Watch City Grill 573 Main Street

Popular Items

Chipolte Chicken
Brasilian Coxinha w/Catupiry Cheese
Steak Tip Salad

Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese. Blue cheese on the side.

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Our famous pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella & imported pecorino Romano cheeses.

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.50

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$13.50

Grilled chicken, pesto, and mozzarella cheese.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$12.50

Imported ham, mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Calzone

$13.99

Sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese.

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Steak & Mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, mozzarella cheese.

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, fresh red and green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, pepperoncini and choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, pepperoncini and Kalamata olives topped with crumbled feta cheese and Greek dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Our garden salad topped with turkey, ham, American cheese and choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Our garden salad topped with genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese and choice of dressing.

Steak Tip Salad

$14.99

Our fresh garden salad topped with marinated steak tips.

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and fresh baby spinach topped with dried cranberries, walnuts, bacon pieces, crumbled blue cheese and tossed with lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our delicious caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Garden salad with tuna

$9.99

Garden salad with chicken salad

$9.99

Greek salad with tuna

$10.99

Greek salad with chicken salad

$10.99

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Catupity Pizza

$18.99+

Grilled chicken, catupiry, mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Pizza

$12.99+

Green peppers, mushroom, onions, broccoli

Picante Pizza

$14.99+

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions mushrooms,

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pineapple and imported ham.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99+

Mozzarella cheese , Grilled chicken, Bacon, Ranch, tomatoes.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, and grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and grilled chicken. Served with blue cheese.

BBQ Pork Pizza

$14.99+

Slow cooked seasoned pork, bbq sauce, red onions ,mozzarella.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, pepperoni, imported ham, meatball, mozzarella cheese.

Abruzzi Pizza

$14.99+

Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, green peppers onions & mozzarella cheese.

Moda Da Casa Pizza

$18.99+

Chicken, sweet corn, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, green olives, eggs, mozzarella cheese, garlic, and tomato sauce.

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Large only,

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

Sicilian Sausage Pizza

$18.99

Starters & Sides

Oven Roasted Wings

$12.99

Now serving delicious Oven roasted wings. 8 pcs Cooked to perfection. . Flavors available Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey Mustard and our Famous Sweet Soy Chili. Served with Blue cheese.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

delicious 8 pc Toasted ravs. Served with Marinara Sauce.

French Fries

$5.99

Truffle French Fries

$8.99

Thin cut deep fried potatoes topped with truffle oil.

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.50

All natural grilled chicken breast. Shredded monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, Lettuce and pico on the side.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Served with sour cream + salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.50

Green peppers, onions, mushroom, served with salsa & sour cream

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Try our Golden crisp 6 pc chicken fingers. Served with Side of BBQ or our homemade Honey Mustard sauce

Chicken Finger Basket w/Fries

$14.99

Chris’s chicken fingers fries served with honey mustard

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy onion rings.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Delicious mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Empanadas - Meat Pastel

$4.00

Delicious Brazilian beef pastels.

Empanadas - Cheese Pastel

$4.00

Delicious pastels fried with cheese

Brasilian Coxinha

$4.00

Brasilian Coxinha w/Catupiry Cheese

$4.99

Spicy fries

$4.99

Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.50+

Salami & Cheese Sub

$7.50+

Veggie Sub

$7.50+

American, provolone or Swiss cheese and veggies.

Ham Super Sub

$7.50+

Italian Sub

$7.50+

Genoa, capicola, mortadella and provolone cheese.

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.50+

Our legendary all white chicken salad with mayo and finely chopped celery.

Tuna Salad Sub

$7.50+

Sliced Turkey Sub

$8.50+

Boars head, ovengold roasted Turkey breast

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99+

Boars Head Roast beef

Meatball & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Steak & Cheese with Peppers & Onions

$11.99

Try our delicious steak and cheese with peppers and onions.

Steak Bomb

$13.99

Steak & cheese with peppers onions mushroom and American cheese.

Mortadella and Provolone Sub

$7.50+

Italian Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Sweet Italian Sausage Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Pepper & Egg Sub

$8.50+

BLT

$7.50+

Thin Crust Pizza

Small Thin Crust Italian Pizza

$9.99

Made with the finest ingredients including hard flours and our own yeast base, our thin crust pizza is a rare find in the area. Crisp and light, our dough doesn't overpower the flavors of the fresh toppings you select!

Large Thin Crust Italian Pizza

$12.99

Made with the finest ingredients including hard flours and our own yeast base, our thin crust pizza is a rare find in the area. Crisp and light, our dough doesn't overpower the flavors of the fresh toppings you select!

Watch City Burgers

X-Salada

$9.99

Char grilled hamburger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, sweet corn, potato sticks.

X-Bacon

$11.99

Char grilled burger, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, corn, potato sticks.

X-TUDO

$13.99

Char grilled burger, mozzarella cheese, egg, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, sweet corn, potato sticks.

X-Galinha

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, egg, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, sweet corn.

All American Burger

$10.99

Char grilled burger, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Mayo pickles.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Char grilled burger, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese & our own bbq sauce.

Mushroom Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Char grilled burger, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & caramelized onions.

Watch City Burger

$12.99

Char grilled burger, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions. Mozzarella cheese.

Watch City Dinners

Steak tip dinner

$15.99

Grilled marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and a side salad.

Teriyaki steak tips

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled marinated steak tips in our teriyaki sauce served with rice pilaf &a side salad.

