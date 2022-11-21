Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Wasserhund Brewing Company 1805 Laskin Road Suite 102

807 Reviews

$$

1805 Laskin Road Suite 102

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Puppy Tails
Large Make Your Own
Medium Puggle

Draft Beer

Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler Can

Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler Can

$11.00

This is a smooth drinking West Coast IPA. It is hop forward with strong citrus and fruit notes, but not overly bitter. A blend of three hops added continually, with slight malt sweetness. It is sure to please both IPA enthusiasts and newbies! ABV: 6.7% // 70 IBU

Oktoberfest 32oz Crowler

Oktoberfest 32oz Crowler

$11.50

This beer is smooth, light, golden orange, and wonderfully malty. Outside of Germany's Oktoberfest, we searched far and wide to find something brewed stateside that came close. We gave up our search and decided to make our own. Prost! ABV: 6.3% // IBU: 20

Sub'Lime Peach, Mango, Lime Sour 32oz Crowler Can

Sub'Lime Peach, Mango, Lime Sour 32oz Crowler Can

$12.00

Grab your dog and come chill with a pint of our fruited Sub’Lime sour! Brewed with epic amounts of sweet and juicy peach, mango, and lime… this one will be givin’ you Cali vibes in no time. ABV: 6% // 11 IBU

"Throw Me A Frickin Bone" Hazy IPA 32oz Crowler Can

"Throw Me A Frickin Bone" Hazy IPA 32oz Crowler Can

$12.00

Another of James's Hazy IPAs, this time brewed with Southern Passion and Huell Melon hops that lend bright tropical flavors and aroma. ABV: 7% // 11 IBU

Haagen Dog Ice Cream Stout 32oz Crowler Can

Haagen Dog Ice Cream Stout 32oz Crowler Can

$16.00

Is it possible to make a beer taste like ice cream? The answer is YES! Häagen-Dog Ice Cream Stout tastes like vanilla and chocolate ice cream in a glass. Whether its your liquid dessert at the end of the meal, or just something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Häagen Dog Ice Cream Stout is a can't miss specialty. ABV: 8.3% // 40 IBU

Hong Kong Phooey Japanese Rice Lager 32oz Crowler Can

Hong Kong Phooey Japanese Rice Lager 32oz Crowler Can

$9.50

Hong Kong Phooey, the number one super guy is a perfect representation of this light Japanese rice lager. A slight twist on the traditional rice lager, this beer uses toasted rice to give it a little more depth and color than its normal counterparts. Let it transport you around the world. KI-YAI! ABV: 4% // 20 IBU

You're Doing Great Wheatie! Pink Guava Raspberry Wheat Ale 32oz Crowler Can

You're Doing Great Wheatie! Pink Guava Raspberry Wheat Ale 32oz Crowler Can

$12.00

Pink Guava and Raspberry puree dominate this wheat ale. Giving it all the great fruit flavors with a nice wheat backbone. It goes down great! ABV: 5% // 25 IBU

Ear Perker Flander's Red Ale 32oz Crowler Can

Ear Perker Flander's Red Ale 32oz Crowler Can

$16.00

Our most complex sour to date. Ear Perker was first soured with microbes for a smooth tartness in our Foeder and then aged in red wine barrels for subtle oak, raisin, and raspberry flavors. ABV: 7.3%

Unleashed Boysenberry Gose 32oz Crowler Can

Unleashed Boysenberry Gose 32oz Crowler Can

$10.50

Unleash your life. Lightly tart and refreshingly fruity, Unleashed Boysenberry Gose gives you freedom in a drink. Sip it with friends, bring it on your next adventure, pairs well with... life. ABV: 5% // IBU: 13

Pick of the Litter American Lager 32oz Crowler Can

Pick of the Litter American Lager 32oz Crowler Can

$9.50

Deliciously crisp American lager brewed with rice and corn for easy drinking with little hop bitterness. Deliciously crisp, this lager will definitely be the Pick of the Litter. ABV: 4.6% // 15 IBU

