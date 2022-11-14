Watch City Grill 573 Main Street
573 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02452
Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese. Blue cheese on the side.
Cheese Calzone
Our famous pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella & imported pecorino Romano cheeses.
Chicken Parm Calzone
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Chicken Pesto Calzone
Grilled chicken, pesto, and mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Imported ham, mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese.
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Steak & Mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Calzone
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, mozzarella cheese.
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, fresh red and green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, pepperoncini and choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, pepperoncini and Kalamata olives topped with crumbled feta cheese and Greek dressing.
Chef Salad
Our garden salad topped with turkey, ham, American cheese and choice of dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Our garden salad topped with genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese and choice of dressing.
Steak Tip Salad
Our fresh garden salad topped with marinated steak tips.
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and fresh baby spinach topped with dried cranberries, walnuts, bacon pieces, crumbled blue cheese and tossed with lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our delicious caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Garden salad with tuna
Garden salad with chicken salad
Greek salad with tuna
Greek salad with chicken salad
Specialty Pizza
Chicken Catupity Pizza
Grilled chicken, catupiry, mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, mushroom, onions, broccoli
Picante Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onions mushrooms,
Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pineapple and imported ham.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Mozzarella cheese , Grilled chicken, Bacon, Ranch, tomatoes.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, and grilled chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and grilled chicken. Served with blue cheese.
BBQ Pork Pizza
Slow cooked seasoned pork, bbq sauce, red onions ,mozzarella.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Bacon, pepperoni, imported ham, meatball, mozzarella cheese.
Abruzzi Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, green peppers onions & mozzarella cheese.
Moda Da Casa Pizza
Chicken, sweet corn, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, green olives, eggs, mozzarella cheese, garlic, and tomato sauce.
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Large only,
Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza
Sicilian Sausage Pizza
Starters & Sides
Oven Roasted Wings
Now serving delicious Oven roasted wings. 8 pcs Cooked to perfection. . Flavors available Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey Mustard and our Famous Sweet Soy Chili. Served with Blue cheese.
Toasted Ravioli
delicious 8 pc Toasted ravs. Served with Marinara Sauce.
French Fries
Truffle French Fries
Thin cut deep fried potatoes topped with truffle oil.
Chicken Quesadillas
All natural grilled chicken breast. Shredded monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, Lettuce and pico on the side.
Steak Quesadilla
Served with sour cream + salsa
Veggie Quesadilla
Green peppers, onions, mushroom, served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken Fingers
Try our Golden crisp 6 pc chicken fingers. Served with Side of BBQ or our homemade Honey Mustard sauce
Chicken Finger Basket w/Fries
Chris’s chicken fingers fries served with honey mustard
Onion Rings
Crispy onion rings.
Mozzarella Sticks
Delicious mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Empanadas - Meat Pastel
Delicious Brazilian beef pastels.
Empanadas - Cheese Pastel
Delicious pastels fried with cheese
Brasilian Coxinha
Brasilian Coxinha w/Catupiry Cheese
Spicy fries
Subs
Ham & Cheese Sub
Salami & Cheese Sub
Veggie Sub
American, provolone or Swiss cheese and veggies.
Ham Super Sub
Italian Sub
Genoa, capicola, mortadella and provolone cheese.
Chicken Salad Sub
Our legendary all white chicken salad with mayo and finely chopped celery.
Tuna Salad Sub
Sliced Turkey Sub
Boars head, ovengold roasted Turkey breast
Roast Beef Sub
Boars Head Roast beef
Meatball & Cheese Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak & Cheese with Peppers & Onions
Try our delicious steak and cheese with peppers and onions.
Steak Bomb
Steak & cheese with peppers onions mushroom and American cheese.
Mortadella and Provolone Sub
Italian Steak & Cheese Sub
Sweet Italian Sausage Sub
Pepper & Egg Sub
BLT
Thin Crust Pizza
Small Thin Crust Italian Pizza
Made with the finest ingredients including hard flours and our own yeast base, our thin crust pizza is a rare find in the area. Crisp and light, our dough doesn't overpower the flavors of the fresh toppings you select!
Large Thin Crust Italian Pizza
Made with the finest ingredients including hard flours and our own yeast base, our thin crust pizza is a rare find in the area. Crisp and light, our dough doesn't overpower the flavors of the fresh toppings you select!
Watch City Burgers
X-Salada
Char grilled hamburger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, sweet corn, potato sticks.
X-Bacon
Char grilled burger, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, corn, potato sticks.