Grilled chicken breast

$13.99

Served with rice pilaf & side salad

Chicken kabob

$14.99

Served with rice pilaf & side salad.

Turkey tips

$13.99Out of stock

Marinated turkey tips served with rice pilaf and a side salad.

PF Prato Feito Brazilian plate

$17.99

Choice of beef or chicken served with traditional beans & white rice, side of veggies.

Watch city sandwiches

Chipolte Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken, melted pepperjack cheese, smoked bacon, tomatoes and chipotle spread on a foot long sub roll.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant and marinara with melted mozzarella on a braided roll.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$12.99

Chicken in a pesto sauce with mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a foot long sub roll.

Chicken Bacon Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheddar on a foot long sub roll.

Tuscan Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, honey mustard and melted provolone on a braided roll.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken breast in marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a braided roll.

BBQ Pork Sub

$13.99

Slow cooked seasoned pork, our own Barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Steak Tip Sub

$14.50

Marinated Steak tips on a foot long sub.

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99

Char grilled burger with American cheese.

Plymouth Station

$10.99

Boars head turkey breast layered with stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo.

Penn Station

$10.99

Boars head turkey, imported Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard.

Waltham Station

$10.99

Boars Head rotisserie seasoned chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Havana Station

$12.99

Slow cooked seasoned cooked fresh pork, imported ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard on a toasted braided roll - the ultimate cuban sandwich!

Grand Central Station

$12.99

Boars head tender roast beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, horseradish, Sauce, lettuce, red onion on a braided roll.

North Station The Muffaletta Sandwich

$11.99

Braided roll brushed with marinated olive salad, stuffed with provolone, Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, imported ham and Swiss cheese.

BBQ chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken in our homemade bbq sauce, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes on a foot long sub.

Chicken cutlet.

$11.99

Wraps

Greek Wrap

$10.99

Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce,croutons, shredded parmesan and our caesar dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles,cucumbers, onions and hot pepper.

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes.

BBQ Pork Wrap

$13.99

Slow cooked seasoned pork, our own Barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, Mayo

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$11.99

American cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, broccoli.

Drinks

12 Oz Ginger Ale

$1.39

12oz Can Coke

$1.39

12oz Can Diet Coke

$1.39

12oz Coke

$1.39

12oz Fanta

$1.39

12oz Sprite

$1.39

2 L Coke

$3.99

2 L Fanta

$3.99

20oz Coke

$2.39

20oz Diet Coke

$2.39

20oz Fanta

$2.39

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.39

20oz Soda

$2.39

20oz Sprite

$2.39

Bottled Water 1 L

$2.39

Bottled Water Dasani 20 oz

$1.50

Brazilian Guarana 2L

$4.49

Brazilian Soda 12 Oz Guarana Diet

$2.49

Brazilian Soda 12oz Guarana Antartica

Brazilian Soda 20 oz

$2.79

Brazilian Soda 2L

$4.49

Brazilian Soda 600 Ml

$2.49

Brazilian Soda Bottle 12 Oz

$1.99

Gatorate Fruit Punch 20 Oz

$1.99

Gatorate Lemon Lime 20 Oz

$1.99

Gatorate Orange 20oz

$1.99

Honest Organic Half Tea Half Lemonade 16 oz

$2.99

Lemonade Minute Maid 20oz

$2.39

Monster Energy drink 16 0z

$3.50

Nantacket Lemonade 15oz

$1.89

Nantacket Orange Mango 15oz

$1.89

Nantacket Pineapple Orange Banana 15oz

$1.89

Nantacket Red Plum 15oz

$1.89

Polar Seltzer Water Lemon

$1.99

Polar Seltzer Water Lime

$1.99

Polar Seltzer Water Original

$1.99

Polar Seltzer Water Rasberry Lime

$1.99

Red Bull Energy drink 8.4 oz

$3.25

Snapple Juice Lemon Tea

$1.89

Snapple Mango Madness

$1.89

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.89

Snapple Zero Sugar Lemon Tea

$1.89

Vitaminwater Orange 20oz

$2.99

Vitaminwater Xxx Acai-blueberry 20oz

$2.99

Suco Caju Maguary 1 L

$2.99

Agua De Coco Sococo 330 Ml

$2.39

Agua De Coco 1l Sococ

$3.99

Suco Manga Maguary 1 L

$3.50

Guarana Antartica Caix W 12 12:ozn

$13.00

Suco Abacaxi Maguary 1 L

$2.99

Pepsi 200 Ml

$1.59

Lemonade Minute Maid

$1.39

Coconut Water Peach Mango

$3.59

Coconut Water Original

$1.89

Coconut Water Original

$3.59

Coca Cola Zero Sugar

$2.39

Platters

Classic Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Wings 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Wings Full Pan

$105.00

Sour cream

Chips

$1.99

Plantain Chips Salted

$1.39

Fried Pork Skin Chili & Lime

$2.89

Fried Pork Skin

$2.89

Fried Pork Skins Seasoned Strip

$2.89

Grocery

Batata Palha 100 Gr

$2.49

Canjiquinha 500 Gr

$1.99

Passatempo Chocolate

$1.69

Piraque

$1.69

Tapioca Hidratada 500gr Amafil

$2.39

Biscoito Maizena 200 Gr Marilan

$2.39

Bauduco Wafer Chococlate Sugar Free

$1.59

Lady Fingers Bcookie Gullon 200 Gr

$2.99

Bauduco Wafer Vanilla Sugar Free

$1.59

Candy

Diamante Negro Barra 90 Gr

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

573 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

