Beef, sautéed diced peppers, onions, jack cheese in choice of wrap.

Turkey Bacon Avo Wrap

$15.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, fresh avocado, mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato rolled in a wrap

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Shredded lettuce, tomato, sliced black olives, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh avocado, peppers, onions and mayo rolled in a wrap

Baja Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Combo Platter

$21.00

Cod, Fried Prawns and Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Halibut & Chips

$29.00

Hand dipped, beer battered Halibut.

Fried Prawns

$21.00

Hand dipped in beer batter and bread with panko crumbs.

Cod-n-Chips

$17.00

Dinner

Served with soup or dinner salad, and choice of a baked potato, mashed potatoes, rice or french fries.

Bacon Jalapeño Macaroni & Cheese

$17.00

6oz. Coulotte Steak

$19.00

6oz Top Sirloin

$18.00

10oz New York

$23.00

12oz Ribeye

$27.00

12oz TBone

$27.00Out of stock

14oz. Bone-in New York Steak

$32.00Out of stock

6oz Filet Mignon

$28.00

Prime Rib

$27.00+

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.00

Pank breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham and swiss cheese, fried and topped with hollandaise sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple.

Hot Pot Roast Dinner

$18.00

topped with brown gravy

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

crispy alaskan cod, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and jack cheese.

St. Louis Style Baby Back Ribs

$25.00+Out of stock

Slow smoked St.Louis style ribs.

Ground Sirloin Dinner

$17.00

topped with brown mushroom gravy

Duroc Pork Chops

$21.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

topped with country gravy

Big Daddy Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00

Yakisoba

$16.00

Beef Stroganoff

$17.00

House-made Lasagna

$14.00

Gorgonzola Pear Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shaved Parmesan, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Croutons.

Black & Bleu Filet Mignon

$30.00

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$17.00

Mac & Cheese Street Tacos

$17.00

Senior/Kid

Served with Soup, Salad, French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Sweet Potato Tots, Cottage Cheese, Potato Salad or Tater Tots.

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Slider

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Senior Top Sirloin Steak

$17.00

Senior Fish & Chips

$15.00

Senior Duroc Pork Chops

$15.00

Senior Hot Pot Roast

$16.00

Senior Ground Sirloin

$13.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Mud Pie

$12.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Lemon Merigue Pie

$6.00

Blackberry Pie

$6.00

Creamy Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Cold Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Milk Shake

$5.00

Redbull

$3.00

Bag Choice

Bag Choice

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub established in 1999 a home town relaxed environment offering a separate nonsmoking family dining room and a separate full service pub featuring all Oregon lottery games. Washington Street offers lots of great food and fun for the entire family. Featuring Slow smoke prime rib, steaks, seafood, pasta, burgers and home made soups. Our beef is exceptional. It offers the incredible favor, tenderness and juiciness only found in the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. Indulge your taste buds today. The city of Dallas Oregon and surrounding areas have welcomed us and made us a visible member of the community. A locals favorite Washington Street welcomes new guests and appreciates our loyal guests who continue to be part of our Washington Street Family. We are a short 15 minute drive from Salem.

Website

Location

141 SW Washington Street, Dallas, OR 97338

Directions

Gallery
Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub image
Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub image
Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub image
Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
La Vida Catrina
orange star4.5 • 87
1391 Broadway St Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Route 99, Brooks
orange starNo Reviews
9015 Portland Rd NE Brooks, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Grain Station Brew Works - McMinnville
orange star4.0 • 515
755 NE Alpine McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
GVB | McMinnville - 980 NE Fourth Street | McMinnville
orange starNo Reviews
980 NE Fourth St. Mcminnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston