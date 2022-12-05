- Home
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake 510 Belaire Avenue
510 Belaire Avenue
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Popular Items
Draft Beer
Doggy Paddle IPA West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler Can
This is a smooth drinking West Coast IPA. It is hop forward with strong citrus and fruit notes, but not overly bitter. A blend of three hops added continually, with slight malt sweetness. It is sure to please both IPA enthusiasts and newbies! ABV: 6.7% // 70 IBU
Sour Puss Sour IPA 32oz Crowler Can
Sour IPA with grapefruit puree. This beer is a beautiful balance of hoppy IPA bitterness/flavor with a touch of tartness. Brewed with Belma hops. ABV: 5.7% // 60 IBU
Hong Kong Phooey Japanese Rice Lager 32oz Crowler Can
Hong Kong Phooey, the number one super guy is a perfect representation of this light Japanese rice lager. A slight twist on the traditional rice lager, this beer uses toasted rice to give it a little more depth and color than its normal counterparts. Let it transport you around the world. KI-YAI! ABV: 4% // 20 IBU
Pick of the Litter American Lager 32oz Crowler Can
Deliciously crisp American lager brewed with rice and corn for easy drinking with little hop bitterness. Deliciously crisp, this lager will definitely be the Pick of the Litter. ABV: 4.6% // 15 IBU
Ear Perker Flander's Red Ale 32oz Crowler Can
Our most complex sour to date. Ear Perker was first soured with microbes for a smooth tartness in our Foeder and then aged in red wine barrels for subtle oak, raisin, and raspberry flavors. ABV: 4.3%
Unleashed Boysenberry Gose 32oz Crowler Can
Unleash your life. Lightly tart and refreshingly fruity, Unleashed Boysenberry Gose gives you freedom in a drink. Sip it with friends, bring it on your next adventure, pairs well with... life. ABV: 5% // 13 IBU
Haagen Dog Ice Cream Stout 32oz Crowler Can
Is it possible to make a beer taste like ice cream? The answer is YES! Häagen-Dog Ice Cream Stout tastes like vanilla and chocolate ice cream in a glass. Whether its your liquid dessert at the end of the meal, or just something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Häagen Dog Ice Cream Stout is a can't miss specialty. ABV: 8.3% // 40 IBU
Danny's Comet Hazy IPA 32oz Crowler Can
Named after the Full House dog legend, Comet. This juicy soft hazy is brewed with Comet and Simcoe hops for all the fluffy softness expected from a do-.... beer. ABV: 7.4% // 19 IBU
German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler Can
This is the best known wheat beer from South Germany, the Hefeweizen. Its appearance is cloudy and yellow with an aroma of banana and clove. It is full of malt sweetness, a little hop bitterness, and containing just enough spice flavor to keep your lips smacking. If wheat beer is your preference, this is your beer. ABV: 5.9% // 15 IBU
5D Dunkelweisse 32oz Crowler Can
Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dunkel... The 5Ds to life. Grab a pint of this traditional Dunkelweisse, dark brown on appearance with an aroma of banana and caramel. When you drink it you will taste a traditional Hefeweizen with caramel notes and a subtle chocolate. Now here's the 6D... DRINK! ABV: 4.9% // 12 IBU
Sub'Lime Peach, Mango, Lime Sour 32oz Crowler Can
Grab your dog and come chill with a pint of our fruited Sub’Lime sour! Brewed with epic amounts of sweet and juicy peach, mango, and lime… this one will be givin’ you Cali vibes in no time. ABV: 6% // 11 IBU
Package Beer
Ear Perker Flanders Red 22oz Bottle
Our most complex sour to date. Ear Perker was first soured with microbes for a smooth tartness in our Foeder and then aged in red wine barrels for subtle oak, raisin, and raspberry flavors. ABV: 4.3%
Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA 12oz 6-Pack
This is a smooth drinking West Coast IPA. It is hop forward with strong citrus and fruit notes, but not overly bitter. A blend of three hops added continually, with slight malt sweetness. It is sure to please both IPA enthusiasts and newbies! ABV: 6.7% // 70 IBU
German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen 12oz 6-Pack
This is the best known wheat beer from South Germany, the Hefeweizen. Its appearance is cloudy and yellow with an aroma of banana and clove. It is full of malt sweetness, a little hop bitterness, and containing just enough spice flavor to keep your lips smacking. If wheat beer is your preference, this is your beer. ABV: 5.9 // IBU 15
Haagen Dog Ice Cream Stout 16oz 4-Pack
Is it possible to make a beer taste like ice cream? The answer is YES! Häagen-Dog Ice Cream Stout tastes like vanilla and chocolate ice cream in a glass. Whether its your liquid dessert at the end of the meal, or just something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Häagen Dog Ice Cream Stout is a can't miss specialty. ABV: 8.3% // 40 IBU
Haywire Husky 16oz 4-Pack
We decided that coffee beers don't always have to be the heaviest beer on the block. With the same delicious malt build as our Pilsner, we added fresh roasted coffee beans from Lynnhaven Coffee Company to give an excellent coffee aroma and flavor. It has enough beans to make it a full cup of coffee in every pint! Enjoy our version of a breakfast beer! ABV: 7.2% // 35 IBU
Oktoberfest 16oz 4-Pack
This beer is smooth, light, golden orange, and wonderfully malty. Outside of Germany's Oktoberfest, we searched far and wide to find something brewed stateside that came close. We gave up our search and decided to make our own. Prost! ABV: 6.3% // 20 IBU
Pick of the Litter 12oz 6-Pack
Deliciously crisp American lager brewed with rice and corn for easy drinking with little hop bitterness. Deliciously crisp, this lager will definitely be the Pick of the Litter. ABV: 4.6% // 15 IBU
Unleashed Boysenberry Gose 12oz 6-Pack
Unleash your life. Lightly tart and refreshingly fruity, Unleashed Boysenberry Gose gives you freedom in a drink. Sip it with friends, bring it on your next adventure, pairs well with... life. ABV: 5% // 13 IBU
Tasting Variety Pack 6-Pack
Mix 6-pack: a perfect mix of our can offerings. Includes 2 x 12 oz cans and 4 x 16oz cans. Grab one today to taste a range of our delicious beers in an easy 6 pack fashion!