German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler Can

German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler Can

$10.00

This is the best known wheat beer from South Germany, the Hefeweizen. Its appearance is cloudy and yellow with an aroma of banana and clove. It is full of malt sweetness, a little hop bitterness, and containing just enough spice flavor to keep your lips smacking. If wheat beer is your preference, this is your beer. ABV: 5.9% // IBU: 15

Package Beer

Ear Perker Flanders Red 22oz Bottle

Ear Perker Flanders Red 22oz Bottle

$12.00

Our most complex sour to date. Ear Perker was first soured with microbes for a smooth tartness in our Foeder and then aged in red wine barrels for subtle oak, raisin, and raspberry flavors. ABV: 7.3%

Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA 12oz 6-Pack

Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA 12oz 6-Pack

$12.99

This is a smooth drinking West Coast IPA. It is hop forward with strong citrus and fruit notes, but not overly bitter. A blend of three hops added continually, with slight malt sweetness. It is sure to please both IPA enthusiasts and newbies! ABV: 6.7% // 70 IBU

German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 12oz 6-Pack

German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 12oz 6-Pack

$10.99

This is the best known wheat beer from South Germany, the Hefeweizen. Its appearance is cloudy and yellow with an aroma of banana and clove. It is full of malt sweetness, a little hop bitterness, and containing just enough spice flavor to keep your lips smacking. If wheat beer is your preference, this is your beer. ABV: 5.9 // IBU 15

Haywire Husky Coffee Lager 16oz 4-Pack

Haywire Husky Coffee Lager 16oz 4-Pack

$16.99

We decided that coffee beers don't always have to be the heaviest beer on the block. With the same delicious malt build as our Pilsner, we added fresh roasted coffee beans from Lynnhaven Coffee Company to give an excellent coffee aroma and flavor. It has enough beans to make it a full cup of coffee in every pint! Enjoy our version of a breakfast beer!

Pick of the Litter 12oz 6-Pack

Pick of the Litter 12oz 6-Pack

$10.99

Deliciously crisp American lager brewed with rice and corn for easy drinking with little hop bitterness. Deliciously crisp, this lager will definitely be the Pick of the Litter. ABV: 4.6% // 15 IBU

Unleashed Boysenberry Gose 12oz 6-Pack

Unleashed Boysenberry Gose 12oz 6-Pack

$10.99

Unleash your life. Lightly tart and refreshingly fruity, Unleashed Boysenberry Gose gives you freedom in a drink. Sip it with friends, bring it on your next adventure, pairs well with... life. ABV: 5% // 13 IBU

Tasting Variety Pack 6-Pack

Tasting Variety Pack 6-Pack

$19.99

Mix 6-pack: a perfect mix of our can offerings. Includes 2 x 12 oz cans and 4 x 16oz cans. Grab one today to taste a range of our delicious beers in an easy 6 pack fashion!

4 pk Flagship Variety Pack

4 pk Flagship Variety Pack

$7.99

Mix 4-pack of our core brands! One of each in a 12oz can: Pick of the Litter American Lager, German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen, Unleashed Boysenberry Gose, and Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA.

Wine

Paxis Red Blend - Bottle

$19.00

Dark and full bodied wine from a blend of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, and Tinat Roriz is firm with tannins and dense berry fruits | ABV 12.5%

Bar Dog Cabernet Sauvignon- Bottle

$23.50

Blueberry aromas with ripe plum and cocoa flavors wrapped in a silky texture with a long expressive finish | ABV 13.5%

Governor's White Riesling- Bottle

$19.00

A semi-dry riesling with a lot of bright fruit and residual sugar gives the wine a wonderful richness and simply pairs well with a pizza anytime | ABV 10.7%

Cavaliere d'Oro Pinot Grigio- Bottle

$18.50

Delicately fruity, relatively full and refined. It offers an ensemble of aromas of great finesse, remarkably soft and lightly dry yet extremely fresh | ABV 12%

