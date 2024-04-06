Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American
Watauga Brewing Company
106 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
142 West Market Street, Johnson City, TN 37604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Kingsport TN
No Reviews
300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180 Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Johnson City
Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
More near Johnson City