4 pk Flagship Variety Pack
Mix 4-pack of our core brands! One of each in a 12oz can: Pick of the Litter American Lager, German Shepheweizen Hefeweizen, Unleashed Boysenberry Gose, and Doggy Paddle West Coast IPA.
Make Your Own
Small Make Your Own
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Medium Make Your Own
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Large Make Your Own
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Party Make Your Own
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Gluten Free Make Your Own
Wasserhund
Small Wasserhund
Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.
Medium Wasserhund
Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.
Large Wasserhund
Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.
Party Wasserhund
Our Signature Pie with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.
Gluten Free Wasserhund
A gluten free cauliflower crust with Sliced Bratwurst, Red Onions, Sauerkraut, and dashed in our Seasonal Beer Mustard.
Burly Bulldog
Small Burly Bulldog
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Medium Burly Bulldog
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Large Burly Bulldog
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Party Burly Bulldog
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Gluten Free Burly Bulldog
A gluten free cauliflower crust with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
White Shepherd
Small White Shepherd
Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.
Medium White Shepherd
Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.
Large Shepherd
Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.
Party White Shepherd
Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.
Gluten Free White Shepherd
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Our White Sauce, Bacon, and Sweet Onions baked, then topped with Mayo, Lettuce, and Roma Tomatoes. Our twist of a classic BLT.
Puggle
Small Puggle
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Medium Puggle
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Large Puggle
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Party Puggle
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Gluten Free Puggle
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta. Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Dachinator
Small Dachinator
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.
Medium Dachinator
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.
Large Dachinator
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.
Party Dachinator
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.
Gluten Free Dachinator
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Sweet Onions, Olives, and Roma Tomatoes, because vegetables are macho too.
Italian Greyhound
Small Italian Greyhound
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.
Medium Italian Greyhound
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.
Large Italian Greyhound
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.
Party Italian Greyhound
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.
Gluten Free Italian Greyhound
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Roma Tomatoes. It's a quick race to a fantastic taste of Italy.
Hellhound
Small Hellhound
Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.
Medium Hellhound
Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.
Large Hellhound
Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.
Party Hellhound
Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.
Gluten Free Hellhound
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Sriracha Sausage, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, and Hot Sauce that will drag you through the fiery gates.
Lil' Yapper
Small Lil' Yapper
House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?
Medium Lil' Yapper
House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?
Large Lil' Yapper
House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?
Party Lil' Yapper
House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?
Gluten Free Lil' Yapper
House Beer Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese, and finished with Panko Crumbs and a Ranch drizzle. Is the bark or the bite worse?
Moon Doggy
Small Moon Doggy
Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.
Medium Moon Doggy
Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.
Large Moon Doggy
Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.
Party Moon Doggy
Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.
Gluten Free Moon Doggy
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Black Forest Ham and Pineapple - an out of this world pair.
Rottweiler
Small Rottweiler
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Medium Rottweiler
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Large Rottweiler
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Party Rottweiler
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Gluten Free Rottweiler
Gluten free cauliflower crust with Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Pizza of the Month
Small Pizza of the Month
December - My Big Fat Greek Pizza Our signature beer dough with garlic oil base topped with banana peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, and feta.
Medium Pizza of the Month
December - My Big Fat Greek Pizza Our signature beer dough with garlic oil base topped with banana peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, and feta.
Large Pizza of the Month
December - My Big Fat Greek Pizza Our signature beer dough with garlic oil base topped with banana peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, and feta.
Gluten Free Pizza of the Month
December - My Big Fat Greek Pizza Our signature cauliflower crust with garlic oil base topped with banana peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, and feta.
Make At Home Pizza Kit
Small Pizza Kit - not cooked
Bring Wasserhund pizza to your kitchen. Bring home a make your own kit and be the hero of dinner and fun! Each kit comes with a dough ball for a 10" pizza, sauce, and cheese. Add on any of our toppings to really customize your time!
