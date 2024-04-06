Watauga Brewing Company imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

Watauga Brewing Company

106 Reviews

$$$

142 West Market Street

Johnson City, TN 37604

Shareables

Beer Queso

$8.00

Dip Trio

$15.00

Trout Dip

$15.00

Baked Mac

$10.00

Brussels

$9.00

Jalapeno Grit Tots

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Bird Nest

$10.00

Apple Crisp GF

$8.00

This is Gluten Free with a Caramel drizzle and Whipped Cream

Snicker Doodle Crème Brule

$8.00

Lavendar Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cheesecake Gluten Free Crust less

$8.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

Brewers

$16.00

Wa-Tacos

$15.00

Ted's Fish and Chips

$15.00

Vegan BBQ Platter

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Salmon

$21.00

Mac-tastic

$18.00Out of stock

Wa-Pasta Special

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Citrus Salad

$12.00

Sides

House Made Chips

$3.00

Pita Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Sauces on the Side

$0.50

Dressing

$0.25

Carrots

$3.00

Mash Potato

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Specials

Wednesday Wa- Tacos

$15.00

College Night Burger

$15.00

Wednesday Trust Taco

$15.00

Restaurant Week Diner by Plate

$50.00

Beers

Go West!

$6.00+

Blackberry Sour

$6.00+

Regal Anne IV

$6.00+

Strange Days ESB

$6.00+

Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$6.00+

Rumble In Brighton

$6.00

Gypsy Circus

$6.00+

Whole Lotta Hops

$6.00+

Boho Chic Bohemian Pilsner

$5.00+

Noir

$6.00+

Nolichucky Red Ale

$6.00+

Dark Matter Baltic Porter

$7.00+

Walker Bros Kombucha

$6.00+

Old Fashion'd

$10.00

Naughty Peach Ale

$3.00+

Vol Special Seltzer

$6.00+

Beanies

Beanie: Grey Logo

$24.95

Beanie: Orange Logo

$24.95

Beanie: Orange W

$24.95

Beanie: Grey W

$24.95

Hats

Patch Orange Bill

$35.00

Patch Blue Bill

$35.00

Gators/Mask

Gators

$20.00

Bandannas

$10.00

Pint Glasses

Pint Glass

$5.00

Shirts

Black Hazy

$25.00

Tan Hazy

$25.00

The Don

$25.00

Tan Logo

$25.00

Baseball T

$30.00

Grey Logo

$25.00

Black W/ Blue Logo

$20.00

Red Logo

$25.00

Logo Tanks

$25.00

Green Naughty Peach

$25.00

Blue Naughty Peach

$25.00

Divine Rights LS

$35.00

Seltzer Series Shirts

$25.00

Zip Up Hoodies

Black

$49.95Out of stock

Grey

$49.95Out of stock

Green

$49.95

Light Blue

$49.95Out of stock

Dark Blue

$49.95

Charcoal

$49.95

Stickers

Circular Emblem

$1.00

Rectangular Logo

$1.50

Growlers

64oz Glass Growlers

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

Watauga Brewing Company image