X-TUDO
Char grilled burger, mozzarella cheese, egg, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, sweet corn, potato sticks.
X-Galinha
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, egg, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Mayo, sweet corn.
All American Burger
Char grilled burger, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Mayo pickles.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Char grilled burger, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese & our own bbq sauce.
Mushroom Cheddar Burger
Char grilled burger, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & caramelized onions.
Watch City Burger
Char grilled burger, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions. Mozzarella cheese.
Watch City Dinners
Steak tip dinner
Grilled marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and a side salad.
Teriyaki steak tips
Grilled marinated steak tips in our teriyaki sauce served with rice pilaf &a side salad.
Grilled chicken breast
Served with rice pilaf & side salad
Chicken kabob
Served with rice pilaf & side salad.
Turkey tips
Marinated turkey tips served with rice pilaf and a side salad.
PF Prato Feito Brazilian plate
Choice of beef or chicken served with traditional beans & white rice, side of veggies.
Watch city sandwiches
Chipolte Chicken
Grilled chicken, melted pepperjack cheese, smoked bacon, tomatoes and chipotle spread on a foot long sub roll.
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Eggplant and marinara with melted mozzarella on a braided roll.
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Chicken in a pesto sauce with mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a foot long sub roll.
Chicken Bacon Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheddar on a foot long sub roll.
Tuscan Chicken
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, honey mustard and melted provolone on a braided roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken breast in marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a braided roll.
BBQ Pork Sub
Slow cooked seasoned pork, our own Barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Steak Tip Sub
Marinated Steak tips on a foot long sub.
Cheeseburger Sub
Char grilled burger with American cheese.
Plymouth Station
Boars head turkey breast layered with stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo.
Penn Station
Boars head turkey, imported Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard.
Waltham Station
Boars Head rotisserie seasoned chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Havana Station
Slow cooked seasoned cooked fresh pork, imported ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard on a toasted braided roll - the ultimate cuban sandwich!
Grand Central Station
Boars head tender roast beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, horseradish, Sauce, lettuce, red onion on a braided roll.
North Station The Muffaletta Sandwich
Braided roll brushed with marinated olive salad, stuffed with provolone, Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, imported ham and Swiss cheese.
BBQ chicken
Grilled chicken in our homemade bbq sauce, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes on a foot long sub.
Chicken cutlet.
Wraps
Greek Wrap
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce,croutons, shredded parmesan and our caesar dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles,cucumbers, onions and hot pepper.
Turkey Club Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes.
BBQ Pork Wrap
Slow cooked seasoned pork, our own Barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, Mayo
Grilled Veggie Wrap
American cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, broccoli.
Drinks
12 Oz Ginger Ale
12oz Can Coke
12oz Can Diet Coke
12oz Coke
12oz Fanta
12oz Sprite
2 L Coke
2 L Fanta
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Fanta
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Soda
20oz Sprite
Bottled Water 1 L
Bottled Water Dasani 20 oz
Brazilian Guarana 2L
Brazilian Soda 12 Oz Guarana Diet
Brazilian Soda 12oz Guarana Antartica
Brazilian Soda 20 oz
Brazilian Soda 2L
Brazilian Soda 600 Ml
Brazilian Soda Bottle 12 Oz
Gatorate Fruit Punch 20 Oz
Gatorate Lemon Lime 20 Oz
Gatorate Orange 20oz
Honest Organic Half Tea Half Lemonade 16 oz
Lemonade Minute Maid 20oz
Monster Energy drink 16 0z
Nantacket Lemonade 15oz
Nantacket Orange Mango 15oz
Nantacket Pineapple Orange Banana 15oz
Nantacket Red Plum 15oz
Polar Seltzer Water Lemon
Polar Seltzer Water Lime
Polar Seltzer Water Original
Polar Seltzer Water Rasberry Lime
Red Bull Energy drink 8.4 oz
Snapple Juice Lemon Tea
Snapple Mango Madness
Snapple Peach Tea
Snapple Zero Sugar Lemon Tea
Vitaminwater Orange 20oz
Vitaminwater Xxx Acai-blueberry 20oz
Suco Caju Maguary 1 L
Agua De Coco Sococo 330 Ml
Agua De Coco 1l Sococ
Suco Manga Maguary 1 L
Guarana Antartica Caix W 12 12:ozn
Suco Abacaxi Maguary 1 L
Pepsi 200 Ml
Lemonade Minute Maid
Coconut Water Peach Mango
Coca Cola Zero Sugar
Grocery
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
573 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452