Medium Pizza Kit - not cooked
Bring Wasserhund pizza to your kitchen. Bring home a make your own kit and be the hero of dinner and fun! Each kit comes with a dough ball for a 12" pizza, sauce, and cheese. Add on any of our toppings to really customize your time!
Large Pizza Kit - not cooked
Bring Wasserhund pizza to your kitchen. Bring home a make your own kit and be the hero of dinner and fun! Each kit comes with a dough ball for a 14" pizza, sauce, and cheese. Add on any of our toppings to really customize your time!
Appetizers
Brussels Griffon - Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel sprouts tossed in our thai chili sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Dog Bones
Cheesy breadsticks baked with extra virgin olive oil and our special garlic crust sauce, served with ranch or our house made marinara.
Dog Park
Hungry like a hound? Can't make up your mind? Jump into the dog park and try all of our favorites. Enjoy a puppy tail, boxer bites (diced pretzel), and a snout watering serving of kibbles, served with our house made marinara, ranch, and Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.
Dog Tags - FRIED PICKLES
Battered Pickle Chips served with a side of ranch
Farmhouse Dog Chicken Wings
8 x bone-in chicken wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, bbq, thai chili, or parmesan garlic sauce (4 flats, 4 drumsticks... can not accommodate requests)
Jumbo Beer Pretzel
10” soft jumbo Bavarian pretzel served warm with your choice of authentic stone ground German mustard, Wasserhund’s Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.
Kibbles
Pepperoni slices baked to a crispy finish, served with ranch or our house made marinara.
Puppy Tails
Cheesy Pepperonis twisted in dough, baked, then diced into snack sizes and served with our house made marinara or ranch.
Tail Twigs
Our delicious house made dough, rolled into twigs and topped with a combination of Italian spices and served with a side of house made marinara dipping sauce.
Frenchy Fries
Hairless - PLAIN
Naked with a side of ketchup
Fluffle - TRUFFLE
Tossed in truffle oil and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic aoli
Furrywurst - CURRYWURST
Topped with sliced bratwurst and our house-made curry ketchup
VEGAN BRAT Furrywurst (Not 100% Vegan)
Snoopy Snack Basket (Tater Tots)
Shorthaired - BEER CAN CHICKEN
Topped with beer cheese, beer chicken, and green onion
Entree
Beer Bratwurst
Your choice of Guinness or Bavarian Beer bratwurst; served on an authentic bratwurst bun with sauerkraut side and choice of mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato salad for +$2.00
The Vegan Brat
A gluten free vegan bratwurst with a gluten free bun. Served with sauerkraut side and choice of mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato salad for +$2.00
Wasserhund Pack
Join our dog pack and enjoy a mix of our favorite mains with your choice of jumbo pretzel and kibbles or bratwurst, or two bratwurst.
Off the Leash - Boudin Blanc (French Christmas Sausage)
Boudin Blanc (aka French Christmas Sausage) - Pork and chicken blended to produce a very light sausage with hints of baking spices like ginger, nutmeg and clove. Served with a side of fresh cranberry sauce made with our Sublime Sour ale. Available for the month of December, or until supplies last.**
Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks
Our seasonal special is back - side salad, tail twigs and our rotating soup of the month! December: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup Lemon chicken broth base with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, and onions
Soup
December: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup Lemon chicken broth base with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, and onions
Salad
House Salad
Arcadian mix, sweet onions, roma tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, and sliced mushrooms tossed in a house herb white balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shaved parmesan
Seasonal Salad
Arcadian mix, kale, dried cranberries, sliced red onions tossed in house balsamic vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese crumbles
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with pizza crumbs and shredded parmesan
Side Salad
Falafel Salad
Arcadian mix with banana peppers, pepperoncini, black olives, feta, and falafel balls
Kids Menu
Sticky Paws
6 inch pizza to satisfy any puppy's appetite topped with the favorite combination of peanut butter and jelly.
Cheesy Snouts
6 inch pizza to satisfy any puppy's appetite, topped with cheddar cheese and every puppy's favorite classic, mac and cheese.
Puppy Classics
Two staple pizza styles to help fill your puppy's belly. Choose between a 6 inch cheese or 6 inch pepperoni pizza.
Puppy Chow
A puppy size portion of chicken nuggets and french fries. Even our pickiest puppies approve.
Dessert
Carnival Tomcat
Funnel Cake batter fries covered in a dusting of powdered sugar
Catnip
Our custom dough, lightly buttered then sprinkled with a delectable mix of cinnamon and sugars. Sliced into sticks and served with our highly addictive “nip” dip.
Yapple Pie Dessert Pizza
Base butter topped with cinnamon sugar, sliced apples, caramel drizzle, and maple flakes
Extra Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
Today if you ask people what Wasserhund Brewing Company means to them, you’d hear it’s a place where you might come as a stranger but leave as a friend. They are family friendly, dog lovers, community conscious, creative crafters and they make a hell of a good pizza. If you’re looking for a place to call your own, Wasserhund Brewing Company is unleashed flavor and fun!
