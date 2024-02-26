Watch & Warrant Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
A full service restaurant and bar inspired by the exuberance of the Roaring 20s. Our menu offers an updated take on traditional American cuisine with an emphasis on infusing fresh and locally-sourced foods and high quality ingredients. We offer a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, whether you are looking to enjoy a meal or relax with a refreshing beverage.
Location
2 East Main Street, Luray, VA 22835
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gathering Grounds Patisserie & Cafe - 24 E Main St
No Reviews
24 E Main St Luray, VA 22835
View restaurant
Dominicos Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria -
No Reviews
19 East Luray Shopping Center Luray, VA 22835
View restaurant