Substance Chardonnay- Bottle

$23.00

Rich, focused and compelling. The aromatics lift the wine. Creamy lemon curd, brioche and minerality consume the palate | ABV 14%

Proverb Winery Rose- Bottle

$16.00

Refreshingly dry with ripe cherry and strawberry notes and a dose of minerality on the finish | ABV 13%

Wycliff Brut- Bottle

$22.00

A blend of California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Ask your server for seasonal mimosa flavor options | ABV 10.7%

N/A Beverages

SKELETON PUNCH

$4.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze Non-alcoholic IPA

$4.50

Recess Black Cherry

$7.00
Recess Blood Orange

Recess Blood Orange

$7.00

Infused CBD sparkling water made with natural ingredients for relaxation and mood calming. Infused with broad spectrum Hemp Extract, Magnesium, Adaptogens, and Natural Flavors.

Recess Peach Ginger

Recess Peach Ginger

$7.00

Infused CBD sparkling water made with natural ingredients for relaxation and mood calming. Infused with broad spectrum Hemp Extract, Magnesium, Adaptogens, and Natural Flavors.

Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

$7.00

Infused CBD sparkling water made with natural ingredients for relaxation and mood calming. Infused with broad spectrum Hemp Extract, Magnesium, Adaptogens, and Natural Flavors.

Make Your Own

Small Make Your Own

$12.00

WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.

Medium Make Your Own

$14.00

WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.

Large Make Your Own

$16.00

WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.

Party Make Your Own

$20.00

WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.

Gluten Free Make Your Own

$15.00

Wasserhund

Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.
Small Wasserhund

Small Wasserhund

$15.00

Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.

Medium Wasserhund

Medium Wasserhund

$19.00

Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.

Large Wasserhund

Large Wasserhund

$23.00

Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.

Party Wasserhund

Party Wasserhund

$31.00

Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.

Gluten Free Wasserhund

$19.00

A gluten free cauliflower crust with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.

Burly Bulldog

Small Burly Bulldog

$15.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.

Medium Burly Bulldog

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.

Large Burly Bulldog

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.

Party Burly Bulldog

$31.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.

Gluten Free Burly Bulldog

$19.00

A gluten free cauliflower crust with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.

Small DELUXE Burly

$15.00

Medium DELUXE Burly

$19.00

Large DELUXE Burly

$23.00

Gluten Free DELUXE Burly

$19.00

White Shepherd

Small White Shepherd

$13.00

Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.

Medium White Shepherd

$17.00

Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.

Large White Shepherd

$21.00

Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.

Party White Shepherd

$29.00

Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.

Gluten Free White Shepherd

$17.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.

Puggle

Small Puggle

Small Puggle

$13.00

Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!

Medium Puggle

Medium Puggle

$17.00

Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!

Large Puggle

Large Puggle

$21.00

Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!

Party Puggle

Party Puggle

$29.00

Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!

Gluten Free Puggle

Gluten Free Puggle

$17.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!

Dachinator

Small Dachinator

$12.00

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.

Medium Dachinator

$16.00

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.

Large Dachinator

$20.00

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.

Party Dachinator

$28.00

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.

Gluten Free Dachinator

$16.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.

Italian Greyhound

Small Italian Greyhound

$13.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.

Medium Italian Greyhound

$17.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.

Large Italian Greyhound

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.

Party Italian Greyhound

$29.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.

Gluten Free Italian Greyhound

$17.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.

Hellhound

Small Hellhound

$14.00

Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.

Medium Hellhound

$18.00

Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.

Large Hellhound

$22.00

Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.

Party Hellhound

$30.00

Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.

Gluten Free Hellhound

$18.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.

Lil' Yapper

Small Lil' Yapper

$15.00

House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?

Medium Lil' Yapper

$19.00

House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?

Large Lil' Yapper

$23.00

House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?

Party Lil' Yapper

$31.00

House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?

Gluten Free Lil' Yapper

$19.00

House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse? **This is on our cauliflower crust**

Moon Doggy

Small Moon Doggy

$13.00

Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.

Medium Moon Doggy

$17.00

Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.

Large Moon Doggy

$21.00

Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.

Party Moon Doggy

$29.00

Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.

Gluten Free Moon Doggy

$17.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.

Rottweiler

Small Rottweiler

Small Rottweiler

$14.00

Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.

Medium Rottweiler

Medium Rottweiler

$18.00

Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.

Large Rottweiler

Large Rottweiler

$22.00

Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.

Party Rottweiler

Party Rottweiler

$30.00

Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.

Gluten Free Rottweiler

$18.00

Gluten free cauliflower crust with Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.

Pizza of the Month

September - Eggplant Parm TRY Our HAND-TOSSED, signature beer dough BAKED WITH A pomodoro sauce base, oven baked eggplant with TIM’S house made breadcrumb seasoning, fresh mozzarella, and topped with shaved parmesan & fresh basil!
Small Pizza of the Month

Small Pizza of the Month

$15.00

November: Asian Pork Pizza Our signature beer dough topped with thinly sliced gochujang pork and kimchi, baked and finished with green onions and scallions

Medium Pizza of the Month

Medium Pizza of the Month

$19.00

November: Asian Pork Pizza Our signature beer dough topped with thinly sliced gochujang pork and kimchi, baked and finished with green onions and scallions

Large Pizza of the Month

Large Pizza of the Month

$23.00

November: Asian Pork Pizza Our signature beer dough topped with thinly sliced gochujang pork and kimchi, baked and finished with green onions and scallions

Gluten Free Pizza of the Month

Gluten Free Pizza of the Month

$19.00

November: Asian Pork Pizza Our signature cauliflower crust topped with thinly sliced gochujang pork and kimchi, baked and finished with green onions and scallions

DIY Pizza Kit

Small Pizza Kit - not cooked

$9.00

Bring Wasserhund pizza to your kitchen. Bring home a make your own kit and be the hero of dinner and fun! Each kit comes with a dough ball for a 10" pizza, sauce, and cheese. Add on any of our toppings to really customize your time!

Medium Pizza Kit - not cooked

$11.00

Bring Wasserhund pizza to your kitchen. Bring home a make your own kit and be the hero of dinner and fun! Each kit comes with a dough ball for a 12" pizza, sauce, and cheese. Add on any of our toppings to really customize your time!

Large Pizza Kit - not cooked

$13.00

Bring Wasserhund pizza to your kitchen. Bring home a make your own kit and be the hero of dinner and fun! Each kit comes with a dough ball for a 14" pizza, sauce, and cheese. Add on any of our toppings to really customize your time!

Appetizers

Kibbles

$9.00

Pepperoni slices baked to a crispy finish, served with ranch or our house made marinara.

Dog Bones

$10.00+

Cheesy breadsticks baked with extra virgin olive oil and our special garlic crust sauce, served with ranch or our house made marinara.

Dog Park

$15.00

Hungry like a hound? Can't make up your mind? Jump into the dog park and try all of our favorites. Enjoy a puppy tail, boxer bites (diced pretzel), and a snout watering serving of kibbles, served with our house made marinara, ranch, and Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.

Jumbo Beer Pretzel

$11.00

10” soft jumbo Bavarian pretzel served warm with your choice of authentic stone ground German mustard, Wasserhund’s Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.

Puppy Tails

$12.00

Cheesy Pepperonis twisted in dough, baked, then diced into snack sizes and served with our house made marinara or ranch.

Tail Twigs

$9.00

Our delicious house made dough, rolled into twigs and topped with a combination of Italian spices and served with a side of house made marinara dipping sauce.

