Wasserhund Brewing Company 1805 Laskin Road Suite 102

German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler Can

$10.00

This is the best known wheat beer from South Germany, the Hefeweizen. Its appearance is cloudy and yellow with an aroma of banana and clove. It is full of malt sweetness, a little hop bitterness, and containing just enough spice flavor to keep your lips smacking. If wheat beer is your preference, this is your beer. ABV: 5.9% // IBU: 15