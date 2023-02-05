Restaurant header imageView gallery

Watch & Warrant Restaurant

2 East Main Street

Luray, VA 22835

Appetizer

Smoked Chicken Wings

$18.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

Steamed Spiced Shrimp

$20.00

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Bone Marrow Bruchetta

$20.00

Crab Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$22.00

Soup And Salad

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

BLT Wedge Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

W2 Burger

$20.00

French Dip

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Classic Burger

$18.00

Venison Sausage

$20.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Entrees

Steak

$30.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

Sous Vide Chicken

$23.00

Lamb Sheppards Pie

$26.00

Duck Breast

$34.00

Prime Rib

$36.00

Seafood

Pub Fish and Chips

$22.00

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Rainbow Trout

$27.00

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Kids

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Hot Dog

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

PB&J Sandwich

$10.00

Dessert

Seasonal Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Chocalate Torte

$9.00

Creeme Brulee

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Red Wine Poached Pears with Cinnamon Cream

$12.00

Chocolate mousse cake with pine nut brittle

$10.00

Maple Bacon Cinnamon roll

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Shrimp

$11.00

Side Steak

$11.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Au Grain Potatoes

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Vegatable

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Baguette

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Cherry Coke

$3.75

Coffee/Tea

Coffee Reg.

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Juices

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Flat/Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Sparking Water

Saratoga

$9.00

Drink Specials

Wasteland

$10.00

Crystal Gayle

$10.00

Thunderclap

$12.00

Gunslinger

$10.50

The Crimson King

$11.00

Popular Drinks

Margarita

$10.50

Ol' Fashioned

$10.50

Manhattan

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Martini (Gin)

$11.50

Martini (Vodka)

$11.50

Long Island

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$10.50

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Vodka and Tonic

$10.00

Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Oyster Shooter

$18.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$12.00

The Jugo

$12.00

Smoking Gun (Hendrix)

$14.00

Pink Flower

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

French 75

$11.00

Russian Knuckle

$11.00

Au Pair

$14.00

Luau

$14.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Negroni

$16.00

Blood & Sand

$16.00

Boulevard

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Salty Dog

$10.50

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Trashcan

$17.00

Shooters

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Kamakazi

$9.00

Pickle Back

$9.00

Baby Guiness

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Mocktails

Gentleman Farmer

$10.50

Cucumber Gimlet

$10.50

The Southern Lady

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

A full service restaurant and bar inspired by the exuberance of the Roaring 20s. Our menu offers an updated take on traditional American cuisine with an emphasis on infusing fresh and locally-sourced foods and high quality ingredients. We offer a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, whether you are looking to enjoy a meal or relax with a refreshing beverage.

Website

Location

2 East Main Street, Luray, VA 22835

Directions