Brussels Griffon - Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed in our thai chili sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds

Dog Tags - Fried Pickles

$8.00

Battered pickle chips served with a side of ranch

Farm Dog Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 bone-in wings tossed with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Thai Chili Sauce, or Parmesan Garlic and served with choice of ranch or blue cheese

Frenchy Fries

Hairless - PLAIN

$6.00

Naked fries with a side of ketchup

Fluffle - TRUFFLE

$11.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil and topped with grated parmesan cheese and a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce

Furrywurst - CURRYWURST

$13.00

Fries topped with sliced bratwurst and our house-made curry ketchup

Shorthaired - BEER CAN CHICKEN

$13.00

Fries topped with beer chicken, beer cheese, and green onions

Snoopy Snack Basket - TATER TOTS

$6.00

Entree

Beer Bratwurst

$12.00

Your choice of Guinness or Bavarian Beer bratwurst; served on an authentic bratwurst bun with sauerkraut side and choice of mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato salad for +$2.00

The Vegan Brat

$13.00

A gluten free vegan bratwurst with a gluten free bun. Served with sauerkraut side and choice of mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato salad for +$2.00

Wasserhund Pack

$20.00

Be the dog pack Alpha with a choice of two of our bratwursts.

Off The Leash - Hunter Sausage

Off The Leash - Hunter Sausage

$12.00

Hunter Sausage - 50% bacon 50% pork shoulder & smoked to perfection. Served with our house beer mustard and sauerkraut. Available for the month of November, or until supplies last.**

Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks

Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks

$13.00

Our seasonal special is back - side salad, tail twigs and our rotating soup of the month! Tofu, bok choy, onions in a miso vegetable stock sprinkled with green onion and crispy wontons

Soup

Soup

November: Vegetable Miso Soup Tofu, bok choy, onions in a miso vegetable stock sprinkled with green onion and crispy wontons

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Arcadian mix, sweet onions, roma tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, and sliced mushrooms tossed in a house herb white balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shaved parmesan

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Arcadian mix, kale, dried cranberries, sliced red apples, and red onions tossed in house balsamic vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, and pizza crumbs tossed in a house caesar dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Sticky Paws

$6.00

6 inch pizza to satisfy any puppy's appetite topped with the favorite combination of peanut butter and jelly.

Cheesy Snouts

$6.00

6 inch pizza to satisfy any puppy's appetite, topped with cheddar cheese and every puppy's favorite classic, mac and cheese.

Puppy Classics

$6.00

Two staple pizza styles to help fill your puppy's belly. Choose between a 6 inch cheese or 6 inch pepperoni pizza.

Puppy Chow

$9.00

A puppy size portion of chicken nuggets and french fries. Even our pickiest puppies approve.

Dessert

Catnip

$8.50

Our custom dough, lightly buttered then sprinkled with a delectable mix of cinnamon and sugars. Sliced into sticks and served with our highly addictive “nip” dip.

Yapple Pie Dessert Pizza

Yapple Pie Dessert Pizza

$9.50

Butter Base topped with cinnamon sugar, sliced red apples, caramel drizzle, and sprinkled with maple flakes

Carnival Tomcat

$10.00

Funnel cake batter fries covered in a dusting of powdered sugar with a side of caramel dipping sauce.

Extra Sides

Dressings

$0.50+

Sauces

$0.50+

Sides

$5.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Today if you ask people what Wasserhund Brewing Company means to them, you’d hear it’s a place where you might come as a stranger but leave as a friend. They are family friendly, dog lovers, community conscious, creative crafters and they make a hell of a good pizza. If you’re looking for a place to call your own, Wasserhund Brewing Company is unleashed flavor and fun!

Location

1805 Laskin Road Suite 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

Gallery
Wasserhund Brewing Company image
Wasserhund Brewing Company image
Wasserhund Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Box
orange starNo Reviews
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Pints Local Brews and Craft Foods
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • - SOUTH INDEPENDENCE ACROSS FROM GREEN RUN HIGHSCHOOL
orange starNo Reviews
1917 South Independence Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Brewing Company - 2444 Pleasure House Rd
orange star4.6 • 946
2444 Pleasure House Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Sal's NY Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101 Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston