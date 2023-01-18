  • Home
  • /
  • Washington - 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive
Main picView gallery

Washington 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive

review star

No reviews yet

900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive

Bend, OR 97703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Goat Cheese Fondue

$14.00

Grilled Bread, Gala Apples, Fennel Pollen

Hawaiian Fries

$13.00

Kona Beer Cheese, Kalua Pig, Smoked Pineapple, Crispy Spam, Onions, Cilantro

Cornmeal Calamari

$18.00

Preserved Lemon Aioli, Marinara, Tender Herbs

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Thai Peanut Sauce, Daikon Radish, Chile, Lime, Cilantro

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Blue Cheese, Celery, Scallions, Ranch

Open Food

GARDEN PARTY

Washington Wedge

$17.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese

Summit Caesar

$10.00

Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan-Lemon Dressing

Washington Power Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Toasted Nuts, Seeds, Quinoa, Shaved Vegetables, Honey Champagne Vinaigrette

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Daily Soup & Baby Power Salad or Caesar Salad

Notorious Buffalo Chicken Salad

$21.00

Romaine, Treviso, Honey Crisp Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing

Burrata and Chiccories

$18.00

Arugula, Blood Orange, Pepita, Spiced Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Burger Bowl

$17.00

2 3oz Hamburger Patties, Tillamook Cheddar, Shaved Red Onion, Pickles, Iceberg, Cherry Tomatoes, Drive Thru Dressing

Side Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese

Side Power Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Toasted Nuts, Seeds, Quinoa, Shaved Vegetables, Honey Champagne Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$9.00

Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan-Lemon Dressing

ENTREES

Washington Double Cheeseburger

$19.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Drive-Thru Dressing, Hand Cut Fries

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Bread & Butter Pickles, Cabbage & Vinegar Slaw, Herb Aioli. Choice of Mild or Hot

Mushroom Quinoa Patty Melt

$18.00

Camrelized Onion, Swiss, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Spent Grain Bread, Hand Cut Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$19.00

Fried Chicken, Romaine, Treviso, Honeycrisp Apples, Blue Cheese, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing, Hand-Cut Fries

Pork Belly Sliders

$15.00

Sweet Soy Glaze, Pickled Ginger, Miso Aioli, Crispy Wontons

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$15.00

Crispy Parmesan Frico, Tillamook Cheddar, Swiss, Big Ed's Spent Grain Bread

Summit Chicken Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan-Lemon Dressing, Hand-Cut Fries.

SIDES

Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries

$7.00

Drive Thru Dressing

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

House Alfredo, Tillamook Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumbs

Side Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Champagne Vinaigrette

SOUP

$6.00

4oz Steak

$9.00

4 Oz Fish

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Fried Chicken

$8.00

3 Prawns

$8.00

Avocado

$3.00

DESSERT

6 Ricotta Donuts

$7.00

13 Ricotta Donuts

$10.00

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

KIDS

Kids Bento Box

$12.00

COURSE FIRE (Copy)

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

STARTERS

Goat Cheese Fondue

$14.00

Grilled Bread, Gala Apples, Fennel Pollen

Hawaiian Fries

$13.00

Kona Beer Cheese, Kalua Pig, Smoked Pineapple, Crispy Spam, Onions, Cilantro

Cornmeal Calamari

$18.00

Preserved Lemon Aioli, Marinara, Tender Herbs

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Thai Peanut Sauce, Daikon Radish, Chile, Lime, Cilantro

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Blue Cheese, Celery, Scallions, Ranch

Delicata Squash Rings

$12.00

Tempura Battered, Carrot Confit, Creamy Romesco, Candied Pepita

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

Beef Wontons

$15.00

Appetizer Special

$21.00Out of stock

Open Food

GARDEN PARTY

Washington Wedge

$17.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese

Summit Caesar Salad

$13.00

Washington Power Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Toasted Nuts, Seeds, Quinoa, Shaved Vegetables, Honey Champagne Vinaigrette

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Daily Soup & Baby Power Salad or Caesar Salad

Notorious Buffalo Chicken Salad

$21.00

Romaine, Treviso, Honey Crisp Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing

Burrata and Chiccories

$18.00

Arugula, Blood Orange, Pepita, Spiced Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$9.00

Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan-Lemon Dressing

Side Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Champagne Vinaigrette

Side Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese

ENTREES

Pork Belly Sliders

$18.00

Sweet Soy Glaze, Pickled Ginger, Miso Aioli, Crispy Wonton, Handcut Fries

Falafel Plate

$21.00

Herbed Falafel, House Laffa Bread, Butternut & Mint Salad, Tahini & Amba

Bavette Steak

$32.00

Potato Pave, Fig Glazed Carrots, Arugula, Spiced Citrus Vinaigrette

Butternut Fettuccine

$24.00

House Made Fettuccine Noodles, Squash Butter, Pancetta, Shaved Brussels, Peccorino

Washington Double Cheeseburger

$19.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Drive-Thru Dressing, Hand Cut Fries

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Bread & Butter Pickles, Cabbage & Vinegar Slaw, Herb Aioli. Choice of Mild or Hot

Mushroom Quinoa Patty Melt

$18.00

Camrelized Onion, Swiss, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Spent Grain Bread, Hand Cut Fries

Pork Schnitzel

$25.00

Fish of the Day

$36.00

Butcher Board

$39.00

Prime Rib - Sunday

$29.00

Chicken and Dumplings - Monday

$23.00

Chicken Piccata - Tuesday

$20.00

Beef Bourguignon - Wednesday

$24.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs - Thursday

$18.00

Grat

$0.01

FOD Sub Steak

$44.00Out of stock

SIDES

Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries

$7.00

Drive Thru Dressing

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

House Alfredo, Tillamook Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumbs

Side Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Champagne Vinaigrette

Soup

$6.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00

Fondue Bread

$2.00

4oz Steak

$9.00

3 Prawns

$8.00

4 Oz Fish

$9.00

Fried Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Mac And Cheese

$11.00

KIDS

Kids Bento Box

$12.00

DESSERT

6 Ricotta Donuts

$7.00

13 Ricotta Donuts

$10.00

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

Milkshake

$8.00

COURSE FIRE

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dining and Cocktails

Location

900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Bend, OR 97703

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mountain Burger - 2747 Northwest Crossing Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2747 Northwest Crossing Drive Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Rancher Butcher Chef - 2838 Northwest Crossing Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2838 Northwest Crossing Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Victorian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1404 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Nome Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
1465 Southwest Knoll Avenue Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Chicken Bonz Bend - 143 SW Century Dr Ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
143 SW Century Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston